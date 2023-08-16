TV presenter Siv Ngesi showed off his dance moves while wearing high and thick heels at a recent event

The entertainer wowed his social media followers as they praised him for having that much strength in his ankles

His drag alter ego, Sivanna, almost came to the party as he carried out his hosting duties at the Clicks event

Siv Ngesi has wowed the internet with his latest video, wearing very thick high heels, and showing off his dance moves.

The internet was found shaking after Siv Ngesi shared a video of him dancing and jumping in high heels. Image: @sivngesi

Sive Ngesi serves sass in new video

The TV presenter had a hosting gig at the Clicks beauty playground this past weekend.

Sivanna, Siv Ngesi's drag alter ego, rocked a gold blazer, black pants and gorgeous thick pink heels.

He captioned his post:

"I love my job."

He gave his followers a sneak peek into the festivities, where he danced and jumped around in those gorgeous heels.

His video was captioned:

"I’ll out work you and still have more fun doing it!"

Netizens give praise to Siv for his energy on stage

Taking to his comments section, netizens praised Siv for having so much energy and for doing what many could only imagine.

tanseycoetzee said:

"Your energy is your power friend."

phusheee said:

"Somizi was found shaking."

angelcampey

"Lordt. I’m so worried you snap an ankle doing that jump man!"

jensu1 said:

"Love the way that was filmed! Who did the filming?"

kyle_deutsch said:

"GOAT."

mandjies.1 said:

"Eish, my ankles would NEVER."

ashleighhermanofficial said:

"Love you, maaaaaan."

odettevdh said:

"Love your work! Love working with you too. Hope to see you soon."

anathi_godlo said:

"You’re such a viiiibe ."

The LGBTQ community drags Siv for allegedly exploiting them

The community felt some way after Siv Ngesi continuously flaunted his alter ego, Sivanna, but not being an active voice in fighting their oppression.

They called it performance activism, as he rarely spoke about their difficulties.

After scoring his Nike deal, many complained and said the actual drag queens should have been considered for the gig.

Siv Ngesi brings out Sivana in celebration for Pride month

In a previous report from Briefly News, the host received heaps of praise online after bringing out his popular drag alter ego, Sivana, on stage with him for the Pride month celebration.

He often exudes confidence when he works, which often inspires a lot of people.

