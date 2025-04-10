Top attractions in Bo-Kaap: Must-visit spots in Cape Town's historic district

Cape Town is one of South Africa's most frequently visited cities by local and international tourists, and Bo-Kaap is amongst the city's must-sees. What makes the colourful district a top choice for adventure-seekers?

Bo-Kaap is nestled in the heart of Cape Town. Photo: R.M. Nunes and James Strachan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Bo-Kaap is Afrikaans for 'above the Cape' , as the district is nestled on the slopes of Signal Hill.

, as the district is nestled on the slopes of Signal Hill. The area is known for its brightly-coloured homes , rich Cape Malay culture, and significant history.

, rich Cape Malay culture, and significant history. There are many things to do in Bo-Kaap to immerse yourself in the rich culture while enjoying the district's visually striking aesthetic.

Top attractions in Bo-Kaap

If you are ready for a day of adventure in the historical district, here are some of the highest-rated Bo-Kaap activities and attractions for all ages to enjoy.

7. Iziko Bo-Kaap museum

The Iziko museum's building is one of the earliest homes built in the area. Photo: Iziko Museums of South Africa’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address: 71 Wale St, Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town

A trip to this historical district is incomplete without a visit to the Iziko museum. Nestled amongst a string of brightly-coloured homes, Iziko's building dates back to the mid-18th century and highlights the history of the local Islamic culture that brings the district to life.

6. Bo-Kaap Deli

The deli won ‘Best Breakfast Spot’ in the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards multiple times. Photo: Bo-Kaap Deli’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address: 114 Church Street, Cape Town

The award-winning Bo-Kaap Deli is known for its authentic Cape Malay food with a contemporary twist. You can enjoy a dish from their famous menu, including masala mince Shakshuka, masala chops, or koeksisters, while enjoying the Cape Town eatery's vibrant atmosphere.

5. Marco’s African Place

The restaurant offers traditional African cuisine and a vibrant atmosphere. Photo: Marco's African Place’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address: 4 Rose Ln, Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town

Although we have already mentioned one eatery, we cannot list iconic Bo-Kaap restaurants without a nod to Marco’s African Place. Live African marimba music fills the air at this popular 220-seater Cape Town restaurant that serves authentic African cuisine, creating an electric atmosphere not easily found elsewhere.

4. The Bo-Kaap Cooking Tour

Cook like a local through Cape Malay expert cook, Zainie Misbach. Photo: The Bo-Kaap Cooking Tour and Jenny Wu Photography’s Facebook pages (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address: 46 Rose St, Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town

Foodies looking for a more immersive experience can cook up a storm at The Bo-Kaap Cooking Tour, which offers Cape Malay cultural tours and cooking classes. Cooking classes are led by critically acclaimed Cape Malay expert cook Zainie Misbach, offering practical lessons on how to cook like a local. Enjoy a culinary and cultural walking tour to finish the experience.

3. Auwal Masjid

Auwal Masjid is the oldest mosque in South Africa. Photo: Merten Snijders (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Address: 43 Dorp St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town

Auwal Masjid is the oldest mosque in the country and serves as a symbol of the struggle that the local Muslims faced regarding freedom to exist peacefully and worship freely. It is also the birthplace of the Arabic-Afrikaans language, with Auwal Masjid being where it was first taught.

3. The Diamond Gallery

The Diamond Gallery offers a unique look into local gemstones. Photo: The Diamond Gallery’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address: 15 Jordaan St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town

The Diamond Gallery is often included on must-see Bo-Kaap attractions lists, offering visitors a unique look into local gemstones. Be dazzled by the incredible South African diamonds and African Tanzanite on display while learning more about the history of these precious gemstones.

2. Art du Cap

Appreciate local art at Art du Cap. Photo: Anthony de Klerk Fine Art and Bright Day’s Facebook pages (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address: 97 Chiappini St, Schotsche Kloof

Embrace your creative side at Art du Cap, a local art gallery that showcases and celebrates local talent. Enjoy this unmissable Cape Town experience that allows you to observe various artworks that celebrate South African landscapes, people, and culture while supporting locals. You can also purchase a trinket at the souvenir shop to savour the excursion.

1. Dorp Straat

Dorp Straat (Street) is renowned for its brightly-coloured homes. Photo: Merten Snijders (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Address: Dorp Street, Cape Town

Although you can find brightly-coloured houses throughout the area, Dorp Straat (Street) has a concentrated amount of visually striking homes that create Bo-Kaap's signature aesthetic. Marvel at the awe-inspiring homes that make the area stand out from others before finishing off your day in the historical district.

Why is Bo-Kaap so famous?

The district's unique look, deep Cape Malay culture, and important history offer tourists an unmissable experience. Apart from its clear visual appeal, the district was also the place that slaves and political exiles called home, signifying an important part of South African history.

Why are the houses coloured in Bo-Kaap?

Bo-Kaap's colourful houses are not simply enjoyable to look at. They are symbolic of the abolition of slavery, done as a form of expression by former slaves once they were allowed to buy homes and decorate as they wished.

Before the slaves owned their homes, they were on lease and had a rule stating all homes must be painted white. The bright colours are a way to visually break free from the physical and mental chains placed upon slaves during the time.

The district’s brightly-coloured homes are a symbol of freedom. Photo: Vicki Jauron (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Is Bo-Kaap safe to walk around?

The area is safe to explore, but much like most other areas in South Africa, you must stay vigilant and keep your valuables out of sight. Those exploring at night are encouraged to take extra steps for safety, such as walking in groups and staying in well-lit areas.

How long do you need in Bo-Kaap?

The amount of time you need in the district depends on how many attractions you wish to visit. It is advised that those wanting to soak in as much as possible set aside a full day to explore everything on offer, and including nighttime adventures helps you to make the most out of the experience.

Is Bo-Kaap worth it?

The area is worth visiting for the following reasons:

History buffs can learn more about the area's origins , which was once home to freed slaves and is now home to their descendants who continue to honour their memory.

, which was once home to freed slaves and is now home to their descendants who continue to honour their memory. Foodies can delight their senses with the extensive variety of cuisine available, with cooking classes and eateries offering unique experiences.

available, with cooking classes and eateries offering unique experiences. Tourists can soak in all the cultural significance the area offers, including the visually striking homes, which are symbols of freedom for slaves who were allowed to own homes.

Bo-Kaap is brought to life by the visually striking, brightly coloured homes that are synonymous with the area. But there is much more to the district than what meets the eye. With a rich Cape Malay influence and significant history, this area is an unmissable experience for adventure-seekers.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: The finest ramen in Cape Town: Top ramen places to dine

For those looking for must-visit spots in Cape Town, Briefly.co.za wrote an article about the top ramen spots in the city.

Whether you are looking for a delicious spot to fuel up during a day of exploring or simply seeking the finest ramen available, Cape Town's best ramen spots are highly rated.

Source: Briefly News