20 best air fryer recipes (South Africa): Easy and delicious meals

Air frying is an excellent cooking method that uses less oil but gives crispy and delicious results. Its popularity is linked to the growing demand for healthier cooking options. Various foods can be prepared using this method. Discover the 20 best air fryer recipes in South Africa that you can use at home.

Air frying is a modern cooking method that has revolutionized culinary traditions. Phillips introduced the Fred van der Weij invention in 2010, instantly gaining traction worldwide.

Air fryer chicken recipes in South Africa

South African air fryer chicken recipes offer many options to suit different tastes and preferences. Try any of the following recipes for a convenient way to enjoy your poultry dishes.

1. Air fryer chakalaka chicken and rice tray bake recipe

Chakalaka chicken and rice tray bake is a spicy and hearty dish cooked in one tray in the air fryer. Incorporating chakalaka into the recipe adds a unique and vibrant flavour, creating a comforting and exotic dish.

Yield: Approx 4 servings

Approx 4 servings Total cooking time: Approx 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the chakalaka sauce, you will need the following items;

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

2 medium carrots, grated

1 can (14 oz) chopped tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon ground paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon sugar (optional)

1 cup vegetable broth or water

For the chicken and rice, you will need the following;

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup long-grain white rice, rinsed

1 ½ cups vegetable broth or water

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

Cooking instructions

To prepare the chakalaka sauce;

Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and sauté until softened.

Stir in the minced garlic and cook for another minute. Add the diced bell peppers and grated carrots and cook until they slightly soften. Stir in the chopped tomatoes, tomato paste, paprika, cumin, coriander, salt, pepper, and sugar (if using).

Pour in the vegetable broth or water, simmer, and cook for 10-15 minutes until the sauce thickens slightly.

Saute the ingredients on medium heat to make chakalaka sauce. Gif: @Zeelicious Foods on YouTube/gif.com (modified by author)

To prepare the chicken and rice;

Preheat your air fryer to 360°F (180°C).

Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper.

Spread the rinsed rice evenly in a baking dish or tray suitable for the air fryer. Place the seasoned chicken thighs on top of the rice.

Pour the prepared chakalaka sauce over the chicken and rice, ensuring that everything is evenly coated. Cover the baking dish with foil or a lid.

Cover the chicken and rice with chakalaka sauce before placing them in the oven. Gif: @Tumi Chikita on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Place the baking dish in the preheated air fryer and cook for 25-30 minutes.

Remove the foil or lid, and continue cooking for an additional 5-10 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through, and the rice is tender and has absorbed the flavours of the sauce.

Once done, garnish with chopped fresh parsley if desired. Serve while still hot.

2. Air fryer satay chicken drumsticks recipe

Satay chicken drumsticks is a flavourful and easy dish with chicken drumsticks marinated in peanut butter, soy sauce, and spices. Try the following recipe to prepare a tasty and satisfying dish.

Yield: 4 servings

4 servings Total cooking time: Approx 35 minutes

Ingredients

8 chicken drumsticks

1/4 cup smooth peanut butter

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped peanuts and fresh cilantro for garnish

Cooking instructions

Pat the chicken drumsticks dry with paper towels.

Combine peanut butter, soy sauce, honey, minced garlic, lime juice, ground coriander, cumin, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Mix until smooth.

Mix peanut butter with other ingredients to create the coating sauce. Gif: Slow Cooking Perfected on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Place the chicken drumsticks in a large bowl or resealable plastic bag.

Pour the peanut sauce over the chicken and toss until the chicken is evenly coated.

Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour or overnight for maximum flavour.

Preheat your air fryer to 375°F (190°C) for about 5 minutes.

Remove the chicken drumsticks from the marinade and shake off excess sauce.

Arrange the chicken drumsticks in a single layer in the air fryer basket, leaving space between each piece.

Arrange the drumsticks in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Gif: @Mama Boi's Kitchen on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Air-fry for 25-30 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the chicken is cooked and the exterior is crispy and golden brown. Once cooked, transfer the drumsticks to a serving plate.

Garnish with chopped peanuts and fresh cilantro. Serve hot with extra peanut sauce on the side for dipping.

3. Air fryer cornflake chicken tenders recipe

Cornflake chicken tenders is a kid-friendly dish with chicken tenders coated in cornflakes and eggs. The delicacy is quick and easy to prepare, as shown in the following recipe.

Yield: Approx 4 servings

Approx 4 servings Total cooking time: Approx 25 minutes

Ingredients

500g chicken tenders

2 cups cornflakes, crushed

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

2 large eggs, beaten

Cooking spray or oil for the air fryer basket

Cooking instructions

Preheat your air fryer to 200°C (400°F).

Mix crushed cornflakes with paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

Dip each chicken tender into the beaten eggs, then coat it evenly with the cornflake mixture. Repeat for all tenders.

Coat the chicken tenders in a cornflakes mixture. Gif: @Cultured Caitlin on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Lightly grease the air fryer basket with cooking spray or oil.

Arrange the coated chicken tenders in a single layer in the air fryer basket, ensuring they are not overcrowded.

Air-fry at 200°C (400°F) for 10-12 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the chicken is golden brown and cooked.

Once cooked, remove the chicken tenders from the air fryer and let them cool.

Serve hot with your favourite dipping sauce or side dishes.

Cooking cornflake chicken tenders in an air fryer. Gif: @Cultured Caitlin on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

4. Air fryer chicken and rice bowls recipe

Chicken and rice bowl is a quick and easy meal, convenient for busy weeknights or lazy weekends. It combines nutritious elements with versatile flavours that can be adjusted to suit personal taste preferences.

Yield: 4 servings

4 servings Total cooking time: Approx. 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

500g boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into bite-sized pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup basmati rice

2 cups chicken broth

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

1 onion, sliced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Fresh parsley for garnish

Cooking instructions

Combine the chicken pieces in a bowl with olive oil, minced garlic, paprika, cumin, coriander, salt, and pepper. Let it marinate for at least 30 minutes.

Marinate the boneless chicken pieces. Gif: @Gonzalo's Food Cravings on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Rinse the basmati rice under cold water until the water runs clear.

In a saucepan, combine the rice and chicken broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the rice is cooked and the liquid is absorbed.

Preheat your air fryer to 180°C (350°F).

Place the marinated chicken pieces in the air fryer basket in a single layer.

Air fry for 12-15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked and crispy, shaking the basket halfway through cooking.

While the chicken is cooking, heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced bell peppers and onion. Cook until they are tender-crisp.

Season the vegetables with salt, pepper, and lemon juice.

Divide the cooked rice among serving bowls. Top each bowl with the air-fried chicken pieces and sautéed vegetables. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve while still hot.

Serving air-fried chicken, rice, and vegetables in a bowl. Gif: @Gonzalo's Food Cravings on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

5. Air fryer spinach and feta stuffed roast chicken recipe

Spinach and feta stuffed roast chicken is a festive and flavourful dish with a delicious twist. Make the delicacy from scratch using the following recipe.

Yield: 4-6 servings

4-6 servings Total cooking time: 40-50 minutes

Ingredients

1 whole chicken (about 1.5 to 2 kg)

200g fresh spinach, chopped

100g feta cheese, crumbled

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooking spray or olive oil spray

For serving, you will need the following items;

Lemon wedges

Fresh herbs for garnish

Cooking instructions

Preheat your air fryer to 180°C (350°F).

Rinse the whole chicken under cold water and pat dry with paper towels. Set aside.

Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add minced garlic and sauté until fragrant. Add chopped spinach to the pan and cook until wilted.

Remove the pan from heat and let the spinach cool slightly. Once cooled, mix in the crumbled feta cheese, dried oregano, dried thyme, salt, and pepper.

Carefully loosen the skin of the chicken from the breast and thighs, being careful not to tear it. Stuff the spinach and feta mixture evenly under the skin of the chicken, spreading it out as much as possible.

Stuff the spinach and feta mixture evenly under the skin of the chicken. Gif: @Kitchen Draft on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lightly spray the air fryer basket with cooking spray or brush with olive oil.

Place the stuffed chicken in the air fryer basket with the breast side up.

Air-fry the chicken at 180°C (350°F) for 30-40 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 75°C (165°F) and the skin is golden brown and crispy.

Halfway through the cooking time, you can baste the chicken with juices collected in the basket.

Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the air fryer and let it rest for a few minutes before carving. Serve with lemon wedges and garnish with fresh herbs.

Remove the stuffed roast chicken from the air fryer and serve as desired. Gif: @Kitchen Draft on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Air fryer baking recipes in South Africa

Air fryer baking offers a convenient and efficient method to prepare and enjoy freshly baked foods. Try any of the following South African-inspired recipes.

6. Air fryer malva pudding with butterscotch sauce recipe

Malva pudding with butterscotch sauce is a classic South African dessert known for its rich and indulgent flavour and moist sponge cake texture.

Yield: Approx 6 servings

Approx 6 servings Total cooking time: Approx 30 minutes

Ingredients

For the malva pudding, you will need the following items:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

1 tablespoon smooth apricot jam

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar or white vinegar

Pinch of salt

For the butterscotch sauce, you will need the following;

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

To prepare the malva pudding;

Preheat your air fryer to 350°F (180°C).

In a small bowl, mix the milk and vinegar. Let it sit for about 5 minutes to curdle.

Mix the flour, baking soda, and salt in a separate bowl. In another bowl, beat the egg and sugar until light and fluffy.

Mix the melted butter and apricot jam into the egg mixture. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, alternating with the curdled milk, and mix until well combined.

Grease a small baking dish that fits into your air fryer. Pour the batter into the greased baking dish. Place the baking dish into the preheated air fryer basket. Cook the malva pudding for about 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Bake the malva pudding in a preheated air fryer. Gif: @Midea South Africa on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

To prepare the butterscotch sauce;

While the malva pudding is baking, prepare the butterscotch sauce.

In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Stir in the brown sugar until dissolved.

Slowly pour in the heavy cream while stirring continuously. Let the mixture simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it thickens slightly.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Let the sauce cool slightly before serving.

Once the malva pudding is done, remove it from the air fryer and let it cool for a few minutes.

Serve the warm malva pudding with the butterscotch sauce drizzled over the top.

Serve warm malva pudding with butterscotch sauce drizzled on top. Gif: @Midea South Africa on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

7. Air fryer upside-down apple and honey pastries recipe

Air-fried upside-down apple and honey pastries have a delicious, crispy exterior and a moist, tender interior. Try the following recipe to enjoy the timeless appeal of apples and honey.

Yield: Approx 8 servings

Approx 8 servings Total cooking time: Approximately 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 sheets of puff pastry, thawed

2 large apples, peeled, cored, and sliced thinly

4 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

Cooking instructions

Preheat your air fryer to 180°C (356°F) for about 5 minutes.

Mix the honey, brown sugar, melted butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a bowl until well combined.

Cut the thawed puff pastry sheets into 4 equal squares, yielding 8 squares in total.

Place a spoonful of the honey mixture onto the centre of each pastry square and spread it out slightly. Arrange the sliced apples on top of the honey mixture, overlapping them slightly to cover the pastry.

Arrange apple slices on the baking sheet and cover with puff pastry sheets. Gif: @Instant Brands SA (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Carefully place the assembled pastries into the air fryer basket, ensuring they are not overcrowded.

Air-fry the pastries at 180°C (356°F) for 12-15 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown and the apples are tender.

Once cooked, remove the pastries from the air fryer and allow them to cool for a few minutes.

To serve, carefully flip each pastry upside down onto a serving plate so the caramelized apples are on top. Serve the pastries warm, optionally with a drizzle of extra honey or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

After baking, flip each pastry upside-down on the serving plate to expose the caramelized apple slices. Gif: @Instant Brands SA on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

8. Air fryer dhal pitha soup recipe

Dhal pitha is a warming and comforting soup that combines the elements of traditional South Asian cuisine with a modern twist. Create a delicious and innovative dish with the following simple recipe.

Yield: 4 servings

4 servings Total cooking time: Approximately 50 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup yellow split peas (dhal)

1/2 cup rice flour

1/4 cup grated coconut

1 onion, finely chopped

2-3 green chillies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

Salt to taste

4 cups water

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

1 tablespoon oil

Cooking instructions

Wash the yellow split peas (dhal) thoroughly and soak them in water for at least 2 hours.

Drain the soaked dhal and grind it into a coarse paste without adding water.

Combine the ground dhal paste, rice flour, grated coconut, chopped onion, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, and salt in a mixing bowl. Mix well to form a dough-like consistency.

Grind the yellow peas before combining them with other ingredients. Gif: @Cooking with Shirley on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Take small portions of the dough and shape them into small cylindrical or oval shapes.

Preheat the air-fryer to 180°C (356°F) for 5 minutes.

Place the shaped dhal pithas in the air-fryer basket, leaving some space between each.

Air-fry the dhal pithas at 180°C (356°F) for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Shake the basket halfway through for even cooking. Once done, remove the dhal pithas from the air fryer and set them aside.

To make the dhal pitha soup;

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and sauté until it turns translucent.

Pour in the water and bring it to a boil. Carefully drop in the air-fried dhal pithas into the boiling water.

Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes until the flavours meld together, and the soup thickens slightly. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve while still hot.

Dropping pitta in boiling dhal. Gif: @ZestyMu on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

9. Air fryer chocolate brownie recipe

Air fry-prepared chocolate brownies offer a healthier, quicker, and more convenient way to enjoy the dessert. Prepare this decadent and fudgy treat using the following recipe.

Yield: 9-12 servings

9-12 servings Total cooking time: Approx 20 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 cup (115g) unsalted butter

1 cup (200g) granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup (40g) cocoa powder

1/2 cup (65g) all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup (90g) chocolate chips

Cooking spray or butter for greasing

Cooking instructions

Preheat your air fryer to 320°F (160°C) for 5 minutes.

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter. Allow it to cool slightly. Mix sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract in another mixing bowl until well combined. Stir in the melted butter. Sift in cocoa powder, flour, salt, and baking powder. Mix until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips.

Mix the ingredients until well combined. Gif: @Cookist Wow on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Grease a small baking pan or dish suitable for your air fryer with cooking spray or butter.

Pour the brownie batter into the prepared pan and spread it evenly.

Place the pan in the preheated air fryer basket. Air fry at 320°F (160°C) for 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out with moist crumbs (not wet batter).

Once done, carefully remove the brownie pan from the air fryer and let the brownies cool in the pan for about 10 minutes. Transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely before slicing.

Bake the chocolate brownie in an air fryer for 15-20 minutes. Gif: @Cookist Wow on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

10. Golden air fryer banana muffins recipe

Golden banana muffins are a healthy, gluten-free snack that can be enjoyed anytime. Try the following recipe for a delicious treat.

Yield: Approx 6 muffins

Approx 6 muffins Total cooking time: 12-15 minutes

Ingredients

2 ripe bananas, mashed

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup chopped nuts or chocolate chips

Cooking instructions

Preheat your air fryer to 180°C (350°F) for about 5 minutes.

Combine the mashed bananas, vegetable oil, sugar, egg, and vanilla extract in a mixing bowl. Mix well.

Mix mashed bananas with other ingredients until well combined. Gif: @Simple Recipes Kitchen on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in another bowl.

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined. Be careful not to overmix. Fold in chopped nuts or chocolate chips.

Line your air fryer basket with muffin liners. Fill each muffin liner about two-thirds full with the batter.

Place the muffin-filled basket in the preheated air fryer. Cook at 180°C (350°F) for 12-15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of a muffin comes out clean.

Once cooked, remove the muffins from the air fryer and let them cool on a wire rack.

Bake the banana muffins in the air fryer for 12-15 minutes. Gif: @Simple Recipes Kitchen on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Healthy Air Fryer Recipes in South Africa

Air frying is ideal if you are looking for healthier alternatives to classic dishes. The recipes showcase the versatility of air frying while promoting a balanced and wholesome approach to cooking.

11. Air fryer steak with café de Paris butter recipe

Steak with café de Paris butter is a delicious steak dinner with a gourmet twist. The dish is juicy and tender with a rich and flavourful butter sauce.

Yield: 2 servings

2 servings Total cooking time: Approximately 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 steaks (ribeye, sirloin, or fillet)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Olive oil for brushing

For the café de Paris butter, you will need the following items;

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon capers, chopped

1 anchovy fillet, minced (optional)

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

Zest of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper, to taste

Cooking instructions

To prepare the café de Paris butter;

In a mixing bowl, combine softened butter, chopped parsley, minced garlic, chopped capers, minced anchovy fillet (if using), Dijon mustard, curry powder, paprika, turmeric, cayenne pepper, dried thyme, dried oregano, lemon zest, salt, and pepper.

Mix well until all ingredients are evenly incorporated. Shape the butter mixture into a log using plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm.

Cut the Cafe de Paris butter after refrigeration. Gif: @RecipeTin Eats on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To prepare and cook the steak;

Preheat the air fryer to 400°F (200°C) for 5 minutes.

Pat the steaks dry with paper towels. Season both sides of the steaks generously with salt and pepper. Brush them lightly with olive oil.

Place the seasoned steaks in the air fryer basket in a single layer, ensuring they are not overcrowded.

Cook for about 8-10 minutes for medium-rare, flipping halfway through the cooking time. Adjust the cooking time based on your desired level of doneness and the thickness of your steaks.

Once done, remove the steaks from the air fryer and let them rest for a few minutes before serving.

Slice the café de Paris butter into discs and place a few discs on each steak. Allow the butter to melt over the hot steak, infusing it with rich flavour. Serve the steaks with your favourite sides.

Place café de Paris butter discs on the hot steak and let it melt. Gif: @RecipeTin Eats on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

12. Air fryer Tuscan salmon recipe

If you are looking for quick dinner ideas in South Africa, this healthy and tasty dish with salmon fillets and Tuscan ingredients is a great option. Elevate your seafood cuisine experience with this recipe.

Yield: 4 servings

4 servings Total cooking time: Approx 30 minutes

Ingredients

4 salmon fillets, skin-on, about 6 ounces each

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

1/4 cup black olives, sliced

1/4 cup artichoke hearts, chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

Lemon wedges for serving

Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish

Cooking instructions

Pat the salmon fillets dry with paper towels and set them aside.

Mix the olive oil, minced garlic, dried oregano, dried basil, rosemary, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl to make a marinade.

Rub the marinade over the salmon fillets, ensuring they are evenly coated. Let the salmon marinate for at least 15-20 minutes to allow the flavours to infuse.

Marinate the salmon fillet for 15-20 minutes. Gif: @YAJ Kitchen on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Preheat your air fryer to 360°F (180°C) for 3-5 minutes.

Combine the chopped sun-dried tomatoes, sliced black olives, chopped artichoke hearts, and lemon zest in a small bowl. Set aside.

Once the air fryer is preheated, place the marinated salmon fillets in the basket, skin-side down.

Cook the salmon in the air fryer at 360°F (180°C) for 10-12 minutes, until the salmon is cooked and flakes easily with a fork.

Once the salmon is cooked, remove it from the air fryer and transfer it to a serving plate.

Spoon the prepared topping mixture over the cooked salmon fillets.

Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and serve hot with lemon wedges on the side.

Cook the salmon for 10-12 minutes, then spoon the topping mixture over the pieces. Gif: @YAJ Kitchen on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

13. Air fryer loaded hummus with crunchy chickpeas recipe

Hummus with crunchy chickpeas can be served as an appetizer or a main dish if you want quick dinner ideas in South Africa. Try the following recipe for delicious results.

Yield: Around 3 servings

Around 3 servings Total cooking time: Approx 35 minutes

Ingredients

For the hummus, you will need the following items;

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons tahini

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt to taste

Water, as needed for consistency

For the crunchy chickpeas, you will need the following;

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Salt to taste

You will need the following ingredients for serving;

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup diced tomatoes

1/4 cup diced cucumber

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

Drizzle of olive oil

Pita bread or chips for serving

Cooking instructions

To prepare the hummus;

Combine chickpeas, garlic, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, cumin, and salt in a food processor.

Blend until smooth, adding water as needed to reach your desired consistency. Set aside.

Preparing hummus in a blender. Gif: @Inspired Taste on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

To prepare the crunchy chickpeas;

Preheat your air fryer to 390°F (200°C).

Pat the rinsed chickpeas dry with a paper towel and place them in a bowl.

Toss the chickpeas with olive oil, paprika, cumin, and salt until evenly coated. Transfer the seasoned chickpeas to the air fryer basket in a single layer.

Air fry for 15-20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through cooking, until the chickpeas are golden brown and crunchy. Remove the chickpeas from the air fryer and let them cool slightly.

Crunchy peas roasted in an air fryer. Gif: @Yummie Kitchen on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

To assemble the loaded hummus;

Spread the prepared hummus onto a serving plate or shallow bowl.

Top the hummus with crunchy chickpeas, chopped parsley, diced tomatoes, diced cucumber, and crumbled feta cheese. Drizzle with a bit of extra olive oil.

Serve with pita bread or chips on the side for dipping.

14. Air fryer angelfish wrap recipe

Angelfish wrap is a light and fresh meal that can be enjoyed anytime. Air frying preserves the delicate flavours of angelfish and reduces the need for excessive oil.

Yield: 4 angelfish wraps

4 angelfish wraps Total cooking time: Approx 20 minutes

Ingredients

400g angelfish fillets

4 large flour tortillas

1 cup shredded cabbage

1 large tomato, sliced

1 avocado, sliced

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooking spray

Cooking instructions

Season the angelfish fillets with garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Drizzle with lemon juice and let it marinate for 15 minutes.

Marinate the fish fillet before cooking in the air fryer. Gif: @shaziya's recipes on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Preheat your air fryer to 180°C (350°F) for 5 minutes.

Lightly coat the air fryer basket with cooking spray. Place the marinated angelfish fillets in the basket in a single layer. Air fry for 8-10 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the fish is cooked and flakes easily with a fork.

While the fish is cooking, warm the flour tortillas in a dry skillet or microwave for a few seconds to make them pliable.

Spread a tablespoon of mayonnaise onto each tortilla. Top with shredded cabbage, sliced tomato, avocado, and cooked angelfish fillets.

Fold the bottom edge of each tortilla over the filling, then fold in the sides and roll tightly to enclose the filling.

Lightly coat the air fryer basket with cooking spray. Place the wraps seam-side down in the basket, ensuring they are not touching each other. Air fry for 3-4 minutes until the tortillas are golden brown and crispy.

Remove the wraps from the air fryer and let them cool before serving.

15. Air fryer spiced cherry glazed gammon recipe

Spiced cherry glazed gammon is a perfect holiday dish, offering a unique blend of flavours. Here is a simple recipe to prepare the delicacy using an air fryer.

Yield: 4-6 servings

4-6 servings Total cooking time: 35-40 minutes

Ingredients

1.5 kg gammon joint

1 cup cherry preserves

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooking instructions

Preheat your air fryer to 180°C (356°F).

Mix the cherry preserves, Dijon mustard, ground cinnamon, ground cloves, and ground nutmeg in a small bowl to make the glaze.

Place the gammon joint in the air fryer basket and season with salt and pepper.

Brush glaze over the gammon, and then air fry for 25-30 minutes. Gif: @Lucy Parissi on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brush the spiced cherry glaze generously over the gammon joint, ensuring it is evenly coated.

Cook the gammon in the air fryer for 25-30 minutes, flipping halfway through the cooking time and brushing with more glaze.

Check the internal temperature of the gammon with a meat thermometer. It should register at least 71°C (160°F) to ensure it is fully cooked.

Once the gammon is cooked through and caramelized on the outside, remove it from the air fryer and let it rest for a few minutes before slicing.

Serve the spiced cherry glazed gammon hot, garnished with fresh cherries and a sprinkle of chopped parsley if desired.

Air-fried gammon garnished with lemon. Gif: @Lucy Parissi on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Easy air fryer recipes for beginners in South Africa

Air frying is one of the easiest cooking methods, even for beginners. The following recipes offer a convenient and delicious way to explore its versatility.

16. Air fryer crispy salt and pepper chickpeas recipe

The dish offers a crunchy, satisfying snack or appetizer with chickpeas, salt, pepper, and oil. Follow this easy recipe to prepare at home.

Yield: 4 servings

4 servings Total cooking time: Approx 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 cans (400g each) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional for added heat)

Fresh parsley or coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)

Cooking instructions

Preheat your air fryer to 200°C (400°F).

Pat the chickpeas dry using paper towels or a clean kitchen towel. Ensure they are as dry as possible, as this will help them crisp up better in the air fryer.

Pat the chickpeas dry with a paper towel. Gif: @M Air Fryer on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In a large mixing bowl, combine the dried chickpeas, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and cayenne pepper (if using). Toss until the chickpeas are evenly coated with the seasonings.

Place the seasoned chickpeas in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Do not overcrowd the basket, as this will prevent proper crisping.

Cook the chickpeas in the air fryer at 200°C (400°F) for 15-20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through the cooking time to ensure even crisping. Keep an eye on them towards the end of the cooking time to prevent burning.

Once the chickpeas are golden brown and crispy, remove them from the air fryer and transfer them to a serving dish. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley or coriander leaves if desired.

Cook the chickpeas until golden brown and crispy. Gif: @M Air Fryer on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

17. Air fryer spring rolls recipe

Spring Roll is a crispy and delicious appetizer consisting of wrappers filled with cabbage, carrots, and proteins. Try this recipe for delicious results;

Yield: Approx 15 spring rolls

Approx 15 spring rolls Total cooking time: Approx 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 packet of spring roll pastry sheets

200g minced chicken or pork (or any protein of your choice)

1 cup shredded cabbage

1 carrot, grated

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 egg, beaten (for sealing the spring rolls)

Cooking spray or oil spray

Cooking instructions

In a pan, heat a little oil over medium heat. Add minced garlic and sauté until fragrant.

Add minced chicken or pork and cook until browned. Stir in shredded cabbage, grated carrot, soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, and pepper. Cook until the vegetables are softened. Set aside to cool.

Take one spring roll pastry sheet and place it on a clean surface in a diamond shape. Spoon about 2 tablespoons of the filling onto the bottom corner of the pastry sheet.

Placing spring rolls in an air fryer basket. Gif: @Dash of Spices on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fold the bottom corner over the filling, then fold in the sides and roll tightly to form a spring roll. Seal the edge with a beaten egg. Repeat with the remaining pastry sheets and filling.

Preheat your air-fryer to 180°C (350°F) for about 5 minutes.

Lightly spray the spring rolls with cooking spray or brush them with oil. Place the spring rolls in the air-fryer basket, leaving space between each roll to ensure even cooking.

Air-fry the spring rolls for about 10-12 minutes, flipping them halfway through the cooking time until they are golden brown and crispy.

Once done, remove the spring rolls from the air-fryer and let them cool for a few minutes before serving with your favourite dipping sauce.

Let the spring rolls cool before serving. Gif: @Dash of Spices on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

18. Air fryer granola bars recipe

Elevate your snacking experience with homemade, wholesome granola bars with oats, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and honey.

Yield: Approx 12 granola bars

Approx 12 granola bars Total cooking time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup chopped nuts (such as almonds, pecans, or walnuts)

1/4 cup honey or maple syrup

1/4 cup peanut butter or almond butter

1/4 cup dried fruit (such as raisins, cranberries, or chopped apricots)

1/4 cup desiccated coconut

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Cooking instructions

Combine the rolled oats, chopped nuts, dried fruit, desiccated coconut, cinnamon, and salt in a large mixing bowl.

Mix the rolled oats, nuts, dried fruit, and other ingredients in a bowl. Gif: @Jojo Seufert YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In a small saucepan, heat the honey (or maple syrup) and peanut butter (or almond butter) over low heat until melted and well combined. Stir in the vanilla extract.

Pour the honey-peanut butter mixture over the dry ingredients in the bowl. Mix until everything is evenly coated.

Line the bottom of your air-fryer basket with parchment paper or aluminium foil. Press the granola mixture firmly into the bottom of the basket, spreading it out evenly.

Preheat your air fryer to 300°F (150°C).

Place the basket into the preheated air fryer and cook the granola bars for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown and crispy on the edges.

Once done, remove the basket from the air fryer and allow the granola bars to cool completely before cutting them into bars.

Allow the cooked granola to cool before cutting into bars. Gif: @Jojo Seufert on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

19. Air fryer soft-boiled eggs and soldiers recipe

Soft-boiled eggs and soldiers' dish is a simple and classic breakfast, ideal for busy mornings.

Yield: 2 people

2 people Total cooking time: 11-15 minutes

Ingredients

4 large eggs

4 slices of bread (white or whole wheat)

Butter, for spreading

Salt and pepper, to taste

Optional: fresh herbs like parsley or chives for garnish

Cooking instructions

Preheat your air fryer to 160°C (320°F).

Gently place the eggs into the air fryer basket or tray.

Gently place the eggs into the air fryer basket. Gif: @Jojo Seufert on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Air fry the eggs at 160°C (320°F) for 6-7 minutes for soft-boiled eggs with a slightly runny yolk. Adjust the time based on your preference for yolk consistency.

While the eggs are cooking, toast the bread slices until golden brown.

Cut the toasted bread into strips (soldiers).

Spread butter over the soldiers while they are still warm.

Once the eggs are done, carefully remove them from the air fryer. Serve immediately with the soldiers for dipping—season with salt and pepper to taste. Optionally, garnish with chopped fresh herbs.

Serve soft-boiled eggs with soldiers for dipping. Gif: @Jojo Seufert on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

20. Air fryer maple roast brinjal recipe

Maple roast brinjal is a sweet and savoury side dish that offers a unique twist to traditional roasted vegetables. The delicacy is easy and quick to prepare.

Yield: 2-3 servings

2-3 servings Total cooking time: 20-25 minutes

Ingredients

2 medium-sized brinjals (eggplants)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Cooking instructions

Slice the brinjals into rounds about 1/2 inch thick and place them in a large bowl.

Whisk together olive oil, maple syrup, smoked paprika, ground cumin, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.

Pour the marinade over the brinjal slices. Toss gently to coat each slice evenly.

Gently coat the brinjal slices with marinade. Gif: @Sweet and Savory Meals on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Preheat your air fryer to 375°F (190°C) for about 5 minutes.

Arrange the marinated brinjal slices in a single layer in the air fryer basket.

Air-fry for 12-15 minutes, flipping halfway through or until the brinjal slices are tender and golden brown. Once cooked, remove the brinjal slices from the air fryer.

Garnish with freshly chopped parsley. Serve hot as a side dish or a light main course.

Air fry the marinated brinjal pieces for 12-15 minutes. Gif: @Sweet and Savory Meals on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

What is the best thing to cook in an air fryer?

There are many delicious foods that you can cook in an air fryer, from appetizers and snacks to main dishes and desserts. Commonly air-fried dishes include French fries, chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, bacon, doughnuts, vegetables, and fish fillets. Air fryers can also be used to reheat leftover dishes.

What foods cannot be cooked in an air fryer?

Some foods cannot be prepared in the oven for various reasons. They include;

Foods with wet batter because the batter will drip through the basket

Delicate vegetables like broccoli that could dry out or burn

Cheese because it can melt and stick to the basket

Rice or pasta because they need a lot of water to cook. However, it is possible to reheat cooked rice or pasta

Large cuts of meat, like whole turkey, do not fit properly and will not cook evenly.

Beef and chicken kebab in an air fryer basket. Photo: Jeff R Clow

What is the first thing you should cook in your air fryer?

The first thing to cook in your air fryer should be simple and easy to prepare. The dish you choose depends on your personal preferences.

Can you fry an egg in an air fryer?

You can fry an egg in an air fryer. An oven-safe dish is sprayed with cooking oil before the egg is cracked into it. It is then placed in the air fryer basket for at least 5 minutes.

How do you use an air fryer?

Follow these basic steps to use an air fryer properly;

Preheat the air fryer to the desired temperature, depending on the recipe

Place the food in the air fryer basket or tray, leaving some space for air circulation. You may need to spray or brush oil on the food or the basket to prevent sticking.

Set the timer and cook the food until it is done, flipping or shaking it halfway through if needed. You can check the food for doneness by inserting a thermometer, cutting a piece, or tasting it.

After use, allow the air fryer to cool down before cleaning it.

Roasting full chicken in an air fryer. Photo: @Thegift777

Phillips air fryer recipes in South Africa offer a delightful fusion of healthy cooking with convenience. Try any of the above recipes to inspire your next kitchen adventure.

