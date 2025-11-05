Global site navigation

The Sushiary menu with current prices in Cape Town (2025)
Services

by  Bennett Yates reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
The Sushiary menu showcases an exquisite collection of halaal sushi, creative rolls, and fresh seafood. Each dish is crafted with Asian flavours, providing an option for every diner, whether you are a sushi purist or an adventurous eater.

The Sushiary menu is crafted with Asian flavours
The Sushiary restaurant. Photo: @The Sushiary on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The Sushiary is strictly halaal, with most of its food ingredients sourced from the sea.
  • The restaurant celebrates its anniversary on December 28 every year.
  • The Sushiary restaurant offers a wide range of seafood culinary options.

The Sushiary menu and prices

The Sushiary stands out as Cape Town's premier destination for halaal sushi and Asian cuisine. Its blend of traditional techniques and modern flavours creates an exceptional menu. Explore The Sushiary menu and prices:

The opener

The Sushiary is a Cape Town's premier destination
The Sushiary's opening menu options. Photo: @The Sushiary on Facebook (modified by author)
Kickstart your dining experience at The Sushiary with their opening menu options, including:

Item

Description

Price

Edamame beans

Served with sea salt

R54

Asian fries

Served with sweet chilli sauce

R35

Prawn pops (200g)

Served with chilli bean mayo

R70

Tempura prawns 3 pcs

Served with sweet chilli & mayo

R40

Prawn & cheese spring roll 3 pcs

Served with sweet chilli

R41

Classics

At The Sushiary, diners can choose from a diverse selection of classics that range from maki to California rolls. Other options include:

Item

Price

Maki (6 pieces)

Avo

R45

Cucumber

R45

Crabstick

R45

Salmon

R62

Tuna

R57

Prawn

R57

Hand rolls

Salmon tuna

R67

Tuna

R64

Prawn

R64

Veg

R55

Crabstick

R55

California rolls

Salmon

R50

Tuna

R49

Prawn

R49

veg

R44

Crabstick

R44

Tempura

R49

Prawn

R49

Sandwiches (4pcs)

Salmon

R58

Tuna

R55

Prawn

R55

Veg

R40

Crabstick

R45

Platters

The Sushiary is strictly halal
The Sushiary platters. Photo: @The Sushiary on Facebook (modified by author)
The restaurant offers a diverse range of platters ideal for groups. Their platter options are as follows:

Item

Description

Price

Allstar platter (35 pieces)

4pcs rainbow roll, 4 pcs avo roll, 4 pcs tempura prawn roll, 8pcs tuna sandwich, 6pcs maki avocado, 4pcs California prawns & 5pcs tuna crunch

R385

Tuna platter (17 pieces)

4pcs California Tuna, 4 pcs tuna roses, 4 pcs sashimi & 5 tuna crunch

R213

Salmon platter (17 pieces)

4pcs California salmon, 4pcs salmon roses, 4pcs sashimi & 5pcs salmon crunch

R210

The Sushiary platter (56 pcs)

8 pcs prawn sandwich, 8 pcs salmon & tuna tempura roll, 6 pcs fried futo maki, 8 pcs rainbow, 8 pcs wasabi parcel, 10 pcs tuna crunch & avo rolls

R525

Guppy platter (22 pieces)

4 pcs California salmon, 4 pcs dragon roll, 4 pcs assorted nigiri, 6 pcs avocado maki & 4 pcs salmon roses

R263

Crunch munch platter

5 pcs salmon crunch, 5 pcs tuna crunch, 5 pcs prawn crunch, 5 pcs smoked salmon crunch, and 6 pcs fried futo maki

R250

Prawn platter (22 pieces)

4 pcs steamed prawn California, 4 pcs tempura prawn California, 6 pcs avocado roll prawn, 3 pcs prawn nigiri & 5 pcs prawn crunch

R225

Standard platter (31 pcs)

4 pcs sandwich prawn/tuna, 4 pcs California Tuna, 4 pcs rainbow rolls, 5 pcs prawn crunch, 5 pcs tuna crunch, 5 pcs salmon crunch & 4 pcs avo roll

R340

Platinum platter (120 pcs)

Chef's selection of sushi

R1170

Party platter (70 pcs)

Chef's selection of sushi

R600

Combos

The Sushiary offers a wide range of seafood culinary options
The Sushiary combo. Photo: @The Sushiary on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The Sushiary menu and prices for their combo items are as follows:

Item

Description

Price

4x4 8 pcs

4 pcs rainbow roll, 4 pcs dragon roll topped with mayo, caviar & teriyaki sauce

R113

Deluxe combo 10 pcs

4 pcs rainbow roll & 4pcs tempura prawn roll & 2 pcs roses, topped wth mayo, caviar and teriyaki sauce

R139

Bakes combo 10pcs

6 pcs fried futo maki, 4pcs reloaded roses with chilli bean mayo & teriyaki sauce

R139

California mix 12 pcs

4 pcs prawn California, 4 pcs salmon California & teriyaki sauce

R122

The golden combo 15 pcs

5 pcs prawn crunch, 5 smoked salmon crunch & 5 pcs tuna crunch

R150

Prawn ten 10 pcs

4 pcs prawn California rolls & 6 pcs maki prawn

R85

Cracker mix 14 pcs

5 pcs prawn crunch, 5 pcs salmon crunch, and 4 pcs fire cracker

R137

Zig Zag 12 pcs

4 pcs avocado roll, 4 pcs tempura prawn roll & 4 pcs calamari tempura roll

R142

Salmon ten 10 pcs

4 pcs salmon California rolls, 4 pcs salmon roses & 4 pcs calamari tempura roll

R145

Sandwich mix 12 pcs

4 pcs prawn sandwich, 4 pcs salmon sandwich, 4 pcs tuna sandwich

R132

Classic combo 12 pcs

4 pcs prawn California with shrimp topped with chilli bean mayo, spring onion & sesame seeds, and 8 pcs wasabi parcel

R137

Sides

The main menu comes with the following side options:

Item

Price

Rice

R30

Chips

R30

Gourmet

The Sushiary is one of the best sushi places in Cape Town
The Sushiary gourmet options. Photo: @The Sushiary on Facebook (modified by author)
The Sushiary menu and prices for their gourmet options are listed below:

Item

Description

Price

Fire crackers (4pcs)

Steamed prawns & cream cheese, 7 spices on the outside, topped with mayo

R46

Dragon roll (4 pcs)

Steamed prawn with avocado topped with mayo, caviar & sesame seeds

R56

Wasabi parcel (8 pcs)

Salmon & tuna layers. Topped with mayo & sesame seeds

R87

Fried futo maki (6 pcs)

Tempura salmon with spring onion topped with chilli bean mayo, teriyaki sauce, chives & bread crumbs

R80

Reloaded rose (4 pcs)

Salmon roses, topped with chopped prawn meat dressed with chilli bean mayo, teriyaki sauce, chives & breadcrumbs

R79

Calamari tempura roll (4 pcs)

Tempura calamari with avo, topped with mayo, caviar, spring onion & sesame seeds

R45

Tempura prawn rolls (4 pcs)

Tempura prawn with avo, topped with chopped prawn meat & teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds

R56

Smoked salmon roll (4 pcs)

Smoked salmon & cream cheese roll topped with chilli bean mayo & spring onions

R50

Salmon + tuna tempura (8 pcs)

Tempura salmon & tuna with avocado, topped with mayo & spicy mayo

R82

Rainbow rolls (4 pcs)

Salmon, tuna &avo topped with mayo, caviar, teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds

R72

Avo roll (4 pcs)

Salmon, tempura prawn, radish with avocado on top

R49

Mystery roll (8 pcs)

Tempura calamari, cucumber, and cream cheese & jalapeno topped with mayo

R61

Rockshrimp (4 pcs)

Prawn tempura California topped with prawn shrimp served wth chilli bean mayo & sesame seeds

R76

Spicy prawn bean curd (2 pcs)

Spicy prawn meat mixed with mayo, 7 spices & spring onion. Topped with teriyaki sauce

R59

Salmon dragon roll (4 pcs)

Salmon with cucumber, avocado, and chives, topped with salmon sashimi & teriyaki sauce

R62

Avo roll prawn

Steamed prawn, tempura prawn, pickled radish & avo on top served with teriyaki

R76

Seafood

The Sushiary has got you covered with its expansive seafood varieties:

Item

Description

Price

Calamari & chips

Calamari strips & chips served with tomato sauce & tartar sauce

R113

Hake

Fried or grilled hake fillet with chips or rice

R85

Queen prawns

6 queen prawns grilled with chips or rice, served with tartar sauce

R137

Hake & prawn combo

4 queen prawns with hake, deep fried/grilled chips or rice

R144

Calamari & prawn combo

Calamari strips deep fried & 4 queen prawns with chips or rice

R152

Calamari & hake combo

Calamari strips & hake fillet with chips or rice fried/grilled

R142

Small platter

1 hake fillet, calamari strips, tubes, heads, 4 queen prawns with chips or rice

R189

Medium platter

2 hake fillet, calamari strips, head & tubes with chips & rice

R335

Large platter

3 hake fillets, 10 queen prawns, calamari strips, heads & tubes with chips & rice

R439

Crunches

The Sushiary menu and prices
The Sushiary crunches. Photo: @The Sushiary on Facebook (modified by author)
The Cape Town restaurant has curated an iconic crunch menu for you to choose from. It includes:

Item

Description

Prices

Tuna crunch 5 pcs

Tuna cream cheese topped with mayo & sweet chilli

R56

Salmon crunch 5pcs

Salmon, cream cheese topped with mayo & sweet chilli

R57

Prawn crunch 5pcs

Tempura prawns, cheddar cheese, topped with mayo & sweet chilli

R55

Smoked salmon crunch 5 pcs

Smoked salmon & cream cheese topped with chilli bean mayo & teriyaki sauce

R59

Veg crunch

-

R52

Calamari crunch

-

R55

Poke bowls

Some of the items served under their poke bowls include:

Item

Description

Price

salmon poke bowl

Salmon avocado, cucumber, spring onion, seaweed, carrots & sesame seeds

R114

Tuna poke bowl

Tuna, avocado, cucumber, spring onion, seaweed, carrots, sesame seeds

R107

Prawn poke bowl

Steamed prawns, avocado, cucumber, spring onion, seaweed, carrots & sesame seeds

R106

Salads

The Sushiary is at Cape Town
The Sushiary salads. Photo: @The Sushiary on Facebook (modified by author)
The Sushiary menu caters to vegetarians and non-vegetarians. It has the following signature salad options:

Item

Description

Price

Salmon salad

salmon, rocket, carrots, cucumber, seaweed & avo

R115

Tuna salad

Tuna, rocket, cucumber, carrots, seaweed & avo

R114

Seared tuna salad

Seared tuna, rocket, carrots, cucumber, seaweed, avocado &7 spice

R102

Crabstick salad

Chopped crabstick with cucumber, sesame seeds, seaweed & mayo

R62

Who owns The Sushiary restaurant in Cape Town?

Although it is ranked as one of the best sushi places in Cape Town, its ownership is not publicly known. The Cape Town-based restaurant is strictly halaal. This is as per the restaurant's official Instagram bio.

Specialities and location

The Sushiary is at 112 cnr of Camberwell Street and Belgravia Road, Rustdale, Cape Town, Western Cape 7780, South Africa. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has 90% recommendations out of 18 reviews as of October 2025. Their other contacts are:

  • Tel: +27 21 224 0138
  • WhatsApp: 067 069 7832
  • Email: thesushiary@gmail.com

Conclusion

The Sushiary menu focuses on three main offerings: prawns, salmon, and tuna crunch. Its diverse offerings cater to seafood enthusiasts seeking halaal options in Cape Town.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

