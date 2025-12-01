Proud Mary menu updates: see the latest prices in the Rosebank restaurant
Proud Mary's menu focuses on quality portions and simple choices, with options ranging from their wagyu cheese burger to Thai beef salad and oxtail croquettes. This direct approach has made it one of Rosebank's most recognisable dining spots.
Proud Mary menu and prices
Proud Mary offers carefully crafted meals, from sweet breakfasts to savoury dinners. Located on 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank, the restaurant has become a staple for both locals and visitors since opening in 2021.
Breakfast menu
Start your day right with the Proud Mary breakfast menu, featuring an extensive meal options. These include:
Fruits & grains
Proud Mary in Rosebank offers a variety of fruits and grains for breakfast options. They include:
Item
Description
Price
Freshfruit bowl V
Seasonal fresh fruit with a honey & lime dressing
R80
Granola bowl V
Lemon yoghurt, roasted maple granola, orange blossom water, fresh citrus, rhubarb jam
R90
Tiramisu oats V
Tiramisu & peanut butter mousse, vanilla soaked oats, toasted cocoa nibs, espresso syrup
R80
Sweet breakfast
Start your day by indulging your sweet tooth with the restaurant's sweet breakfast. It has the following options:
Item
Description
Price
French toast V
French toast with mango curd, crunchy meringue, chocolate powder, vanilla ice cream, and orange sherbet
R85
Belgian waffle V
Chocolate torte, macerated strawberries, vanilla gelato, chocolate sauce
R95
Buttermilk hotcakes
Caramelised banana, crispy bacon, whipped ricotta, maple syrup, berry compote, butterscotch toasted walnuts
R110
Bagels & croissants
Their bagel & croissant menu selections include:
Item
Description
Price
Salmon York bagel
Toasted salmon lox bagel, dill, capers, black pepper, preserved lemon, watercress
R155
Bacon & onion bagel
Toasted bagel with caramelised onion & bacon cream cheese
R80
Bacon & cheese croissant
Bacon, cream cheese, scrambled eggs, fresh rocket, pickled red onion, pickled beetroot
R95
Salmon lox croissant
Salmon lox croissant, poached eggs, sliced tomato, chive creme fraiche, sesame-poppy seed spice, dill
R155
Nibbles & Bar Plates
Below is a look at the prices of nibbles & bar plates at the Proud Mary restaurant:
Item
Description
Price
Mary's olives VG
Rosemary, garlic, chilli marinade
R65
Octopus pinxtos
Marinated olives, octopus, potato & chorizo sticks topped with garlic mayo, chilli oil & lemon
R160
Cheese plates V
Manchego, Cremonzola & Camembert cheeses. Smoked grapes, honey-drizzled pears & tomato chilli chutney. Lavash crackers
R125
Charcuterie
Prosciutto, coppa & salami cured meats. Pickles, olives & tomato rubbed sourdough toast
R155
White Anchovies
Marinated white anchovies with apple, pear, celery & fennel salsa. Green olive oil & honey dressing. Turkish toast
R130
Bread & Butter
Coal-fried brioche, black olive & herb pangratatta, honey, citrus & thyme butter, herb oil, deep-fried basil
R55
Oysters
Proud Mary oyster selection includes:
Item
Price (two/dozen)
Thai nam jim
R90/520
Mignonette
R85/470
Naked
R80/420
Small plates
Their small plate options are as follows:
Item
Description
Price
Aubergine carpaccio VG
Grilled aubergine, hummus, vanilla pearl onions, fresh orange segments, sesame & pumpkin seeds, mint oil
R85
Coal-fired broccoli VG
Coal-fired broccolini, whipped medjool dates, almond cream, garlic & ginger flakes, chilli oil (N)
R70
Dhal fritters V
Fried lentil fritters, makhani yoghurt, chilli oil, pineapple chutney
R95
Raspberry tomato burrata
Fresh burrata, tangy raspberry & tomato dressing, crispy melba toast,
R145
Seabass crudo
Thinly sliced fresh seabass, avocado, trout roe, chilli, citrus mango & olive oil dressing
R155
Salmon sashimi
Salmon sashimi, ponzu & crunchy vegetable salad, sesame seeds & jalapeño
R185
Crispy fried squid
Lemon aioli, turmeric onions, coriander & basil leaf salad, toasted coconut flakes, parsley dust, preserved lemon
R125
Lemon paprika prawns
Grilled prawns, paprika & garlic lemon butter, latcha paratha
R185
Nuoc cham pork belly
Caramelised chilli & lime pork belly, roasted peanuts, leek & cucumber salad, lime & mustard dressing (N)
R105
Lamb kofta
Spicy lamb koftas, garlic labneh, green chilli, lemon hummus, pita bread
R125
Oxtail croquettes
Crispy-fried oxtail bites, garlic aioli, parmesan wafers, parsley dust
R115
Sumac chicken
Grilled sumac chicken thighs, coriander & mint tomato salad, orange segments
R125
Lunch plates
Proud Mary in Rosebank offers a wide range of dishes served on weekdays from 12 pm to 4 pm. They include:
Item
Description
Price
Pepperonata & tomato sandwich VG
Grilled peppers, semi-dried tomatoes, roasted mushrooms & smoked paprika mayo on toasted sourdough. Add fior di latte mozzarella 40
R85
Sirloin & mushroom baguette
200g Grilled sirloin steak & sautéed field mushrooms, tomato chutney & mustard mayo on toasted sourdough
R125
Chicken Caesar baguette
Crispy fried chicken, Caesar-dressed baby gem, pickled onion, tomato & basil pesto on a soft baguette
R115
Crispy fish & chips
Beer battered hake, potato wedges, lemon & celery remoulade, chives & lime
R165
Steak, egg & bravas
200g Grilled sirloin, wagyu fat, patatas bravas, confit tomato, aioli, and choice of egg
R145
Cafe plates
At Proud Mary restaurant in Johannesburg, their cafe menu offers options ranging from a wagyu cheese burger to chicken orzo. Others include:
Item
Description
Price
Mushroom gyoza VG
Mushroom & onion steamed dumplings, Coconut & lemongrass broth, crispy ginger & roasted onion flakes, fresh coriander, curry leaf & lime
R155
Sweet potato rotolo V
Fresh pasta filled with toasted hazelnuts & roasted sweet potato. Smoked Stanford cheese sauce, toasted pumpkin seeds, chives, herb oil, & parmesan wafers
R195
Chicken orzo
Moroccan spiced deboned chicken thighs, olive & tomato orzo pasta, whipped feta, toasted almonds, peaches, coriander & mint (N)
R225
Pele pele chicken
Deboned whole spring chicken grilled in the coal oven. Pele pele cream, carrot atchar, coriander & red onion
R325
Moules frites
West Coast mussels, white wine, garlic, lemon butter, mild chilli broth. Pappas fries & crusty sourdough
R190
Seafood linguini
Linguine with prawns, mussels & linefish in white wine, garlic, chilli, olive oil, red onion & fresh herbs
R325
Beef fillet au poivre
250g Beef fillet, green peppercorn sauce, watercress salad with fresh parmesan & triple-fried chips
R325
Rib-eye frites
350g Coal-fired mature rib eye. Béarnaise sauce, beef fat parmesan chips
R345
Wagyu cheese burger
Wagyu patty 200g. Smoked Stanford cheese, white onion, fennel & mustard jam, garlic aioli, lemon watercress.Triple-fried chips & smokey ketchup. Add fresh Truffle 45
R195
Chimichurri lamb chops
Marinated, grilled lamb chops with chilli feta & chimichurri sauce. Crispy potato wedges & parsley butter
R375
Pork belly
Confit pork belly, fennel & celery salad, pork croquettes, pork crackling, pickled borlotti beans, mustard & palm jus
R250
Confit duck
Confit duck leg, parmesan potato mash, forestier jus, duck & mushroom scratchings, herb oil
R290
Salad
Their salad menu has the following options:
Item
Description
Price
Falafel & roast vegetable VG
Chickpea falafels, roasted cauliflower, aubergine & butternut squash couscous salad with baby spinach, avocado, and citrus vinaigrette. Pea & canellini bean hummus
R135
Tuna tataki
Sesame-crusted seared tuna steak. Pineapple, spring onion, red pepper, corn, cucumber & mint cabbage slaw. Ponzu & sweet chilli dressing
R195
Chicken Caesar
Caesar dressed baby gem lettuce, crispy bacon, anchovies, grilled chicken thighs, onion, pecorino cheese, smashed egg mayo & roasted focaccia croutons
R155
Beetroot & goat's cheese V
Baby spinach, fresh orange, mint, basil, honey marinated beetroots, shaved walnut & marinated goats cheese (N)
R135
Thai beef salad
Sticky stir-fried beef rump, shaved daikon, carrot, cucumber & snap peas, roasted peanuts, spicy Thai dressing, chilli oil & fresh coriander (N)
R145
Grilled seafood
Craving some seafood? At Proud Mary, you can enjoy a wide range of selections, from their iconic caper butter sole to oven-roasted fish. Other options include:
Item
Description
Price
Caper butter sole
300g Sole, caper & lemon butter, shaved fennel, coriander, chives. Choice of a side
R295
Seabass massaman
250g Seabass, crushed new potatoes, mung bean dhal, green peas, mint & jalapeño chutney & Massaman curry sauce
R315
Salmon nicoise
220g Salmon, new potatoes, black olives, green beans, marinated artichokes & sundried tomatoes sautéed in white wine* & burnt butter. Dill creme
R365
Yuzu lemon prawns
8 Queen prawns grilled in yuzu lemon butter with pan-fried sticky veg rice. Apple & watercress salad *seame oil & seed
R495
Oven-roasted whole fish
Daily selection of fresh whole fish. Orange pickled fennel salad. Allow 35 min
SQ
speciality cuts
Prices for their speciality cuts are as follows:
Item
Description
Price
Wagyu rib eye
Premium local 300g Wagyu rib eye. Brûléed chimichurri bone marrow butter & choice of a side
R950
T-bone
21 Day dry-aged 650g T-Bone. Wagyu fat potato wedges & peppercorn cream sauce
R395
Rump picanha
21 Day matured 350g Black Angus rump. Trinchado sauce, crispy potato wedges & roasted red pepper chimichurri
R315
Tomahawk
32 Day dry-aged 1.2kg. Café de Paris butter, parmesan fries & peppercorn cream sauce
R735
Additions
Complement your dining experience at Proud Mary restaurant with their additional menu options:
Item
Price
Green salad
R45
Oven-roasted vegetables
R50
Triple-fried chips
R35
Wagyu fat potato wedges
R55
Sauces
R45
Set menu
Indifferent about what to choose from their extensive menu? Proud Mary restaurant has curated a series of set menus specifically for you. Options include:
Cafe set menu (R450)
Mary's set menu (550)
Proud set menu (R670)
Small plates
Aubergine Milanese V/ Crispy-fried squid/chicken kabob/ pork belly chicharrones
Aubergine Milanese V/ Crispy-fried squid/chicken kabob/ pork belly chicharrones
Coal-fried broccoli VG/crispy-fried squid/chicken kabob/wagyu beef kofta
Main
Lemon & peas risotto, V/pan-fried linefish/Moroccan chicken/cheese burger
Lemon & peas risotto V/ pan-fried linefish/pele pele chicken/ rib eye frites
Lemon & pea risotto V/Salmon Nicoise/beef fillet Au poivre/chimichurri lamb chops/porchetta
Dessert
Coconut brûlée cheesecake/gelato
Coconut brûlée cheesecake/gelato
Citrus choux bun/peaches & cream panna cotta
Desserts
Wind down your dining experience at Proud Mary restaurant with their well-rounded dessert menu. Here is a look at some of their dessert options:
Item
Description
Price
Strawberry mess
Poached strawberries, gin jellies, blanc mange, coconut sorbet & torched lime meringues
R105
Citrus choux bun
Choux bun au craquelin filled with citrus cream patisserie & orange reduction sauce
R95
Chocolate caramel fondant
Dark chocolate fondant, caramel, chocolate soil, caramel popcorn, salted caramel gelato
R115
Peaches & cream panna cotta
Yoghurt panna cotta, mango jelly, passion fruit pearls, crumble, peach salsa, chantilly cream & vanilla bean gelato
R95
Coconut Brûlée Cheesecake
Vanilla cheesecake, white chocolate & coconut ganache, coconut gelato
R105
Bon bons
Variety of 6 Mary's chocolate bonbons
R65
Tropical sorbet
Mango/passion/lemon
R80
Gelato
Turkish Delight/Ferrero Rocher (N) Vegan Cinnamon Cookie Dough
R90
Proud Mary drinks menu
The restaurant's menu is complemented by a carefully curated drinks list, featuring signature cocktails and select South African wine options. Here is a look at their drinks menu:
Non - alcoholic cocktails
The South African restaurant offers a variety of non-alcoholic cocktails, such as:
Item
Description
Price
Allure de-alcoholised sparkling wine
Chardonnay, Pinot Noir
R110/420
Disco spritz
Abstinence Blood Orange, Allure Non-Alcoholic bubbly, elderflower syrup, soda
R95
Botanica
John Ross Non-Alcoholic Gin, lime juice, litchi, soda
R95
Paloma
Grapefruit, water, vanilla, pink peppercorn
R85
Waterberry
Watermelon, water, berries, black tea
R85
Sweet nothing
Sugar Snap pea, water, star anise, basil
R85
Infused rooibos tea coolers
Mango | lemon | peach | mixed berry | pomegranate Served over crushed ice with lemonade & soda
R60
Digestifs & dessert cocktails
Their digestifs & dessert cocktails have the following options:
Item
Price
Villa Masa limoncello
R60
Nonino grappa
R145
Wilderer grappa
R70
De krans
R45
Sanderman
R100
Brandy alexander
R145
Boulevardier
R135
Highlands martini
R160
Cognac cocktails
Are you a cocktail lover? Proud Mary restaurant has got you covered with their cognac cocktail options:
Item
Description
Price
Hyde + seek
Hennessy VS, citrus juice, elderflower, peach liqueur
R150
Peach smash
Van Ryn's Brandy, vermouth, peach syrup, lemon, basil
R145
Side car
Rémy Martin, Cointreau, lemon juice
R180
A look at Proud Mary's dress code
There is no recommended dress code at the Johannesburg restaurant. However, smart-casual jeans are fine paired with a nice top for the sophisticated Rosebank vibe.
Also, during the New Year's dinner party in December 2023, the restaurant recommended Bond smart casual. This dress code suits the elegant and modern dining experience Proud Mary offers.
Exploring the Proud Mary restaurant location and contacts
Proud Mary restaurant in South Africa is located at The Bank, 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, Gauteng 2196. You can also contact them via their official Facebook page, which has 96% reviews out of 70 reviews as of November 2025. Their other contacts are:
- Tel: +27 10 023 3316
- WhatsApp: 061 585 1596
- Social media: Instagram
- Website: proudmary.co.za
- Email: reservations@proudmary.co.za
Wrapping up
Proud Mary's menu blends authentic and traditional flavours, giving an unforgettable dining experience. Whether you want to tuck into a flavourful cheeseburger or enjoy a light starter with a refreshing cocktail, the Rosebank restaurant should be one of your top choices.
