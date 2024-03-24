3 best sticky chicken wings recipes ever: Irresistible flavours

Sticky chicken wing is a popular dish that can be served as an appetizer, snack, or main course. The flavour-packed delicacy is loved for its palatable sauces that can be customized with readily available ingredients. This article highlights the three best sticky chicken wings recipes to ensure you enjoy finger-licking goodness.

The secret to having the best sticky chicken wings lies in achieving a balance of sweet, salty, and savoury. The marinade and sticky sauce used should incorporate elements that bring out the three flavours.

Easy South African sticky chicken wings recipes

Sticky chicken wings can be prepared using different recipes, depending on the flavour profile you are looking for. Whether you prefer the dish spicy, sweet, or tangy, the following three recipes have easy-to-follow steps on how to make sticky wings with irresistible results.

Sticky BBQ chicken wings with soy sauce

Whether you are hosting a casual get-together or family gathering, sticky BBQ chicken wings are a must-have. The smoky sweetness of BBQ sauce combines well with the savoury flavour of soy sauce to create a tasty dish. Prepare the meal at home with the following simple recipe;

Yield: Approximately 4 servings

Ingredients

10 pieces chicken wings

1 cup BBQ sauce

¼ cup honey

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish

Cooking instructions

Mix BBQ sauce, honey, soy sauce, minced garlic, smoked paprika, ground cumin, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

Add the chicken wings to the bowl and toss until well coated.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. You can also refrigerate overnight to allow the flavours to meld.

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a baking sheet with aluminium foil and place a wire rack on top.

Arrange the marinated chicken wings on the wire rack, leaving space between each wing.

Bake in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes or until the wings are cooked through and crispy. Ensure you flip them halfway through cooking.

While the wings are baking, pour the remaining marinade into a small saucepan.

Bring the marinade to a simmer over medium heat, then reduce the heat to low and let it cook for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it thickens slightly to a glaze consistency.

Once the wings are cooked, remove them from the oven and brush them with the glaze.

Return the wings to the oven and bake for an additional 5 minutes, allowing the glaze to caramelize.

Transfer the sticky BBQ chicken wings to a serving platter.

Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with your favourite side dish.

Sweet sticky chicken wings with coke

Coke has sugars that help in caramelization and adds a unique sweet flavour to the dish. During cooking, the coke reduces, forming a sticky glaze over the wings. Try the following recipe to prepare the meal at home.

Yield: Approximately 4 servings

Ingredients

10 pieces chicken wings

1 cup Coke

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Sesame seeds and chopped green onions for garnish

Cooking instructions

Mix Coke, soy sauce, honey, brown sugar, minced garlic, minced ginger, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Ensure the sugar is dissolved.

Add the chicken wings to the marinade, ensuring they are well coated. Cover the bowl and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. You can marinate overnight if you have the time for the best flavour.

After marination, heat a large skillet or frying pan over medium-high heat.

Once the skillet is hot, add the chicken wings to the pan along with the marinade.

Cook for 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally, until they are cooked through and the sauce has thickened to a sticky glaze consistency.

If the sauce thickens too quickly or the chicken begins to burn, you can add a little water or Coke to the pan to loosen it up.

Once the chicken wings are cooked and the sauce is thick and sticky, remove them from the heat.

Transfer the chicken wings to a serving platter.

Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped green onions. Serve while still hot.

Gordon Ramsay's recipe for sticky, spicy chicken wings

Gordon Ramsay is a world-renowned chef known for bold-flavoured delicacies. His spicy chicken combines heat with sweetness, creating a festive delight. Try the following recipe to recreate the delicacy at home;

Yield: Approximately 8 servings

Ingredients

16 chicken wings

3 tablespoons tamarind paste

2 tablespoons cane sugar

2 tablespoons red pepper flakes

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon fish sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

1-ounce sliced chives or green onions

Cooking instructions

In a medium-sized bowl, combine 3 tablespoons of tamarind paste with 2 tablespoons of cane sugar. Add 2 tablespoons of red pepper flakes, 2 cloves of crushed garlic, 1 tablespoon of fish sauce, and 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the bowl.

Place the chicken wings into the bowl with the marinade, ensuring they are evenly coated.

Cover the bowl and refrigerate the wings. For optimal flavour, marinate overnight, but if time is limited, marinate for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C).

Line a baking sheet with aluminium foil.

Transfer the marinated chicken wings onto the prepared baking sheet then place it in the preheated oven.

Bake the wings for 25-30 minutes or until they are cooked through and crispy.

Once cooked, transfer the chicken wings onto a serving plate.

Sprinkle sliced chives or green onions on top for added flavour and presentation.

FAQs

Sticky chicken wings are a culinary favourite worldwide. Its popularity is attributed to its versatility and unique flavours. Here are some frequently asked questions about the chicken delicacy and helpful tips to help you prepare a great meal.

What are sticky chicken wings?

Sticky chicken wings meal is a dish that is made by coating chicken wings in a sticky sauce. The sauce used varies with the recipe adopted.

What ingredients are commonly used in sticky chicken wings marinades?

The ingredients used in sticky chicken wings marinades vary, depending on the recipe. Commonly used items include the following;

Soy sauce to add a savoury, salty taste

Honey/brown sugar to add sweetness and ensure the marinade is sticky. They also contribute to the caramelization of the chicken wings during cooking.

Garlic for aromatic flavours

Vinegar for added acidity to balance the sweetness

How do you make chicken wing sauce stick?

To get the sauce to stick to the chicken wings, try the following tips;

Ensure you pat the wings dry with a paper towel before cooking to remove excess moisture, which might prevent the sauce from sticking properly.

Ensure the chicken wings have crispy skin.

Let both the sauce and the wings cool slightly before tossing them together to ensure the sauce clings better to the crispy wings.

The sticky sauce for chicken wings should be thick. This can be achieved by simmering the sauce longer or adding a thickening ingredient like cornstarch, flour, or BBQ sauce.

What to serve with sticky chicken wings

Sticky chicken wings can be paired with numerous side dishes such as coleslaw, fresh salad, pap, chakalaka, potato salad, mac and cheese, and French fries. The best side should have complementing textures and flavours for a wholesome meal.

Sticky chicken wings recipes can be adapted to various culinary practices to suit different taste preferences. Try any of the above cooking techniques to enjoy irresistible stickiness with family and friends!

