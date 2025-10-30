Global site navigation

Nobu Cape Town menu with price guide for 2025: What to expect
by  Rodah Mogeni
7 min read

Nobu Cape Town is an upscale Japanese-Peruvian restaurant located inside the One&Only Resort at the V&A Waterfront. The Cape Town branch was opened in 2009 and remains one of the city’s most recognised dining destinations. The menu combines Nobu’s signature dishes, such as Black Cod Miso and Wagyu beef, with local South African ingredients.

Nobu Cape Town building (L). Nobu Cape Town menu option (R).
The Nobu Cape Town menu includes cold dishes, hot mains, sushi, sashimi, and tasting menus. Photo: @noburestaurants on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The Nobu Cape Town menu includes cold dishes, hot mains, sushi, sashimi, and tasting (omakase) menus.
  • The restaurant is part of the global Nobu chain, founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa and co-owned by Robert De Niro.
  • Prices start from around R90 for smaller dishes and can reach R4 600 for premium Wagyu options.
  • The restaurant offers both à la carte and tasting menu options with seasonal South African ingredients.

Nobu Cape Town menu with prices in 2025

Nobu Cape Town is known for its refined Japanese-Peruvian menu featuring sushi, sashimi, seafood, and premium meats such as Wagyu beef. The 2025 menu maintains Nobu’s signature dishes while incorporating South African ingredients and seasonal updates. One satisfied customer left a review on Google, which states,

Had an amazing dinner at Nobu in Cape Town. The vibe was elegant but comfortable, and the service was spot on. The black cod was absolutely delicious, and the sushi was super fresh. You can really taste the quality in every dish. Definitely a place I’d go back to — perfect for a special night out. Always my favourite dining place in Cape Town.

Hot dishes menu

Nobu hot dishes menu.
Nobu Cape Town's hot dishes menu. Photo: @noburestaurants on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The Nobu hot dishes menu features signature selections such as Black Cod Miso, Chicken Toban Yaki, and King Crab Amazu Ponzu, prepared with Japanese-Peruvian flair. Below is the menu and prices.

Item

Price

Black Cod Miso

R1595

Black Cod Butter Lettuce

R795

Chilean Sea Bass with Dashi Ponzu

R850

Chilean Seabass Dry Miso

R800

Chilean Seabass with Jalapeño Dressing

R580

Salmon with Shiso Salsa

R490

Californian Shrimp Tempura with Creamy Spicy Sauce and Ponzu

R590

Canadian Lobster Tempura with Truffle Honey Soy

R1490

King Crab Amazu Ponzu

R1980

Crayfish Wasabi Pepper or Spicy Garlic

R1400

Roasted Langoustine with Coriander & Mint Salsa

R1800

Carabineros Anticucho Miso

R1800

Roasted King Crab with Yuzu Butter

R1800

Atlantic Scallops with Vanilla Miso

R1490

Wagyu Dumpling with Yuzu Truffle (5 pcs)

R600

Beef Toban Yaki

R470

Beef Tenderloin with Anticucho Miso

R520

Chicken Toban Yaki

R420

Baby Chicken Poussin

R550

Lamb Chop Rosemary Miso

R480

Cold dishes menu

Cold dishes menu options.
Nobu Cape Town's cold dishes menu options. Photo: @noburestaurants on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The Nobu cold dishes menu includes favourites like salmon tartare with caviar, yellowtail jalapeño, and seafood ceviche. Below are some of the items provided in Nobu's cold dishes menu.

Item

Price

Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna or Spicy Salmon

R250

Toro Tartare with Caviar

R790

Salmon Tartare with Caviar

R490

Yellowtail Jalapeño

R680

New Style Sashimi Salmon or Springbok

R250

New Style Sashimi Tuna or Scallop

R495/800

Tiradito White Fish or Octopus

R250

Tiradito Scallop

R650

Whitefish Sashimi Dry Miso

R230

Toro Tataki with Jalapeño Dressing

R1400

Tuna Tataki with Tosazu

R240

Seared Salmon Karashi Su Miso

R270

Salmon Local Pear Dry Miso

R290

Seafood Ceviche

R220

Atlantic Scallop Tataki with Aji Amarillo

R1600

Sashimi Salad with Matsuhisa Dressing

R530

Canadian Lobster Salad with Spicy Lemon Dressing

R1500

Baby Spinach Salad Dry Miso

R250

Baby Spinach Salad Dry Miso with Shrimp

R430

Field Greens with Matsuhisa Dressing

R190

Vegetable Hand Roll with Sesame Sauce

R90

Nigiri and sashimi menu

The Nobu nigiri and sashimi menu features options such as octopus, chutoro, sea bass, and tuna, offering a classic selection of the best seafood.

Item

Price (R)

Tuna

R155

Chutoro

R190

Otoro

R285

Yellowtail

R180

Salmon

R95

Sea Bass

R85

Octopus

R60

Salmon Egg

R385

Smelt Egg

R155

Scallop

R144

Shrimp

R85

Freshwater Eel

R155

Tamago

R60

Vegetable Sushi Selection

R320

Sushi Maki menu

Sushi maki menu.
Nobu Cape Town's sushi maki menu. Photo: @Nobu-Cape-Town on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

On the Sushi Maki menu, guests can enjoy rolls like Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, and Kappa, each crafted in Nobu’s signature Japanese-Peruvian style. Below is the Nobu Cape Town menu and prices for the Sushi Maki options.

Item

Price (hand roll)

Price (cut roll)

Tuna

R200

R215

Spicy Tuna

R230

R250

Tuna and Asparagus

R200

R235

Salmon

R150

R180

Toro and Spring onion

R210

R230

Yellowtail and Spring onion

R300

R320

Yellowtail and Jalapeño

R320

R340

Salmon and Avocado

R200

R235

Scallop and Smelt Egg

R355

R385

Eel and Cucumber

R300

R435

California

R220

R335

Shrimp Tempura

R245

R265

Salmon Skin

R145

R165

Soft Shell Crab

R285

House Special

R315

Vegetable

R100

120

Kappa

R90

R110

Kushiyaki menu

The kushiyaki menu includes beef, chicken, and salmon, each served with anticucho or teriyaki sauce, with two pieces per order.

Item

Price

Beef

R330

Chicken

R220

Salmon

R295

Tempura menu

The tempura menu features light, crispy options such as asparagus, sweet potato, and aubergine, prepared in the traditional Japanese style.

Item

Price

Avocado

R110

Aubergine

R110

Zucchini

R105

Asparagus

R150

Sweet Potato

R95

Shrimp

R160

Soup and rice menu

Nobu Cape Town menu options.
Nobu Cape Town menu options. Photo: @Nobu-Cape-Town on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The soup and rice menu offers simple choices like spicy seafood soup, steamed rice, and clear soup, complementing the main dishes.

Item

Price

Miso Soup

R120

Spicy Seafood Soup

R250

Clear Soup

R130

Steamed Rice

R90

Truffle Rice

R230

Dessert menu

The Nobu restaurant's dessert menu includes options such as whisky cappuccino, Nobu cheesecake, and the popular chocolate bento box. Below is a look at their menu.

Item

Price

Chocolate Bento Box

R220

Choice of Vanilla or Matcha Ice Cream

R220

Nobu Cheesecake

R125

Whisky Cappuccino

R120

Pineapple Rum Cake

R120

Blueberry Mousse with Yuzu Sorbet

R130

Milk Tart Parfait

R135

Deep Fried Mochi Ice Cream

R130

Selection of Ice Cream (per scoop)

R60

Selection of Sorbet (per scoop)

R45

Shuko menu

The shuko menu features small bites like edamame spicy and umami chicken wings, served as light starters before the main courses.

Item

Price

Edamame

R115

Edamame Spicy

R140

Umami Chicken Wings (4 pcs)

R175

Nobu Wagyu Slider

R490

Nobu Tacos menu

The Nobu menu for tacos includes options like crayfish with wasabi sour cream and shimeji with spicy lemon.

Item

Price

Shimeji Spicy Lemon (2 pcs)

R90

Tuna or Salmon (2 pcs)

R130

Crayfish Wasabi Sour Cream (2 pcs)

R360

Chicken Anticucho (2 pcs)

R120

Omakese and Wagyu beef menu

Nobu Cape Town's omakase menu option.
Nobu Cape Town's omakase menu option. Nobu Cape Town's sushi maki menu. Photo: @Nobu-Cape-Town on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The omakase and wagyu beef menu highlights Nobu’s most premium offerings. The omakase, titled From the Heart, presents a multi-course tasting experience by Chef Nicky, available until 21:30. The wagyu beef section allows guests to choose their preferred preparation style, including new style, tataki, tobanyaki, or steak.

Item

Price

Omakase classic

R2300

Wagyu beef, South African Rib Eye (150g)

R2300

Wagyu beef, Japanese Kobe Rib Eye (150g)

R4600

Frequently asked questions

Is there a dress code for Nobu Cape Town?

The dress code for Nobu Cape Town restaurant is smart casual.

What is the most famous dish at Nobu?

The most famous dish at Nobu is Black Cod with Miso. This signature dish features buttery black cod marinated in a sweet and savoury miso glaze and broiled to perfection.

Does Nobu Cape Town have a Michelin star?

The Cape Town restaurant does not have a Michelin star, because the Michelin Guide does not operate in South Africa.

Nobu Cape Town menu options.
Nobu Cape Town menu options. Photo: @Nobu-Cape-Town on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

How much is Nobu lunch?

There is no specific lunch menu pricing available for Nobu Cape Town online.

How much is a Nobu Bento box?

The bento box dessert at Nobu Cape Town, the Chocolate Bento Box, is priced at R220.

How much is the average meal at Nobu?

An average meal at Nobu Cape Town usually costs between R1,200 and R2,500 per person, based on 2025 menu pricing. This includes a main dish, a sushi or cold starter, and a drink.

Wrapping up

The Nobu Cape Town menu for 2025 features a mix of Japanese and Peruvian-inspired dishes, including sushi, sashimi, and signature mains such as Black Cod Miso and Wagyu beef. Located inside the One&Only Resort at the V&A Waterfront, the restaurant continues to attract both local and international diners.

