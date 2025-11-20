Vixi Social House menu with updated prices in Cape Town

The menu at Vixi Social House in Cape Town features a variety of Mediterranean and Levantine-inspired dishes. Located on Bree Street, the restaurant offers small plates, salads, flatbreads, grilled meats, seafood, desserts, and a selection of beverages.

Vixi Social House menu and prices

Vixi Social House on Bree Street in Cape Town features a Mediterranean‑Levantine menu built around shareable small plates, grilled meats, seafood, pasta, and seasonal flatbreads. The 2025 menu lists a variety of mezze, laffa wraps, salads, mains, sides, and desserts.

Mezze menu

The mezze menu at Vixi Social House in Cape Town offers a variety of small dishes and platter ideas perfect for sharing or enjoying as starters. Each dish is complemented by handmade flatbreads and pita.

Item Description Price Mezze Platter Chopped salad, marinated olives, and laffa flatbread included. Pick any 3 mezze items: Baba ghanoush, Hummus, Tzatziki, Muhammara, Beetroot and Feta dip, or Green falafel. R215 Grilled Halloumi Lemon, Greek oregano, and chimichurri. R125 Calamari Fritti Fried calamari with herb and peri peri mayo. R125 Baba Ghanoush Fire-roasted aubergine, smoked garlic, fresh herbs, tomato, cucumber, and onion. R95 Hummus Creamy hummus, whipped tahini, thyme, olive oil, and spicy chickpeas. R95 Chicken Livers Peri-Peri Pan-fried in a rich spicy sauce and served with a mezze pita. R165 Dolmades Rice-filled vine leaves served on napoletana sauce. R115 Patatas Bravas Crispy potatoes, bravas sauce, and garlic aioli. R95 Marinated Olives Olive oil, citrus, rosemary, and garlic. R69 Tempura Turmeric Cauliflower Tzatziki dip (tzatziki can be replaced with hummus for a vegan option). R135 Grilled Chorizo Flame-grilled chorizo with Argentinian chimichurri. R145 Vixi Croquetas Option 1: Spiced lamb with Lebanese yoghurt and mint. Option 2: Salmon and prawn with herb tartare. R135/R145 Prawns Pastis Pan-fried prawns sealed in a delicate anise tomato concasse and cream sauce. R165 Tempura Prawns Sweet and sour relish. R135 Green Falafel Smashed chickpeas, whipped tahini, fresh green herbs, and tzatziki. R115 Sardines Marinated and pan-fried sardines with chimichurri and lemon. R115 Muhammara Roasted red bell peppers, walnuts, and pomegranate molasses. R95 Deconstructed Melanzane Crumbed melanzane filled with fior di latte, Parmesan cheese, basil, and napoletana. R135 Kofta Skewers Spiced ground lamb and beef, charcoal grilled, chopped salad, and tzatziki. R155 Carpaccio Marinated beef, capers, pecorino shavings, mushrooms, wild rocket, and garlic aioli. R165 Tuna Carpaccio Cured in citrus with capers, dill pesto, and Asian mayo. R215 Arancini di Riso Crispy fried risotto balls filled with gorgonzola and broccoli, served with a spicy tomato sauce. R125 Vixi Bruschetta Wood-fired sourdough bread, toasted and topped with fresh tomato, gorgonzola, and basil (when available). R115 Garlic & Za'atar Bread — R55 Laffa Flatbread — R20 Mezze Pita — R20

Salads menu

The salads menu at Vixi Social House at Bree Street includes fresh, seasonal options ranging from classic Caprese and Greek salads to protein-rich bowls like chicken Caesar and hot smoked salmon.

Item Description Price Insalata Di Casa (House Salad) Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, radish, and fennel. R125 Melanzane Salad Crumbed aubergine, falafel, caponata, boiled egg, greens, tomato, red onion, and labneh. R165 Hot Smoked Salmon House-cured salmon, greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, peas, baby potatoes, boiled egg, olives, and tzatziki. R185 Caprese Salad Fresh tomato, fior di latte, avocado, and fresh basil. R155 Chicken Caesar Grilled chicken, cos, boiled egg, anchovy, crispy laffa, and pecorino. R215 Grilled Chicken Salad Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, peas, boiled egg, hummus, and tzatziki. R185 Authentic Greek Salad Chunky tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, olives, and a feta slab. R165

Laffa Wraps menu

The laffa wraps are available during weekday and Saturday lunch service, with options such as Mediterranean chicken, Prego (Deconstructed), aubergine and falafel, and pulled lamb. Below is the laffa wraps menu and prices.

Item Description Price Prego (Deconstructed) Pan-seared rump in a spicy Prego sauce with chips and a laffa wrap. R195 Mediterranean Chicken Charcoal-grilled chicken, greens, sun-dried tomato, artichoke, and creamy whipped hummus. R165 Aubergine and Falafel Crumbed aubergine, falafel, boiled egg, chopped salad, baba ghanoush, pickle, and tzatziki. R155 Pulled Lamb Pickles, chopped salad, greens, tzatziki, and chickpeas. R185

Flatbreads menu

The flatbreads at Vixi Social House are made with 48-hour cold-fermented dough and feature toppings like Parma ham, smoked salmon, and Moroccan lamb.

Item Description Price Prosciutto Crudo Parma ham, gorgonzola, marinated red pepper, wild rocket, drizzled with olive oil and lemon. R235 Hot Smoked Salmon House-made hot smoked salmon, avocado, capers, spring onion, rocket, and tzatziki. R235 Moroccan Lamb Slow-cooked pulled lamb, tzatziki, chopped salad, and falafel. R245

Carne menu

The grilled and meat mains at Vixi Social House feature a variety of options, including steaks, lamb, pork, and burgers, all served with choice sides or signature accompaniments.

Item Description Price Portuguese Steak (300g) Cast iron seared sirloin in a spicy Portuguese peri-peri sauce with a fried egg, tomato, and chips (super saucy). R380 Fillet Au Poivre (Pepper Fillet) Pan-fried fillet with shallots, mustard, peppercorns, brandy, and cream, served with your choice of side. By weight Lamb Loin Chops Charcoal-grilled and finished in white wine, garlic, rosemary, lemon, and cream, served with your choice of side. Chalkboard menu Lamb Shank Slow cooked in a rich tomato, lentil, and red wine sauce, served on mashed potato. By weight Beef Burger Freshly baked mezza bread, crunchy lettuce, tomato, homemade pickles, mayonnaise, and hand-cut fries. R175 BBQ Ribs Pork Loin Dry-rubbed and oven-roasted with a Turkish BBQ basting, served with your choice of side. By weight

Pesce menu

The seafood menu at Vixi Social House includes a variety of pan-grilled, wood-fired, and fried options, featuring calamari, prawns, kingklip, and fresh mussels served with choice sides. Here is the Pesce menu and prices:

Item Description Price Pan Grilled Calamari (Spicy or Not) Secret seasoning, pan-grilled with spiced butter, garlic, and brava sauce, served with mezze bread and your choice of a side. R265 Wood-Fired Kingklip (Red) Olives, tomato, white wine, capers, potatoes, and cauliflower. R345 Wood-Fired Kingklip (Green) Thyme cream and spinach with a pecorino crust. R395 Fritto Misto di Mare Calamari, fresh mussels, white bait, and zucchini, battered and fried with handmade mayonnaise and a spicy tomato sauce. R275 Wood-Fired Prawns Fire-grilled prawns with feta and lemon. Peri-Peri option +R40. Served with a choice of sides. R355 Fresh Mussels (Red, when available) Chorizo, chilli, garlic, olives, and capers finished in lemon, white wine, and tomato with a choice of side. R295 Fresh Mussels (White, when available) Garlic, fennel, fresh coriander, a squeeze of lime, white wine, and cream with a choice of side. R295

Pollo menu

The chicken and poultry menu features a variety of grilled and pan-fried dishes, with popular options including peri peri chicken, shish kebabs, and chicken saltimbocca, all served with choice sides.

Item Description Price Peri Peri Chicken Charcoal-grilled chicken, basted with garlic, lemon, and peri-peri, served with your choice of side. By weight Shish Kebabs Charcoal-grilled Lebanese-style chicken kebabs with chopped salad, chips, tzatziki, and hummus. R265 Chicken Saltimbocca Scallops of chicken pan-fried with sage, white wine, and marsala, topped with prosciutto, Parmesan, and napoletana sauce, served with your choice of side. R265 Chicken Piccata al Limone Scallops of chicken with white wine, lemon, capers, zucchini, and mushrooms, served with your choice of side. R225 Chicken Piccata alla Crema Scallops of chicken with white wine, zucchini, mushrooms, and cream, served with your choice of side. R245 Chicken Piccata Pizzaiola Scallops of chicken with white wine, tomato, capers, olives, chilli, and garlic, served with your choice of side. R235

Pasta menu

The pasta menu includes a variety of handmade and classic pasta dishes, featuring options with lamb, chicken, seafood, and vegetarian fillings.

Item Description Price Pappardelle with Lamb Ragu Rich and slow-cooked, lamb-infused sauce. R250 Pappardelle with Pesto Homemade basil pesto with semi-dried tomatoes. R205 Pappardelle with Pesto (with Chicken) Homemade basil pesto with semi-dried tomatoes and chicken. R225 Pappardelle with Pesto (with Prawns) Homemade basil pesto with semi-dried tomatoes and prawns. R245 Pappardelle with Italian Sausage (Spicy or Not) Sweet Italian sausage, onion, tomato, peppers, red wine, porcini, and cream. R265 Fettuccine with Chicken Livers Free-range chicken livers, peppers, and onions in a rich, spicy sauce. R265 Linguine with Halloumi, Mushroom and Baby Marrow Halloumi, mushroom, marrow, curry, cream, tomato, and coriander. R235 Fettuccine with Braised Fillet and Zucchini Warm spices, garlic, chilli, brandy, tomato, fresh basil, and a dash of cream. R295 Pappardelle with Mushroom Ragu Rich and slow-cooked brown mushroom-infused sauce. R235 Taglierini with Seafood Fresh mussels, calamari, prawns, tomato, white wine, chilli, and zest. R295 Hot Smoked Salmon Pasta House-cured salmon, tomato, cream, white wine, warm spices, and peas. R250 Fettuccine di Bosco Brown mushroom, white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream, and gorgonzola. R235 Fettuccine di Bosco (with Bacon and Chorizo) Brown mushroom, white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream, gorgonzola, bacon, and chorizo. R235 Fettuccine di Bosco (with Chicken) Brown mushroom, white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream, gorgonzola, and chicken. R255 Ravioli Arrabiata Handmade pasta pockets filled with spinach and ricotta, served with spicy tomato sauce and fresh basil. R225 Ravioli Gorgonzola Handmade pasta pockets filled with spinach and ricotta, served with creamy gorgonzola and Parmesan sauce. R275 Fettuccine with Prawn and Artichoke In a tangy rosa tomato cream and Parmesan sauce. R275

Pizza menu

The pizza menu includes classic and folded pizzas, with options like margherita, pepperoni and vegetarian.

Item Description Price Margherita Fior di latte, tomato, and fresh basil. R125 Slice It Your Way (choose your Margherita) Meats (Melanzane, Bacon, Salami, Chorizo, Anchovies, Chicken, Ham), vegetables/cheeses (Artichokes, Mushrooms, Spinach, Feta, Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Olives), and fresh toppings (Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Rocket, Pecorino, Capers, Olives, Red Onion). R185 Pepperoni Classic pepperoni pizza. R195 Vegetarian Aubergine, zucchini, peppers, mushrooms, red onion, olives, artichokes, and baby spinach. R225 Reloaded BBQ chicken, chorizo, bacon, caramelised onion, pepperoni, and mushrooms. R225 Calzone Capricciosa (folded pizza) Mushrooms, ham, olives, artichoke, and chilli. R215 Spicy Lamb Calzone (folded pizza) A spicy folded pizza with lamb filling. R215

Desserts menu

The dessert menu at Vixi Social House includes tiramisu and crème brulee and seasonal sorbets, and gelato.

Item Description Price Warm Apple Malva Pudding Served with homemade crème anglaise. R115 New York Baked Cheesecake Served with the chef's fruit coulis. R105 Crème Brulee Classic baked vanilla custard with a burnt sugar layer. R85 Chocolate Lava Cake Served with a scoop of vanilla gelato and toasted marshmallows. R120 Sorbet Dairy-free frozen seasonal fruit sorbet. R75 Tiramisu Like no other. R135 Gelato Di Casa Ask your waiter for the flavour of the week. R115

Coffee menu

The coffee menu offers a variety of classic and speciality hot drinks, including espresso, cappuccino, lattes, and spiced hot chocolate.

Item Price Espresso R25 Doppio R35 Cappuccino R38 Americano R35 Café Latte R45 Café Mocha R55 Chai Latte R55 Spiced Hot Chocolate R55

Tea and digestives menu

The tea and digestives menu at Vixi Social House includes loose-leaf teas served by the cup, as well as classic after-meal digestifs from Italy and Germany.

Item Price Ceylon / Rooibos (two cup serving) R25 Green (two cup serving) R35 Add an Infusion (Mint, lemon, or homemade chai) R10 Grappa Brotto Ruta R39 Fernet Branca R39 Limoncello R39 Fernet Branca Menthe R45 Jagermeister R38

Vixi specialities

The Vixi Specialities menu features signature seafood and meat dishes prepared with a variety of sauces and finishes. Prices vary for certain dishes, marked by weight, depending on the cut or portion size.

Item Description Fresh Kingklip Sides Served grilled, finished with lemon, dill, and caper butter, with your choice of side. Yellowfin Tuna Seared on charcoal, red dukkha crusted on spinach, courgette, and cauliflower. Norwegian Salmon Sides Served on a bed of grilled vegetables (cauliflower, baby potato, and courgette). Option 1: Wood-fire oven baked with lemon, dill, and spring onion butter sauce. Option 2: Charcoal grilled with lemon, dill, and spring onion butter sauce. Baby Kingklip Grilled baby kingklip finished with a creamy marsala, mushroom, garlic, and chilli sauce, or garlic, lemon, caper, and dill butter. Tomahawk (Grain-fed Chalmar beef) Charcoal grilled and finished in the pizza oven with Café de Paris butter, rosemary, and garlic, with your choice of side. Calf's Liver Pan-seared in butter, brandy, lemon juice, sage, and caramelised onions, served with mashed potato.

Vixi Social House side menu

The Cape Town restaurant offers a selection of sides to accompany main dishes. Standard sides are priced as listed, while some premium sides have additional charges.

Item Price Riso Verde (Green herb rice) R45 Garlic Butter Potatoes R45 Smoked Fried Potatoes R45 Hand-Cut Chips R45 Seasonal Vegetables R75 (+35 when selected as an included side) Creamy Vixi Mash R65 (+25 when selected as an included side) Turmeric Cauliflower R85 (+45 when selected as an included side) Side Salad R45 Vegetable Caponata R55 Spiced Sweet Potato R45

Vixi Social House is one of the most popular Bree Street restaurants. You can contact the Cape Town restaurant at:

Address: 49 Bree Street, Strand St, CBD, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa

49 Bree Street, Strand St, CBD, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa Phone: +27 21 418 1338

+27 21 418 1338 Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday (12:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

