The Sushiary menu with current prices in Cape Town (2025)

The Sushiary menu showcases an exquisite collection of halaal sushi, creative rolls, and fresh seafood. Each dish is crafted with Asian flavours, providing an option for every diner, whether you are a sushi purist or an adventurous eater.

Key takeaways

The Sushiary is strictly halaal , with most of its food ingredients sourced from the sea.

, with most of its food ingredients sourced from the sea. The restaurant celebrates its anniversary on December 28 every year.

The Sushiary restaurant offers a wide range of seafood culinary options.

The Sushiary menu and prices

The Sushiary stands out as Cape Town's premier destination for halaal sushi and Asian cuisine. Its blend of traditional techniques and modern flavours creates an exceptional menu. Explore The Sushiary menu and prices:

The opener

Kickstart your dining experience at The Sushiary with their opening menu options, including:

Item Description Price Edamame beans Served with sea salt R54 Asian fries Served with sweet chilli sauce R35 Prawn pops (200g) Served with chilli bean mayo R70 Tempura prawns 3 pcs Served with sweet chilli & mayo R40 Prawn & cheese spring roll 3 pcs Served with sweet chilli R41

Classics

At The Sushiary, diners can choose from a diverse selection of classics that range from maki to California rolls. Other options include:

Item Price Maki (6 pieces) Avo R45 Cucumber R45 Crabstick R45 Salmon R62 Tuna R57 Prawn R57 Hand rolls Salmon tuna R67 Tuna R64 Prawn R64 Veg R55 Crabstick R55 California rolls Salmon R50 Tuna R49 Prawn R49 veg R44 Crabstick R44 Tempura R49 Prawn R49 Sandwiches (4pcs) Salmon R58 Tuna R55 Prawn R55 Veg R40 Crabstick R45

Platters

The restaurant offers a diverse range of platters ideal for groups. Their platter options are as follows:

Item Description Price Allstar platter (35 pieces) 4pcs rainbow roll, 4 pcs avo roll, 4 pcs tempura prawn roll, 8pcs tuna sandwich, 6pcs maki avocado, 4pcs California prawns & 5pcs tuna crunch R385 Tuna platter (17 pieces) 4pcs California Tuna, 4 pcs tuna roses, 4 pcs sashimi & 5 tuna crunch R213 Salmon platter (17 pieces) 4pcs California salmon, 4pcs salmon roses, 4pcs sashimi & 5pcs salmon crunch R210 The Sushiary platter (56 pcs) 8 pcs prawn sandwich, 8 pcs salmon & tuna tempura roll, 6 pcs fried futo maki, 8 pcs rainbow, 8 pcs wasabi parcel, 10 pcs tuna crunch & avo rolls R525 Guppy platter (22 pieces) 4 pcs California salmon, 4 pcs dragon roll, 4 pcs assorted nigiri, 6 pcs avocado maki & 4 pcs salmon roses R263 Crunch munch platter 5 pcs salmon crunch, 5 pcs tuna crunch, 5 pcs prawn crunch, 5 pcs smoked salmon crunch, and 6 pcs fried futo maki R250 Prawn platter (22 pieces) 4 pcs steamed prawn California, 4 pcs tempura prawn California, 6 pcs avocado roll prawn, 3 pcs prawn nigiri & 5 pcs prawn crunch R225 Standard platter (31 pcs) 4 pcs sandwich prawn/tuna, 4 pcs California Tuna, 4 pcs rainbow rolls, 5 pcs prawn crunch, 5 pcs tuna crunch, 5 pcs salmon crunch & 4 pcs avo roll R340 Platinum platter (120 pcs) Chef's selection of sushi R1170 Party platter (70 pcs) Chef's selection of sushi R600

Combos

The Sushiary menu and prices for their combo items are as follows:

Item Description Price 4x4 8 pcs 4 pcs rainbow roll, 4 pcs dragon roll topped with mayo, caviar & teriyaki sauce R113 Deluxe combo 10 pcs 4 pcs rainbow roll & 4pcs tempura prawn roll & 2 pcs roses, topped wth mayo, caviar and teriyaki sauce R139 Bakes combo 10pcs 6 pcs fried futo maki, 4pcs reloaded roses with chilli bean mayo & teriyaki sauce R139 California mix 12 pcs 4 pcs prawn California, 4 pcs salmon California & teriyaki sauce R122 The golden combo 15 pcs 5 pcs prawn crunch, 5 smoked salmon crunch & 5 pcs tuna crunch R150 Prawn ten 10 pcs 4 pcs prawn California rolls & 6 pcs maki prawn R85 Cracker mix 14 pcs 5 pcs prawn crunch, 5 pcs salmon crunch, and 4 pcs fire cracker R137 Zig Zag 12 pcs 4 pcs avocado roll, 4 pcs tempura prawn roll & 4 pcs calamari tempura roll R142 Salmon ten 10 pcs 4 pcs salmon California rolls, 4 pcs salmon roses & 4 pcs calamari tempura roll R145 Sandwich mix 12 pcs 4 pcs prawn sandwich, 4 pcs salmon sandwich, 4 pcs tuna sandwich R132 Classic combo 12 pcs 4 pcs prawn California with shrimp topped with chilli bean mayo, spring onion & sesame seeds, and 8 pcs wasabi parcel R137

Sides

The main menu comes with the following side options:

Item Price Rice R30 Chips R30

Gourmet

The Sushiary menu and prices for their gourmet options are listed below:

Item Description Price Fire crackers (4pcs) Steamed prawns & cream cheese, 7 spices on the outside, topped with mayo R46 Dragon roll (4 pcs) Steamed prawn with avocado topped with mayo, caviar & sesame seeds R56 Wasabi parcel (8 pcs) Salmon & tuna layers. Topped with mayo & sesame seeds R87 Fried futo maki (6 pcs) Tempura salmon with spring onion topped with chilli bean mayo, teriyaki sauce, chives & bread crumbs R80 Reloaded rose (4 pcs) Salmon roses, topped with chopped prawn meat dressed with chilli bean mayo, teriyaki sauce, chives & breadcrumbs R79 Calamari tempura roll (4 pcs) Tempura calamari with avo, topped with mayo, caviar, spring onion & sesame seeds R45 Tempura prawn rolls (4 pcs) Tempura prawn with avo, topped with chopped prawn meat & teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds R56 Smoked salmon roll (4 pcs) Smoked salmon & cream cheese roll topped with chilli bean mayo & spring onions R50 Salmon + tuna tempura (8 pcs) Tempura salmon & tuna with avocado, topped with mayo & spicy mayo R82 Rainbow rolls (4 pcs) Salmon, tuna &avo topped with mayo, caviar, teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds R72 Avo roll (4 pcs) Salmon, tempura prawn, radish with avocado on top R49 Mystery roll (8 pcs) Tempura calamari, cucumber, and cream cheese & jalapeno topped with mayo R61 Rockshrimp (4 pcs) Prawn tempura California topped with prawn shrimp served wth chilli bean mayo & sesame seeds R76 Spicy prawn bean curd (2 pcs) Spicy prawn meat mixed with mayo, 7 spices & spring onion. Topped with teriyaki sauce R59 Salmon dragon roll (4 pcs) Salmon with cucumber, avocado, and chives, topped with salmon sashimi & teriyaki sauce R62 Avo roll prawn Steamed prawn, tempura prawn, pickled radish & avo on top served with teriyaki R76

Seafood

The Sushiary has got you covered with its expansive seafood varieties:

Item Description Price Calamari & chips Calamari strips & chips served with tomato sauce & tartar sauce R113 Hake Fried or grilled hake fillet with chips or rice R85 Queen prawns 6 queen prawns grilled with chips or rice, served with tartar sauce R137 Hake & prawn combo 4 queen prawns with hake, deep fried/grilled chips or rice R144 Calamari & prawn combo Calamari strips deep fried & 4 queen prawns with chips or rice R152 Calamari & hake combo Calamari strips & hake fillet with chips or rice fried/grilled R142 Small platter 1 hake fillet, calamari strips, tubes, heads, 4 queen prawns with chips or rice R189 Medium platter 2 hake fillet, calamari strips, head & tubes with chips & rice R335 Large platter 3 hake fillets, 10 queen prawns, calamari strips, heads & tubes with chips & rice R439

Crunches

The Cape Town restaurant has curated an iconic crunch menu for you to choose from. It includes:

Item Description Prices Tuna crunch 5 pcs Tuna cream cheese topped with mayo & sweet chilli R56 Salmon crunch 5pcs Salmon, cream cheese topped with mayo & sweet chilli R57 Prawn crunch 5pcs Tempura prawns, cheddar cheese, topped with mayo & sweet chilli R55 Smoked salmon crunch 5 pcs Smoked salmon & cream cheese topped with chilli bean mayo & teriyaki sauce R59 Veg crunch - R52 Calamari crunch - R55

Poke bowls

Some of the items served under their poke bowls include:

Item Description Price salmon poke bowl Salmon avocado, cucumber, spring onion, seaweed, carrots & sesame seeds R114 Tuna poke bowl Tuna, avocado, cucumber, spring onion, seaweed, carrots, sesame seeds R107 Prawn poke bowl Steamed prawns, avocado, cucumber, spring onion, seaweed, carrots & sesame seeds R106

Salads

The Sushiary menu caters to vegetarians and non-vegetarians. It has the following signature salad options:

Item Description Price Salmon salad salmon, rocket, carrots, cucumber, seaweed & avo R115 Tuna salad Tuna, rocket, cucumber, carrots, seaweed & avo R114 Seared tuna salad Seared tuna, rocket, carrots, cucumber, seaweed, avocado &7 spice R102 Crabstick salad Chopped crabstick with cucumber, sesame seeds, seaweed & mayo R62

Who owns The Sushiary restaurant in Cape Town?

Although it is ranked as one of the best sushi places in Cape Town, its ownership is not publicly known. The Cape Town-based restaurant is strictly halaal. This is as per the restaurant's official Instagram bio.

Specialities and location

The Sushiary is at 112 cnr of Camberwell Street and Belgravia Road, Rustdale, Cape Town, Western Cape 7780, South Africa. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has 90% recommendations out of 18 reviews as of October 2025. Their other contacts are:

Tel : +27 21 224 0138

: +27 21 224 0138 WhatsApp: 067 069 7832

067 069 7832 Email: thesushiary@gmail.com

Conclusion

The Sushiary menu focuses on three main offerings: prawns, salmon, and tuna crunch. Its diverse offerings cater to seafood enthusiasts seeking halaal options in Cape Town.

