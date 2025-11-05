Koi Menlyn Maine menu: discover dishes and current prices

Koi Menlyn Maine's menu features Asian flavours, blending traditional Chinese cuisine with modern culinary. Located in the heart of Pretoria, it combines tradition and innovation in every dish, where guests can have a fusion of traditional flavours with contemporary twists in every bite.

Key takeaways

KOI Menlyn Maine's restaurant is at Menlyn Maine Central Square, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria, South Africa.

KOI Menlyn Maine offers a diverse range of culinary and beverage options.

The Pretoria-based Chinese restaurant is part of the KOI brand , which owns multiple restaurants worldwide.

, which owns multiple restaurants worldwide. The restaurant blends traditional Chinese cuisine with modern culinary.

Koi Menlyn Maine's menu and prices

The Koi Menlyn Maine menu 2025 caters to a diverse range of tastes, offering a variety of options from their Chinese-inspired menu. Here is a detailed look at the menu and prices:

Baos (steamed Chinese bun)

Their Bao-Steamed Chinese buns include options like crispy chicken and beef short ribs, served with vegetables and fruits. Others include:

Item Description Price Crispy chicken Spicy mayo, pickled cucumber, coriander R135 Gua pork belly Gochujang, peanut, and Asian slaw R135 Beef short rib Pickled cucumber R145 Soft shell crab pineapple, salsa & wasabi R165

Dim sum (savoury dumpling)

Koi Menlyn's main menu and prices for their dim sum selection are as follows:

Item Price Spinach, Cream Cheese (steamed) R72 Chicken, Ginger (steamed) R72 Salmon, Cream Cheese, Chilli (steamed) R90 Duck Siu Mai (steamed) R94 Pork Potsticker (Fried) R95 Butternut, Spinach, Feta (Steamed) R72 Lamb Pau (Steamed) R95 Prawn Siu Mai (Steamed) R94

Gyoza: a shallow-fried dumpling

Their shallow-fried dumpling meal options include:

Item Price Wagyu beef R105 Mushroom and tofu R95 Roast duck R105

Kobachi-small plates

Koi Menlyn's small plates menu is ideal for casual dining or pairing with your main dish. They include:

Item Description Price Crispy chicken sliders Charred pineapple, spicy mayo R108 Zucchini tempura Japanese mayo R74 Vegetable spring roll Sweet Thai chilli dipping sauce R80 Tempura prawns (2 pieces) Chilli ginger dipping sauce R125 Spicy lamb riblets Soy reduction, toasted almonds R165 Glazed beef ribs Miso marinated R175 Tuna totaki Chilli, soy, and marinated shitake R165 Wok beef String beans, garlic, chilli, and sesame R158 Wagyu beef sliders Grilled red onion, pickled cucumber R108 Prawn, cheese & coriander spring roll Sesame, chilli, soy dipping sauce R95 Edamame soya beans Sea salt R85 Crispy squid Tapioca dusted, Hoisin, lime R125 Chicken wings Gochujang basted, toasted sesame, burnt lime R125 Rock prawns Served with spicy mayo R145 Chicken kabob Chargrilled, burnt chilli, coconut, and lime R108

Kushiyaki-skewers

Their Kushiyaki menu has the following options:

Item Description Price (R) Wagyu beef kofta Chilli yoghurt, peanut feta crumble R135 Beef yakitori Chilli, soya R125 Chicken dokkachi Gochujang R125

Wok-Hei (Wok-prepared dishes)

Some of the items served under their Wok-Hei selections include:

Item Description Price Yaki udon noodle Shrimp, pak choy egg R175 Crispy chicken Baby corn, green beans, red onions, katsu, and jasmine rice R185 Chicken udon stir fry Thai basil, chilli, and coconut sauce R165 Wok beef Black bean, Chinese greens, chilli, and jasmine rice R185

Shusai (Signature main dishes)

Here is a look at the Koi Menlyn Maine's signature main dishes:

Item Description Price Deboned baby chicken Thai lemon R195 Beef ribeye Garlic soya R285 Aged bone-in ribeye 650g Chimichurri and tomato salsa R465 Chargrilled lamb rump Spice rubbed R285 Grilled line fish Jalapeño, ginger, tomato salsa R285 Aromatic duck Cucumber, spring onion, hoisin, citrus, and pancakes R245 Black Angus rump Chilli and sesame R315 Marinated lamb chops Romesco R295 Prawn platter Thai chilli, coriander, and ginger sauce R425 Seared salmon Lime gremolata and almond crumble R335

Soup & curries

At Koi Menlyn Maine Pretoria, there is a wide range of soup & curry options. These include:

Item Description Price Red curry Boneless chicken, veg, coriander, and Jasmine rice R165 Penang curry Roasted duck, peanuts, red pepper, and jasmine rice R185 Tom yum Prawn and chilli R150 Coconut curry Fried red onion, edamame, potato, baby spinach, and Jasmine rice R125 Miso broth Tofu, wakame, shitake, greens, grilled corn, and noodles R125 Spicy ramen Boneless chicken, noodles, and chilli R150

Bowls & salads

Eager to have a light meal? Well, Koi restaurant in Pretoria has got you covered with their bowls & salad options:

Item Description Price Blackened tuna Endive, green beans, avocado, and soy vinaigrette R165 Butternut chards Baby spinach, radish, and miso-sesame vinaigrette R115 Tuna poke Tangy jalapẽno R165 Veg poke Thai coconut R165 Salmon poke Sweet soy R175 Grilled chicken Calamari, greens, avocado, wasabi vinaigrette R125

Sides

The Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant offers the following options to take along with your main meal selection:

Item Price Vietnamese slaw, chilli, and lime vinaigrette R55 Shoestring asian fries R45 Chilli broccoli R55 Steamed Jasmine rice R45 Zucchini fries R45 Garden salad R55 Steamed broccoli R45 Baby potatoes in duck fat R55 Egg fried rice R45 Bok choi in ponzu R45 Cucumber & chilli pickle R55

Signature sushi

If you are a sushi lover, the Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant has got you covered with its extensive list of sushi options. These include:

Item Description Price KOI sensation Selection of our specialty sushi R255 Salmon tartare Spring onion, avo, ponzu, wasabi mayo R230 Rainbow reloaded Salmon, tuna, avocado, mayo, caviar, teriyaki | 8 piece R172 Volcano sandwich Seared salmon or tuna, spicy mayo, teriyaki | 8 piece R168 Firecracker roses Salmon, spicy mayonnaise, tempura crumb, and caviar (6 pieces) R148 Tempura prawn Pickled daikon, tempura crumbs, sriracha, teriyaki (8 pieces) R178 KOI roses Salmon, mayo, caviar (6 pieces) R128 Crispy Spicy California Salmon tuna, Thai rice, mayo (8 pieces) R164 Rock shrimp prawn Spicy salmon or tuna (8 pieces) R208 New style sashimi Salmon or tuna (8 pieces) R165

Sushi platter

Their platters are perfect for sharing, featuring options such as the Omakase platter and Osu-Sama platter. Below are some of their platter options:

Item Description Price Omakase platter Salmon Volcano 8pc | New Style Salmon Sashimi 8pc | Tempura Prawn California 10pc | Rainbow Reloaded 10pc R695 Kyoto salmon platter Salmon Sashimi 3pc | Salmon Nigiri 3pc | Salmon California 4pc | Salmon Fashion 4pc | Salmon Roses 6pc R445 Sapporo veg platter Veg California 4pc | Avo Nigiri 2pc | Veg Fashion 4pc | Avo Maki 3pc | Cucumber Maki 3pc | Veg Handroll 1pc R295 Osusame platter Rock Shrimp Prawn 4pc | Firecracker Roses 6pc | Salmon Volcano 4pc | Rainbow Reloaded 5pc R425

Desserts

Wind down your dining experience by indulging your sweet tooth with a selection from the Koi Menlyn's dessert menu:

Item Description Price Chocolate banana spring roll Nougat, miso caramel, and chocolate crumble R78 Mixed berry cheesecake Biscuit crumble, dried strawberry, and berry coulis R78 Coconut panna cotta Lemon curd, dried ginger, and toasted coconut R78 Baked cheesecake Citrus coulis, ginger pineapple jam, and vanilla bean ice cream R78 Lemongrass creme Brûlée Biscuit, mixed berries, toasted coconut, and mint R78

Koi Menlyn Maine's drinks menu

The Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant in Pretoria offers a well-rounded menu, featuring a diverse selection of drinks that range from soft drinks to wines. Here is a look at some of the restaurant's drink menu:

Signature cocktails

End a stressful day with Koi's signature cocktail options, such as:

Item Description Price Fenghuang Hibiscus-infused gin, raspberry, strawberry, lemon foam R98 Soho Gin, pineapple, passion fruit, KOI Jam, fresh lemon R102 Ramu Rum, orange, raspberry, strawberry, apple R94 Shoga Gin, lime, passion fruit, ginger, mint R102 Soju cooler Reposado tequila, soju, fresh lemon, blueberries, ginger, and almond R125 Soijun Vodka, red grapes, cranberries, lemon, and mint R94

Classic cocktails

Their classic cocktail options include:

Item Description Price Pisco sour Pisco Hermano Acholado, fresh lime, bitters R96 Aperol spritz Riflessi, Aperol, fresh orange, soda R140 Classic margarita Reposado tequila, fresh lemon, triple sec R98 KOI old-fashioned Tennessee whiskey, bitters, cherry R98 Rum mojito Rum, fresh lime, fresh mint, soda R96

Mocktails (non-alcoholic)

The restaurant offers various mocktails. These include:

Item Description Price Frosty hots Passion fruit, mango, yoghurt, almond, soda R90 Red lotus Pure rooibos, raspberry, pomegranate, fresh lime, vanilla R90 Spicy siam Chilli, mint, fresh lime, vanilla, ginger, tonic R90 Strawberry smash Strawberry, mint, pineapple, vanilla, fresh lemon, soda R102

Who is the owner of the Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant in Pretoria?

The owner of the Koi Menlyn Maine restaurant in Pretoria is not publicly known. The restaurant is operated by KOI Restaurant Group (Pty) Ltd in South Africa.

KOI Menlyn Maine's restaurant is located at Menlyn Maine Central Square, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria. They can be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has 70% recommendations out of 40 reviews as of October 2025. Their other contacts include:

Tel: 012-348-4551

012-348-4551 Social media : Instagram

: Instagram Email: reservations@koirest.co.za

Wrapping up

Koi Menlyn Maine's menu offers a variety of Asian-inspired dishes. Its blend of authentic and modern flavours caters well to meat-eaters, vegetarians, and those seeking a flavorful culinary adventure.

