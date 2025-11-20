Vixi Social House menu with updated prices in Cape Town
The menu at Vixi Social House in Cape Town features a variety of Mediterranean and Levantine-inspired dishes. Located on Bree Street, the restaurant offers small plates, salads, flatbreads, grilled meats, seafood, desserts, and a selection of beverages.
Key takeaways
- Vixi Social House is located on Bree Street in Cape Town and serves Mediterranean and Levantine-inspired cuisine.
- The menu includes a wide range of options, from small plates and salads to flatbreads, grilled meats, seafood, desserts, and beverages.
- Popular items include mezze platters, laffa wraps, grilled meats, wood-fired seafood, and a variety of desserts.
- The menu at Vixi Social House is moderately priced, with small plates starting around R45 and mains ranging up to approximately R300.
Vixi Social House menu and prices
Vixi Social House on Bree Street in Cape Town features a Mediterranean‑Levantine menu built around shareable small plates, grilled meats, seafood, pasta, and seasonal flatbreads. The 2025 menu lists a variety of mezze, laffa wraps, salads, mains, sides, and desserts.
Mezze menu
The mezze menu at Vixi Social House in Cape Town offers a variety of small dishes and platter ideas perfect for sharing or enjoying as starters. Each dish is complemented by handmade flatbreads and pita.
Item
Description
Price
Mezze Platter
Chopped salad, marinated olives, and laffa flatbread included. Pick any 3 mezze items: Baba ghanoush, Hummus, Tzatziki, Muhammara, Beetroot and Feta dip, or Green falafel.
R215
Grilled Halloumi
Lemon, Greek oregano, and chimichurri.
R125
Calamari Fritti
Fried calamari with herb and peri peri mayo.
R125
Baba Ghanoush
Fire-roasted aubergine, smoked garlic, fresh herbs, tomato, cucumber, and onion.
R95
Hummus
Creamy hummus, whipped tahini, thyme, olive oil, and spicy chickpeas.
R95
Chicken Livers Peri-Peri
Pan-fried in a rich spicy sauce and served with a mezze pita.
R165
Dolmades
Rice-filled vine leaves served on napoletana sauce.
R115
Patatas Bravas
Crispy potatoes, bravas sauce, and garlic aioli.
R95
Marinated Olives
Olive oil, citrus, rosemary, and garlic.
R69
Tempura Turmeric Cauliflower
Tzatziki dip (tzatziki can be replaced with hummus for a vegan option).
R135
Grilled Chorizo
Flame-grilled chorizo with Argentinian chimichurri.
R145
Vixi Croquetas
Option 1: Spiced lamb with Lebanese yoghurt and mint. Option 2: Salmon and prawn with herb tartare.
R135/R145
Prawns Pastis
Pan-fried prawns sealed in a delicate anise tomato concasse and cream sauce.
R165
Tempura Prawns
Sweet and sour relish.
R135
Green Falafel
Smashed chickpeas, whipped tahini, fresh green herbs, and tzatziki.
R115
Sardines
Marinated and pan-fried sardines with chimichurri and lemon.
R115
Muhammara
Roasted red bell peppers, walnuts, and pomegranate molasses.
R95
Deconstructed Melanzane
Crumbed melanzane filled with fior di latte, Parmesan cheese, basil, and napoletana.
R135
Kofta Skewers
Spiced ground lamb and beef, charcoal grilled, chopped salad, and tzatziki.
R155
Carpaccio
Marinated beef, capers, pecorino shavings, mushrooms, wild rocket, and garlic aioli.
R165
Tuna Carpaccio
Cured in citrus with capers, dill pesto, and Asian mayo.
R215
Arancini di Riso
Crispy fried risotto balls filled with gorgonzola and broccoli, served with a spicy tomato sauce.
R125
Vixi Bruschetta
Wood-fired sourdough bread, toasted and topped with fresh tomato, gorgonzola, and basil (when available).
R115
Garlic & Za'atar Bread
—
R55
Laffa Flatbread
—
R20
Mezze Pita
—
R20
Salads menu
The salads menu at Vixi Social House at Bree Street includes fresh, seasonal options ranging from classic Caprese and Greek salads to protein-rich bowls like chicken Caesar and hot smoked salmon.
Item
Description
Price
Insalata Di Casa (House Salad)
Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, radish, and fennel.
R125
Melanzane Salad
Crumbed aubergine, falafel, caponata, boiled egg, greens, tomato, red onion, and labneh.
R165
Hot Smoked Salmon
House-cured salmon, greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, peas, baby potatoes, boiled egg, olives, and tzatziki.
R185
Caprese Salad
Fresh tomato, fior di latte, avocado, and fresh basil.
R155
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken, cos, boiled egg, anchovy, crispy laffa, and pecorino.
R215
Grilled Chicken Salad
Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, peas, boiled egg, hummus, and tzatziki.
R185
Authentic Greek Salad
Chunky tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, olives, and a feta slab.
R165
Laffa Wraps menu
The laffa wraps are available during weekday and Saturday lunch service, with options such as Mediterranean chicken, Prego (Deconstructed), aubergine and falafel, and pulled lamb. Below is the laffa wraps menu and prices.
Item
Description
Price
Prego (Deconstructed)
Pan-seared rump in a spicy Prego sauce with chips and a laffa wrap.
R195
Mediterranean Chicken
Charcoal-grilled chicken, greens, sun-dried tomato, artichoke, and creamy whipped hummus.
R165
Aubergine and Falafel
Crumbed aubergine, falafel, boiled egg, chopped salad, baba ghanoush, pickle, and tzatziki.
R155
Pulled Lamb
Pickles, chopped salad, greens, tzatziki, and chickpeas.
R185
Flatbreads menu
The flatbreads at Vixi Social House are made with 48-hour cold-fermented dough and feature toppings like Parma ham, smoked salmon, and Moroccan lamb.
Item
Description
Price
Prosciutto Crudo
Parma ham, gorgonzola, marinated red pepper, wild rocket, drizzled with olive oil and lemon.
R235
Hot Smoked Salmon
House-made hot smoked salmon, avocado, capers, spring onion, rocket, and tzatziki.
R235
Moroccan Lamb
Slow-cooked pulled lamb, tzatziki, chopped salad, and falafel.
R245
Carne menu
The grilled and meat mains at Vixi Social House feature a variety of options, including steaks, lamb, pork, and burgers, all served with choice sides or signature accompaniments.
Item
Description
Price
Portuguese Steak (300g)
Cast iron seared sirloin in a spicy Portuguese peri-peri sauce with a fried egg, tomato, and chips (super saucy).
R380
Fillet Au Poivre (Pepper Fillet)
Pan-fried fillet with shallots, mustard, peppercorns, brandy, and cream, served with your choice of side.
By weight
Lamb Loin Chops
Charcoal-grilled and finished in white wine, garlic, rosemary, lemon, and cream, served with your choice of side.
Chalkboard menu
Lamb Shank
Slow cooked in a rich tomato, lentil, and red wine sauce, served on mashed potato.
By weight
Beef Burger
Freshly baked mezza bread, crunchy lettuce, tomato, homemade pickles, mayonnaise, and hand-cut fries.
R175
BBQ Ribs Pork Loin
Dry-rubbed and oven-roasted with a Turkish BBQ basting, served with your choice of side.
By weight
Pesce menu
The seafood menu at Vixi Social House includes a variety of pan-grilled, wood-fired, and fried options, featuring calamari, prawns, kingklip, and fresh mussels served with choice sides. Here is the Pesce menu and prices:
Item
Description
Price
Pan Grilled Calamari (Spicy or Not)
Secret seasoning, pan-grilled with spiced butter, garlic, and brava sauce, served with mezze bread and your choice of a side.
R265
Wood-Fired Kingklip (Red)
Olives, tomato, white wine, capers, potatoes, and cauliflower.
R345
Wood-Fired Kingklip (Green)
Thyme cream and spinach with a pecorino crust.
R395
Fritto Misto di Mare
Calamari, fresh mussels, white bait, and zucchini, battered and fried with handmade mayonnaise and a spicy tomato sauce.
R275
Wood-Fired Prawns
Fire-grilled prawns with feta and lemon. Peri-Peri option +R40. Served with a choice of sides.
R355
Fresh Mussels (Red, when available)
Chorizo, chilli, garlic, olives, and capers finished in lemon, white wine, and tomato with a choice of side.
R295
Fresh Mussels (White, when available)
Garlic, fennel, fresh coriander, a squeeze of lime, white wine, and cream with a choice of side.
R295
Pollo menu
The chicken and poultry menu features a variety of grilled and pan-fried dishes, with popular options including peri peri chicken, shish kebabs, and chicken saltimbocca, all served with choice sides.
Item
Description
Price
Peri Peri Chicken
Charcoal-grilled chicken, basted with garlic, lemon, and peri-peri, served with your choice of side.
By weight
Shish Kebabs
Charcoal-grilled Lebanese-style chicken kebabs with chopped salad, chips, tzatziki, and hummus.
R265
Chicken Saltimbocca
Scallops of chicken pan-fried with sage, white wine, and marsala, topped with prosciutto, Parmesan, and napoletana sauce, served with your choice of side.
R265
Chicken Piccata al Limone
Scallops of chicken with white wine, lemon, capers, zucchini, and mushrooms, served with your choice of side.
R225
Chicken Piccata alla Crema
Scallops of chicken with white wine, zucchini, mushrooms, and cream, served with your choice of side.
R245
Chicken Piccata Pizzaiola
Scallops of chicken with white wine, tomato, capers, olives, chilli, and garlic, served with your choice of side.
R235
Pasta menu
The pasta menu includes a variety of handmade and classic pasta dishes, featuring options with lamb, chicken, seafood, and vegetarian fillings.
Item
Description
Price
Pappardelle with Lamb Ragu
Rich and slow-cooked, lamb-infused sauce.
R250
Pappardelle with Pesto
Homemade basil pesto with semi-dried tomatoes.
R205
Pappardelle with Pesto (with Chicken)
Homemade basil pesto with semi-dried tomatoes and chicken.
R225
Pappardelle with Pesto (with Prawns)
Homemade basil pesto with semi-dried tomatoes and prawns.
R245
Pappardelle with Italian Sausage (Spicy or Not)
Sweet Italian sausage, onion, tomato, peppers, red wine, porcini, and cream.
R265
Fettuccine with Chicken Livers
Free-range chicken livers, peppers, and onions in a rich, spicy sauce.
R265
Linguine with Halloumi, Mushroom and Baby Marrow
Halloumi, mushroom, marrow, curry, cream, tomato, and coriander.
R235
Fettuccine with Braised Fillet and Zucchini
Warm spices, garlic, chilli, brandy, tomato, fresh basil, and a dash of cream.
R295
Pappardelle with Mushroom Ragu
Rich and slow-cooked brown mushroom-infused sauce.
R235
Taglierini with Seafood
Fresh mussels, calamari, prawns, tomato, white wine, chilli, and zest.
R295
Hot Smoked Salmon Pasta
House-cured salmon, tomato, cream, white wine, warm spices, and peas.
R250
Fettuccine di Bosco
Brown mushroom, white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream, and gorgonzola.
R235
Fettuccine di Bosco (with Bacon and Chorizo)
Brown mushroom, white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream, gorgonzola, bacon, and chorizo.
R235
Fettuccine di Bosco (with Chicken)
Brown mushroom, white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream, gorgonzola, and chicken.
R255
Ravioli Arrabiata
Handmade pasta pockets filled with spinach and ricotta, served with spicy tomato sauce and fresh basil.
R225
Ravioli Gorgonzola
Handmade pasta pockets filled with spinach and ricotta, served with creamy gorgonzola and Parmesan sauce.
R275
Fettuccine with Prawn and Artichoke
In a tangy rosa tomato cream and Parmesan sauce.
R275
Pizza menu
The pizza menu includes classic and folded pizzas, with options like margherita, pepperoni and vegetarian.
Item
Description
Price
Margherita
Fior di latte, tomato, and fresh basil.
R125
Slice It Your Way (choose your Margherita)
Meats (Melanzane, Bacon, Salami, Chorizo, Anchovies, Chicken, Ham), vegetables/cheeses (Artichokes, Mushrooms, Spinach, Feta, Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Olives), and fresh toppings (Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Rocket, Pecorino, Capers, Olives, Red Onion).
R185
Pepperoni
Classic pepperoni pizza.
R195
Vegetarian
Aubergine, zucchini, peppers, mushrooms, red onion, olives, artichokes, and baby spinach.
R225
Reloaded
BBQ chicken, chorizo, bacon, caramelised onion, pepperoni, and mushrooms.
R225
Calzone Capricciosa (folded pizza)
Mushrooms, ham, olives, artichoke, and chilli.
R215
Spicy Lamb Calzone (folded pizza)
A spicy folded pizza with lamb filling.
R215
Desserts menu
The dessert menu at Vixi Social House includes tiramisu and crème brulee and seasonal sorbets, and gelato.
Item
Description
Price
Warm Apple Malva Pudding
Served with homemade crème anglaise.
R115
New York Baked Cheesecake
Served with the chef's fruit coulis.
R105
Crème Brulee
Classic baked vanilla custard with a burnt sugar layer.
R85
Chocolate Lava Cake
Served with a scoop of vanilla gelato and toasted marshmallows.
R120
Sorbet
Dairy-free frozen seasonal fruit sorbet.
R75
Tiramisu
Like no other.
R135
Gelato Di Casa
Ask your waiter for the flavour of the week.
R115
Coffee menu
The coffee menu offers a variety of classic and speciality hot drinks, including espresso, cappuccino, lattes, and spiced hot chocolate.
Item
Price
Espresso
R25
Doppio
R35
Cappuccino
R38
Americano
R35
Café Latte
R45
Café Mocha
R55
Chai Latte
R55
Spiced Hot Chocolate
R55
Tea and digestives menu
The tea and digestives menu at Vixi Social House includes loose-leaf teas served by the cup, as well as classic after-meal digestifs from Italy and Germany.
Item
Price
Ceylon / Rooibos (two cup serving)
R25
Green (two cup serving)
R35
Add an Infusion (Mint, lemon, or homemade chai)
R10
Grappa Brotto Ruta
R39
Fernet Branca
R39
Limoncello
R39
Fernet Branca Menthe
R45
Jagermeister
R38
Vixi specialities
The Vixi Specialities menu features signature seafood and meat dishes prepared with a variety of sauces and finishes. Prices vary for certain dishes, marked by weight, depending on the cut or portion size.
Item
Description
Fresh Kingklip Sides
Served grilled, finished with lemon, dill, and caper butter, with your choice of side.
Yellowfin Tuna
Seared on charcoal, red dukkha crusted on spinach, courgette, and cauliflower.
Norwegian Salmon Sides
Served on a bed of grilled vegetables (cauliflower, baby potato, and courgette). Option 1: Wood-fire oven baked with lemon, dill, and spring onion butter sauce. Option 2: Charcoal grilled with lemon, dill, and spring onion butter sauce.
Baby Kingklip
Grilled baby kingklip finished with a creamy marsala, mushroom, garlic, and chilli sauce, or garlic, lemon, caper, and dill butter.
Tomahawk (Grain-fed Chalmar beef)
Charcoal grilled and finished in the pizza oven with Café de Paris butter, rosemary, and garlic, with your choice of side.
Calf's Liver
Pan-seared in butter, brandy, lemon juice, sage, and caramelised onions, served with mashed potato.
Vixi Social House side menu
The Cape Town restaurant offers a selection of sides to accompany main dishes. Standard sides are priced as listed, while some premium sides have additional charges.
Item
Price
Riso Verde (Green herb rice)
R45
Garlic Butter Potatoes
R45
Smoked Fried Potatoes
R45
Hand-Cut Chips
R45
Seasonal Vegetables
R75 (+35 when selected as an included side)
Creamy Vixi Mash
R65 (+25 when selected as an included side)
Turmeric Cauliflower
R85 (+45 when selected as an included side)
Side Salad
R45
Vegetable Caponata
R55
Spiced Sweet Potato
R45
Vixi Social House location and contact details
Vixi Social House is one of the most popular Bree Street restaurants. You can contact the Cape Town restaurant at:
- Address: 49 Bree Street, Strand St, CBD, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
- Phone: +27 21 418 1338
- Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday (12:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
Wrapping up
Vixi Social House’s menu features a variety of Mediterranean and Levantine-inspired dishes, including mezze platters, grilled halloumi, laffa wraps, Moroccan lamb flatbreads, Portuguese steak, and wood‑fired kingklip.
