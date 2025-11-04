Global site navigation

Talladega Grill menu in Cape Town with current prices (2025)
by  Ruth Gitonga reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
9 min read

Talladega Grill's menu focuses on quality portions, with options ranging from their signature Texas-style BBQ to burgers made with Angus and Wagyu beef. Located in Cape Town, the restaurant holds a consistent 4.3-star rating from diners.

Talladega Grill's menu
Talladega Grill's prawn tacos (L). Smash & Pastrami (R). Photo: @talladegagrill (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Talladega Grill began as a pop-up vendor in December 2019 and opened its first retail store in September 2021.
  • The family-owned restaurant's physical address is 343 Imam Haron Rd, Lansdowne, Cape Town, 7800.
  • Talladega Grill operates a food truck and regularly posts about its locations on social media.
  • It has a delivery system, where you can make your order on WhatsApp and have it delivered at a fee via Uber Eats.

Talladega Grill menu and prices

Talladega Grill's meats are smoked in a custom-built smoker using apple and oak wood. Below are some of the meals offered at the eatery and their prices, per the website:

Starters

This section includes offerings such as Crumbed mushrooms and BBQ wings. Sauce options include spicy mayo, remoulade and Buffalo hot sauce.

Buffalo shrimp (L). Buffalo wings (R)
Buffalo shrimp (L). Buffalo wings (R). Photo: @Talladega Grill (modified by author)
Item

Description

Price

Mac & Cheese Balls (4)

Deep-fried gooey mac & cheese balls served with a dipping sauce of your choice

R75

Buffalo Wings (6)

Wings coated in hot sauce served with a ranch dipping sauce

R75

BBQ Wings (6)

Wings coated in BBQ sauce served with a ranch dipping sauce

R75

Crumbed Mushrooms (200g)

Crumbed garlic mushrooms served with a dipping sauce of your choice

R75

Jalapeno Poppers (4)

Cream cheese-filled jalapeno poppers served with a dipping sauce of your choice

R80

Garlic Parmesan Wings (6)

Wings coated in a garlic parmesan sauce served with a ranch dipping sauce

R90

Buffalo Shrimp (9)

Shrimp coated in a hot sauce served with a ranch dipping sauce

R90

Chicken Wings & Shrimp Combo

Wings and shrimp coated in a sauce of your choice and served with a ranch dipping sauce

R150

Smoked brisket, ribs & wings

Meals in this category are served with a choice of fries, coleslaw, waffle fries or tater tots. They include:

Item

Description

Price

Chicken Wings (4)

Oak-smoked chicken wings served with a side of your choice

R100

Smoked Sausage & Side (2)

Smoked jalapeno & cheese sausages served with a side of your choice

R100

Sliced Brisket Basket

Oak-smoked brisket (200g) served with gherkins, jalapeno & coleslaw

R180

Rib & Side Box

Oak-smoked ribs (400g)

R220

Rib & Side Box

Oak-smoked ribs (800g) includes 2 sides of your choice

R390

Combo meals

Talladega Grill's oak-smoked platters
Talladega Grill's oak-smoked platters. Photo: @talladegagrill (modified by author)
If you are looking to have a bite of most items on the menu, these combo meals are for you. Here is what to order during your next visit:

Item

Description

Price

Brisket & Sausage Box

Oak-smoked brisket (200g) 2 cheese & jalapeno smoked sausages served with gherkins, jalapeno, coleslaw & fries

R250

Brisket, Rib & Sausage Box

Oak-smoked brisket (200g), 2 cheese & jalapeno smoked sausages & 4 smoked wings, served with gherkins, jalapeno, coleslaw & fries

R300

Brisket, Rib & Sausage Box

Oak-smoked brisket (200g), oak-smoked ribs (300g) & 2 cheese & jalapeno smoked sausages served with gherkins, jalapeno, coleslaw & fries

R375

Brisket, Rib, Wing & Sausage Box

Oak-smoked brisket (200g), oak-smoked ribs (300 g), 4 smoked wings & 2 cheese & jalapeno smoked sausages served with gherkins, jalapeno, coleslaw & fries

R425

Smoked Meat Platter

Oak-smoked ribs (600g), oak-smoked brisket (300g), 4 jalapenos, cheese smoked sausages & 4 smoked wings served with 2 portions of coleslaw & 2 portions of fries

R725

Tex Mex

Corn nacho (L). Smoked lamb ribs (R)
Corn nacho (L). Smoked lamb ribs (R). Photo: @talladegagrill (modified by author)
For as low as R110, you can enjoy meals that blend American and Mexican cooking styles. From nachos to tacos, here is what is available for your consideration:

Item

Description

Price

Nachos (2)

Corn nacho chips topped with tomatillo salsa, beans, cottage cheese, jalapeno & melted cheese served with guacamole & sour cream

R110

Pulled Chicken Nachos (2)

Corn nacho chips topped with tomatillo salsa, pulled chicken, beans, cottage cheese, jalapeno & melted cheese served with guacamole & sour cream

R145

Brisket Nachos (2)

Corn nacho chips topped with tomatillo salsa, smoked brisket beans, cottage cheese, jalapeno & melted cheese served with guacamole & sour cream

R155

Pulled Chicken Taco (3)

Smoked pulled chicken on a soft-shell taco topped with spicy tomato salsa, cheese & jalapeno served with guacamole & sour cream

R145

Birria Brisket Taco (3)

Smoked pulled brisket on a soft-shell taco topped with spicy tomato salsa, cheese & jalapeno served with guacamole & consomme

R155

Long buns

Dishes in this section are served with a choice of fries, coleslaw, waffle fries or tater tots. They include:

Item

Description

Price

Chilli Dog

Smoked jalapeno & cheese sausage smothered in cheese & chpotle sauce, garnished with jalapeno and crispy fried onions

R105

NY Style Wagyu Hot Dog

Pure beef wagyu frankfurter on a brioche roll with sauerkraut, gherkins, jalapeno, onions & topped with mustard & tomato sauce

R120

Philly Cheese Steak

Sliced rib eye steak, peppers & onions topped with cheese & cheese sauce on a brioche bun

R160

Brisket Cheese Steak

Chopped brisket, peppers & onions topped with cheese sauce on a brioche bun

R160

Premium burgers

Talladega Grill's burger options
Talladega Grill's burger options. Photo: @Talladega Grill (modified by author)
Talladega Grill's burgers are a must-have. Their prices range from R120 to R170, with various other options in between:

Item

Description

Price

Double Cheese Please

Double cheeseburger garnished with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard & tomato sauce

R120

Classic Smash

Double cheeseburger garnished with red onion, crispy lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce & garlic aioli

R120

Buniess Classic Smash

Triple cheeseburger wrapped in garnish of lettuce, tomato, red onion, BBQ sauce & garlic aioli (not served with a side)

R120

Mac & Cheese

Double cheeseburger garnished with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard, tomato sauce and mac & cheese

R130

Smash & Rib

Single cheeseburger topped with smoked deboned short rib & garnished with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard & tomato sauce

R140

Smash & Brisket

Single cheeseburger topped with sliced smoked brisket, garnished with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard & tomato sauce

R145

BBQ Brisket Bun

Oak-smoked brisket slices served on a bun with mustard, gherkins & jalapeno served with coleslaw and a choice of fries, waffle fries or tater tots

R145

Chopped Brisket Bun

Oak-smoked chopped brisket, served on a bun with mustard, gherkins & jalapeno served with coleslaw and a choice of fries, waffle fries or tater tots

R145

Smash & Pastrami

Double cheeseburger topped with short rib pastrami with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard & tomato sauce

R150

Smash & Brisket with Mushroom

Single cheeseburger topped with smoked brisket, crumbed mushroom, garnished with braised onion, gherkins, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, mustard & tomato sauce

R160

Chicken burgers

Smoked Chicken Lollipops (L). NY Wagyu Style Hotdog (R)
Smoked Chicken Lollipops (L). NY Wagyu Style Hotdog (R). Photo: @talladegagrill (modified by author)
Below are the prices for delicacies in this section that can be ordered for lunch or early dinner:

Item

Description

Price

Buttermilk-fried Chicken Burger

Southern-style breaded chicken burger served on a bed of shredded lettuce, tomato, cheese and spicy chipotle sauce

R90

Nashville-fried Chicken Burger

Breaded chicken breast fillet burger, dipped in hot buffalo sauce, served on a bed of coleslaw, jalapeno, gherkins and ranch sauce

R95

Hot Honey Chicken Burger

Southern-style breaded chicken burger served on a bed of shredded lettuce, red cabbage, gherkins, hot sauce drizzled with honey

R105

Hybrid Burgers

The Cape Town restaurant's hybrid burger options are:

Item

Description

Price

Chicken Caesar

Breaded chicken breast fillet burger topped with short rib pastrami, garnished with shredded lettuce, caesar dressing, dried onion & garlic

R120

Double Down Brisket Special

Bunless smash & brisket patty nestled between two Southern-style breaded chicken fillets

R140

Veggies Burgers

Smoked Jack Fruit Taco (L). Prawn-loaded fries (R)
Smoked Jack Fruit Taco (L). Prawn-loaded fries (R). Photo: @talladegagrill (modified by author)
Talladega Grill's menu has two vegetarian-friendly burgers. Below are the prices for each:

Item

Description

Price

Vegetarian Burger

Crafted lentil & chickpea patty with lettuce, tomato and red onion

R95

Giant mushroom vegetarian burger

Crafted lentil & chickpea served with crumbed mushroom, lettuce, tomato & red onion

R115

Specialties

The diner's specialities are served with a choice of fries, coleslaw, waffle fries or tater tots.

Item

Description

Price

Prawn Po Boy

Breaded prawns nestled on a bed of lettuce, coleslaw, tomato, onion & topped with a spicy remoulade

R145

Reuben Sandwich

Pastrami or brisket toasted sandwich with mustard, sauerkraut and cheese

R145

Chicken tenders

Consider ordering any of these dishes if you are a white meat lover. Sauce options include garlic parmesan and hot honey.

Item

Description

Price

4 Pieces Tenders & Fries

Southern-style buttermilk chicken breast fillet tenders served with a sauce of your choice

R100

4 Pieces Tenders, Toast & Fries

Southern-style buttermilk chicken breast fillet tenders served with Texas toast and a sauce of your choice

R125

18 Pieces Tenders Variety Box

Southern-style buttermilk chicken breast fillet tenders served with three sauces of your choice

R235

Loaded fries

Brisket-loaded fries (L). Tater Tots (R)
Brisket-loaded fries (L). Tater Tots (R). Photo: @Talladega Grill (modified by author)
Delicacies in this section include:

Item

Description

Price

Loaded Fries

Fries topped with cheese sauce, jalapeno & gherkins

R55

Sausage Loaded Fries

Smoked jalapeno & cheese sausage served with loaded fries

R80

Pulled Chicken Loaded Fries

Pulled chicken served with loaded fries

R85

Brisket Loaded Fries

Oak-smoked chopped brisket served with loaded fries

R95

Prawn Loaded Fries

Buffalo prawns served with loaded fries

R100

Kiddies

Below are the restaurant's meal options for your child:

Item

Description

Price

Kids Beef Burger

Grass-fed Angus single cheeseburger with BBQ sauce

R75

Kids Chicken Burger

Chicken breast burger with cheese

R75

Crumbed Chicken Strips

Chicken breast burger with cheese

R75

Kids Ribs (150g)

Oak-smoked rib fingers

R100

Sides

Order any of these accompaniments to complement your main dish:

Item

Price

Fries

R35

Waffle fries

R40

Sausage

R30

Coleslaw

R35

Tater tots

R40

Platters

Double Cheese Please (L). Burrito with scrambled eggs (R)
Double Cheese Please (L). Burrito with scrambled eggs (R). Photo: @Talladega Grill (modified by author)
Talladega Grill's platter options are perfect for sharing. The prices are:

Dish

Serving per platter

Price

Buffalo Wings

36 items

R590

Jalapeno Poppers

36

R600

Chipotle Chicken Burgers

24

R790

Brisket Buns

24

R990

Beef Rib Fingers

36

R1,080

Is Talladega Grill halaal?

Talladega Grill is a halaal restaurant. Its meat is sourced from suppliers accredited by the Islamic Council of South Africa.

Talladega Grill's contact details

If you want to make a booking, call Talladega Grill on 067 875 3509. Although the eatery remains closed on Monday, it is operational from Sunday to Thursday (12:00 pm to 10:00 pm), Friday (1:30 pm to 10:30 pm) and Saturday (12:00 pm to 10:30 pm). Follow them on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for updates.

Conclusion

Talladega Grill's menu features simple choices ranging from American-style BBQ to burgers. This direct approach has made it one of Cape Town's most recognisable dining establishments.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

