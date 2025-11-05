Global site navigation

Koi Menlyn Maine menu: discover dishes and current prices
by  Bennett Yates reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
7 min read

Koi Menlyn Maine's menu features Asian flavours, blending traditional Chinese cuisine with modern culinary. Located in the heart of Pretoria, it combines tradition and innovation in every dish, where guests can have a fusion of traditional flavours with contemporary twists in every bite.

Koi Menlyn Maine menu features exquisite Asian flavours
Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant. Photo: @KOI Restaurants on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • KOI Menlyn Maine's restaurant is at Menlyn Maine Central Square, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria, South Africa.
  • KOI Menlyn Maine offers a diverse range of culinary and beverage options.
  • The Pretoria-based Chinese restaurant is part of the KOI brand, which owns multiple restaurants worldwide.
  • The restaurant blends traditional Chinese cuisine with modern culinary.

Koi Menlyn Maine's menu and prices

The Koi Menlyn Maine menu 2025 caters to a diverse range of tastes, offering a variety of options from their Chinese-inspired menu. Here is a detailed look at the menu and prices:

Baos (steamed Chinese bun)

Their Bao-Steamed Chinese buns include options like crispy chicken and beef short ribs, served with vegetables and fruits. Others include:

Item

Description

Price

Crispy chicken

Spicy mayo, pickled cucumber, coriander

R135

Gua pork belly

Gochujang, peanut, and Asian slaw

R135

Beef short rib

Pickled cucumber

R145

Soft shell crab

pineapple, salsa & wasabi

R165

Dim sum (savoury dumpling)

Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant
Koi Menlyn Maine dim sum. Photo: @KOI Restaurants on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Koi Menlyn's main menu and prices for their dim sum selection are as follows:

Item

Price

Spinach, Cream Cheese (steamed)

R72

Chicken, Ginger (steamed)

R72

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Chilli (steamed)

R90

Duck Siu Mai (steamed)

R94

Pork Potsticker (Fried)

R95

Butternut, Spinach, Feta (Steamed)

R72

Lamb Pau (Steamed)

R95

Prawn Siu Mai (Steamed)

R94

Gyoza: a shallow-fried dumpling

Their shallow-fried dumpling meal options include:

Item

Price

Wagyu beef

R105

Mushroom and tofu

R95

Roast duck

R105

Kobachi-small plates

Koi Menlyn's small plates menu is ideal for casual dining or pairing with your main dish. They include:

Item

Description

Price

Crispy chicken sliders

Charred pineapple, spicy mayo

R108

Zucchini tempura

Japanese mayo

R74

Vegetable spring roll

Sweet Thai chilli dipping sauce

R80

Tempura prawns (2 pieces)

Chilli ginger dipping sauce

R125

Spicy lamb riblets

Soy reduction, toasted almonds

R165

Glazed beef ribs

Miso marinated

R175

Tuna totaki

Chilli, soy, and marinated shitake

R165

Wok beef

String beans, garlic, chilli, and sesame

R158

Wagyu beef sliders

Grilled red onion, pickled cucumber

R108

Prawn, cheese & coriander spring roll

Sesame, chilli, soy dipping sauce

R95

Edamame soya beans

Sea salt

R85

Crispy squid

Tapioca dusted, Hoisin, lime

R125

Chicken wings

Gochujang basted, toasted sesame, burnt lime

R125

Rock prawns

Served with spicy mayo

R145

Chicken kabob

Chargrilled, burnt chilli, coconut, and lime

R108

Kushiyaki-skewers

Koi Menlyn Maine is part of the KOI brand
Koi Menlyn Maine Kushiyaki. Photo: @KOI Restaurants on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Their Kushiyaki menu has the following options:

Item

Description

Price (R)

Wagyu beef kofta

Chilli yoghurt, peanut feta crumble

R135

Beef yakitori

Chilli, soya

R125

Chicken dokkachi

Gochujang

R125

Wok-Hei (Wok-prepared dishes)

Some of the items served under their Wok-Hei selections include:

Item

Description

Price

Yaki udon noodle

Shrimp, pak choy egg

R175

Crispy chicken

Baby corn, green beans, red onions, katsu, and jasmine rice

R185

Chicken udon stir fry

Thai basil, chilli, and coconut sauce

R165

Wok beef

Black bean, Chinese greens, chilli, and jasmine rice

R185

Shusai (Signature main dishes)

Here is a look at the Koi Menlyn Maine's signature main dishes:

Item

Description

Price

Deboned baby chicken

Thai lemon

R195

Beef ribeye

Garlic soya

R285

Aged bone-in ribeye 650g

Chimichurri and tomato salsa

R465

Chargrilled lamb rump

Spice rubbed

R285

Grilled line fish

Jalapeño, ginger, tomato salsa

R285

Aromatic duck

Cucumber, spring onion, hoisin, citrus, and pancakes

R245

Black Angus rump

Chilli and sesame

R315

Marinated lamb chops

Romesco

R295

Prawn platter

Thai chilli, coriander, and ginger sauce

R425

Seared salmon

Lime gremolata and almond crumble

R335

Soup & curries

Koi Menlyn Maine menu caters to a diverse range of tastes
Koi Menlyn Maine Soup & curries. Photo: @KOI Restaurants on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

At Koi Menlyn Maine Pretoria, there is a wide range of soup & curry options. These include:

Item

Description

Price

Red curry

Boneless chicken, veg, coriander, and Jasmine rice

R165

Penang curry

Roasted duck, peanuts, red pepper, and jasmine rice

R185

Tom yum

Prawn and chilli

R150

Coconut curry

Fried red onion, edamame, potato, baby spinach, and Jasmine rice

R125

Miso broth

Tofu, wakame, shitake, greens, grilled corn, and noodles

R125

Spicy ramen

Boneless chicken, noodles, and chilli

R150

Bowls & salads

Eager to have a light meal? Well, Koi restaurant in Pretoria has got you covered with their bowls & salad options:

Item

Description

Price

Blackened tuna

Endive, green beans, avocado, and soy vinaigrette

R165

Butternut chards

Baby spinach, radish, and miso-sesame vinaigrette

R115

Tuna poke

Tangy jalapẽno

R165

Veg poke

Thai coconut

R165

Salmon poke

Sweet soy

R175

Grilled chicken

Calamari, greens, avocado, wasabi vinaigrette

R125

Sides

The Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant offers the following options to take along with your main meal selection:

Item

Price

Vietnamese slaw, chilli, and lime vinaigrette

R55

Shoestring asian fries

R45

Chilli broccoli

R55

Steamed Jasmine rice

R45

Zucchini fries

R45

Garden salad

R55

Steamed broccoli

R45

Baby potatoes in duck fat

R55

Egg fried rice

R45

Bok choi in ponzu

R45

Cucumber & chilli pickle

R55

Signature sushi

KOI Menlyn Maine is in Pretoria
Koi Menlyn Maine sushi. Photo: @KOI Restaurants on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

If you are a sushi lover, the Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant has got you covered with its extensive list of sushi options. These include:

Item

Description

Price

KOI sensation

Selection of our specialty sushi

R255

Salmon tartare

Spring onion, avo, ponzu, wasabi mayo

R230

Rainbow reloaded

Salmon, tuna, avocado, mayo, caviar, teriyaki | 8 piece

R172

Volcano sandwich

Seared salmon or tuna, spicy mayo, teriyaki | 8 piece

R168

Firecracker roses

Salmon, spicy mayonnaise, tempura crumb, and caviar (6 pieces)

R148

Tempura prawn

Pickled daikon, tempura crumbs, sriracha, teriyaki (8 pieces)

R178

KOI roses

Salmon, mayo, caviar (6 pieces)

R128

Crispy Spicy California

Salmon tuna, Thai rice, mayo (8 pieces)

R164

Rock shrimp prawn

Spicy salmon or tuna (8 pieces)

R208

New style sashimi

Salmon or tuna (8 pieces)

R165

Sushi platter

Their platters are perfect for sharing, featuring options such as the Omakase platter and Osu-Sama platter. Below are some of their platter options:

Item

Description

Price

Omakase platter

Salmon Volcano 8pc | New Style Salmon Sashimi 8pc | Tempura Prawn California 10pc | Rainbow Reloaded 10pc

R695

Kyoto salmon platter

Salmon Sashimi 3pc | Salmon Nigiri 3pc | Salmon California 4pc | Salmon Fashion 4pc | Salmon Roses 6pc

R445

Sapporo veg platter

Veg California 4pc | Avo Nigiri 2pc | Veg Fashion 4pc | Avo Maki 3pc | Cucumber Maki 3pc | Veg Handroll 1pc

R295

Osusame platter

Rock Shrimp Prawn 4pc | Firecracker Roses 6pc | Salmon Volcano 4pc | Rainbow Reloaded 5pc

R425

Desserts

Wind down your dining experience by indulging your sweet tooth with a selection from the Koi Menlyn's dessert menu:

Item

Description

Price

Chocolate banana spring roll

Nougat, miso caramel, and chocolate crumble

R78

Mixed berry cheesecake

Biscuit crumble, dried strawberry, and berry coulis

R78

Coconut panna cotta

Lemon curd, dried ginger, and toasted coconut

R78

Baked cheesecake

Citrus coulis, ginger pineapple jam, and vanilla bean ice cream

R78

Lemongrass creme Brûlée

Biscuit, mixed berries, toasted coconut, and mint

R78

Koi Menlyn Maine's drinks menu

Koi Menlyn Maine offers a diverse range of beverage options
Koi Menlyn Maine cocktails. Photo: @KOI Restaurants on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant in Pretoria offers a well-rounded menu, featuring a diverse selection of drinks that range from soft drinks to wines. Here is a look at some of the restaurant's drink menu:

Signature cocktails

End a stressful day with Koi's signature cocktail options, such as:

Item

Description

Price

Fenghuang

Hibiscus-infused gin, raspberry, strawberry, lemon foam

R98

Soho

Gin, pineapple, passion fruit, KOI Jam, fresh lemon

R102

Ramu

Rum, orange, raspberry, strawberry, apple

R94

Shoga

Gin, lime, passion fruit, ginger, mint

R102

Soju cooler

Reposado tequila, soju, fresh lemon, blueberries, ginger, and almond

R125

Soijun

Vodka, red grapes, cranberries, lemon, and mint

R94

Classic cocktails

Their classic cocktail options include:

Item

Description

Price

Pisco sour

Pisco Hermano Acholado, fresh lime, bitters

R96

Aperol spritz

Riflessi, Aperol, fresh orange, soda

R140

Classic margarita

Reposado tequila, fresh lemon, triple sec

R98

KOI old-fashioned

Tennessee whiskey, bitters, cherry

R98

Rum mojito

Rum, fresh lime, fresh mint, soda

R96

Mocktails (non-alcoholic)

Koi Menlyn Maine drinks menu
Koi Menlyn Maine Mocktails. Photo: @KOI Restaurants on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The restaurant offers various mocktails. These include:

Item

Description

Price

Frosty hots

Passion fruit, mango, yoghurt, almond, soda

R90

Red lotus

Pure rooibos, raspberry, pomegranate, fresh lime, vanilla

R90

Spicy siam

Chilli, mint, fresh lime, vanilla, ginger, tonic

R90

Strawberry smash

Strawberry, mint, pineapple, vanilla, fresh lemon, soda

R102

Who is the owner of the Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant in Pretoria?

The owner of the Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant in Pretoria is not publicly known. The restaurant is operated by KOI Restaurant Group (Pty) Ltd in South Africa.

Koi Menlyn Maine's restaurant contact and location

KOI Menlyn Maine's restaurant is located at Menlyn Maine Central Square, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria. They can be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has 70% recommendations out of 40 reviews as of October 2025. Their other contacts include:

  • Tel: 012-348-4551
  • Social media: Instagram
  • Email: reservations@koirest.co.za

Wrapping up

Koi Menlyn Maine's menu offers a variety of Asian-inspired dishes. Its blend of authentic and modern flavours caters well to meat-eaters, vegetarians, and those seeking a flavorful culinary adventure.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Authors:
