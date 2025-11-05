Koi Menlyn Maine menu: discover dishes and current prices
Koi Menlyn Maine's menu features Asian flavours, blending traditional Chinese cuisine with modern culinary. Located in the heart of Pretoria, it combines tradition and innovation in every dish, where guests can have a fusion of traditional flavours with contemporary twists in every bite.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Koi Menlyn Maine's menu and prices
- Koi Menlyn Maine's drinks menu
- Who is the owner of the Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant in Pretoria?
- Koi Menlyn Maine's restaurant contact and location
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- KOI Menlyn Maine's restaurant is at Menlyn Maine Central Square, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria, South Africa.
- KOI Menlyn Maine offers a diverse range of culinary and beverage options.
- The Pretoria-based Chinese restaurant is part of the KOI brand, which owns multiple restaurants worldwide.
- The restaurant blends traditional Chinese cuisine with modern culinary.
Koi Menlyn Maine's menu and prices
The Koi Menlyn Maine menu 2025 caters to a diverse range of tastes, offering a variety of options from their Chinese-inspired menu. Here is a detailed look at the menu and prices:
Baos (steamed Chinese bun)
Their Bao-Steamed Chinese buns include options like crispy chicken and beef short ribs, served with vegetables and fruits. Others include:
Item
Description
Price
Crispy chicken
Spicy mayo, pickled cucumber, coriander
R135
Gua pork belly
Gochujang, peanut, and Asian slaw
R135
Beef short rib
Pickled cucumber
R145
Soft shell crab
pineapple, salsa & wasabi
R165
Dim sum (savoury dumpling)
Koi Menlyn's main menu and prices for their dim sum selection are as follows:
Item
Price
Spinach, Cream Cheese (steamed)
R72
Chicken, Ginger (steamed)
R72
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Chilli (steamed)
R90
Duck Siu Mai (steamed)
R94
Pork Potsticker (Fried)
R95
Butternut, Spinach, Feta (Steamed)
R72
Lamb Pau (Steamed)
R95
Prawn Siu Mai (Steamed)
R94
Gyoza: a shallow-fried dumpling
Their shallow-fried dumpling meal options include:
Item
Price
Wagyu beef
R105
Mushroom and tofu
R95
Roast duck
R105
Kobachi-small plates
Koi Menlyn's small plates menu is ideal for casual dining or pairing with your main dish. They include:
Item
Description
Price
Crispy chicken sliders
Charred pineapple, spicy mayo
R108
Zucchini tempura
Japanese mayo
R74
Vegetable spring roll
Sweet Thai chilli dipping sauce
R80
Tempura prawns (2 pieces)
Chilli ginger dipping sauce
R125
Spicy lamb riblets
Soy reduction, toasted almonds
R165
Glazed beef ribs
Miso marinated
R175
Tuna totaki
Chilli, soy, and marinated shitake
R165
Wok beef
String beans, garlic, chilli, and sesame
R158
Wagyu beef sliders
Grilled red onion, pickled cucumber
R108
Prawn, cheese & coriander spring roll
Sesame, chilli, soy dipping sauce
R95
Edamame soya beans
Sea salt
R85
Crispy squid
Tapioca dusted, Hoisin, lime
R125
Chicken wings
Gochujang basted, toasted sesame, burnt lime
R125
Rock prawns
Served with spicy mayo
R145
Chicken kabob
Chargrilled, burnt chilli, coconut, and lime
R108
Kushiyaki-skewers
Their Kushiyaki menu has the following options:
Item
Description
Price (R)
Wagyu beef kofta
Chilli yoghurt, peanut feta crumble
R135
Beef yakitori
Chilli, soya
R125
Chicken dokkachi
Gochujang
R125
Wok-Hei (Wok-prepared dishes)
Some of the items served under their Wok-Hei selections include:
Item
Description
Price
Yaki udon noodle
Shrimp, pak choy egg
R175
Crispy chicken
Baby corn, green beans, red onions, katsu, and jasmine rice
R185
Chicken udon stir fry
Thai basil, chilli, and coconut sauce
R165
Wok beef
Black bean, Chinese greens, chilli, and jasmine rice
R185
Shusai (Signature main dishes)
Here is a look at the Koi Menlyn Maine's signature main dishes:
Item
Description
Price
Deboned baby chicken
Thai lemon
R195
Beef ribeye
Garlic soya
R285
Aged bone-in ribeye 650g
Chimichurri and tomato salsa
R465
Chargrilled lamb rump
Spice rubbed
R285
Grilled line fish
Jalapeño, ginger, tomato salsa
R285
Aromatic duck
Cucumber, spring onion, hoisin, citrus, and pancakes
R245
Black Angus rump
Chilli and sesame
R315
Marinated lamb chops
Romesco
R295
Prawn platter
Thai chilli, coriander, and ginger sauce
R425
Seared salmon
Lime gremolata and almond crumble
R335
Soup & curries
At Koi Menlyn Maine Pretoria, there is a wide range of soup & curry options. These include:
Item
Description
Price
Red curry
Boneless chicken, veg, coriander, and Jasmine rice
R165
Penang curry
Roasted duck, peanuts, red pepper, and jasmine rice
R185
Tom yum
Prawn and chilli
R150
Coconut curry
Fried red onion, edamame, potato, baby spinach, and Jasmine rice
R125
Miso broth
Tofu, wakame, shitake, greens, grilled corn, and noodles
R125
Spicy ramen
Boneless chicken, noodles, and chilli
R150
Bowls & salads
Eager to have a light meal? Well, Koi restaurant in Pretoria has got you covered with their bowls & salad options:
Item
Description
Price
Blackened tuna
Endive, green beans, avocado, and soy vinaigrette
R165
Butternut chards
Baby spinach, radish, and miso-sesame vinaigrette
R115
Tuna poke
Tangy jalapẽno
R165
Veg poke
Thai coconut
R165
Salmon poke
Sweet soy
R175
Grilled chicken
Calamari, greens, avocado, wasabi vinaigrette
R125
Sides
The Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant offers the following options to take along with your main meal selection:
Item
Price
Vietnamese slaw, chilli, and lime vinaigrette
R55
Shoestring asian fries
R45
Chilli broccoli
R55
Steamed Jasmine rice
R45
Zucchini fries
R45
Garden salad
R55
Steamed broccoli
R45
Baby potatoes in duck fat
R55
Egg fried rice
R45
Bok choi in ponzu
R45
Cucumber & chilli pickle
R55
Signature sushi
If you are a sushi lover, the Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant has got you covered with its extensive list of sushi options. These include:
Item
Description
Price
KOI sensation
Selection of our specialty sushi
R255
Salmon tartare
Spring onion, avo, ponzu, wasabi mayo
R230
Rainbow reloaded
Salmon, tuna, avocado, mayo, caviar, teriyaki | 8 piece
R172
Volcano sandwich
Seared salmon or tuna, spicy mayo, teriyaki | 8 piece
R168
Firecracker roses
Salmon, spicy mayonnaise, tempura crumb, and caviar (6 pieces)
R148
Tempura prawn
Pickled daikon, tempura crumbs, sriracha, teriyaki (8 pieces)
R178
KOI roses
Salmon, mayo, caviar (6 pieces)
R128
Crispy Spicy California
Salmon tuna, Thai rice, mayo (8 pieces)
R164
Rock shrimp prawn
Spicy salmon or tuna (8 pieces)
R208
New style sashimi
Salmon or tuna (8 pieces)
R165
Sushi platter
Their platters are perfect for sharing, featuring options such as the Omakase platter and Osu-Sama platter. Below are some of their platter options:
Item
Description
Price
Omakase platter
Salmon Volcano 8pc | New Style Salmon Sashimi 8pc | Tempura Prawn California 10pc | Rainbow Reloaded 10pc
R695
Kyoto salmon platter
Salmon Sashimi 3pc | Salmon Nigiri 3pc | Salmon California 4pc | Salmon Fashion 4pc | Salmon Roses 6pc
R445
Sapporo veg platter
Veg California 4pc | Avo Nigiri 2pc | Veg Fashion 4pc | Avo Maki 3pc | Cucumber Maki 3pc | Veg Handroll 1pc
R295
Osusame platter
Rock Shrimp Prawn 4pc | Firecracker Roses 6pc | Salmon Volcano 4pc | Rainbow Reloaded 5pc
R425
Desserts
Wind down your dining experience by indulging your sweet tooth with a selection from the Koi Menlyn's dessert menu:
Item
Description
Price
Chocolate banana spring roll
Nougat, miso caramel, and chocolate crumble
R78
Mixed berry cheesecake
Biscuit crumble, dried strawberry, and berry coulis
R78
Coconut panna cotta
Lemon curd, dried ginger, and toasted coconut
R78
Baked cheesecake
Citrus coulis, ginger pineapple jam, and vanilla bean ice cream
R78
Lemongrass creme Brûlée
Biscuit, mixed berries, toasted coconut, and mint
R78
Koi Menlyn Maine's drinks menu
The Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant in Pretoria offers a well-rounded menu, featuring a diverse selection of drinks that range from soft drinks to wines. Here is a look at some of the restaurant's drink menu:
Signature cocktails
End a stressful day with Koi's signature cocktail options, such as:
Item
Description
Price
Fenghuang
Hibiscus-infused gin, raspberry, strawberry, lemon foam
R98
Soho
Gin, pineapple, passion fruit, KOI Jam, fresh lemon
R102
Ramu
Rum, orange, raspberry, strawberry, apple
R94
Shoga
Gin, lime, passion fruit, ginger, mint
R102
Soju cooler
Reposado tequila, soju, fresh lemon, blueberries, ginger, and almond
R125
Soijun
Vodka, red grapes, cranberries, lemon, and mint
R94
Classic cocktails
Their classic cocktail options include:
Item
Description
Price
Pisco sour
Pisco Hermano Acholado, fresh lime, bitters
R96
Aperol spritz
Riflessi, Aperol, fresh orange, soda
R140
Classic margarita
Reposado tequila, fresh lemon, triple sec
R98
KOI old-fashioned
Tennessee whiskey, bitters, cherry
R98
Rum mojito
Rum, fresh lime, fresh mint, soda
R96
Mocktails (non-alcoholic)
The restaurant offers various mocktails. These include:
Item
Description
Price
Frosty hots
Passion fruit, mango, yoghurt, almond, soda
R90
Red lotus
Pure rooibos, raspberry, pomegranate, fresh lime, vanilla
R90
Spicy siam
Chilli, mint, fresh lime, vanilla, ginger, tonic
R90
Strawberry smash
Strawberry, mint, pineapple, vanilla, fresh lemon, soda
R102
Who is the owner of the Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant in Pretoria?
The owner of the Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant in Pretoria is not publicly known. The restaurant is operated by KOI Restaurant Group (Pty) Ltd in South Africa.
Koi Menlyn Maine's restaurant contact and location
KOI Menlyn Maine's restaurant is located at Menlyn Maine Central Square, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria. They can be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has 70% recommendations out of 40 reviews as of October 2025. Their other contacts include:
- Tel: 012-348-4551
- Social media: Instagram
- Email: reservations@koirest.co.za
Wrapping up
Koi Menlyn Maine's menu offers a variety of Asian-inspired dishes. Its blend of authentic and modern flavours caters well to meat-eaters, vegetarians, and those seeking a flavorful culinary adventure.
