Proud Mary menu updates: see the latest prices in the Rosebank restaurant
Proud Mary menu updates: see the latest prices in the Rosebank restaurant

by  Bennett Yates reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
10 min read

Proud Mary's menu focuses on quality portions and simple choices, with options ranging from their wagyu cheese burger to Thai beef salad and oxtail croquettes. This direct approach has made it one of Rosebank's most recognisable dining spots.

Proud Mary menu focuses on quality portions and simple choices
Proud Mary restaurant in Rosebank. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Proud Mary restaurant in South Africa is situated at The Bank, 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, Gauteng 2196.
  • The South African restaurant provides a wide range of dishes, including vegan and vegetarian options.
  • Proud Mary's menu features a wide range of drinks from South African wine options to non-alcoholic beverages.

Proud Mary menu and prices

Proud Mary offers carefully crafted meals, from sweet breakfasts to savoury dinners. Located on 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank, the restaurant has become a staple for both locals and visitors since opening in 2021.

Breakfast menu

Proud Mary has no recommended dress code
Proud Mary breakfast menu. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)
Start your day right with the Proud Mary breakfast menu, featuring an extensive meal options. These include:

Fruits & grains

Proud Mary in Rosebank offers a variety of fruits and grains for breakfast options. They include:

Item

Description

Price

Freshfruit bowl V

Seasonal fresh fruit with a honey & lime dressing

R80

Granola bowl V

Lemon yoghurt, roasted maple granola, orange blossom water, fresh citrus, rhubarb jam

R90

Tiramisu oats V

Tiramisu & peanut butter mousse, vanilla soaked oats, toasted cocoa nibs, espresso syrup

R80

Sweet breakfast

Start your day by indulging your sweet tooth with the restaurant's sweet breakfast. It has the following options:

Item

Description

Price

French toast V

French toast with mango curd, crunchy meringue, chocolate powder, vanilla ice cream, and orange sherbet

R85

Belgian waffle V

Chocolate torte, macerated strawberries, vanilla gelato, chocolate sauce

R95

Buttermilk hotcakes

Caramelised banana, crispy bacon, whipped ricotta, maple syrup, berry compote, butterscotch toasted walnuts

R110

Bagels & croissants

Proud Mary offers vegan and vegetarian options
Proud Mary Bagels & Croissants menu. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Their bagel & croissant menu selections include:

Item

Description

Price

Salmon York bagel

Toasted salmon lox bagel, dill, capers, black pepper, preserved lemon, watercress

R155

Bacon & onion bagel

Toasted bagel with caramelised onion & bacon cream cheese

R80

Bacon & cheese croissant

Bacon, cream cheese, scrambled eggs, fresh rocket, pickled red onion, pickled beetroot

R95

Salmon lox croissant

Salmon lox croissant, poached eggs, sliced tomato, chive creme fraiche, sesame-poppy seed spice, dill

R155

Nibbles & Bar Plates

Below is a look at the prices of nibbles & bar plates at the Proud Mary restaurant:

Item

Description

Price

Mary's olives VG

Rosemary, garlic, chilli marinade

R65

Octopus pinxtos

Marinated olives, octopus, potato & chorizo sticks topped with garlic mayo, chilli oil & lemon

R160

Cheese plates V

Manchego, Cremonzola & Camembert cheeses. Smoked grapes, honey-drizzled pears & tomato chilli chutney. Lavash crackers

R125

Charcuterie

Prosciutto, coppa & salami cured meats. Pickles, olives & tomato rubbed sourdough toast

R155

White Anchovies

Marinated white anchovies with apple, pear, celery & fennel salsa. Green olive oil & honey dressing. Turkish toast

R130

Bread & Butter

Coal-fried brioche, black olive & herb pangratatta, honey, citrus & thyme butter, herb oil, deep-fried basil

R55

Oysters

Proud Mary oyster selection includes:

Item

Price (two/dozen)

Thai nam jim

R90/520

Mignonette

R85/470

Naked

R80/420

Small plates

Proud Mary offers carefully crafted meals
Proud Mary's small plates menu. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Their small plate options are as follows:

Item

Description

Price

Aubergine carpaccio VG

Grilled aubergine, hummus, vanilla pearl onions, fresh orange segments, sesame & pumpkin seeds, mint oil

R85

Coal-fired broccoli VG

Coal-fired broccolini, whipped medjool dates, almond cream, garlic & ginger flakes, chilli oil (N)

R70

Dhal fritters V

Fried lentil fritters, makhani yoghurt, chilli oil, pineapple chutney

R95

Raspberry tomato burrata

Fresh burrata, tangy raspberry & tomato dressing, crispy melba toast,

R145

Seabass crudo

Thinly sliced fresh seabass, avocado, trout roe, chilli, citrus mango & olive oil dressing

R155

Salmon sashimi

Salmon sashimi, ponzu & crunchy vegetable salad, sesame seeds & jalapeño

R185

Crispy fried squid

Lemon aioli, turmeric onions, coriander & basil leaf salad, toasted coconut flakes, parsley dust, preserved lemon

R125

Lemon paprika prawns

Grilled prawns, paprika & garlic lemon butter, latcha paratha

R185

Nuoc cham pork belly

Caramelised chilli & lime pork belly, roasted peanuts, leek & cucumber salad, lime & mustard dressing (N)

R105

Lamb kofta

Spicy lamb koftas, garlic labneh, green chilli, lemon hummus, pita bread

R125

Oxtail croquettes

Crispy-fried oxtail bites, garlic aioli, parmesan wafers, parsley dust

R115

Sumac chicken

Grilled sumac chicken thighs, coriander & mint tomato salad, orange segments

R125

Lunch plates

Proud Mary in Rosebank offers a wide range of dishes served on weekdays from 12 pm to 4 pm. They include:

Item

Description

Price

Pepperonata & tomato sandwich VG

Grilled peppers, semi-dried tomatoes, roasted mushrooms & smoked paprika mayo on toasted sourdough. Add fior di latte mozzarella 40

R85

Sirloin & mushroom baguette

200g Grilled sirloin steak & sautéed field mushrooms, tomato chutney & mustard mayo on toasted sourdough

R125

Chicken Caesar baguette

Crispy fried chicken, Caesar-dressed baby gem, pickled onion, tomato & basil pesto on a soft baguette

R115

Crispy fish & chips

Beer battered hake, potato wedges, lemon & celery remoulade, chives & lime

R165

Steak, egg & bravas

200g Grilled sirloin, wagyu fat, patatas bravas, confit tomato, aioli, and choice of egg

R145

Cafe plates

Proud Mary offers extensive meal options
Proud Mary cafe plates' menu. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

At Proud Mary restaurant in Johannesburg, their cafe menu offers options ranging from a wagyu cheese burger to chicken orzo. Others include:

Item

Description

Price

Mushroom gyoza VG

Mushroom & onion steamed dumplings, Coconut & lemongrass broth, crispy ginger & roasted onion flakes, fresh coriander, curry leaf & lime

R155

Sweet potato rotolo V

Fresh pasta filled with toasted hazelnuts & roasted sweet potato. Smoked Stanford cheese sauce, toasted pumpkin seeds, chives, herb oil, & parmesan wafers

R195

Chicken orzo

Moroccan spiced deboned chicken thighs, olive & tomato orzo pasta, whipped feta, toasted almonds, peaches, coriander & mint (N)

R225

Pele pele chicken

Deboned whole spring chicken grilled in the coal oven. Pele pele cream, carrot atchar, coriander & red onion

R325

Moules frites

West Coast mussels, white wine, garlic, lemon butter, mild chilli broth. Pappas fries & crusty sourdough

R190

Seafood linguini

Linguine with prawns, mussels & linefish in white wine, garlic, chilli, olive oil, red onion & fresh herbs

R325

Beef fillet au poivre

250g Beef fillet, green peppercorn sauce, watercress salad with fresh parmesan & triple-fried chips

R325

Rib-eye frites

350g Coal-fired mature rib eye. Béarnaise sauce, beef fat parmesan chips

R345

Wagyu cheese burger

Wagyu patty 200g. Smoked Stanford cheese, white onion, fennel & mustard jam, garlic aioli, lemon watercress.Triple-fried chips & smokey ketchup. Add fresh Truffle 45

R195

Chimichurri lamb chops

Marinated, grilled lamb chops with chilli feta & chimichurri sauce. Crispy potato wedges & parsley butter

R375

Pork belly

Confit pork belly, fennel & celery salad, pork croquettes, pork crackling, pickled borlotti beans, mustard & palm jus

R250

Confit duck

Confit duck leg, parmesan potato mash, forestier jus, duck & mushroom scratchings, herb oil

R290

Salad

Their salad menu has the following options:

Item

Description

Price

Falafel & roast vegetable VG

Chickpea falafels, roasted cauliflower, aubergine & butternut squash couscous salad with baby spinach, avocado, and citrus vinaigrette. Pea & canellini bean hummus

R135

Tuna tataki

Sesame-crusted seared tuna steak. Pineapple, spring onion, red pepper, corn, cucumber & mint cabbage slaw. Ponzu & sweet chilli dressing

R195

Chicken Caesar

Caesar dressed baby gem lettuce, crispy bacon, anchovies, grilled chicken thighs, onion, pecorino cheese, smashed egg mayo & roasted focaccia croutons

R155

Beetroot & goat's cheese V

Baby spinach, fresh orange, mint, basil, honey marinated beetroots, shaved walnut & marinated goats cheese (N)

R135

Thai beef salad

Sticky stir-fried beef rump, shaved daikon, carrot, cucumber & snap peas, roasted peanuts, spicy Thai dressing, chilli oil & fresh coriander (N)

R145

Grilled seafood

Proud Mary restaurant offers a variety of seafood
Proud Mary seafood menu. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Craving some seafood? At Proud Mary, you can enjoy a wide range of selections, from their iconic caper butter sole to oven-roasted fish. Other options include:

Item

Description

Price

Caper butter sole

300g Sole, caper & lemon butter, shaved fennel, coriander, chives. Choice of a side

R295

Seabass massaman

250g Seabass, crushed new potatoes, mung bean dhal, green peas, mint & jalapeño chutney & Massaman curry sauce

R315

Salmon nicoise

220g Salmon, new potatoes, black olives, green beans, marinated artichokes & sundried tomatoes sautéed in white wine* & burnt butter. Dill creme

R365

Yuzu lemon prawns

8 Queen prawns grilled in yuzu lemon butter with pan-fried sticky veg rice. Apple & watercress salad *seame oil & seed

R495

Oven-roasted whole fish

Daily selection of fresh whole fish. Orange pickled fennel salad. Allow 35 min

SQ

speciality cuts

Prices for their speciality cuts are as follows:

Item

Description

Price

Wagyu rib eye

Premium local 300g Wagyu rib eye. Brûléed chimichurri bone marrow butter & choice of a side

R950

T-bone

21 Day dry-aged 650g T-Bone. Wagyu fat potato wedges & peppercorn cream sauce

R395

Rump picanha

21 Day matured 350g Black Angus rump. Trinchado sauce, crispy potato wedges & roasted red pepper chimichurri

R315

Tomahawk

32 Day dry-aged 1.2kg. Café de Paris butter, parmesan fries & peppercorn cream sauce

R735

Additions

Complement your dining experience at Proud Mary restaurant with their additional menu options:

Item

Price

Green salad

R45

Oven-roasted vegetables

R50

Triple-fried chips

R35

Wagyu fat potato wedges

R55

Sauces

R45

Set menu

Proud Mary is a Rosebank restaurant
Proud Mary set menu. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Indifferent about what to choose from their extensive menu? Proud Mary restaurant has curated a series of set menus specifically for you. Options include:

Cafe set menu (R450)

Mary's set menu (550)

Proud set menu (R670)

Small plates

Aubergine Milanese V/ Crispy-fried squid/chicken kabob/ pork belly chicharrones

Aubergine Milanese V/ Crispy-fried squid/chicken kabob/ pork belly chicharrones

Coal-fried broccoli VG/crispy-fried squid/chicken kabob/wagyu beef kofta

Main

Lemon & peas risotto, V/pan-fried linefish/Moroccan chicken/cheese burger

Lemon & peas risotto V/ pan-fried linefish/pele pele chicken/ rib eye frites

Lemon & pea risotto V/Salmon Nicoise/beef fillet Au poivre/chimichurri lamb chops/porchetta

Dessert

Coconut brûlée cheesecake/gelato

Coconut brûlée cheesecake/gelato

Citrus choux bun/peaches & cream panna cotta

Desserts

Proud Mary provides a wide range of dishes
Proud Mary menu desserts. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Wind down your dining experience at Proud Mary restaurant with their well-rounded dessert menu. Here is a look at some of their dessert options:

Item

Description

Price

Strawberry mess

Poached strawberries, gin jellies, blanc mange, coconut sorbet & torched lime meringues

R105

Citrus choux bun

Choux bun au craquelin filled with citrus cream patisserie & orange reduction sauce

R95

Chocolate caramel fondant

Dark chocolate fondant, caramel, chocolate soil, caramel popcorn, salted caramel gelato

R115

Peaches & cream panna cotta

Yoghurt panna cotta, mango jelly, passion fruit pearls, crumble, peach salsa, chantilly cream & vanilla bean gelato

R95

Coconut Brûlée Cheesecake

Vanilla cheesecake, white chocolate & coconut ganache, coconut gelato

R105

Bon bons

Variety of 6 Mary's chocolate bonbons

R65

Tropical sorbet

Mango/passion/lemon

R80

Gelato

Turkish Delight/Ferrero Rocher (N) Vegan Cinnamon Cookie Dough

R90

Proud Mary drinks menu

The restaurant's menu is complemented by a carefully curated drinks list, featuring signature cocktails and select South African wine options. Here is a look at their drinks menu:

Non - alcoholic cocktails

The South African restaurant offers a variety of non-alcoholic cocktails, such as:

Item

Description

Price

Allure de-alcoholised sparkling wine

Chardonnay, Pinot Noir

R110/420

Disco spritz

Abstinence Blood Orange, Allure Non-Alcoholic bubbly, elderflower syrup, soda

R95

Botanica

John Ross Non-Alcoholic Gin, lime juice, litchi, soda

R95

Paloma

Grapefruit, water, vanilla, pink peppercorn

R85

Waterberry

Watermelon, water, berries, black tea

R85

Sweet nothing

Sugar Snap pea, water, star anise, basil

R85

Infused rooibos tea coolers

Mango | lemon | peach | mixed berry | pomegranate Served over crushed ice with lemonade & soda

R60

Digestifs & dessert cocktails

Proud Mary offers a wide range of drinks
Proud Mary cocktails menu. Photo: @Proud Mary SA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Their digestifs & dessert cocktails have the following options:

Item

Price

Villa Masa limoncello

R60

Nonino grappa

R145

Wilderer grappa

R70

De krans

R45

Sanderman

R100

Brandy alexander

R145

Boulevardier

R135

Highlands martini

R160

Cognac cocktails

Are you a cocktail lover? Proud Mary restaurant has got you covered with their cognac cocktail options:

Item

Description

Price

Hyde + seek

Hennessy VS, citrus juice, elderflower, peach liqueur

R150

Peach smash

Van Ryn's Brandy, vermouth, peach syrup, lemon, basil

R145

Side car

Rémy Martin, Cointreau, lemon juice

R180

A look at Proud Mary's dress code

There is no recommended dress code at the Johannesburg restaurant. However, smart-casual jeans are fine paired with a nice top for the sophisticated Rosebank vibe.

Also, during the New Year's dinner party in December 2023, the restaurant recommended Bond smart casual. This dress code suits the elegant and modern dining experience Proud Mary offers.

Exploring the Proud Mary restaurant location and contacts

Proud Mary restaurant in South Africa is located at The Bank, 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, Gauteng 2196. You can also contact them via their official Facebook page, which has 96% reviews out of 70 reviews as of November 2025. Their other contacts are:

  • Tel: +27 10 023 3316
  • WhatsApp: 061 585 1596
  • Social media: Instagram
  • Website: proudmary.co.za
  • Email: reservations@proudmary.co.za

Wrapping up

Proud Mary's menu blends authentic and traditional flavours, giving an unforgettable dining experience. Whether you want to tuck into a flavourful cheeseburger or enjoy a light starter with a refreshing cocktail, the Rosebank restaurant should be one of your top choices.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

