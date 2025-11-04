Talladega Grill menu in Cape Town with current prices (2025)

Talladega Grill's menu focuses on quality portions, with options ranging from their signature Texas-style BBQ to burgers made with Angus and Wagyu beef. Located in Cape Town, the restaurant holds a consistent 4.3-star rating from diners.

Talladega Grill's prawn tacos (L). Smash & Pastrami (R). Photo: @talladegagrill (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Talladega Grill began as a pop-up vendor in December 2019 and opened its first retail store in September 2021 .

. The family-owned restaurant's physical address is 343 Imam Haron Rd, Lansdowne, Cape Town, 7800 .

. Talladega Grill operates a food truck and regularly posts about its locations on social media.

and regularly posts about its locations on social media. It has a delivery system, where you can make your order on WhatsApp and have it delivered at a fee via Uber Eats.

Talladega Grill menu and prices

Talladega Grill's meats are smoked in a custom-built smoker using apple and oak wood. Below are some of the meals offered at the eatery and their prices, per the website:

Starters

This section includes offerings such as Crumbed mushrooms and BBQ wings. Sauce options include spicy mayo, remoulade and Buffalo hot sauce.

Buffalo shrimp (L). Buffalo wings (R). Photo: @Talladega Grill (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Item Description Price Mac & Cheese Balls (4) Deep-fried gooey mac & cheese balls served with a dipping sauce of your choice R75 Buffalo Wings (6) Wings coated in hot sauce served with a ranch dipping sauce R75 BBQ Wings (6) Wings coated in BBQ sauce served with a ranch dipping sauce R75 Crumbed Mushrooms (200g) Crumbed garlic mushrooms served with a dipping sauce of your choice R75 Jalapeno Poppers (4) Cream cheese-filled jalapeno poppers served with a dipping sauce of your choice R80 Garlic Parmesan Wings (6) Wings coated in a garlic parmesan sauce served with a ranch dipping sauce R90 Buffalo Shrimp (9) Shrimp coated in a hot sauce served with a ranch dipping sauce R90 Chicken Wings & Shrimp Combo Wings and shrimp coated in a sauce of your choice and served with a ranch dipping sauce R150

Smoked brisket, ribs & wings

Meals in this category are served with a choice of fries, coleslaw, waffle fries or tater tots. They include:

Item Description Price Chicken Wings (4) Oak-smoked chicken wings served with a side of your choice R100 Smoked Sausage & Side (2) Smoked jalapeno & cheese sausages served with a side of your choice R100 Sliced Brisket Basket Oak-smoked brisket (200g) served with gherkins, jalapeno & coleslaw R180 Rib & Side Box Oak-smoked ribs (400g) R220 Rib & Side Box Oak-smoked ribs (800g) includes 2 sides of your choice R390

Combo meals

Talladega Grill's oak-smoked platters. Photo: @talladegagrill (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

If you are looking to have a bite of most items on the menu, these combo meals are for you. Here is what to order during your next visit:

Item Description Price Brisket & Sausage Box Oak-smoked brisket (200g) 2 cheese & jalapeno smoked sausages served with gherkins, jalapeno, coleslaw & fries R250 Brisket, Rib & Sausage Box Oak-smoked brisket (200g), 2 cheese & jalapeno smoked sausages & 4 smoked wings, served with gherkins, jalapeno, coleslaw & fries R300 Brisket, Rib & Sausage Box Oak-smoked brisket (200g), oak-smoked ribs (300g) & 2 cheese & jalapeno smoked sausages served with gherkins, jalapeno, coleslaw & fries R375 Brisket, Rib, Wing & Sausage Box Oak-smoked brisket (200g), oak-smoked ribs (300 g), 4 smoked wings & 2 cheese & jalapeno smoked sausages served with gherkins, jalapeno, coleslaw & fries R425 Smoked Meat Platter Oak-smoked ribs (600g), oak-smoked brisket (300g), 4 jalapenos, cheese smoked sausages & 4 smoked wings served with 2 portions of coleslaw & 2 portions of fries R725

Tex Mex

Corn nacho (L). Smoked lamb ribs (R). Photo: @talladegagrill (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

For as low as R110, you can enjoy meals that blend American and Mexican cooking styles. From nachos to tacos, here is what is available for your consideration:

Item Description Price Nachos (2) Corn nacho chips topped with tomatillo salsa, beans, cottage cheese, jalapeno & melted cheese served with guacamole & sour cream R110 Pulled Chicken Nachos (2) Corn nacho chips topped with tomatillo salsa, pulled chicken, beans, cottage cheese, jalapeno & melted cheese served with guacamole & sour cream R145 Brisket Nachos (2) Corn nacho chips topped with tomatillo salsa, smoked brisket beans, cottage cheese, jalapeno & melted cheese served with guacamole & sour cream R155 Pulled Chicken Taco (3) Smoked pulled chicken on a soft-shell taco topped with spicy tomato salsa, cheese & jalapeno served with guacamole & sour cream R145 Birria Brisket Taco (3) Smoked pulled brisket on a soft-shell taco topped with spicy tomato salsa, cheese & jalapeno served with guacamole & consomme R155

Long buns

Dishes in this section are served with a choice of fries, coleslaw, waffle fries or tater tots. They include:

Item Description Price Chilli Dog Smoked jalapeno & cheese sausage smothered in cheese & chpotle sauce, garnished with jalapeno and crispy fried onions R105 NY Style Wagyu Hot Dog Pure beef wagyu frankfurter on a brioche roll with sauerkraut, gherkins, jalapeno, onions & topped with mustard & tomato sauce R120 Philly Cheese Steak Sliced rib eye steak, peppers & onions topped with cheese & cheese sauce on a brioche bun R160 Brisket Cheese Steak Chopped brisket, peppers & onions topped with cheese sauce on a brioche bun R160

Premium burgers

Talladega Grill's burger options. Photo: @Talladega Grill (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Talladega Grill's burgers are a must-have. Their prices range from R120 to R170, with various other options in between:

Item Description Price Double Cheese Please Double cheeseburger garnished with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard & tomato sauce R120 Classic Smash Double cheeseburger garnished with red onion, crispy lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce & garlic aioli R120 Buniess Classic Smash Triple cheeseburger wrapped in garnish of lettuce, tomato, red onion, BBQ sauce & garlic aioli (not served with a side) R120 Mac & Cheese Double cheeseburger garnished with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard, tomato sauce and mac & cheese R130 Smash & Rib Single cheeseburger topped with smoked deboned short rib & garnished with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard & tomato sauce R140 Smash & Brisket Single cheeseburger topped with sliced smoked brisket, garnished with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard & tomato sauce R145 BBQ Brisket Bun Oak-smoked brisket slices served on a bun with mustard, gherkins & jalapeno served with coleslaw and a choice of fries, waffle fries or tater tots R145 Chopped Brisket Bun Oak-smoked chopped brisket, served on a bun with mustard, gherkins & jalapeno served with coleslaw and a choice of fries, waffle fries or tater tots R145 Smash & Pastrami Double cheeseburger topped with short rib pastrami with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard & tomato sauce R150 Smash & Brisket with Mushroom Single cheeseburger topped with smoked brisket, crumbed mushroom, garnished with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard & tomato sauce R160

Chicken burgers

Smoked Chicken Lollipops (L). NY Wagyu Style Hotdog (R). Photo: @talladegagrill (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Below are the prices for delicacies in this section that can be ordered for lunch or early dinner:

Item Description Price Buttermilk-fried Chicken Burger Southern-style breaded chicken burger served on a bed of shredded lettuce, tomato, cheese and spicy chipotle sauce R90 Nashville-fried Chicken Burger Breaded chicken breast fillet burger, dipped in hot buffalo sauce, served on a bed of coleslaw, jalapeno, gherkins and ranch sauce R95 Hot Honey Chicken Burger Southern-style breaded chicken burger served on a bed of shredded lettuce, red cabbage, gherkins, hot sauce drizzled with honey R105

Hybrid Burgers

The Cape Town restaurant's hybrid burger options are:

Item Description Price Chicken Caesar Breaded chicken breast fillet burger topped with short rib pastrami, garnished with shredded lettuce, caesar dressing, dried onion & garlic R120 Double Down Brisket Special Bunless smash & brisket patty nestled between two Southern-style breaded chicken fillets R140

Veggies Burgers

Smoked Jack Fruit Taco (L). Prawn-loaded fries (R). Photo: @talladegagrill (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Talladega Grill's menu has two vegetarian-friendly burgers. Below are the prices for each:

Item Description Price Vegetarian Burger Crafted lentil & chickpea patty with lettuce, tomato and red onion R95 Giant mushroom vegetarian burger Crafted lentil & chickpea served with crumbed mushroom, lettuce, tomato & red onion R115

Specialties

The diner's specialities are served with a choice of fries, coleslaw, waffle fries or tater tots.

Item Description Price Prawn Po Boy Breaded prawns nestled on a bed of lettuce, coleslaw, tomato, onion & topped with a spicy remoulade R145 Reuben Sandwich Pastrami or brisket toasted sandwich with mustard, sauerkraut and cheese R145

Chicken tenders

Consider ordering any of these dishes if you are a white meat lover. Sauce options include garlic parmesan and hot honey.

Item Description Price 4 Pieces Tenders & Fries Southern-style buttermilk chicken breast fillet tenders served with a sauce of your choice R100 4 Pieces Tenders, Toast & Fries Southern-style buttermilk chicken breast fillet tenders served with Texas toast and a sauce of your choice R125 18 Pieces Tenders Variety Box Southern-style buttermilk chicken breast fillet tenders served with three sauces of your choice R235

Loaded fries

Brisket-loaded fries (L). Tater Tots (R). Photo: @Talladega Grill (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Delicacies in this section include:

Item Description Price Loaded Fries Fries topped with cheese sauce, jalapeno & gherkins R55 Sausage Loaded Fries Smoked jalapeno & cheese sausage served with loaded fries R80 Pulled Chicken Loaded Fries Pulled chicken served with loaded fries R85 Brisket Loaded Fries Oak-smoked chopped brisket served with loaded fries R95 Prawn Loaded Fries Buffalo prawns served with loaded fries R100

Kiddies

Below are the restaurant's meal options for your child:

Item Description Price Kids Beef Burger Grass-fed Angus single cheeseburger with BBQ sauce R75 Kids Chicken Burger Chicken breast burger with cheese R75 Crumbed Chicken Strips Chicken breast burger with cheese R75 Kids Ribs (150g) Oak-smoked rib fingers R100

Sides

Order any of these accompaniments to complement your main dish:

Item Price Fries R35 Waffle fries R40 Sausage R30 Coleslaw R35 Tater tots R40

Platters

Double Cheese Please (L). Burrito with scrambled eggs (R). Photo: @Talladega Grill (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Talladega Grill's platter options are perfect for sharing. The prices are:

Dish Serving per platter Price Buffalo Wings 36 items R590 Jalapeno Poppers 36 R600 Chipotle Chicken Burgers 24 R790 Brisket Buns 24 R990 Beef Rib Fingers 36 R1,080

Is Talladega Grill halaal?

Talladega Grill is a halaal restaurant. Its meat is sourced from suppliers accredited by the Islamic Council of South Africa.

If you want to make a booking, call Talladega Grill on 067 875 3509. Although the eatery remains closed on Monday, it is operational from Sunday to Thursday (12:00 pm to 10:00 pm), Friday (1:30 pm to 10:30 pm) and Saturday (12:00 pm to 10:30 pm). Follow them on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for updates.

Conclusion

Talladega Grill's menu features simple choices ranging from American-style BBQ to burgers. This direct approach has made it one of Cape Town's most recognisable dining establishments.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ MORE: Little Paris Hartbeespoort menu: your guide to the latest prices and dishes

Briefly.co.za published the latest menu at the French Toast Koffie Kafee in Little Paris, Hartbeespoort. The Paris-themed eatery specialises in French toast dishes. Diners can enjoy sweet and savoury foods.

Little Paris Hartbeespoort is popular for its iconic views of a mini replica of the Eiffel Tower and a Love & Lock Bridge that featured in the 2015 Afrikaans film French Toast.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News