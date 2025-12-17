FYN Restaurant menu with fresh price updates for all courses

FYN Restaurant has fast become one of Cape Town's trendiest eateries thanks to its distinctive Afro-Japanese fusion cuisine, also called 'Africanese'. FYN Restaurant's menu focuses on a set fee and a multi-course dining experience, alongside cuisine that offers patrons Japanese dishes with South African flavours and ingredients.

FYN Restaurant is an award-winning eatery in Cape Town.

Key takeaways

FYN Cape Town was established in November 2018 and was founded by Chef Peter Tempelhoff.

and was founded by Chef Peter Tempelhoff. The menu offers a unique blend of African and Japanese cuisine , referred to as Afro-Japanese fusion cuisine, also called 'Africanese'.

, referred to as Afro-Japanese fusion cuisine, also called 'Africanese'. The eatery operates on a set menu system, with dinner and lunch options alongside meat, plant-based and pescatarian options to accommodate as many individuals as possible.

FYN Restaurant's menu and prices in 2025

FYN Restaurant’s reviews show that the eatery is one of the most popular Asian restaurants in Cape Town, with an average rating of 4.7/5 out of 456 reviews on Tripadvisor. One user, biztraveller22, said:

'A perfect experience from beginning to end. The lunch menu was tasteful with a set of fish, meat and vegetable plates, and the service was flawless and friendly. The composition of each plate and was explained, with care about our perception of the experience. A top experience!'

Experience dinner menu

Included on the menu is the African game dish, with springbok and ostrich.

FYN is unique in its dining experience, offering a list of cuisine options under set menus with the Experience menu at a set price of R2,375. The first menu offers:

Meal Details Cape game fish Tuna, yellowtail Sea plants Kelp, sea lettuce, wakame, nori Deep ocean Squid, ink, kingklip Land plants Waterblommetjies, sunrose, dune spinach African game Springbok, ostrich, kapokbos, Rooibos, Wagyu, binchotan Rice and citrus Koshihikari, finger lime, orange, yuzu Fruit and nut Pistachio, sour fig, pineapple

Pescatarian dinner menu

Those on a strict Pescatarian diet can indulge in the following dinner cuisine for R2,375:

Meal Details Cape game fish Tuna, yellowtail Sea plants Kelp, sea lettuce, wakame, nori Deep ocean Squid, ink, kingklip Land plants Waterblommetjies, sunrose, dune spinach ‘Vis-en-tjips’ Abalone, snoek Rock to reef Mussels, hottentot Rice and citrus Koshihikari, finger lime, orange, yuzu Fruit and nut Pistachio, sour fig, pineapple

Plant-based dinner menu

The eatery offers patrons plant-based menus.

Vegans can enjoy a fine-dining experience, valued at R2,375, via the following meal options:

Meal Details Vegetables in the raw Courgette, avocado, cauliflower Sea plants Kelp, sea lettuce, wakame, nori Roast bulb Fennel, sprouts, umeboshi Land plants Waterblommetjies, sunrose, dune spinach Forest floor Eryngii, shiitake, cloud ears Fynbos fire Kapokbos, Rooibos, binchotan Rice and citrus Koshihikari, finger lime, orange, yuzu Fruit and nut Pistachio, sour fig, pineapple

Lunch menu

The lunch menu, valued at R1,675, has much of the same surf and turf-style cuisine:

Meal Details Cape game fish Tuna, yellowtail Land plants Waterblommetjies, sunrose, dune spinach Deep ocean Squid, ink, kingklip Fynbos fire Kapokbos, Rooibos, binchotan Rice and citrus Koshihikari, finger lime, orange, yuzu Fruit and nut Pistachio, sour fig, pineapple

Pescatarian lunch menu

Enjoy an array of Pescatarian dishes from the set menus.

Indulge in a delicious Pescatarian lunch, valued at R1,675:

Meal Details Cape game fish Tuna, yellowtail Land plants Waterblommetjies, sunrose, dune spinach Deep ocean Squid, ink, kingklip Rock to reef Mussels, hottentot Rice and citrus Koshihikari, finger lime, orange, yuzu Fruit and nut Pistachio, sour fig, pineapple

Plant-based lunch menu

Delight in the following plant-based lunch options valued at R1,675 at the Cape Town Asian eatery:

Meal Details Vegetables in the raw Courgette, avocado, cauliflower Land plants Waterblommetjies, sunrose, dune spinach Forest floor Eryngii, shiitake, cloud ears Land plants Waterblommetjies, sunrose, dune spinach Fynbos fire Kapokbos, Rooibos, binchotan Rice and citrus Koshihikari, finger lime, orange, yuzu Fruit and nut Pistachio, sour fig, pineapple

Menu costs

Due to the eatery's set menu system, there are no FYN Restaurant menu specials. Menus may range from R1,675 to R2,375, with selected menus offering a hybrid pairing option. This fee may vary depending on the menu. Customers must note that a 13.5% service charge fee is automatically added to every meal. The menus and pricing are subject to change, so it is best to confirm the fees with the establishment beforehand.

Who is the owner of FYN?

Renowned South African chef Peter Tempelhoff owns the high-end restaurant. His partners include Service/Beverage Director Jennifer Hugé and Culinary Director Ashley Moss, who co-founded the concept alongside Peter.

The establishment has a smart-casual dress code as it is a high-end eatery.

What is the dress code for FYN?

FYN has a smart-casual dress code, which means comfortable attire with a formal touch. No beachwear is accepted, and it is advised you avoid casual items such as ripped clothing items' t-shirts and sandals.

Is FYN a Michelin-star restaurant?

The restaurant has not received a Michelin star. However, FYN is still considered a world-class eatery, achieving top recognition via multiple accolades and awards.

What is FYN restaurant ranked in the world?

FYN's achievements include the following:

The Best Chef Awards:

Chef Peter Tempelhoff was given the Three Knives award (2025).

The World's 50 Best Restaurants:

37th worldwide and Best Restaurant in Africa (2022).

75th worldwide (2023).

60th worldwide (2024).

82nd worldwide (2025).

JHP Gourmet Guide:

Awarded a Gold Plate for global recognition (2024).

Awarded the first Green Philosophy Plate given (2023).

The Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA):

First restaurant in Africa to achieve a three-star rating (2025).

Awarded the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award (2023).

Relais & Châteaux:

Joined the prestigious global association, Relais & Châteaux (2023).

Where is FYN Restaurant?

The eatery is located at the following premises:

Physical address : Speakers Corner, 37 Parliament Street, Cape Town, 8001

: Speakers Corner, 37 Parliament Street, Cape Town, 8001 Contact number : 021 286 2733 or 071 559 0304 (WhatsApp)

: 021 286 2733 or 071 559 0304 (WhatsApp) Email address: info@fynrestaurant.com

Wrapping up

FYN Restaurant's menu does not offer a plethora of dining options for all times of the day. Instead, the award-winning eatery focuses on dinner and lunch options, with set dishes that explore a diverse range of South African and Japanese flavours. Patrons can also look forward to meat-free options without missing out on the full experience.

