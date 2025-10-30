Nobu Cape Town menu with price guide for 2025: What to expect
Nobu Cape Town is an upscale Japanese-Peruvian restaurant located inside the One&Only Resort at the V&A Waterfront. The Cape Town branch was opened in 2009 and remains one of the city’s most recognised dining destinations. The menu combines Nobu’s signature dishes, such as Black Cod Miso and Wagyu beef, with local South African ingredients.
Key takeaways
- The Nobu Cape Town menu includes cold dishes, hot mains, sushi, sashimi, and tasting (omakase) menus.
- The restaurant is part of the global Nobu chain, founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa and co-owned by Robert De Niro.
- Prices start from around R90 for smaller dishes and can reach R4 600 for premium Wagyu options.
- The restaurant offers both à la carte and tasting menu options with seasonal South African ingredients.
Nobu Cape Town menu with prices in 2025
Nobu Cape Town is known for its refined Japanese-Peruvian menu featuring sushi, sashimi, seafood, and premium meats such as Wagyu beef. The 2025 menu maintains Nobu’s signature dishes while incorporating South African ingredients and seasonal updates. One satisfied customer left a review on Google, which states,
Had an amazing dinner at Nobu in Cape Town. The vibe was elegant but comfortable, and the service was spot on. The black cod was absolutely delicious, and the sushi was super fresh. You can really taste the quality in every dish. Definitely a place I’d go back to — perfect for a special night out. Always my favourite dining place in Cape Town.
Hot dishes menu
The Nobu hot dishes menu features signature selections such as Black Cod Miso, Chicken Toban Yaki, and King Crab Amazu Ponzu, prepared with Japanese-Peruvian flair. Below is the menu and prices.
Item
Price
Black Cod Miso
R1595
Black Cod Butter Lettuce
R795
Chilean Sea Bass with Dashi Ponzu
R850
Chilean Seabass Dry Miso
R800
Chilean Seabass with Jalapeño Dressing
R580
Salmon with Shiso Salsa
R490
Californian Shrimp Tempura with Creamy Spicy Sauce and Ponzu
R590
Canadian Lobster Tempura with Truffle Honey Soy
R1490
King Crab Amazu Ponzu
R1980
Crayfish Wasabi Pepper or Spicy Garlic
R1400
Roasted Langoustine with Coriander & Mint Salsa
R1800
Carabineros Anticucho Miso
R1800
Roasted King Crab with Yuzu Butter
R1800
Atlantic Scallops with Vanilla Miso
R1490
Wagyu Dumpling with Yuzu Truffle (5 pcs)
R600
Beef Toban Yaki
R470
Beef Tenderloin with Anticucho Miso
R520
Chicken Toban Yaki
R420
Baby Chicken Poussin
R550
Lamb Chop Rosemary Miso
R480
Cold dishes menu
The Nobu cold dishes menu includes favourites like salmon tartare with caviar, yellowtail jalapeño, and seafood ceviche. Below are some of the items provided in Nobu's cold dishes menu.
Item
Price
Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna or Spicy Salmon
R250
Toro Tartare with Caviar
R790
Salmon Tartare with Caviar
R490
Yellowtail Jalapeño
R680
New Style Sashimi Salmon or Springbok
R250
New Style Sashimi Tuna or Scallop
R495/800
Tiradito White Fish or Octopus
R250
Tiradito Scallop
R650
Whitefish Sashimi Dry Miso
R230
Toro Tataki with Jalapeño Dressing
R1400
Tuna Tataki with Tosazu
R240
Seared Salmon Karashi Su Miso
R270
Salmon Local Pear Dry Miso
R290
Seafood Ceviche
R220
Atlantic Scallop Tataki with Aji Amarillo
R1600
Sashimi Salad with Matsuhisa Dressing
R530
Canadian Lobster Salad with Spicy Lemon Dressing
R1500
Baby Spinach Salad Dry Miso
R250
Baby Spinach Salad Dry Miso with Shrimp
R430
Field Greens with Matsuhisa Dressing
R190
Vegetable Hand Roll with Sesame Sauce
R90
Nigiri and sashimi menu
The Nobu nigiri and sashimi menu features options such as octopus, chutoro, sea bass, and tuna, offering a classic selection of the best seafood.
Item
Price (R)
Tuna
R155
Chutoro
R190
Otoro
R285
Yellowtail
R180
Salmon
R95
Sea Bass
R85
Octopus
R60
Salmon Egg
R385
Smelt Egg
R155
Scallop
R144
Shrimp
R85
Freshwater Eel
R155
Tamago
R60
Vegetable Sushi Selection
R320
Sushi Maki menu
On the Sushi Maki menu, guests can enjoy rolls like Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, and Kappa, each crafted in Nobu’s signature Japanese-Peruvian style. Below is the Nobu Cape Town menu and prices for the Sushi Maki options.
Item
Price (hand roll)
Price (cut roll)
Tuna
R200
R215
Spicy Tuna
R230
R250
Tuna and Asparagus
R200
R235
Salmon
R150
R180
Toro and Spring onion
R210
R230
Yellowtail and Spring onion
R300
R320
Yellowtail and Jalapeño
R320
R340
Salmon and Avocado
R200
R235
Scallop and Smelt Egg
R355
R385
Eel and Cucumber
R300
R435
California
R220
R335
Shrimp Tempura
R245
R265
Salmon Skin
R145
R165
Soft Shell Crab
R285
House Special
R315
Vegetable
R100
120
Kappa
R90
R110
Kushiyaki menu
The kushiyaki menu includes beef, chicken, and salmon, each served with anticucho or teriyaki sauce, with two pieces per order.
Item
Price
Beef
R330
Chicken
R220
Salmon
R295
Tempura menu
The tempura menu features light, crispy options such as asparagus, sweet potato, and aubergine, prepared in the traditional Japanese style.
Item
Price
Avocado
R110
Aubergine
R110
Zucchini
R105
Asparagus
R150
Sweet Potato
R95
Shrimp
R160
Soup and rice menu
The soup and rice menu offers simple choices like spicy seafood soup, steamed rice, and clear soup, complementing the main dishes.
Item
Price
Miso Soup
R120
Spicy Seafood Soup
R250
Clear Soup
R130
Steamed Rice
R90
Truffle Rice
R230
Dessert menu
The Nobu restaurant's dessert menu includes options such as whisky cappuccino, Nobu cheesecake, and the popular chocolate bento box. Below is a look at their menu.
Item
Price
Chocolate Bento Box
R220
Choice of Vanilla or Matcha Ice Cream
R220
Nobu Cheesecake
R125
Whisky Cappuccino
R120
Pineapple Rum Cake
R120
Blueberry Mousse with Yuzu Sorbet
R130
Milk Tart Parfait
R135
Deep Fried Mochi Ice Cream
R130
Selection of Ice Cream (per scoop)
R60
Selection of Sorbet (per scoop)
R45
Shuko menu
The shuko menu features small bites like edamame spicy and umami chicken wings, served as light starters before the main courses.
Item
Price
Edamame
R115
Edamame Spicy
R140
Umami Chicken Wings (4 pcs)
R175
Nobu Wagyu Slider
R490
Nobu Tacos menu
The Nobu menu for tacos includes options like crayfish with wasabi sour cream and shimeji with spicy lemon.
Item
Price
Shimeji Spicy Lemon (2 pcs)
R90
Tuna or Salmon (2 pcs)
R130
Crayfish Wasabi Sour Cream (2 pcs)
R360
Chicken Anticucho (2 pcs)
R120
Omakese and Wagyu beef menu
The omakase and wagyu beef menu highlights Nobu’s most premium offerings. The omakase, titled From the Heart, presents a multi-course tasting experience by Chef Nicky, available until 21:30. The wagyu beef section allows guests to choose their preferred preparation style, including new style, tataki, tobanyaki, or steak.
Item
Price
Omakase classic
R2300
Wagyu beef, South African Rib Eye (150g)
R2300
Wagyu beef, Japanese Kobe Rib Eye (150g)
R4600
Frequently asked questions
Is there a dress code for Nobu Cape Town?
The dress code for Nobu Cape Town restaurant is smart casual.
What is the most famous dish at Nobu?
The most famous dish at Nobu is Black Cod with Miso. This signature dish features buttery black cod marinated in a sweet and savoury miso glaze and broiled to perfection.
Does Nobu Cape Town have a Michelin star?
The Cape Town restaurant does not have a Michelin star, because the Michelin Guide does not operate in South Africa.
How much is Nobu lunch?
There is no specific lunch menu pricing available for Nobu Cape Town online.
How much is a Nobu Bento box?
The bento box dessert at Nobu Cape Town, the Chocolate Bento Box, is priced at R220.
How much is the average meal at Nobu?
An average meal at Nobu Cape Town usually costs between R1,200 and R2,500 per person, based on 2025 menu pricing. This includes a main dish, a sushi or cold starter, and a drink.
Wrapping up
The Nobu Cape Town menu for 2025 features a mix of Japanese and Peruvian-inspired dishes, including sushi, sashimi, and signature mains such as Black Cod Miso and Wagyu beef. Located inside the One&Only Resort at the V&A Waterfront, the restaurant continues to attract both local and international diners.
