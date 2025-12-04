Allure Rooftop Lounge menu: Every dish and drink with updated prices

Allure Rooftop is a stylish urban terrace established in Cape Town, offering a diverse and appealing menu. From fresh seafood to expertly grilled meats and elegant cocktails, the Allure Rooftop Lounge invites guests to enjoy exceptional dining with stunning city views.

Allure Rooftop is a stylish urban terrace established in Cape Town. Photo: @allurerooftoploungesa on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Allure Rooftop is one of South Africa's most popular rooftop restaurants, located at 71 Waterkant St, Cape Town City Centre.

located at 71 Waterkant St, Cape Town City Centre. It provides ample indoor and outdoor seating, with an open-air rooftop terrace.

with an open-air rooftop terrace. Allure Rooftop offers options suited for both casual lunch menus and upscale celebrations.

Allure rooftop lounge menu and prices

The restaurant features an extensive selection of starters, mains, sides, drinks, and desserts, all crafted with fresh ingredients and bold flavours. Below is a variety of the dishes available on Allure's menu.

Starters

Allure's menu offers a selection of light, flavourful dishes crafted to awaken your appetite. Each starter is prepared with fresh ingredients and bold flavours to begin your dining experience on a high note. Below are options worth considering:

Menu Description Price Baby Squid Grilled squid with lemon butter and parsley served with lemon and burnt lemon garnish R165 Arancini Tomato Risotto prepared in homemade tomato sauce with parmesan and mozzarella, served with roasted red pepper aioli R80 Caprese Salad Tomato, buffalo mozzarella and basil leaves drizzled with extra virgin oil R95 Allure Salad Baby gem lettuce, tomatoes, onion, rocket, olives, cucumber and feta dressed in lemon vinaigrette dressing R95 Bobotie Spring Rolls Served with homemade sweet chilli jam sauce R85

Mains

Allure Rooftop Lounge serves fresh seafood and perfectly grilled meats. Photo: @allurerooftoploungesa on Facebook (modified by author)

From rich meats to fresh seafood to plant-based options, the restaurant boasts a unique variety of meals prepared by skilled chefs. If you are seeking a memorable dining experience, here are some great options to consider:

Item Description Price BBQ chicken wings Grilled chicken wings with sticky BBQ sauce tossed in white sesame seeds and spring onion R160 Beer-battered hake Hake fillet served with tartar sauce and mixed lettuce salad R155 Beef Sliders Brioche slider buns with 80g beef patties, pickled onion, cheese, tomato sauce and English mustard R160 Sticky Allure Ribs Slow-cooked beef ribs coated in homemade sauce with mixed baby lettuce R250 Allure Cut 300g of any choice of steak, perfectly grilled withco rosemary and thyme, served with anchovy, caper and garlic butter with chimichurri R300 The Meat Platter With BBQ ribs, beef sliders and BBQ wings R210 / R405 Vegan Platter Jalapeno poppers, vegan sausage, vegetable sliders and vegetable spring rolls, served with chutney R200 / R395 Seafood Platter King prawns, hake, mussels and 300g grilled calamari served with tartar sauce and burnt lemon garnish R450 / R900 Line Fish of the Day Served with crispy baby potatoes. charred broccolini, mixed baby lettuce salad and burnt lemon garnish R350 King Prawns King prawns grilled to perfection with garlic butter, chilli and parsley served with lemon butter sauce R310

Sides

Allure Rooftop Lounge menu. Photo: @allurerooftoploungesa on Facebook (modified by author)

If you want simple, delicious sides to complement your meal, Allure Rooftop & Lounge has excellent options. Their sides are carefully selected to enhance and balance the flavours of your main dish.

Menu Price Rustic Cut Fries R45 Mashed Potatoes R45 Salad R45 Grilled Vegetables R45

Soft drinks

Get refreshed with a selection of soft drinks at Allure. You can choose from their sparkling selections to enjoy with a meal or on their own. With prices starting at R50, you can enjoy any of the soft drink options below:

Item Price Tonic Water R50 Coke R50 Coke Zero R50 Fanta Orange R50 Creme Soda R50 Allure Still Water 500ml R50 Allure Sparkling Water 500ml R50 Red Bull R60 Tonic Free R50 Pink Tonic R50 Ginger Ale R50 Soda Water R50 Lemonade R50 Dry Lemon R50 Appletiser R60 Grapetiser R60

Classic Cocktail

If you are looking for a drink to unwind, celebrate, or elevate your dining moment, these expertly crafted cocktails blend classic techniques with refreshing flavours.

Item Description Price Cosmopolitan Vodka shaken with lime, Cranberry juice and triple sec. Served in a chilled Martini glass, garnished with an orange zest R110 Long Island Five white spirits shaken with triple sec and fresh lemon juice, completed with an ice-cold Coke and served in a tall glass, and garnished with citrus R150 Margarita Tequila shaken with fresh lemon juice and triple sec, served straight up or frozen. Garnished with lime R140 Cucumber & Elderflower Margarita Tequila shaken with fresh lemon juice, triple sec, cucumber and Elderflower. Served straight up or frozen, garnished with cucumber slices R150 Grapefruit Margarita Not your average Margarita shaken with Tequila, triple sec, fresh lemon juice and Grapefruit. Served with a salt rim and lime wheel R150 Twisted Cosmo Fragrant Lychee and floral peach shaken with vodka and served in a chilled Martini glass R150 Kiwi Margarita Tequila shaken with fresh lemon juice and kiwi puree. Served straight up or frozen R150 Kiwi Bellini Kiwi puree topped with Méthode cap classique R140 Allure Party Five white spirits shaken with fresh lemon juice and topped with Méthode cap classique, served in a tall glass, and garnished with citrus R185 Allure Wings Five white spirits shaken with fresh lemon juice and Grenadine, poured over blue curacao and Redbull. Served in a tall glass and garnished with citrus R160 Allure Passion Boschendal Brut MCC poured over Passion Fruit. Served in a Tumbler with ice and garnished with citrus R115 Tanqueray Sour Gin shaken with fresh lemon juice, pure cane sugar and egg white. Served in a Tumbler with ice and garnished with citrus R135 Cuba Libre A classic from Cuba. Rum, lime and ice-cold Coke. Served into a tall glass and garnished with lime R105 Lavender Gin & Tonic A fragrant lavender extract mixed with Gin and topped with Tonic water. Served in a tall glass. Garnished with berries R120 Root 56 Jagermeister, topped with ginger beer and then garnished with lime and cucumber R110

Allure Rooftop Lounge boasts a range of sparkling wines and champagnes. Photo: @allurerooftoploungesa on Facebook (modified by author)

Allure offers a range of sparkling wines and champagnes perfect for any celebration. Each option provides fine bubbles with smooth, refreshing notes. Check out the available options below:

Champagnes

Discover Allure’s champagne selection, known for refined flavour, luxury, and impeccable craftsmanship. Each bottle offers timeless elegance, perfect for celebrations and memorable evenings.

Items Price Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut R2400 Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Rosé R2900 Moët & Chandon Nectar Mpérial R2800 Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial R2800 Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label R2800 Veuve Clicquot Rich R2900 G.H. Mumm Cordon Brut R2500 G.H. Mumm Olympe Demi-Sec R2700 Dom Perignon Luminous R9500 Armand De Brignac Ace Of Spades R13500

Methode Cap Classique

Allure Rooftop Lounge drinks. Photo: @allurerooftoploungesa on Facebook (modified by author)

Allure serves South Africa’s finest traditional-style sparkling wines. These Méthode Cap Classiques deliver vibrant bubbles, crisp flavours, and smooth finishes, making them a great choice for celebrations.

Item Price Boschendal Brut R550 Boschendal Brut Rosé R550 Boschendal Luxe Nectar Demi Sec R550 Simonsig Kaapse Vonkel Satin Nectar Rosé R600

White Wine

Explore Allure's refreshing lineup of white wines, known for their bright, aromatic flavours. Each bottle ranges from light and crisp to full and rounded, including the following:

Items Price La Motte Sauvignon Blanc R85/glass, R255/bottle Warwick Profess Or Black Sauvignon Blanc R360 Warwick The First Lady Chardonnay R280 Lourensford River Garden Chardonnay R75/glass, R260/bottle Petit Chenin Blanc By Ken Forrester R260 Pecan Stream Chenin Blanc R295 Backsberg Gravel Road Chenin Blancthe R80/glass, R230/bottle Haute Cabriere Chardonnay Pinot Noir R280 Boschendal Chardonnay Pinot Noir R280 Bouchard Finlayson Blanc De Mer R270

Red Wine

Whether you love red wine or want to explore new flavours, from bold and spicy to soft and fruity, each of the following offers a unique experience. They can be enjoyed on their own or paired with meals.

Item Price Spier Signature Shiraz R75/glass, R260/bottle Diemersdal Shiraz R335 Glen Carlou Merlot R360 Warwick The First Lady Pinotage R85/glass, R280/bottle Bellingham Homestead Pinotage R95/glass, R315/bottle Backsberg Four Pillars Cabernet Sauvignon R355 Haute Cabriere Unwooded Pinot Noir R85/glass, R290/bottle Iona Pinot Noir R660 La Motte Millennium R85/glass, R290/bottle Waterford Antigo R495 Boschendal Nicolas R550 Rupert & Rothschild Classique R490 Jordan Chameleon R330

Allure Rooftop Lounge menu. Photo: @allurerooftoploungesa on Facebook (modified by author)

Allure Rooftop Lounge reviews

Diners who have visited the restaurant in Cape Town shared their experiences. Ryan Stevens posted on Facebook, saying:

Good food, great staff and good music.

Another diner, Gaynor Van Aarde, shared on Facebook after visiting the restaurant, writing:

This place is relaxed and has a great vibe. The food is amazing. I would definitely recommend it to my friends and family. They should work more on getting cocktails available for ladies who don't drink cider or wine.

Wrapping up

From grilled meats and seafood platters to vegan options, Allure Rooftop Lounge's menu caters to a range of dietary needs and taste preferences. The rooftop restaurant is popular amongst the locals and offers a great Cape Town dining experience.

