Proud Mary menu updates: see the latest prices in the Rosebank restaurant

Proud Mary's menu focuses on quality portions and simple choices, with options ranging from their wagyu cheese burger to Thai beef salad and oxtail croquettes. This direct approach has made it one of Rosebank's most recognisable dining spots.

Proud Mary restaurant in Rosebank. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Proud Mary restaurant in South Africa is situated at The Bank, 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, Gauteng 2196.

The South African restaurant provides a wide range of dishes, including vegan and vegetarian options.

Proud Mary's menu features a wide range of drinks from South African wine options to non-alcoholic beverages.

Proud Mary menu and prices

Proud Mary offers carefully crafted meals, from sweet breakfasts to savoury dinners. Located on 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank, the restaurant has become a staple for both locals and visitors since opening in 2021.

Breakfast menu

Proud Mary breakfast menu. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Start your day right with the Proud Mary breakfast menu, featuring an extensive meal options. These include:

Fruits & grains

Proud Mary in Rosebank offers a variety of fruits and grains for breakfast options. They include:

Item Description Price Freshfruit bowl V Seasonal fresh fruit with a honey & lime dressing R80 Granola bowl V Lemon yoghurt, roasted maple granola, orange blossom water, fresh citrus, rhubarb jam R90 Tiramisu oats V Tiramisu & peanut butter mousse, vanilla soaked oats, toasted cocoa nibs, espresso syrup R80

Sweet breakfast

Start your day by indulging your sweet tooth with the restaurant's sweet breakfast. It has the following options:

Item Description Price French toast V French toast with mango curd, crunchy meringue, chocolate powder, vanilla ice cream, and orange sherbet R85 Belgian waffle V Chocolate torte, macerated strawberries, vanilla gelato, chocolate sauce R95 Buttermilk hotcakes Caramelised banana, crispy bacon, whipped ricotta, maple syrup, berry compote, butterscotch toasted walnuts R110

Bagels & croissants

Proud Mary Bagels & Croissants menu. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Their bagel & croissant menu selections include:

Item Description Price Salmon York bagel Toasted salmon lox bagel, dill, capers, black pepper, preserved lemon, watercress R155 Bacon & onion bagel Toasted bagel with caramelised onion & bacon cream cheese R80 Bacon & cheese croissant Bacon, cream cheese, scrambled eggs, fresh rocket, pickled red onion, pickled beetroot R95 Salmon lox croissant Salmon lox croissant, poached eggs, sliced tomato, chive creme fraiche, sesame-poppy seed spice, dill R155

Nibbles & Bar Plates

Below is a look at the prices of nibbles & bar plates at the Proud Mary restaurant:

Item Description Price Mary's olives VG Rosemary, garlic, chilli marinade R65 Octopus pinxtos Marinated olives, octopus, potato & chorizo sticks topped with garlic mayo, chilli oil & lemon R160 Cheese plates V Manchego, Cremonzola & Camembert cheeses. Smoked grapes, honey-drizzled pears & tomato chilli chutney. Lavash crackers R125 Charcuterie Prosciutto, coppa & salami cured meats. Pickles, olives & tomato rubbed sourdough toast R155 White Anchovies Marinated white anchovies with apple, pear, celery & fennel salsa. Green olive oil & honey dressing. Turkish toast R130 Bread & Butter Coal-fried brioche, black olive & herb pangratatta, honey, citrus & thyme butter, herb oil, deep-fried basil R55

Oysters

Proud Mary oyster selection includes:

Item Price (two/dozen) Thai nam jim R90/520 Mignonette R85/470 Naked R80/420

Small plates

Proud Mary's small plates menu. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Their small plate options are as follows:

Item Description Price Aubergine carpaccio VG Grilled aubergine, hummus, vanilla pearl onions, fresh orange segments, sesame & pumpkin seeds, mint oil R85 Coal-fired broccoli VG Coal-fired broccolini, whipped medjool dates, almond cream, garlic & ginger flakes, chilli oil (N) R70 Dhal fritters V Fried lentil fritters, makhani yoghurt, chilli oil, pineapple chutney R95 Raspberry tomato burrata Fresh burrata, tangy raspberry & tomato dressing, crispy melba toast, R145 Seabass crudo Thinly sliced fresh seabass, avocado, trout roe, chilli, citrus mango & olive oil dressing R155 Salmon sashimi Salmon sashimi, ponzu & crunchy vegetable salad, sesame seeds & jalapeño R185 Crispy fried squid Lemon aioli, turmeric onions, coriander & basil leaf salad, toasted coconut flakes, parsley dust, preserved lemon R125 Lemon paprika prawns Grilled prawns, paprika & garlic lemon butter, latcha paratha R185 Nuoc cham pork belly Caramelised chilli & lime pork belly, roasted peanuts, leek & cucumber salad, lime & mustard dressing (N) R105 Lamb kofta Spicy lamb koftas, garlic labneh, green chilli, lemon hummus, pita bread R125 Oxtail croquettes Crispy-fried oxtail bites, garlic aioli, parmesan wafers, parsley dust R115 Sumac chicken Grilled sumac chicken thighs, coriander & mint tomato salad, orange segments R125

Lunch plates

Proud Mary in Rosebank offers a wide range of dishes served on weekdays from 12 pm to 4 pm. They include:

Item Description Price Pepperonata & tomato sandwich VG Grilled peppers, semi-dried tomatoes, roasted mushrooms & smoked paprika mayo on toasted sourdough. Add fior di latte mozzarella 40 R85 Sirloin & mushroom baguette 200g Grilled sirloin steak & sautéed field mushrooms, tomato chutney & mustard mayo on toasted sourdough R125 Chicken Caesar baguette Crispy fried chicken, Caesar-dressed baby gem, pickled onion, tomato & basil pesto on a soft baguette R115 Crispy fish & chips Beer battered hake, potato wedges, lemon & celery remoulade, chives & lime R165 Steak, egg & bravas 200g Grilled sirloin, wagyu fat, patatas bravas, confit tomato, aioli, and choice of egg R145

Cafe plates

Proud Mary cafe plates' menu. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

At Proud Mary restaurant in Johannesburg, their cafe menu offers options ranging from a wagyu cheese burger to chicken orzo. Others include:

Item Description Price Mushroom gyoza VG Mushroom & onion steamed dumplings, Coconut & lemongrass broth, crispy ginger & roasted onion flakes, fresh coriander, curry leaf & lime R155 Sweet potato rotolo V Fresh pasta filled with toasted hazelnuts & roasted sweet potato. Smoked Stanford cheese sauce, toasted pumpkin seeds, chives, herb oil, & parmesan wafers R195 Chicken orzo Moroccan spiced deboned chicken thighs, olive & tomato orzo pasta, whipped feta, toasted almonds, peaches, coriander & mint (N) R225 Pele pele chicken Deboned whole spring chicken grilled in the coal oven. Pele pele cream, carrot atchar, coriander & red onion R325 Moules frites West Coast mussels, white wine, garlic, lemon butter, mild chilli broth. Pappas fries & crusty sourdough R190 Seafood linguini Linguine with prawns, mussels & linefish in white wine, garlic, chilli, olive oil, red onion & fresh herbs R325 Beef fillet au poivre 250g Beef fillet, green peppercorn sauce, watercress salad with fresh parmesan & triple-fried chips R325 Rib-eye frites 350g Coal-fired mature rib eye. Béarnaise sauce, beef fat parmesan chips R345 Wagyu cheese burger Wagyu patty 200g. Smoked Stanford cheese, white onion, fennel & mustard jam, garlic aioli, lemon watercress.Triple-fried chips & smokey ketchup. Add fresh Truffle 45 R195 Chimichurri lamb chops Marinated, grilled lamb chops with chilli feta & chimichurri sauce. Crispy potato wedges & parsley butter R375 Pork belly Confit pork belly, fennel & celery salad, pork croquettes, pork crackling, pickled borlotti beans, mustard & palm jus R250 Confit duck Confit duck leg, parmesan potato mash, forestier jus, duck & mushroom scratchings, herb oil R290

Salad

Their salad menu has the following options:

Item Description Price Falafel & roast vegetable VG Chickpea falafels, roasted cauliflower, aubergine & butternut squash couscous salad with baby spinach, avocado, and citrus vinaigrette. Pea & canellini bean hummus R135 Tuna tataki Sesame-crusted seared tuna steak. Pineapple, spring onion, red pepper, corn, cucumber & mint cabbage slaw. Ponzu & sweet chilli dressing R195 Chicken Caesar Caesar dressed baby gem lettuce, crispy bacon, anchovies, grilled chicken thighs, onion, pecorino cheese, smashed egg mayo & roasted focaccia croutons R155 Beetroot & goat's cheese V Baby spinach, fresh orange, mint, basil, honey marinated beetroots, shaved walnut & marinated goats cheese (N) R135 Thai beef salad Sticky stir-fried beef rump, shaved daikon, carrot, cucumber & snap peas, roasted peanuts, spicy Thai dressing, chilli oil & fresh coriander (N) R145

Grilled seafood

Proud Mary seafood menu. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Craving some seafood? At Proud Mary, you can enjoy a wide range of selections, from their iconic caper butter sole to oven-roasted fish. Other options include:

Item Description Price Caper butter sole 300g Sole, caper & lemon butter, shaved fennel, coriander, chives. Choice of a side R295 Seabass massaman 250g Seabass, crushed new potatoes, mung bean dhal, green peas, mint & jalapeño chutney & Massaman curry sauce R315 Salmon nicoise 220g Salmon, new potatoes, black olives, green beans, marinated artichokes & sundried tomatoes sautéed in white wine* & burnt butter. Dill creme R365 Yuzu lemon prawns 8 Queen prawns grilled in yuzu lemon butter with pan-fried sticky veg rice. Apple & watercress salad *seame oil & seed R495 Oven-roasted whole fish Daily selection of fresh whole fish. Orange pickled fennel salad. Allow 35 min SQ

speciality cuts

Prices for their speciality cuts are as follows:

Item Description Price Wagyu rib eye Premium local 300g Wagyu rib eye. Brûléed chimichurri bone marrow butter & choice of a side R950 T-bone 21 Day dry-aged 650g T-Bone. Wagyu fat potato wedges & peppercorn cream sauce R395 Rump picanha 21 Day matured 350g Black Angus rump. Trinchado sauce, crispy potato wedges & roasted red pepper chimichurri R315 Tomahawk 32 Day dry-aged 1.2kg. Café de Paris butter, parmesan fries & peppercorn cream sauce R735

Additions

Complement your dining experience at Proud Mary restaurant with their additional menu options:

Item Price Green salad R45 Oven-roasted vegetables R50 Triple-fried chips R35 Wagyu fat potato wedges R55 Sauces R45

Set menu

Proud Mary set menu. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Indifferent about what to choose from their extensive menu? Proud Mary restaurant has curated a series of set menus specifically for you. Options include:

Cafe set menu (R450) Mary's set menu (550) Proud set menu (R670) Small plates Aubergine Milanese V/ Crispy-fried squid/chicken kabob/ pork belly chicharrones Aubergine Milanese V/ Crispy-fried squid/chicken kabob/ pork belly chicharrones Coal-fried broccoli VG/crispy-fried squid/chicken kabob/wagyu beef kofta Main Lemon & peas risotto, V/pan-fried linefish/Moroccan chicken/cheese burger Lemon & peas risotto V/ pan-fried linefish/pele pele chicken/ rib eye frites Lemon & pea risotto V/Salmon Nicoise/beef fillet Au poivre/chimichurri lamb chops/porchetta Dessert Coconut brûlée cheesecake/gelato Coconut brûlée cheesecake/gelato Citrus choux bun/peaches & cream panna cotta

Desserts

Proud Mary menu desserts. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Wind down your dining experience at Proud Mary restaurant with their well-rounded dessert menu. Here is a look at some of their dessert options:

Item Description Price Strawberry mess Poached strawberries, gin jellies, blanc mange, coconut sorbet & torched lime meringues R105 Citrus choux bun Choux bun au craquelin filled with citrus cream patisserie & orange reduction sauce R95 Chocolate caramel fondant Dark chocolate fondant, caramel, chocolate soil, caramel popcorn, salted caramel gelato R115 Peaches & cream panna cotta Yoghurt panna cotta, mango jelly, passion fruit pearls, crumble, peach salsa, chantilly cream & vanilla bean gelato R95 Coconut Brûlée Cheesecake Vanilla cheesecake, white chocolate & coconut ganache, coconut gelato R105 Bon bons Variety of 6 Mary's chocolate bonbons R65 Tropical sorbet Mango/passion/lemon R80 Gelato Turkish Delight/Ferrero Rocher (N) Vegan Cinnamon Cookie Dough R90

Proud Mary drinks menu

The restaurant's menu is complemented by a carefully curated drinks list, featuring signature cocktails and select South African wine options. Here is a look at their drinks menu:

Non - alcoholic cocktails

The South African restaurant offers a variety of non-alcoholic cocktails, such as:

Item Description Price Allure de-alcoholised sparkling wine Chardonnay, Pinot Noir R110/420 Disco spritz Abstinence Blood Orange, Allure Non-Alcoholic bubbly, elderflower syrup, soda R95 Botanica John Ross Non-Alcoholic Gin, lime juice, litchi, soda R95 Paloma Grapefruit, water, vanilla, pink peppercorn R85 Waterberry Watermelon, water, berries, black tea R85 Sweet nothing Sugar Snap pea, water, star anise, basil R85 Infused rooibos tea coolers Mango | lemon | peach | mixed berry | pomegranate Served over crushed ice with lemonade & soda R60

Digestifs & dessert cocktails

Proud Mary cocktails menu. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Their digestifs & dessert cocktails have the following options:

Item Price Villa Masa limoncello R60 Nonino grappa R145 Wilderer grappa R70 De krans R45 Sanderman R100 Brandy alexander R145 Boulevardier R135 Highlands martini R160

Cognac cocktails

Are you a cocktail lover? Proud Mary restaurant has got you covered with their cognac cocktail options:

Item Description Price Hyde + seek Hennessy VS, citrus juice, elderflower, peach liqueur R150 Peach smash Van Ryn's Brandy, vermouth, peach syrup, lemon, basil R145 Side car Rémy Martin, Cointreau, lemon juice R180

A look at Proud Mary's dress code

There is no recommended dress code at the Johannesburg restaurant. However, smart-casual jeans are fine paired with a nice top for the sophisticated Rosebank vibe.

Also, during the New Year's dinner party in December 2023, the restaurant recommended Bond smart casual. This dress code suits the elegant and modern dining experience Proud Mary offers.

Proud Mary restaurant in South Africa is located at The Bank, 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, Gauteng 2196. You can also contact them via their official Facebook page, which has 96% reviews out of 70 reviews as of November 2025. Their other contacts are:

Tel: +27 10 023 3316

+27 10 023 3316 WhatsApp : 061 585 1596

: 061 585 1596 Social media : Instagram

: Instagram Website : proudmary.co.za

: proudmary.co.za Email: reservations@proudmary.co.za

Wrapping up

Proud Mary's menu blends authentic and traditional flavours, giving an unforgettable dining experience. Whether you want to tuck into a flavourful cheeseburger or enjoy a light starter with a refreshing cocktail, the Rosebank restaurant should be one of your top choices.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ MORE: The Sushiary menu with current prices in Cape Town

Briefly.co.za shared an article on The Sushiary menu, a South African restaurant based in Cape Town. The restaurant's menu blends Asian flavours, providing an option for every diner to enjoy.

The Sushiary is strictly halaal, with most of its food ingredients sourced from the sea. It also offers a wide range of exquisite collections of creative rolls and fresh seafood.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News