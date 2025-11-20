Global site navigation

Vixi Social House menu with updated prices in Cape Town
Services

Vixi Social House menu with updated prices in Cape Town

by  Rodah Mogeni
11 min read

The menu at Vixi Social House in Cape Town features a variety of Mediterranean and Levantine-inspired dishes. Located on Bree Street, the restaurant offers small plates, salads, flatbreads, grilled meats, seafood, desserts, and a selection of beverages.

Vixi Social House menu
Vixi Social House menu in Cape Town. Photo: @vixisocialhouse on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Vixi Social House is located on Bree Street in Cape Town and serves Mediterranean and Levantine-inspired cuisine.
  • The menu includes a wide range of options, from small plates and salads to flatbreads, grilled meats, seafood, desserts, and beverages.
  • Popular items include mezze platters, laffa wraps, grilled meats, wood-fired seafood, and a variety of desserts.
  • The menu at Vixi Social House is moderately priced, with small plates starting around R45 and mains ranging up to approximately R300.

Vixi Social House menu and prices

Vixi Social House on Bree Street in Cape Town features a Mediterranean‑Levantine menu built around shareable small plates, grilled meats, seafood, pasta, and seasonal flatbreads. The 2025 menu lists a variety of mezze, laffa wraps, salads, mains, sides, and desserts.

Read also

Upper Union menu in Cape Town with latest prices (2025)

Mezze menu

Mezze menu options.
Vixi Social House's Mezze menu options. Photo: @vixisocialhouse on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The mezze menu at Vixi Social House in Cape Town offers a variety of small dishes and platter ideas perfect for sharing or enjoying as starters. Each dish is complemented by handmade flatbreads and pita.

Item

Description

Price

Mezze Platter

Chopped salad, marinated olives, and laffa flatbread included. Pick any 3 mezze items: Baba ghanoush, Hummus, Tzatziki, Muhammara, Beetroot and Feta dip, or Green falafel.

R215

Grilled Halloumi

Lemon, Greek oregano, and chimichurri.

R125

Calamari Fritti

Fried calamari with herb and peri peri mayo.

R125

Baba Ghanoush

Fire-roasted aubergine, smoked garlic, fresh herbs, tomato, cucumber, and onion.

R95

Hummus

Creamy hummus, whipped tahini, thyme, olive oil, and spicy chickpeas.

R95

Chicken Livers Peri-Peri

Pan-fried in a rich spicy sauce and served with a mezze pita.

R165

Dolmades

Rice-filled vine leaves served on napoletana sauce.

R115

Patatas Bravas

Crispy potatoes, bravas sauce, and garlic aioli.

R95

Marinated Olives

Olive oil, citrus, rosemary, and garlic.

R69

Tempura Turmeric Cauliflower

Tzatziki dip (tzatziki can be replaced with hummus for a vegan option).

R135

Grilled Chorizo

Flame-grilled chorizo with Argentinian chimichurri.

R145

Vixi Croquetas

Option 1: Spiced lamb with Lebanese yoghurt and mint. Option 2: Salmon and prawn with herb tartare.

R135/R145

Prawns Pastis

Pan-fried prawns sealed in a delicate anise tomato concasse and cream sauce.

R165

Tempura Prawns

Sweet and sour relish.

R135

Green Falafel

Smashed chickpeas, whipped tahini, fresh green herbs, and tzatziki.

R115

Sardines

Marinated and pan-fried sardines with chimichurri and lemon.

R115

Muhammara

Roasted red bell peppers, walnuts, and pomegranate molasses.

R95

Deconstructed Melanzane

Crumbed melanzane filled with fior di latte, Parmesan cheese, basil, and napoletana.

R135

Kofta Skewers

Spiced ground lamb and beef, charcoal grilled, chopped salad, and tzatziki.

R155

Carpaccio

Marinated beef, capers, pecorino shavings, mushrooms, wild rocket, and garlic aioli.

R165

Tuna Carpaccio

Cured in citrus with capers, dill pesto, and Asian mayo.

R215

Arancini di Riso

Crispy fried risotto balls filled with gorgonzola and broccoli, served with a spicy tomato sauce.

R125

Vixi Bruschetta

Wood-fired sourdough bread, toasted and topped with fresh tomato, gorgonzola, and basil (when available).

R115

Garlic & Za'atar Bread

R55

Laffa Flatbread

R20

Mezze Pita

R20

Read also

Amman Restaurant Fordsburg menu: full list of dishes with latest prices

Salads menu

Salads menu options.
Vixi Social House's salads menu options. Photo: @vixisocialhouse on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The salads menu at Vixi Social House at Bree Street includes fresh, seasonal options ranging from classic Caprese and Greek salads to protein-rich bowls like chicken Caesar and hot smoked salmon.

Item

Description

Price

Insalata Di Casa (House Salad)

Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, radish, and fennel.

R125

Melanzane Salad

Crumbed aubergine, falafel, caponata, boiled egg, greens, tomato, red onion, and labneh.

R165

Hot Smoked Salmon

House-cured salmon, greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, peas, baby potatoes, boiled egg, olives, and tzatziki.

R185

Caprese Salad

Fresh tomato, fior di latte, avocado, and fresh basil.

R155

Chicken Caesar

Grilled chicken, cos, boiled egg, anchovy, crispy laffa, and pecorino.

R215

Grilled Chicken Salad

Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, peas, boiled egg, hummus, and tzatziki.

R185

Authentic Greek Salad

Chunky tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, olives, and a feta slab.

R165

Laffa Wraps menu

Laffa wraps menu options.
Vixi Social House's laffa wraps menu options. Photo: @vixisocialhouse on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The laffa wraps are available during weekday and Saturday lunch service, with options such as Mediterranean chicken, Prego (Deconstructed), aubergine and falafel, and pulled lamb. Below is the laffa wraps menu and prices.

Read also

YU Restaurant menu with updated prices in Cape Town

Item

Description

Price

Prego (Deconstructed)

Pan-seared rump in a spicy Prego sauce with chips and a laffa wrap.

R195

Mediterranean Chicken

Charcoal-grilled chicken, greens, sun-dried tomato, artichoke, and creamy whipped hummus.

R165

Aubergine and Falafel

Crumbed aubergine, falafel, boiled egg, chopped salad, baba ghanoush, pickle, and tzatziki.

R155

Pulled Lamb

Pickles, chopped salad, greens, tzatziki, and chickpeas.

R185

Flatbreads menu

The flatbreads at Vixi Social House are made with 48-hour cold-fermented dough and feature toppings like Parma ham, smoked salmon, and Moroccan lamb.

Item

Description

Price

Prosciutto Crudo

Parma ham, gorgonzola, marinated red pepper, wild rocket, drizzled with olive oil and lemon.

R235

Hot Smoked Salmon

House-made hot smoked salmon, avocado, capers, spring onion, rocket, and tzatziki.

R235

Moroccan Lamb

Slow-cooked pulled lamb, tzatziki, chopped salad, and falafel.

R245

Carne menu

The grilled and meat mains at Vixi Social House feature a variety of options, including steaks, lamb, pork, and burgers, all served with choice sides or signature accompaniments.

Item

Description

Price

Portuguese Steak (300g)

Cast iron seared sirloin in a spicy Portuguese peri-peri sauce with a fried egg, tomato, and chips (super saucy).

R380

Fillet Au Poivre (Pepper Fillet)

Pan-fried fillet with shallots, mustard, peppercorns, brandy, and cream, served with your choice of side.

By weight

Lamb Loin Chops

Charcoal-grilled and finished in white wine, garlic, rosemary, lemon, and cream, served with your choice of side.

Chalkboard menu

Lamb Shank

Slow cooked in a rich tomato, lentil, and red wine sauce, served on mashed potato.

By weight

Beef Burger

Freshly baked mezza bread, crunchy lettuce, tomato, homemade pickles, mayonnaise, and hand-cut fries.

R175

BBQ Ribs Pork Loin

Dry-rubbed and oven-roasted with a Turkish BBQ basting, served with your choice of side.

By weight

Read also

Infusion On Long Cape Town pricing guide and full menu (2025)

Pesce menu

Pesce menu options.
Vixi Social House's Pesce menu option. Photo: @vixisocialhouse on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The seafood menu at Vixi Social House includes a variety of pan-grilled, wood-fired, and fried options, featuring calamari, prawns, kingklip, and fresh mussels served with choice sides. Here is the Pesce menu and prices:

Item

Description

Price

Pan Grilled Calamari (Spicy or Not)

Secret seasoning, pan-grilled with spiced butter, garlic, and brava sauce, served with mezze bread and your choice of a side.

R265

Wood-Fired Kingklip (Red)

Olives, tomato, white wine, capers, potatoes, and cauliflower.

R345

Wood-Fired Kingklip (Green)

Thyme cream and spinach with a pecorino crust.

R395

Fritto Misto di Mare

Calamari, fresh mussels, white bait, and zucchini, battered and fried with handmade mayonnaise and a spicy tomato sauce.

R275

Wood-Fired Prawns

Fire-grilled prawns with feta and lemon. Peri-Peri option +R40. Served with a choice of sides.

R355

Fresh Mussels (Red, when available)

Chorizo, chilli, garlic, olives, and capers finished in lemon, white wine, and tomato with a choice of side.

R295

Fresh Mussels (White, when available)

Garlic, fennel, fresh coriander, a squeeze of lime, white wine, and cream with a choice of side.

R295

Read also

Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands menu and updated 2025 prices

Pollo menu

Pollo menu options.
Vixi Social House's Pollo menu options. Photo: @vixisocialhouse on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The chicken and poultry menu features a variety of grilled and pan-fried dishes, with popular options including peri peri chicken, shish kebabs, and chicken saltimbocca, all served with choice sides.

Item

Description

Price

Peri Peri Chicken

Charcoal-grilled chicken, basted with garlic, lemon, and peri-peri, served with your choice of side.

By weight

Shish Kebabs

Charcoal-grilled Lebanese-style chicken kebabs with chopped salad, chips, tzatziki, and hummus.

R265

Chicken Saltimbocca

Scallops of chicken pan-fried with sage, white wine, and marsala, topped with prosciutto, Parmesan, and napoletana sauce, served with your choice of side.

R265

Chicken Piccata al Limone

Scallops of chicken with white wine, lemon, capers, zucchini, and mushrooms, served with your choice of side.

R225

Chicken Piccata alla Crema

Scallops of chicken with white wine, zucchini, mushrooms, and cream, served with your choice of side.

R245

Chicken Piccata Pizzaiola

Scallops of chicken with white wine, tomato, capers, olives, chilli, and garlic, served with your choice of side.

R235

Read also

Koi Menlyn Maine menu: discover dishes and current prices

Pasta menu

Pasta menu options.
Vixi Social House's pasta menu options. Photo: @vixisocialhouse on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The pasta menu includes a variety of handmade and classic pasta dishes, featuring options with lamb, chicken, seafood, and vegetarian fillings.

Item

Description

Price

Pappardelle with Lamb Ragu

Rich and slow-cooked, lamb-infused sauce.

R250

Pappardelle with Pesto

Homemade basil pesto with semi-dried tomatoes.

R205

Pappardelle with Pesto (with Chicken)

Homemade basil pesto with semi-dried tomatoes and chicken.

R225

Pappardelle with Pesto (with Prawns)

Homemade basil pesto with semi-dried tomatoes and prawns.

R245

Pappardelle with Italian Sausage (Spicy or Not)

Sweet Italian sausage, onion, tomato, peppers, red wine, porcini, and cream.

R265

Fettuccine with Chicken Livers

Free-range chicken livers, peppers, and onions in a rich, spicy sauce.

R265

Linguine with Halloumi, Mushroom and Baby Marrow

Halloumi, mushroom, marrow, curry, cream, tomato, and coriander.

R235

Fettuccine with Braised Fillet and Zucchini

Warm spices, garlic, chilli, brandy, tomato, fresh basil, and a dash of cream.

R295

Pappardelle with Mushroom Ragu

Rich and slow-cooked brown mushroom-infused sauce.

R235

Taglierini with Seafood

Fresh mussels, calamari, prawns, tomato, white wine, chilli, and zest.

R295

Hot Smoked Salmon Pasta

House-cured salmon, tomato, cream, white wine, warm spices, and peas.

R250

Fettuccine di Bosco

Brown mushroom, white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream, and gorgonzola.

R235

Fettuccine di Bosco (with Bacon and Chorizo)

Brown mushroom, white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream, gorgonzola, bacon, and chorizo.

R235

Fettuccine di Bosco (with Chicken)

Brown mushroom, white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream, gorgonzola, and chicken.

R255

Ravioli Arrabiata

Handmade pasta pockets filled with spinach and ricotta, served with spicy tomato sauce and fresh basil.

R225

Ravioli Gorgonzola

Handmade pasta pockets filled with spinach and ricotta, served with creamy gorgonzola and Parmesan sauce.

R275

Fettuccine with Prawn and Artichoke

In a tangy rosa tomato cream and Parmesan sauce.

R275

Read also

Soya Soul menu with latest prices: Main menu and sushi buffet menu

Pizza menu

Pizza menu options.
Vixi Social House's pizza menu options. Photo: @vixisocialhouse on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The pizza menu includes classic and folded pizzas, with options like margherita, pepperoni and vegetarian.

Item

Description

Price

Margherita

Fior di latte, tomato, and fresh basil.

R125

Slice It Your Way (choose your Margherita)

Meats (Melanzane, Bacon, Salami, Chorizo, Anchovies, Chicken, Ham), vegetables/cheeses (Artichokes, Mushrooms, Spinach, Feta, Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Olives), and fresh toppings (Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Rocket, Pecorino, Capers, Olives, Red Onion).

R185

Pepperoni

Classic pepperoni pizza.

R195

Vegetarian

Aubergine, zucchini, peppers, mushrooms, red onion, olives, artichokes, and baby spinach.

R225

Reloaded

BBQ chicken, chorizo, bacon, caramelised onion, pepperoni, and mushrooms.

R225

Calzone Capricciosa (folded pizza)

Mushrooms, ham, olives, artichoke, and chilli.

R215

Spicy Lamb Calzone (folded pizza)

A spicy folded pizza with lamb filling.

R215

Desserts menu

The dessert menu at Vixi Social House includes tiramisu and crème brulee and seasonal sorbets, and gelato.

Item

Description

Price

Warm Apple Malva Pudding

Served with homemade crème anglaise.

R115

New York Baked Cheesecake

Served with the chef's fruit coulis.

R105

Crème Brulee

Classic baked vanilla custard with a burnt sugar layer.

R85

Chocolate Lava Cake

Served with a scoop of vanilla gelato and toasted marshmallows.

R120

Sorbet

Dairy-free frozen seasonal fruit sorbet.

R75

Tiramisu

Like no other.

R135

Gelato Di Casa

Ask your waiter for the flavour of the week.

R115

Read also

The Terrace @ D'Aria menu with updated 2025 prices and dishes

Coffee menu

Coffee menu options.
Vixi Social House's coffee menu options. Photo: @vixisocialhouse on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The coffee menu offers a variety of classic and speciality hot drinks, including espresso, cappuccino, lattes, and spiced hot chocolate.

Item

Price

Espresso

R25

Doppio

R35

Cappuccino

R38

Americano

R35

Café Latte

R45

Café Mocha

R55

Chai Latte

R55

Spiced Hot Chocolate

R55

Tea and digestives menu

The tea and digestives menu at Vixi Social House includes loose-leaf teas served by the cup, as well as classic after-meal digestifs from Italy and Germany.

Item

Price

Ceylon / Rooibos (two cup serving)

R25

Green (two cup serving)

R35

Add an Infusion (Mint, lemon, or homemade chai)

R10

Grappa Brotto Ruta

R39

Fernet Branca

R39

Limoncello

R39

Fernet Branca Menthe

R45

Jagermeister

R38

Vixi specialities

Vixi Social House's speciality menu option.
Vixi Social House's speciality menu option. Photo: @vixisocialhouse on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The Vixi Specialities menu features signature seafood and meat dishes prepared with a variety of sauces and finishes. Prices vary for certain dishes, marked by weight, depending on the cut or portion size.

Read also

Zula Beach in Richards Bay: menu with latest prices (2025)

Item

Description

Fresh Kingklip Sides

Served grilled, finished with lemon, dill, and caper butter, with your choice of side.

Yellowfin Tuna

Seared on charcoal, red dukkha crusted on spinach, courgette, and cauliflower.

Norwegian Salmon Sides

Served on a bed of grilled vegetables (cauliflower, baby potato, and courgette). Option 1: Wood-fire oven baked with lemon, dill, and spring onion butter sauce. Option 2: Charcoal grilled with lemon, dill, and spring onion butter sauce.

Baby Kingklip

Grilled baby kingklip finished with a creamy marsala, mushroom, garlic, and chilli sauce, or garlic, lemon, caper, and dill butter.

Tomahawk (Grain-fed Chalmar beef)

Charcoal grilled and finished in the pizza oven with Café de Paris butter, rosemary, and garlic, with your choice of side.

Calf's Liver

Pan-seared in butter, brandy, lemon juice, sage, and caramelised onions, served with mashed potato.

Vixi Social House side menu

The Cape Town restaurant offers a selection of sides to accompany main dishes. Standard sides are priced as listed, while some premium sides have additional charges.

Item

Price

Riso Verde (Green herb rice)

R45

Garlic Butter Potatoes

R45

Smoked Fried Potatoes

R45

Hand-Cut Chips

R45

Seasonal Vegetables

R75 (+35 when selected as an included side)

Creamy Vixi Mash

R65 (+25 when selected as an included side)

Turmeric Cauliflower

R85 (+45 when selected as an included side)

Side Salad

R45

Vegetable Caponata

R55

Spiced Sweet Potato

R45

Vixi Social House location and contact details

Vixi Social House is one of the most popular Bree Street restaurants. You can contact the Cape Town restaurant at:

  • Address: 49 Bree Street, Strand St, CBD, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
  • Phone: +27 21 418 1338
  • Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday (12:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

Read also

Discover Mamacita's Cape Town: Menu and latest prices in 2025

Wrapping up

Vixi Social House’s menu features a variety of Mediterranean and Levantine-inspired dishes, including mezze platters, grilled halloumi, laffa wraps, Moroccan lamb flatbreads, Portuguese steak, and wood‑fired kingklip.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ MORE: Little Paris Hartbeespoort menu

Briefly.co.za published the latest menu at the French Toast Koffie Kafee in Little Paris, Hartbeespoort. The Paris-themed eatery specialises in French toast dishes.

Diners can enjoy sweet and savoury foods. Little Paris Hartbeespoort is popular for its iconic views of a mini replica of the Eiffel Tower and a Love & Lock Bridge that featured in the 2015 Afrikaans film French Toast.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rodah Mogeni avatar

Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: