The Sushiary menu with current prices in Cape Town (2025)
The Sushiary menu showcases an exquisite collection of halaal sushi, creative rolls, and fresh seafood. Each dish is crafted with Asian flavours, providing an option for every diner, whether you are a sushi purist or an adventurous eater.
Key takeaways
- The Sushiary is strictly halaal, with most of its food ingredients sourced from the sea.
- The restaurant celebrates its anniversary on December 28 every year.
- The Sushiary restaurant offers a wide range of seafood culinary options.
The Sushiary menu and prices
The Sushiary stands out as Cape Town's premier destination for halaal sushi and Asian cuisine. Its blend of traditional techniques and modern flavours creates an exceptional menu. Explore The Sushiary menu and prices:
The opener
Kickstart your dining experience at The Sushiary with their opening menu options, including:
Item
Description
Price
Edamame beans
Served with sea salt
R54
Asian fries
Served with sweet chilli sauce
R35
Prawn pops (200g)
Served with chilli bean mayo
R70
Tempura prawns 3 pcs
Served with sweet chilli & mayo
R40
Prawn & cheese spring roll 3 pcs
Served with sweet chilli
R41
Classics
At The Sushiary, diners can choose from a diverse selection of classics that range from maki to California rolls. Other options include:
Item
Price
Maki (6 pieces)
Avo
R45
Cucumber
R45
Crabstick
R45
Salmon
R62
Tuna
R57
Prawn
R57
Hand rolls
Salmon tuna
R67
Tuna
R64
Prawn
R64
Veg
R55
Crabstick
R55
California rolls
Salmon
R50
Tuna
R49
Prawn
R49
veg
R44
Crabstick
R44
Tempura
R49
Prawn
R49
Sandwiches (4pcs)
Salmon
R58
Tuna
R55
Prawn
R55
Veg
R40
Crabstick
R45
Platters
The restaurant offers a diverse range of platters ideal for groups. Their platter options are as follows:
Item
Description
Price
Allstar platter (35 pieces)
4pcs rainbow roll, 4 pcs avo roll, 4 pcs tempura prawn roll, 8pcs tuna sandwich, 6pcs maki avocado, 4pcs California prawns & 5pcs tuna crunch
R385
Tuna platter (17 pieces)
4pcs California Tuna, 4 pcs tuna roses, 4 pcs sashimi & 5 tuna crunch
R213
Salmon platter (17 pieces)
4pcs California salmon, 4pcs salmon roses, 4pcs sashimi & 5pcs salmon crunch
R210
The Sushiary platter (56 pcs)
8 pcs prawn sandwich, 8 pcs salmon & tuna tempura roll, 6 pcs fried futo maki, 8 pcs rainbow, 8 pcs wasabi parcel, 10 pcs tuna crunch & avo rolls
R525
Guppy platter (22 pieces)
4 pcs California salmon, 4 pcs dragon roll, 4 pcs assorted nigiri, 6 pcs avocado maki & 4 pcs salmon roses
R263
Crunch munch platter
5 pcs salmon crunch, 5 pcs tuna crunch, 5 pcs prawn crunch, 5 pcs smoked salmon crunch, and 6 pcs fried futo maki
R250
Prawn platter (22 pieces)
4 pcs steamed prawn California, 4 pcs tempura prawn California, 6 pcs avocado roll prawn, 3 pcs prawn nigiri & 5 pcs prawn crunch
R225
Standard platter (31 pcs)
4 pcs sandwich prawn/tuna, 4 pcs California Tuna, 4 pcs rainbow rolls, 5 pcs prawn crunch, 5 pcs tuna crunch, 5 pcs salmon crunch & 4 pcs avo roll
R340
Platinum platter (120 pcs)
Chef's selection of sushi
R1170
Party platter (70 pcs)
Chef's selection of sushi
R600
Combos
The Sushiary menu and prices for their combo items are as follows:
Item
Description
Price
4x4 8 pcs
4 pcs rainbow roll, 4 pcs dragon roll topped with mayo, caviar & teriyaki sauce
R113
Deluxe combo 10 pcs
4 pcs rainbow roll & 4pcs tempura prawn roll & 2 pcs roses, topped wth mayo, caviar and teriyaki sauce
R139
Bakes combo 10pcs
6 pcs fried futo maki, 4pcs reloaded roses with chilli bean mayo & teriyaki sauce
R139
California mix 12 pcs
4 pcs prawn California, 4 pcs salmon California & teriyaki sauce
R122
The golden combo 15 pcs
5 pcs prawn crunch, 5 smoked salmon crunch & 5 pcs tuna crunch
R150
Prawn ten 10 pcs
4 pcs prawn California rolls & 6 pcs maki prawn
R85
Cracker mix 14 pcs
5 pcs prawn crunch, 5 pcs salmon crunch, and 4 pcs fire cracker
R137
Zig Zag 12 pcs
4 pcs avocado roll, 4 pcs tempura prawn roll & 4 pcs calamari tempura roll
R142
Salmon ten 10 pcs
4 pcs salmon California rolls, 4 pcs salmon roses & 4 pcs calamari tempura roll
R145
Sandwich mix 12 pcs
4 pcs prawn sandwich, 4 pcs salmon sandwich, 4 pcs tuna sandwich
R132
Classic combo 12 pcs
4 pcs prawn California with shrimp topped with chilli bean mayo, spring onion & sesame seeds, and 8 pcs wasabi parcel
R137
Sides
The main menu comes with the following side options:
Item
Price
Rice
R30
Chips
R30
Gourmet
The Sushiary menu and prices for their gourmet options are listed below:
Item
Description
Price
Fire crackers (4pcs)
Steamed prawns & cream cheese, 7 spices on the outside, topped with mayo
R46
Dragon roll (4 pcs)
Steamed prawn with avocado topped with mayo, caviar & sesame seeds
R56
Wasabi parcel (8 pcs)
Salmon & tuna layers. Topped with mayo & sesame seeds
R87
Fried futo maki (6 pcs)
Tempura salmon with spring onion topped with chilli bean mayo, teriyaki sauce, chives & bread crumbs
R80
Reloaded rose (4 pcs)
Salmon roses, topped with chopped prawn meat dressed with chilli bean mayo, teriyaki sauce, chives & breadcrumbs
R79
Calamari tempura roll (4 pcs)
Tempura calamari with avo, topped with mayo, caviar, spring onion & sesame seeds
R45
Tempura prawn rolls (4 pcs)
Tempura prawn with avo, topped with chopped prawn meat & teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds
R56
Smoked salmon roll (4 pcs)
Smoked salmon & cream cheese roll topped with chilli bean mayo & spring onions
R50
Salmon + tuna tempura (8 pcs)
Tempura salmon & tuna with avocado, topped with mayo & spicy mayo
R82
Rainbow rolls (4 pcs)
Salmon, tuna &avo topped with mayo, caviar, teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds
R72
Avo roll (4 pcs)
Salmon, tempura prawn, radish with avocado on top
R49
Mystery roll (8 pcs)
Tempura calamari, cucumber, and cream cheese & jalapeno topped with mayo
R61
Rockshrimp (4 pcs)
Prawn tempura California topped with prawn shrimp served wth chilli bean mayo & sesame seeds
R76
Spicy prawn bean curd (2 pcs)
Spicy prawn meat mixed with mayo, 7 spices & spring onion. Topped with teriyaki sauce
R59
Salmon dragon roll (4 pcs)
Salmon with cucumber, avocado, and chives, topped with salmon sashimi & teriyaki sauce
R62
Avo roll prawn
Steamed prawn, tempura prawn, pickled radish & avo on top served with teriyaki
R76
Seafood
The Sushiary has got you covered with its expansive seafood varieties:
Item
Description
Price
Calamari & chips
Calamari strips & chips served with tomato sauce & tartar sauce
R113
Hake
Fried or grilled hake fillet with chips or rice
R85
Queen prawns
6 queen prawns grilled with chips or rice, served with tartar sauce
R137
Hake & prawn combo
4 queen prawns with hake, deep fried/grilled chips or rice
R144
Calamari & prawn combo
Calamari strips deep fried & 4 queen prawns with chips or rice
R152
Calamari & hake combo
Calamari strips & hake fillet with chips or rice fried/grilled
R142
Small platter
1 hake fillet, calamari strips, tubes, heads, 4 queen prawns with chips or rice
R189
Medium platter
2 hake fillet, calamari strips, head & tubes with chips & rice
R335
Large platter
3 hake fillets, 10 queen prawns, calamari strips, heads & tubes with chips & rice
R439
Crunches
The Cape Town restaurant has curated an iconic crunch menu for you to choose from. It includes:
Item
Description
Prices
Tuna crunch 5 pcs
Tuna cream cheese topped with mayo & sweet chilli
R56
Salmon crunch 5pcs
Salmon, cream cheese topped with mayo & sweet chilli
R57
Prawn crunch 5pcs
Tempura prawns, cheddar cheese, topped with mayo & sweet chilli
R55
Smoked salmon crunch 5 pcs
Smoked salmon & cream cheese topped with chilli bean mayo & teriyaki sauce
R59
Veg crunch
-
R52
Calamari crunch
-
R55
Poke bowls
Some of the items served under their poke bowls include:
Item
Description
Price
salmon poke bowl
Salmon avocado, cucumber, spring onion, seaweed, carrots & sesame seeds
R114
Tuna poke bowl
Tuna, avocado, cucumber, spring onion, seaweed, carrots, sesame seeds
R107
Prawn poke bowl
Steamed prawns, avocado, cucumber, spring onion, seaweed, carrots & sesame seeds
R106
Salads
The Sushiary menu caters to vegetarians and non-vegetarians. It has the following signature salad options:
Item
Description
Price
Salmon salad
salmon, rocket, carrots, cucumber, seaweed & avo
R115
Tuna salad
Tuna, rocket, cucumber, carrots, seaweed & avo
R114
Seared tuna salad
Seared tuna, rocket, carrots, cucumber, seaweed, avocado &7 spice
R102
Crabstick salad
Chopped crabstick with cucumber, sesame seeds, seaweed & mayo
R62
Who owns The Sushiary restaurant in Cape Town?
Although it is ranked as one of the best sushi places in Cape Town, its ownership is not publicly known. The Cape Town-based restaurant is strictly halaal. This is as per the restaurant's official Instagram bio.
Specialities and location
The Sushiary is at 112 cnr of Camberwell Street and Belgravia Road, Rustdale, Cape Town, Western Cape 7780, South Africa. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has 90% recommendations out of 18 reviews as of October 2025. Their other contacts are:
- Tel: +27 21 224 0138
- WhatsApp: 067 069 7832
- Email: thesushiary@gmail.com
Conclusion
The Sushiary menu focuses on three main offerings: prawns, salmon, and tuna crunch. Its diverse offerings cater to seafood enthusiasts seeking halaal options in Cape Town.
