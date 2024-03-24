Savoury vegetable bake recipe: A wholesome delight

Veggie bake is a delightful twist to your everyday diet, offering a perfect blend of texture, flavour, and health benefits. The dish is not only easy to make but also a creative way to incorporate more plant-based foods into your diet. This article highlights one of the best savoury vegetable bake recipes to add to your recipe collection.

Baking vegetables is not a new concept in the culinary world. The practice is widely embraced across South Africa and other parts of the world, and its adaptation in modern kitchens reflects its versatility. The dish can be customized by choosing the type of vegetables and seasonings to be included.

Veggie bake recipes in South Africa

Baking vegetables is an ideal option for busy individuals because it requires minimal hands-on time. Various preparation methods are available, but the basic ingredients include mixed vegetables, spices, cheeses or cheese alternatives, and herbs. Below are the top five veggie bake recipes, including the Jamie Oliver special.

1. Creamy veggies bake with cheese recipe

The combination of cream and cheese makes this dish a beloved choice for both adults and kids. Learn how to prepare delicious baked vegetables with cheese using the following recipe.

Yield: 4-6 servings

4-6 servings Total cooking time: Approximately 45 minutes

Ingredients

500g mixed vegetables (you can combine carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and peas), chopped into bite-sized pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, chopped

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

1 cup vegetable broth

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup grated cheese (Choose your favourite cheese, like cheddar or mozzarella)

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Cooking instructions

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F).

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and chopped onion, and sauté until softened, 3-4 minutes.

Add the mixed vegetables to the skillet and cook until slightly tender, about 5-6 minutes—season with salt and pepper to taste.

Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and stir to combine, allowing the flour to cook for about 1 minute.

Slowly pour in the milk and vegetable broth, stirring constantly to prevent lumps from forming. Cook until the sauce thickens, about 5-6 minutes. Season to taste.

Transfer the creamy vegetable mixture to a baking dish. Sprinkle the grated cheese evenly over the top.

In a small bowl, mix the breadcrumbs with a drizzle of olive oil. Sprinkle the breadcrumb mixture over the cheese.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly and the breadcrumbs are golden brown.

Once baked, remove it from the oven and let it cool slightly before serving.

Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and serve while still hot.

2. Potato and vegetable bake recipe

Potatoes introduce a creamy texture and mild flavour that pairs well with fresh vegetables. To prepare the dish at home, try the following recipe.

Yield: 5-6 servings

5-6 servings Total cooking time: Approximately 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

4 large potatoes, thinly sliced

2 carrots, thinly sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 zucchini, thinly sliced

1 cup broccoli florets

1 cup cauliflower florets

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup shredded cheese (choose your favourite like cheddar or mozzarella)

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for greasing

Cooking instructions

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Grease a baking dish with olive oil and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the sliced potatoes, carrots, onion, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, and minced garlic.

Season the vegetable mixture with dried thyme, salt, and pepper. Toss well to ensure the seasoning is evenly distributed.

Layer part of the vegetable mixture into the prepared baking dish, ensuring it is evenly spread out.

Sprinkle half of the shredded cheese over the vegetables.

Repeat the layers with the remaining vegetables and cheese.

In a separate bowl, mix the heavy cream with a pinch of salt and pepper. Pour the cream mixture evenly over the layered vegetables.

Cover the baking dish with aluminium foil and bake in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

Once the vegetables are cooked through, remove the foil and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes or until the cheese is golden and bubbly.

Remove from the oven and let it cool slightly before serving with your favourite side dish.

3. Balsamic chicken veggie bake recipe

Incorporating balsamic vinegar in the dish gives it a tangy, sweet flavour that pairs well with the hearty taste of chicken and fresh vegetables. Balsamic chicken veggie bake is a one-pan meal, making it ideal for busy weeknights.

Yield: About 4 servings

About 4 servings Total cooking time: Approximately 35-40 minutes

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 cups of mixed vegetables (you can combine bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, and broccoli), chopped

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooking instructions

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

In a small bowl, whisk together the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, minced garlic, dried basil, dried oregano, salt, and pepper.

Place the chicken breasts in a baking dish large enough to accommodate them in a single layer. Pour half of the balsamic mixture over the chicken. Turn the pieces to ensure they are evenly coated.

In a separate bowl, toss the mixed vegetables with the remaining balsamic mixture until evenly coated.

Arrange the vegetables around the chicken in the baking dish.

Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender, stirring the vegetables halfway through.

Once cooked, remove the baking dish from the oven and let it cool slightly before serving.

4. Veggie pasta bake recipe

Pasta is a comforting meal that pairs well with vegetables, creating a hearty and versatile dish. To ensure a balance of flavours and texture, try the following simplified recipe.

Yield: 4-6 servings

4-6 servings Total cooking time: Around 45 minutes

Ingredients

300g pasta (choose your favourite like penne or fusilli)

2 cups mixed vegetables (you can combine bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes), chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 can (400g) chopped tomatoes

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup grated cheese (choose your favourite like cheddar or mozzarella)

Olive oil for frying

Cooking instructions

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F).

Cook the pasta according to the package instructions until it is al dente. Drain and set aside.

Heat some olive oil in a large pan over medium heat.

Add the chopped onion and garlic and sauté until softened.

Add the mixed vegetables and cook for 5-7 minutes until they are slightly tender.

Stir in the chopped tomatoes, dried oregano, dried basil, salt, and pepper. Let it simmer for another 5 minutes.

Add the cooked pasta to the sauce mixture and stir until well combined.

Transfer the pasta and vegetable mixture into a baking dish.

Sprinkle the grated cheese evenly over the top.

Place the baking dish in the preheated oven and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly and the edges are golden brown.

Once baked, remove it from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before serving.

5. Vegetable bake Jamie Oliver recipe

Jamie Oliver is one of the most respected chefs in the world. His vegetable bake recipe is ideal for preparing a family-friendly dish.

Yield: Around 8 people

Around 8 people Total cooking time: Approximately 1 hour 40 minutes

Ingredients

3 onions, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

Olive oil

3 level teaspoons of ground coriander

3 teaspoons olive tapenade

3 mixed-colour peppers

3 sweet potatoes

3 large portobello mushrooms

3 courgettes

3 x 400 g tins of plum tomatoes

3 large free-range eggs

500 g Greek-style yoghurt

100 g feta cheese

1 bunch of oregano (20g)

1 packet of filo pastry (270g)

1 mug of basmati rice, (300g)

1 x 400 g tin of butter beans

Cooking instructions

Peel and finely slice the onions and garlic. Place them in a large casserole pan on medium heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, ground coriander, and tapenade. Stir regularly.

Deseed the peppers, scrub the sweet potatoes, and chop them into 3-cm chunks along with the mushrooms and courgettes.

Lightly char each vegetable in a large, dry, non-stick pan on high heat to intensify the flavour. Transfer them to the casserole pan.

Add the plum tomatoes to the casserole pan, breaking them up with a spoon, and pour in two tins of water.

Simmer gently for 30 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are soft. Season to taste, then let it cool and cover. You can refrigerate overnight.

Beat the eggs into the yoghurt, crumble and mix in the feta, then cover and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to cook, preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.

Use half of the oregano as a brush to coat the inside of a large roasting tray or baking dish with oil.

Layer in all but one of the filo sheets, leaving an overhang and brushing with oil as required.

Evenly sprinkle in the rice, drain and scatter over the beans, then pour in the vegetable stew.

Scrunch over the remaining sheet of filo and fold in the overhang. Brush the top with oil.

Bake on the bottom of the oven for 1 hour.

Remove from the oven and use the back of a spoon to crack the top of the pastry.

Spoon over the creamy topping. Pick the remaining oregano, rub it in oil, and then sprinkle it over the top.

Return to the middle of the oven for another 40 minutes or until golden.

Serve while still hot with your favourite salad.

FAQs

Baked vegetable delicacy is a go-to dish if you are embracing a healthy diet but still want to experience a savoury taste. Using seasonal ingredients makes it adaptable. Here are some frequently asked questions about the dish.

How many calories are in a vegetable bake?

300g of regular vegetable bake has around 225 calories. The amount varies with the ingredients incorporated in the adopted recipe.

Which vegetables are best for baking?

Various vegetables turn into flavourful, caramelized delights when baked in the oven. Your veggie bake can include ingredients like broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, bell peppers, eggplant, carrots, and onions.

What to eat with baked vegetables in South Africa?

Baked vegetables pair well with several foods from the diverse South African cuisine. The dish can be served with bobotie, spicy rice, braaied meat, umqombothi, a variety of sauces, and fruits for a sweet contrast to the savoury flavours.

How do you store baked vegetables?

Leftover vegetables can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer. Do the following to ensure proper storage:

Let the baked veggies cool to room temperature before placing them in the fridge. Refrigerating while still warm releases steam, which can make them soggy.

The food should be kept in an airtight container.

If the dish is to be stored in a freezer, you should ensure all the air is released to avoid a freezer ban.

When you are ready to eat the dish, reheat it in the oven, microwave, or on the stovetop until it is heated through. For frozen veggie bake, thaw in the refrigerator overnight before reheating it.

How long does veggie bake last in the fridge?

For the best flavour and texture, ensure you consume refrigerated veggie bake within four days. The dish can stay for up to three months if frozen.

Savoury vegetable bake recipes are quick and easy to prepare at home. It is an ideal choice of dish when hosting a gathering, planning a picnic, and as a family lunch. Bon appétit!

