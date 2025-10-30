Nobu Cape Town menu with price guide for 2025: What to expect

Nobu Cape Town is an upscale Japanese-Peruvian restaurant located inside the One&Only Resort at the V&A Waterfront. The Cape Town branch was opened in 2009 and remains one of the city’s most recognised dining destinations. The menu combines Nobu’s signature dishes, such as Black Cod Miso and Wagyu beef, with local South African ingredients.

The Nobu Cape Town menu includes cold dishes, hot mains, sushi, sashimi, and tasting menus. Photo: @noburestaurants on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The Nobu Cape Town menu includes cold dishes, hot mains, sushi, sashimi, and tasting (omakase) menus .

and . The restaurant is part of the global Nobu chain, founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa and co-owned by Robert De Niro.

and co-owned by Prices start from around R90 for smaller dishes and can reach R4 600 for premium Wagyu options.

for smaller dishes and can reach for premium Wagyu options. The restaurant offers both à la carte and tasting menu options with seasonal South African ingredients.

Nobu Cape Town menu with prices in 2025

Nobu Cape Town is known for its refined Japanese-Peruvian menu featuring sushi, sashimi, seafood, and premium meats such as Wagyu beef. The 2025 menu maintains Nobu’s signature dishes while incorporating South African ingredients and seasonal updates. One satisfied customer left a review on Google, which states,

Had an amazing dinner at Nobu in Cape Town. The vibe was elegant but comfortable, and the service was spot on. The black cod was absolutely delicious, and the sushi was super fresh. You can really taste the quality in every dish. Definitely a place I’d go back to — perfect for a special night out. Always my favourite dining place in Cape Town.

Hot dishes menu

Nobu Cape Town's hot dishes menu. Photo: @noburestaurants on Instagram (modified by author)

The Nobu hot dishes menu features signature selections such as Black Cod Miso, Chicken Toban Yaki, and King Crab Amazu Ponzu, prepared with Japanese-Peruvian flair. Below is the menu and prices.

Item Price Black Cod Miso R1595 Black Cod Butter Lettuce R795 Chilean Sea Bass with Dashi Ponzu R850 Chilean Seabass Dry Miso R800 Chilean Seabass with Jalapeño Dressing R580 Salmon with Shiso Salsa R490 Californian Shrimp Tempura with Creamy Spicy Sauce and Ponzu R590 Canadian Lobster Tempura with Truffle Honey Soy R1490 King Crab Amazu Ponzu R1980 Crayfish Wasabi Pepper or Spicy Garlic R1400 Roasted Langoustine with Coriander & Mint Salsa R1800 Carabineros Anticucho Miso R1800 Roasted King Crab with Yuzu Butter R1800 Atlantic Scallops with Vanilla Miso R1490 Wagyu Dumpling with Yuzu Truffle (5 pcs) R600 Beef Toban Yaki R470 Beef Tenderloin with Anticucho Miso R520 Chicken Toban Yaki R420 Baby Chicken Poussin R550 Lamb Chop Rosemary Miso R480

Cold dishes menu

Nobu Cape Town's cold dishes menu options. Photo: @noburestaurants on Instagram (modified by author)

The Nobu cold dishes menu includes favourites like salmon tartare with caviar, yellowtail jalapeño, and seafood ceviche. Below are some of the items provided in Nobu's cold dishes menu.

Item Price Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna or Spicy Salmon R250 Toro Tartare with Caviar R790 Salmon Tartare with Caviar R490 Yellowtail Jalapeño R680 New Style Sashimi Salmon or Springbok R250 New Style Sashimi Tuna or Scallop R495/800 Tiradito White Fish or Octopus R250 Tiradito Scallop R650 Whitefish Sashimi Dry Miso R230 Toro Tataki with Jalapeño Dressing R1400 Tuna Tataki with Tosazu R240 Seared Salmon Karashi Su Miso R270 Salmon Local Pear Dry Miso R290 Seafood Ceviche R220 Atlantic Scallop Tataki with Aji Amarillo R1600 Sashimi Salad with Matsuhisa Dressing R530 Canadian Lobster Salad with Spicy Lemon Dressing R1500 Baby Spinach Salad Dry Miso R250 Baby Spinach Salad Dry Miso with Shrimp R430 Field Greens with Matsuhisa Dressing R190 Vegetable Hand Roll with Sesame Sauce R90

Nigiri and sashimi menu

The Nobu nigiri and sashimi menu features options such as octopus, chutoro, sea bass, and tuna, offering a classic selection of the best seafood.

Item Price (R) Tuna R155 Chutoro R190 Otoro R285 Yellowtail R180 Salmon R95 Sea Bass R85 Octopus R60 Salmon Egg R385 Smelt Egg R155 Scallop R144 Shrimp R85 Freshwater Eel R155 Tamago R60 Vegetable Sushi Selection R320

Sushi Maki menu

Nobu Cape Town's sushi maki menu. Photo: @Nobu-Cape-Town on Facebook (modified by author)

On the Sushi Maki menu, guests can enjoy rolls like Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, and Kappa, each crafted in Nobu’s signature Japanese-Peruvian style. Below is the Nobu Cape Town menu and prices for the Sushi Maki options.

Item Price (hand roll) Price (cut roll) Tuna R200 R215 Spicy Tuna R230 R250 Tuna and Asparagus R200 R235 Salmon R150 R180 Toro and Spring onion R210 R230 Yellowtail and Spring onion R300 R320 Yellowtail and Jalapeño R320 R340 Salmon and Avocado R200 R235 Scallop and Smelt Egg R355 R385 Eel and Cucumber R300 R435 California R220 R335 Shrimp Tempura R245 R265 Salmon Skin R145 R165 Soft Shell Crab R285 House Special R315 Vegetable R100 120 Kappa R90 R110

Kushiyaki menu

The kushiyaki menu includes beef, chicken, and salmon, each served with anticucho or teriyaki sauce, with two pieces per order.

Item Price Beef R330 Chicken R220 Salmon R295

Tempura menu

The tempura menu features light, crispy options such as asparagus, sweet potato, and aubergine, prepared in the traditional Japanese style.

Item Price Avocado R110 Aubergine R110 Zucchini R105 Asparagus R150 Sweet Potato R95 Shrimp R160

Soup and rice menu

Nobu Cape Town menu options. Photo: @Nobu-Cape-Town on Facebook (modified by author)

The soup and rice menu offers simple choices like spicy seafood soup, steamed rice, and clear soup, complementing the main dishes.

Item Price Miso Soup R120 Spicy Seafood Soup R250 Clear Soup R130 Steamed Rice R90 Truffle Rice R230

Dessert menu

The Nobu restaurant's dessert menu includes options such as whisky cappuccino, Nobu cheesecake, and the popular chocolate bento box. Below is a look at their menu.

Item Price Chocolate Bento Box R220 Choice of Vanilla or Matcha Ice Cream R220 Nobu Cheesecake R125 Whisky Cappuccino R120 Pineapple Rum Cake R120 Blueberry Mousse with Yuzu Sorbet R130 Milk Tart Parfait R135 Deep Fried Mochi Ice Cream R130 Selection of Ice Cream (per scoop) R60 Selection of Sorbet (per scoop) R45

Shuko menu

The shuko menu features small bites like edamame spicy and umami chicken wings, served as light starters before the main courses.

Item Price Edamame R115 Edamame Spicy R140 Umami Chicken Wings (4 pcs) R175 Nobu Wagyu Slider R490

Nobu Tacos menu

The Nobu menu for tacos includes options like crayfish with wasabi sour cream and shimeji with spicy lemon.

Item Price Shimeji Spicy Lemon (2 pcs) R90 Tuna or Salmon (2 pcs) R130 Crayfish Wasabi Sour Cream (2 pcs) R360 Chicken Anticucho (2 pcs) R120

Omakese and Wagyu beef menu

Nobu Cape Town's omakase menu option. Nobu Cape Town's sushi maki menu. Photo: @Nobu-Cape-Town on Facebook (modified by author)

The omakase and wagyu beef menu highlights Nobu’s most premium offerings. The omakase, titled From the Heart, presents a multi-course tasting experience by Chef Nicky, available until 21:30. The wagyu beef section allows guests to choose their preferred preparation style, including new style, tataki, tobanyaki, or steak.

Item Price Omakase classic R2300 Wagyu beef, South African Rib Eye (150g) R2300 Wagyu beef, Japanese Kobe Rib Eye (150g) R4600

Frequently asked questions

Is there a dress code for Nobu Cape Town?

The dress code for Nobu Cape Town restaurant is smart casual.

What is the most famous dish at Nobu?

The most famous dish at Nobu is Black Cod with Miso. This signature dish features buttery black cod marinated in a sweet and savoury miso glaze and broiled to perfection.

Does Nobu Cape Town have a Michelin star?

The Cape Town restaurant does not have a Michelin star, because the Michelin Guide does not operate in South Africa.

Nobu Cape Town menu options. Photo: @Nobu-Cape-Town on Facebook (modified by author)

How much is Nobu lunch?

There is no specific lunch menu pricing available for Nobu Cape Town online.

How much is a Nobu Bento box?

The bento box dessert at Nobu Cape Town, the Chocolate Bento Box, is priced at R220.

How much is the average meal at Nobu?

An average meal at Nobu Cape Town usually costs between R1,200 and R2,500 per person, based on 2025 menu pricing. This includes a main dish, a sushi or cold starter, and a drink.

Wrapping up

The Nobu Cape Town menu for 2025 features a mix of Japanese and Peruvian-inspired dishes, including sushi, sashimi, and signature mains such as Black Cod Miso and Wagyu beef. Located inside the One&Only Resort at the V&A Waterfront, the restaurant continues to attract both local and international diners.

