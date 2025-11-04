Talladega Grill menu in Cape Town with current prices (2025)
Talladega Grill's menu focuses on quality portions, with options ranging from their signature Texas-style BBQ to burgers made with Angus and Wagyu beef. Located in Cape Town, the restaurant holds a consistent 4.3-star rating from diners.
Key takeaways
- Talladega Grill began as a pop-up vendor in December 2019 and opened its first retail store in September 2021.
- The family-owned restaurant's physical address is 343 Imam Haron Rd, Lansdowne, Cape Town, 7800.
- Talladega Grill operates a food truck and regularly posts about its locations on social media.
- It has a delivery system, where you can make your order on WhatsApp and have it delivered at a fee via Uber Eats.
Talladega Grill menu and prices
Talladega Grill's meats are smoked in a custom-built smoker using apple and oak wood. Below are some of the meals offered at the eatery and their prices, per the website:
Starters
This section includes offerings such as Crumbed mushrooms and BBQ wings. Sauce options include spicy mayo, remoulade and Buffalo hot sauce.
Item
Description
Price
Mac & Cheese Balls (4)
Deep-fried gooey mac & cheese balls served with a dipping sauce of your choice
R75
Buffalo Wings (6)
Wings coated in hot sauce served with a ranch dipping sauce
R75
BBQ Wings (6)
Wings coated in BBQ sauce served with a ranch dipping sauce
R75
Crumbed Mushrooms (200g)
Crumbed garlic mushrooms served with a dipping sauce of your choice
R75
Jalapeno Poppers (4)
Cream cheese-filled jalapeno poppers served with a dipping sauce of your choice
R80
Garlic Parmesan Wings (6)
Wings coated in a garlic parmesan sauce served with a ranch dipping sauce
R90
Buffalo Shrimp (9)
Shrimp coated in a hot sauce served with a ranch dipping sauce
R90
Chicken Wings & Shrimp Combo
Wings and shrimp coated in a sauce of your choice and served with a ranch dipping sauce
R150
Smoked brisket, ribs & wings
Meals in this category are served with a choice of fries, coleslaw, waffle fries or tater tots. They include:
Item
Description
Price
Chicken Wings (4)
Oak-smoked chicken wings served with a side of your choice
R100
Smoked Sausage & Side (2)
Smoked jalapeno & cheese sausages served with a side of your choice
R100
Sliced Brisket Basket
Oak-smoked brisket (200g) served with gherkins, jalapeno & coleslaw
R180
Rib & Side Box
Oak-smoked ribs (400g)
R220
Rib & Side Box
Oak-smoked ribs (800g) includes 2 sides of your choice
R390
Combo meals
If you are looking to have a bite of most items on the menu, these combo meals are for you. Here is what to order during your next visit:
Item
Description
Price
Brisket & Sausage Box
Oak-smoked brisket (200g) 2 cheese & jalapeno smoked sausages served with gherkins, jalapeno, coleslaw & fries
R250
Brisket, Rib & Sausage Box
Oak-smoked brisket (200g), 2 cheese & jalapeno smoked sausages & 4 smoked wings, served with gherkins, jalapeno, coleslaw & fries
R300
Brisket, Rib & Sausage Box
Oak-smoked brisket (200g), oak-smoked ribs (300g) & 2 cheese & jalapeno smoked sausages served with gherkins, jalapeno, coleslaw & fries
R375
Brisket, Rib, Wing & Sausage Box
Oak-smoked brisket (200g), oak-smoked ribs (300 g), 4 smoked wings & 2 cheese & jalapeno smoked sausages served with gherkins, jalapeno, coleslaw & fries
R425
Smoked Meat Platter
Oak-smoked ribs (600g), oak-smoked brisket (300g), 4 jalapenos, cheese smoked sausages & 4 smoked wings served with 2 portions of coleslaw & 2 portions of fries
R725
Tex Mex
For as low as R110, you can enjoy meals that blend American and Mexican cooking styles. From nachos to tacos, here is what is available for your consideration:
Item
Description
Price
Nachos (2)
Corn nacho chips topped with tomatillo salsa, beans, cottage cheese, jalapeno & melted cheese served with guacamole & sour cream
R110
Pulled Chicken Nachos (2)
Corn nacho chips topped with tomatillo salsa, pulled chicken, beans, cottage cheese, jalapeno & melted cheese served with guacamole & sour cream
R145
Brisket Nachos (2)
Corn nacho chips topped with tomatillo salsa, smoked brisket beans, cottage cheese, jalapeno & melted cheese served with guacamole & sour cream
R155
Pulled Chicken Taco (3)
Smoked pulled chicken on a soft-shell taco topped with spicy tomato salsa, cheese & jalapeno served with guacamole & sour cream
R145
Birria Brisket Taco (3)
Smoked pulled brisket on a soft-shell taco topped with spicy tomato salsa, cheese & jalapeno served with guacamole & consomme
R155
Long buns
Dishes in this section are served with a choice of fries, coleslaw, waffle fries or tater tots. They include:
Item
Description
Price
Chilli Dog
Smoked jalapeno & cheese sausage smothered in cheese & chpotle sauce, garnished with jalapeno and crispy fried onions
R105
NY Style Wagyu Hot Dog
Pure beef wagyu frankfurter on a brioche roll with sauerkraut, gherkins, jalapeno, onions & topped with mustard & tomato sauce
R120
Philly Cheese Steak
Sliced rib eye steak, peppers & onions topped with cheese & cheese sauce on a brioche bun
R160
Brisket Cheese Steak
Chopped brisket, peppers & onions topped with cheese sauce on a brioche bun
R160
Premium burgers
Talladega Grill's burgers are a must-have. Their prices range from R120 to R170, with various other options in between:
Item
Description
Price
Double Cheese Please
Double cheeseburger garnished with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard & tomato sauce
R120
Classic Smash
Double cheeseburger garnished with red onion, crispy lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce & garlic aioli
R120
Buniess Classic Smash
Triple cheeseburger wrapped in garnish of lettuce, tomato, red onion, BBQ sauce & garlic aioli (not served with a side)
R120
Mac & Cheese
Double cheeseburger garnished with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard, tomato sauce and mac & cheese
R130
Smash & Rib
Single cheeseburger topped with smoked deboned short rib & garnished with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard & tomato sauce
R140
Smash & Brisket
Single cheeseburger topped with sliced smoked brisket, garnished with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard & tomato sauce
R145
BBQ Brisket Bun
Oak-smoked brisket slices served on a bun with mustard, gherkins & jalapeno served with coleslaw and a choice of fries, waffle fries or tater tots
R145
Chopped Brisket Bun
Oak-smoked chopped brisket, served on a bun with mustard, gherkins & jalapeno served with coleslaw and a choice of fries, waffle fries or tater tots
R145
Smash & Pastrami
Double cheeseburger topped with short rib pastrami with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard & tomato sauce
R150
Smash & Brisket with Mushroom
Single cheeseburger topped with smoked brisket, crumbed mushroom, garnished with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard & tomato sauce
R160
Chicken burgers
Below are the prices for delicacies in this section that can be ordered for lunch or early dinner:
Item
Description
Price
Buttermilk-fried Chicken Burger
Southern-style breaded chicken burger served on a bed of shredded lettuce, tomato, cheese and spicy chipotle sauce
R90
Nashville-fried Chicken Burger
Breaded chicken breast fillet burger, dipped in hot buffalo sauce, served on a bed of coleslaw, jalapeno, gherkins and ranch sauce
R95
Hot Honey Chicken Burger
Southern-style breaded chicken burger served on a bed of shredded lettuce, red cabbage, gherkins, hot sauce drizzled with honey
R105
Hybrid Burgers
The Cape Town restaurant's hybrid burger options are:
Item
Description
Price
Chicken Caesar
Breaded chicken breast fillet burger topped with short rib pastrami, garnished with shredded lettuce, caesar dressing, dried onion & garlic
R120
Double Down Brisket Special
Bunless smash & brisket patty nestled between two Southern-style breaded chicken fillets
R140
Veggies Burgers
Talladega Grill's menu has two vegetarian-friendly burgers. Below are the prices for each:
Item
Description
Price
Vegetarian Burger
Crafted lentil & chickpea patty with lettuce, tomato and red onion
R95
Giant mushroom vegetarian burger
Crafted lentil & chickpea served with crumbed mushroom, lettuce, tomato & red onion
R115
Specialties
The diner's specialities are served with a choice of fries, coleslaw, waffle fries or tater tots.
Item
Description
Price
Prawn Po Boy
Breaded prawns nestled on a bed of lettuce, coleslaw, tomato, onion & topped with a spicy remoulade
R145
Reuben Sandwich
Pastrami or brisket toasted sandwich with mustard, sauerkraut and cheese
R145
Chicken tenders
Consider ordering any of these dishes if you are a white meat lover. Sauce options include garlic parmesan and hot honey.
Item
Description
Price
4 Pieces Tenders & Fries
Southern-style buttermilk chicken breast fillet tenders served with a sauce of your choice
R100
4 Pieces Tenders, Toast & Fries
Southern-style buttermilk chicken breast fillet tenders served with Texas toast and a sauce of your choice
R125
18 Pieces Tenders Variety Box
Southern-style buttermilk chicken breast fillet tenders served with three sauces of your choice
R235
Loaded fries
Delicacies in this section include:
Item
Description
Price
Loaded Fries
Fries topped with cheese sauce, jalapeno & gherkins
R55
Sausage Loaded Fries
Smoked jalapeno & cheese sausage served with loaded fries
R80
Pulled Chicken Loaded Fries
Pulled chicken served with loaded fries
R85
Brisket Loaded Fries
Oak-smoked chopped brisket served with loaded fries
R95
Prawn Loaded Fries
Buffalo prawns served with loaded fries
R100
Kiddies
Below are the restaurant's meal options for your child:
Item
Description
Price
Kids Beef Burger
Grass-fed Angus single cheeseburger with BBQ sauce
R75
Kids Chicken Burger
Chicken breast burger with cheese
R75
Crumbed Chicken Strips
Chicken breast burger with cheese
R75
Kids Ribs (150g)
Oak-smoked rib fingers
R100
Sides
Order any of these accompaniments to complement your main dish:
Item
Price
Fries
R35
Waffle fries
R40
Sausage
R30
Coleslaw
R35
Tater tots
R40
Platters
Talladega Grill's platter options are perfect for sharing. The prices are:
Dish
Serving per platter
Price
Buffalo Wings
36 items
R590
Jalapeno Poppers
36
R600
Chipotle Chicken Burgers
24
R790
Brisket Buns
24
R990
Beef Rib Fingers
36
R1,080
Is Talladega Grill halaal?
Talladega Grill is a halaal restaurant. Its meat is sourced from suppliers accredited by the Islamic Council of South Africa.
Talladega Grill's contact details
If you want to make a booking, call Talladega Grill on 067 875 3509. Although the eatery remains closed on Monday, it is operational from Sunday to Thursday (12:00 pm to 10:00 pm), Friday (1:30 pm to 10:30 pm) and Saturday (12:00 pm to 10:30 pm). Follow them on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for updates.
