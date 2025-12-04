Allure Rooftop Lounge menu: Every dish and drink with updated prices
Allure Rooftop is a stylish urban terrace established in Cape Town, offering a diverse and appealing menu. From fresh seafood to expertly grilled meats and elegant cocktails, the Allure Rooftop Lounge invites guests to enjoy exceptional dining with stunning city views.
- Allure Rooftop is one of South Africa's most popular rooftop restaurants, located at 71 Waterkant St, Cape Town City Centre.
- It provides ample indoor and outdoor seating, with an open-air rooftop terrace.
- Allure Rooftop offers options suited for both casual lunch menus and upscale celebrations.
Allure rooftop lounge menu and prices
The restaurant features an extensive selection of starters, mains, sides, drinks, and desserts, all crafted with fresh ingredients and bold flavours. Below is a variety of the dishes available on Allure's menu.
Starters
Allure's menu offers a selection of light, flavourful dishes crafted to awaken your appetite. Each starter is prepared with fresh ingredients and bold flavours to begin your dining experience on a high note. Below are options worth considering:
Menu
Description
Price
Baby Squid
Grilled squid with lemon butter and parsley served with lemon and burnt lemon garnish
R165
Arancini Tomato
Risotto prepared in homemade tomato sauce with parmesan and mozzarella, served with roasted red pepper aioli
R80
Caprese Salad
Tomato, buffalo mozzarella and basil leaves drizzled with extra virgin oil
R95
Allure Salad
Baby gem lettuce, tomatoes, onion, rocket, olives, cucumber and feta dressed in lemon vinaigrette dressing
R95
Bobotie Spring Rolls
Served with homemade sweet chilli jam sauce
R85
Mains
From rich meats to fresh seafood to plant-based options, the restaurant boasts a unique variety of meals prepared by skilled chefs. If you are seeking a memorable dining experience, here are some great options to consider:
Item
Description
Price
BBQ chicken wings
Grilled chicken wings with sticky BBQ sauce tossed in white sesame seeds and spring onion
R160
Beer-battered hake
Hake fillet served with tartar sauce and mixed lettuce salad
R155
Beef Sliders
Brioche slider buns with 80g beef patties, pickled onion, cheese, tomato sauce and English mustard
R160
Sticky Allure Ribs
Slow-cooked beef ribs coated in homemade sauce with mixed baby lettuce
R250
Allure Cut
300g of any choice of steak, perfectly grilled withco rosemary and thyme, served with anchovy, caper and garlic butter with chimichurri
R300
The Meat Platter
With BBQ ribs, beef sliders and BBQ wings
R210 / R405
Vegan Platter
Jalapeno poppers, vegan sausage, vegetable sliders and vegetable spring rolls, served with chutney
R200 / R395
Seafood Platter
King prawns, hake, mussels and 300g grilled calamari served with tartar sauce and burnt lemon garnish
R450 / R900
Line Fish of the Day
Served with crispy baby potatoes. charred broccolini, mixed baby lettuce salad and burnt lemon garnish
R350
King Prawns
King prawns grilled to perfection with garlic butter, chilli and parsley served with lemon butter sauce
R310
Sides
If you want simple, delicious sides to complement your meal, Allure Rooftop & Lounge has excellent options. Their sides are carefully selected to enhance and balance the flavours of your main dish.
Menu
Price
Rustic Cut Fries
R45
Mashed Potatoes
R45
Salad
R45
Grilled Vegetables
R45
Soft drinks
Get refreshed with a selection of soft drinks at Allure. You can choose from their sparkling selections to enjoy with a meal or on their own. With prices starting at R50, you can enjoy any of the soft drink options below:
Item
Price
Tonic Water
R50
Coke
R50
Coke Zero
R50
Fanta Orange
R50
Creme Soda
R50
Allure Still Water 500ml
R50
Allure Sparkling Water 500ml
R50
Red Bull
R60
Tonic Free
R50
Pink Tonic
R50
Ginger Ale
R50
Soda Water
R50
Lemonade
R50
Dry Lemon
R50
Appletiser
R60
Grapetiser
R60
Classic Cocktail
If you are looking for a drink to unwind, celebrate, or elevate your dining moment, these expertly crafted cocktails blend classic techniques with refreshing flavours.
Item
Description
Price
Cosmopolitan
Vodka shaken with lime, Cranberry juice and triple sec. Served in a chilled Martini glass, garnished with an orange zest
R110
Long Island
Five white spirits shaken with triple sec and fresh lemon juice, completed with an ice-cold Coke and served in a tall glass, and garnished with citrus
R150
Margarita
Tequila shaken with fresh lemon juice and triple sec, served straight up or frozen. Garnished with lime
R140
Cucumber & Elderflower Margarita
Tequila shaken with fresh lemon juice, triple sec, cucumber and Elderflower. Served straight up or frozen, garnished with cucumber slices
R150
Grapefruit Margarita
Not your average Margarita shaken with Tequila, triple sec, fresh lemon juice and Grapefruit. Served with a salt rim and lime wheel
R150
Twisted Cosmo
Fragrant Lychee and floral peach shaken with vodka and served in a chilled Martini glass
R150
Kiwi Margarita
Tequila shaken with fresh lemon juice and kiwi puree. Served straight up or frozen
R150
Kiwi Bellini
Kiwi puree topped with Méthode cap classique
R140
Allure Party
Five white spirits shaken with fresh lemon juice and topped with Méthode cap classique, served in a tall glass, and garnished with citrus
R185
Allure Wings
Five white spirits shaken with fresh lemon juice and Grenadine, poured over blue curacao and Redbull. Served in a tall glass and garnished with citrus
R160
Allure Passion
Boschendal Brut MCC poured over Passion Fruit. Served in a Tumbler with ice and garnished with citrus
R115
Tanqueray Sour
Gin shaken with fresh lemon juice, pure cane sugar and egg white. Served in a Tumbler with ice and garnished with citrus
R135
Cuba Libre
A classic from Cuba. Rum, lime and ice-cold Coke. Served into a tall glass and garnished with lime
R105
Lavender Gin & Tonic
A fragrant lavender extract mixed with Gin and topped with Tonic water. Served in a tall glass. Garnished with berries
R120
Root 56
Jagermeister, topped with ginger beer and then garnished with lime and cucumber
R110
Allure offers a range of sparkling wines and champagnes perfect for any celebration. Each option provides fine bubbles with smooth, refreshing notes. Check out the available options below:
Champagnes
Discover Allure’s champagne selection, known for refined flavour, luxury, and impeccable craftsmanship. Each bottle offers timeless elegance, perfect for celebrations and memorable evenings.
Items
Price
Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut
R2400
Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Rosé
R2900
Moët & Chandon Nectar Mpérial
R2800
Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial
R2800
Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label
R2800
Veuve Clicquot Rich
R2900
G.H. Mumm Cordon Brut
R2500
G.H. Mumm Olympe Demi-Sec
R2700
Dom Perignon Luminous
R9500
Armand De Brignac Ace Of Spades
R13500
Methode Cap Classique
Allure serves South Africa’s finest traditional-style sparkling wines. These Méthode Cap Classiques deliver vibrant bubbles, crisp flavours, and smooth finishes, making them a great choice for celebrations.
Item
Price
Boschendal Brut
R550
Boschendal Brut Rosé
R550
Boschendal Luxe Nectar Demi Sec
R550
Simonsig Kaapse Vonkel Satin Nectar Rosé
R600
White Wine
Explore Allure's refreshing lineup of white wines, known for their bright, aromatic flavours. Each bottle ranges from light and crisp to full and rounded, including the following:
Items
Price
La Motte Sauvignon Blanc
R85/glass, R255/bottle
Warwick Profess Or Black Sauvignon Blanc
R360
Warwick The First Lady Chardonnay
R280
Lourensford River Garden Chardonnay
R75/glass, R260/bottle
Petit Chenin Blanc By Ken Forrester
R260
Pecan Stream Chenin Blanc
R295
Backsberg Gravel Road Chenin Blancthe
R80/glass, R230/bottle
Haute Cabriere Chardonnay Pinot Noir
R280
Boschendal Chardonnay Pinot Noir
R280
Bouchard Finlayson Blanc De Mer
R270
Red Wine
Whether you love red wine or want to explore new flavours, from bold and spicy to soft and fruity, each of the following offers a unique experience. They can be enjoyed on their own or paired with meals.
Item
Price
Spier Signature Shiraz
R75/glass, R260/bottle
Diemersdal Shiraz
R335
Glen Carlou Merlot
R360
Warwick The First Lady Pinotage
R85/glass, R280/bottle
Bellingham Homestead Pinotage
R95/glass, R315/bottle
Backsberg Four Pillars Cabernet Sauvignon
R355
Haute Cabriere Unwooded Pinot Noir
R85/glass, R290/bottle
Iona Pinot Noir
R660
La Motte Millennium
R85/glass, R290/bottle
Waterford Antigo
R495
Boschendal Nicolas
R550
Rupert & Rothschild Classique
R490
Jordan Chameleon
R330
Allure Rooftop Lounge reviews
Diners who have visited the restaurant in Cape Town shared their experiences. Ryan Stevens posted on Facebook, saying:
Good food, great staff and good music.
Another diner, Gaynor Van Aarde, shared on Facebook after visiting the restaurant, writing:
This place is relaxed and has a great vibe. The food is amazing. I would definitely recommend it to my friends and family. They should work more on getting cocktails available for ladies who don't drink cider or wine.
Wrapping up
From grilled meats and seafood platters to vegan options, Allure Rooftop Lounge's menu caters to a range of dietary needs and taste preferences. The rooftop restaurant is popular amongst the locals and offers a great Cape Town dining experience.
