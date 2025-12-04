Global site navigation

Allure Rooftop Lounge menu: Every dish and drink with updated prices
by  Favour Adeaga
Allure Rooftop is a stylish urban terrace established in Cape Town, offering a diverse and appealing menu. From fresh seafood to expertly grilled meats and elegant cocktails, the Allure Rooftop Lounge invites guests to enjoy exceptional dining with stunning city views.

Allure Rooftop is a stylish urban terrace established in Cape Town. Photo: @allurerooftoploungesa on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Allure Rooftop is one of South Africa's most popular rooftop restaurants, located at 71 Waterkant St, Cape Town City Centre.
  • It provides ample indoor and outdoor seating, with an open-air rooftop terrace.
  • Allure Rooftop offers options suited for both casual lunch menus and upscale celebrations.

Allure rooftop lounge menu and prices

The restaurant features an extensive selection of starters, mains, sides, drinks, and desserts, all crafted with fresh ingredients and bold flavours. Below is a variety of the dishes available on Allure's menu.

Starters

Allure's menu offers a selection of light, flavourful dishes crafted to awaken your appetite. Each starter is prepared with fresh ingredients and bold flavours to begin your dining experience on a high note. Below are options worth considering:

Menu

Description

Price

Baby Squid

Grilled squid with lemon butter and parsley served with lemon and burnt lemon garnish

R165

Arancini Tomato

Risotto prepared in homemade tomato sauce with parmesan and mozzarella, served with roasted red pepper aioli

R80

Caprese Salad

Tomato, buffalo mozzarella and basil leaves drizzled with extra virgin oil

R95

Allure Salad

Baby gem lettuce, tomatoes, onion, rocket, olives, cucumber and feta dressed in lemon vinaigrette dressing

R95

Bobotie Spring Rolls

Served with homemade sweet chilli jam sauce

R85

Mains

Allure Rooftop Lounge serves fresh seafood and perfectly grilled meats. Photo: @allurerooftoploungesa on Facebook (modified by author)
From rich meats to fresh seafood to plant-based options, the restaurant boasts a unique variety of meals prepared by skilled chefs. If you are seeking a memorable dining experience, here are some great options to consider:

Item

Description

Price

BBQ chicken wings

Grilled chicken wings with sticky BBQ sauce tossed in white sesame seeds and spring onion

R160

Beer-battered hake

Hake fillet served with tartar sauce and mixed lettuce salad

R155

Beef Sliders

Brioche slider buns with 80g beef patties, pickled onion, cheese, tomato sauce and English mustard

R160

Sticky Allure Ribs

Slow-cooked beef ribs coated in homemade sauce with mixed baby lettuce

R250

Allure Cut

300g of any choice of steak, perfectly grilled withco rosemary and thyme, served with anchovy, caper and garlic butter with chimichurri

R300

The Meat Platter

With BBQ ribs, beef sliders and BBQ wings

R210 / R405

Vegan Platter

Jalapeno poppers, vegan sausage, vegetable sliders and vegetable spring rolls, served with chutney

R200 / R395

Seafood Platter

King prawns, hake, mussels and 300g grilled calamari served with tartar sauce and burnt lemon garnish

R450 / R900

Line Fish of the Day

Served with crispy baby potatoes. charred broccolini, mixed baby lettuce salad and burnt lemon garnish

R350

King Prawns

King prawns grilled to perfection with garlic butter, chilli and parsley served with lemon butter sauce

R310

Sides

Allure Rooftop Lounge menu. Photo: @allurerooftoploungesa on Facebook (modified by author)
If you want simple, delicious sides to complement your meal, Allure Rooftop & Lounge has excellent options. Their sides are carefully selected to enhance and balance the flavours of your main dish.

Menu

Price

Rustic Cut Fries

R45

Mashed Potatoes

R45

Salad

R45

Grilled Vegetables

R45

Soft drinks

Get refreshed with a selection of soft drinks at Allure. You can choose from their sparkling selections to enjoy with a meal or on their own. With prices starting at R50, you can enjoy any of the soft drink options below:

Item

Price

Tonic Water

R50

Coke

R50

Coke Zero

R50

Fanta Orange

R50

Creme Soda

R50

Allure Still Water 500ml

R50

Allure Sparkling Water 500ml

R50

Red Bull

R60

Tonic Free

R50

Pink Tonic

R50

Ginger Ale

R50

Soda Water

R50

Lemonade

R50

Dry Lemon

R50

Appletiser

R60

Grapetiser

R60

Classic Cocktail

If you are looking for a drink to unwind, celebrate, or elevate your dining moment, these expertly crafted cocktails blend classic techniques with refreshing flavours.

Item

Description

Price

Cosmopolitan

Vodka shaken with lime, Cranberry juice and triple sec. Served in a chilled Martini glass, garnished with an orange zest

R110

Long Island

Five white spirits shaken with triple sec and fresh lemon juice, completed with an ice-cold Coke and served in a tall glass, and garnished with citrus

R150

Margarita

Tequila shaken with fresh lemon juice and triple sec, served straight up or frozen. Garnished with lime

R140

Cucumber & Elderflower Margarita

Tequila shaken with fresh lemon juice, triple sec, cucumber and Elderflower. Served straight up or frozen, garnished with cucumber slices

R150

Grapefruit Margarita

Not your average Margarita shaken with Tequila, triple sec, fresh lemon juice and Grapefruit. Served with a salt rim and lime wheel

R150

Twisted Cosmo

Fragrant Lychee and floral peach shaken with vodka and served in a chilled Martini glass

R150

Kiwi Margarita

Tequila shaken with fresh lemon juice and kiwi puree. Served straight up or frozen

R150

Kiwi Bellini

Kiwi puree topped with Méthode cap classique

R140

Allure Party

Five white spirits shaken with fresh lemon juice and topped with Méthode cap classique, served in a tall glass, and garnished with citrus

R185

Allure Wings

Five white spirits shaken with fresh lemon juice and Grenadine, poured over blue curacao and Redbull. Served in a tall glass and garnished with citrus

R160

Allure Passion

Boschendal Brut MCC poured over Passion Fruit. Served in a Tumbler with ice and garnished with citrus

R115

Tanqueray Sour

Gin shaken with fresh lemon juice, pure cane sugar and egg white. Served in a Tumbler with ice and garnished with citrus

R135

Cuba Libre

A classic from Cuba. Rum, lime and ice-cold Coke. Served into a tall glass and garnished with lime

R105

Lavender Gin & Tonic

A fragrant lavender extract mixed with Gin and topped with Tonic water. Served in a tall glass. Garnished with berries

R120

Root 56

Jagermeister, topped with ginger beer and then garnished with lime and cucumber

R110

Allure Rooftop Lounge boasts a range of sparkling wines and champagnes. Photo: @allurerooftoploungesa on Facebook (modified by author)
Allure offers a range of sparkling wines and champagnes perfect for any celebration. Each option provides fine bubbles with smooth, refreshing notes. Check out the available options below:

Champagnes

Discover Allure’s champagne selection, known for refined flavour, luxury, and impeccable craftsmanship. Each bottle offers timeless elegance, perfect for celebrations and memorable evenings.

Items

Price

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut

R2400

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Rosé

R2900

Moët & Chandon Nectar Mpérial

R2800

Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial

R2800

Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label

R2800

Veuve Clicquot Rich

R2900

G.H. Mumm Cordon Brut

R2500

G.H. Mumm Olympe Demi-Sec

R2700

Dom Perignon Luminous

R9500

Armand De Brignac Ace Of Spades

R13500

Methode Cap Classique

Allure Rooftop Lounge drinks. Photo: @allurerooftoploungesa on Facebook (modified by author)
Allure serves South Africa’s finest traditional-style sparkling wines. These Méthode Cap Classiques deliver vibrant bubbles, crisp flavours, and smooth finishes, making them a great choice for celebrations.

Item

Price

Boschendal Brut

R550

Boschendal Brut Rosé

R550

Boschendal Luxe Nectar Demi Sec

R550

Simonsig Kaapse Vonkel Satin Nectar Rosé

R600

White Wine

Explore Allure's refreshing lineup of white wines, known for their bright, aromatic flavours. Each bottle ranges from light and crisp to full and rounded, including the following:

Items

Price

La Motte Sauvignon Blanc

R85/glass, R255/bottle

Warwick Profess Or Black Sauvignon Blanc

R360

Warwick The First Lady Chardonnay

R280

Lourensford River Garden Chardonnay

R75/glass, R260/bottle

Petit Chenin Blanc By Ken Forrester

R260

Pecan Stream Chenin Blanc

R295

Backsberg Gravel Road Chenin Blancthe

R80/glass, R230/bottle

Haute Cabriere Chardonnay Pinot Noir

R280

Boschendal Chardonnay Pinot Noir

R280

Bouchard Finlayson Blanc De Mer

R270

Red Wine

Whether you love red wine or want to explore new flavours, from bold and spicy to soft and fruity, each of the following offers a unique experience. They can be enjoyed on their own or paired with meals.

Item

Price

Spier Signature Shiraz

R75/glass, R260/bottle

Diemersdal Shiraz

R335

Glen Carlou Merlot

R360

Warwick The First Lady Pinotage

R85/glass, R280/bottle

Bellingham Homestead Pinotage

R95/glass, R315/bottle

Backsberg Four Pillars Cabernet Sauvignon

R355

Haute Cabriere Unwooded Pinot Noir

R85/glass, R290/bottle

Iona Pinot Noir

R660

La Motte Millennium

R85/glass, R290/bottle

Waterford Antigo

R495

Boschendal Nicolas

R550

Rupert & Rothschild Classique

R490

Jordan Chameleon

R330

Allure Rooftop Lounge menu. Photo: @allurerooftoploungesa on Facebook (modified by author)
Allure Rooftop Lounge reviews

Diners who have visited the restaurant in Cape Town shared their experiences. Ryan Stevens posted on Facebook, saying:

Good food, great staff and good music.

Another diner, Gaynor Van Aarde, shared on Facebook after visiting the restaurant, writing:

This place is relaxed and has a great vibe. The food is amazing. I would definitely recommend it to my friends and family. They should work more on getting cocktails available for ladies who don't drink cider or wine.

Wrapping up

From grilled meats and seafood platters to vegan options, Allure Rooftop Lounge's menu caters to a range of dietary needs and taste preferences. The rooftop restaurant is popular amongst the locals and offers a great Cape Town dining experience.

