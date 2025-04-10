Top attractions in Bo-Kaap: Must-visit spots in Cape Town's historic district
Cape Town is one of South Africa's most frequently visited cities by local and international tourists, and Bo-Kaap is amongst the city's must-sees. What makes the colourful district a top choice for adventure-seekers?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Top attractions in Bo-Kaap
- Why is Bo-Kaap so famous?
- Why are the houses coloured in Bo-Kaap?
- Is Bo-Kaap safe to walk around?
- How long do you need in Bo-Kaap?
- Is Bo-Kaap worth it?
Key takeaways
- Bo-Kaap is Afrikaans for 'above the Cape', as the district is nestled on the slopes of Signal Hill.
- The area is known for its brightly-coloured homes, rich Cape Malay culture, and significant history.
- There are many things to do in Bo-Kaap to immerse yourself in the rich culture while enjoying the district's visually striking aesthetic.
Top attractions in Bo-Kaap
If you are ready for a day of adventure in the historical district, here are some of the highest-rated Bo-Kaap activities and attractions for all ages to enjoy.
7. Iziko Bo-Kaap museum
- Address: 71 Wale St, Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town
A trip to this historical district is incomplete without a visit to the Iziko museum. Nestled amongst a string of brightly-coloured homes, Iziko's building dates back to the mid-18th century and highlights the history of the local Islamic culture that brings the district to life.
6. Bo-Kaap Deli
- Address: 114 Church Street, Cape Town
The award-winning Bo-Kaap Deli is known for its authentic Cape Malay food with a contemporary twist. You can enjoy a dish from their famous menu, including masala mince Shakshuka, masala chops, or koeksisters, while enjoying the Cape Town eatery's vibrant atmosphere.
5. Marco’s African Place
- Address: 4 Rose Ln, Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town
Although we have already mentioned one eatery, we cannot list iconic Bo-Kaap restaurants without a nod to Marco’s African Place. Live African marimba music fills the air at this popular 220-seater Cape Town restaurant that serves authentic African cuisine, creating an electric atmosphere not easily found elsewhere.
4. The Bo-Kaap Cooking Tour
- Address: 46 Rose St, Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town
Foodies looking for a more immersive experience can cook up a storm at The Bo-Kaap Cooking Tour, which offers Cape Malay cultural tours and cooking classes. Cooking classes are led by critically acclaimed Cape Malay expert cook Zainie Misbach, offering practical lessons on how to cook like a local. Enjoy a culinary and cultural walking tour to finish the experience.
3. Auwal Masjid
- Address: 43 Dorp St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town
Auwal Masjid is the oldest mosque in the country and serves as a symbol of the struggle that the local Muslims faced regarding freedom to exist peacefully and worship freely. It is also the birthplace of the Arabic-Afrikaans language, with Auwal Masjid being where it was first taught.
3. The Diamond Gallery
- Address: 15 Jordaan St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town
The Diamond Gallery is often included on must-see Bo-Kaap attractions lists, offering visitors a unique look into local gemstones. Be dazzled by the incredible South African diamonds and African Tanzanite on display while learning more about the history of these precious gemstones.
2. Art du Cap
- Address: 97 Chiappini St, Schotsche Kloof
Embrace your creative side at Art du Cap, a local art gallery that showcases and celebrates local talent. Enjoy this unmissable Cape Town experience that allows you to observe various artworks that celebrate South African landscapes, people, and culture while supporting locals. You can also purchase a trinket at the souvenir shop to savour the excursion.
1. Dorp Straat
- Address: Dorp Street, Cape Town
Although you can find brightly-coloured houses throughout the area, Dorp Straat (Street) has a concentrated amount of visually striking homes that create Bo-Kaap's signature aesthetic. Marvel at the awe-inspiring homes that make the area stand out from others before finishing off your day in the historical district.
Why is Bo-Kaap so famous?
The district's unique look, deep Cape Malay culture, and important history offer tourists an unmissable experience. Apart from its clear visual appeal, the district was also the place that slaves and political exiles called home, signifying an important part of South African history.
Why are the houses coloured in Bo-Kaap?
Bo-Kaap's colourful houses are not simply enjoyable to look at. They are symbolic of the abolition of slavery, done as a form of expression by former slaves once they were allowed to buy homes and decorate as they wished.
Before the slaves owned their homes, they were on lease and had a rule stating all homes must be painted white. The bright colours are a way to visually break free from the physical and mental chains placed upon slaves during the time.
Is Bo-Kaap safe to walk around?
The area is safe to explore, but much like most other areas in South Africa, you must stay vigilant and keep your valuables out of sight. Those exploring at night are encouraged to take extra steps for safety, such as walking in groups and staying in well-lit areas.
How long do you need in Bo-Kaap?
The amount of time you need in the district depends on how many attractions you wish to visit. It is advised that those wanting to soak in as much as possible set aside a full day to explore everything on offer, and including nighttime adventures helps you to make the most out of the experience.
Is Bo-Kaap worth it?
The area is worth visiting for the following reasons:
- History buffs can learn more about the area's origins, which was once home to freed slaves and is now home to their descendants who continue to honour their memory.
- Foodies can delight their senses with the extensive variety of cuisine available, with cooking classes and eateries offering unique experiences.
- Tourists can soak in all the cultural significance the area offers, including the visually striking homes, which are symbols of freedom for slaves who were allowed to own homes.
Bo-Kaap is brought to life by the visually striking, brightly coloured homes that are synonymous with the area. But there is much more to the district than what meets the eye. With a rich Cape Malay influence and significant history, this area is an unmissable experience for adventure-seekers.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: The finest ramen in Cape Town: Top ramen places to dine
For those looking for must-visit spots in Cape Town, Briefly.co.za wrote an article about the top ramen spots in the city.
Whether you are looking for a delicious spot to fuel up during a day of exploring or simply seeking the finest ramen available, Cape Town's best ramen spots are highly rated.
Source: Briefly News
Justine De Lange (Lifestyle writer) Justine De Lange has over 6 years of experience in lifestyle, corporate and freelance writing. She started at Now Media for their lifestyle publication 'Let's Go', then joined 'travSIM' and 'Metavaro'. She now writes for Briefly News as a content writer, working with beats such as studies, services, business tips, and celebrity biographies (joined in 2022). In 2023, Justine finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can contact her directly via JustinedeLange14@gmail.com.