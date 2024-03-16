South African pepper steak pie recipe: A juicy and tasty pie

Pepper steak pie is a popular comfort food across South Africa. The savoury delicacy is known for its robust flavours achieved by combining a rich pepper-infused meat filling with a flaky, buttery golden crust. Learn how to make a delicious pepper steak pie at home with the recipe highlighted below.

Sliced meat pie on a table. Photo: Mariha-kitchen/Photography Firm (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

An excellent pepper steak pie can be achieved if you have a balance of ingredients, including tender meat, the right pastry, and rich gravy. Ensure proper cooking of pastry, which is essential for a great pie experience, and remember to use high-quality ingredients.

Creamy pepper steak pie recipe South Africa

Pie preparation methods continue to evolve, especially when it comes to the filling. Pepper steak filling is a beloved classic that can be customized to suit individual tastes. The following recipe incorporates cream, but you can leave it out to enjoy the traditional taste of Cape Malay pepper steak pie.

Yield: Around 6 servings

Around 6 servings Total preparation and cooking time: Approximately 2 hours

Pepper steak pie ingredients

For the pepper pie crust filling, you will need the following ingredients;

500g beef steak, thinly sliced

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

200g mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup beef broth

1 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

For the pie crust, you need the following ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup cold butter, diced

4-5 tablespoons ice water

1 egg, beaten

Cooking instructions

To prepare the pie crust, follow these easy steps:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt.

Add the diced cold butter and mix using a pastry cutter or your fingertips until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Gradually add the ice water, one tablespoon at a time, mixing until the dough comes together.

Shape the dough into a ball, wrap it in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Wrap the dough and then refrigerate before making the pie crust. Gif: @Natashaskitchen on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To prepare the pie filling, do the following:

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the thinly sliced beef steak and cook until browned on all sides. Remove from the skillet and set aside.

In the same skillet, add the diced onion and minced garlic. Sauté until translucent.

Add the diced bell peppers and sliced mushrooms. Cook until softened.

Push the vegetables to the side of the skillet and melt the butter in the space.

Sprinkle the flour over the melted butter and whisk until smooth and bubbly.

Gradually pour in the beef broth and heavy cream, stirring constantly until the sauce thickens.

Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Return the cooked beef steak to the skillet and stir to combine. Remove from heat and let the filling cool slightly.

Mix the ingredients with the cooked steak. Gif: @AndrewsSimplecooking on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To assemble the homemade pepper steak pie, do the following:

Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F).

Roll out the chilled pie crust on a lightly floured surface to fit the available pie dish.

Transfer the pie crust to the pie dish, trimming any excess dough from the edges.

Pour the slightly cooled pie filling into the prepared pie crust. You can also pre-bake the crust before adding the filling to avoid sogginess.

Roll out any remaining dough and cut it into small pieces to cover the pie filling.

Brush the beaten egg over the pie crust.

Fill the pie crust and then brush the beaten egg over it before placing it in the oven. Gif: @AndrewsSimplecooking on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To bake and serve the pepper steak pie, follow these steps:

Place the pie dish on a baking sheet to ensure it catches any drips.

Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbly.

Remove from the oven and let the pie cool for a few minutes before serving.

Slice the creamy pepper steak pie and serve with your desired side dish while still hot.

Serve the steak pie with your desired side dish while still hot. Gif: @AndrewsSimplecooking on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Pepper steak pie is an essential addition to your recipe collection. Here are some frequently asked questions and answers for a clearer understanding of how to prepare the delicacy.

What is pepper steak sauce made of?

Classic pepper steak sauce has ingredients like soy sauce, beef broth, onions, and crushed peppercorns or bell pepper. It can be spiced with ginger, garlic, and black pepper.

Some recipes incorporate cornstarch to thicken the sauce and create a savoury coating for the beef. Sugar can also be added to balance the sauce flavours.

How do you make pepper steak that is not chewy?

Here are some tips to help you keep the steak from getting tough and chewy:

Marinating can help tenderize the meat.

Cutting against the grain helps shorten the muscle fibres, hence less chewy meat.

Adopt proper cooking methods like braising and slow cooking to break down the collagen and connective tissues. Some recipes use high heat, which ensures quick cooking and locks in juices for a tender steak.

Avoid overcooking the steak because intense heat destroys fats in the meat, making it dehydrated and shrinking the fibres.

Meat pie with mashed potato, peas, carrots and gravy. Photo: Joe Gough

Source: Getty Images

What is the best tender meat for pepper steak?

It is essential to select the right cut of meat for a flavourful and tender dish. Excellent options should include lean meat such as flank steak, round steak, top sirloin, and tenderloin.

Can you make individual smaller pepper steak pies instead of one large one?

You can make smaller pepper steak pies instead of one large pie. Smaller pies are ideal if you are serving many people at a gathering or party.

How do you tell if a steak pie is cooked?

The pie should be adequately cooked for a delicious dish. Here are some tips to help you check if the dish is ready to serve:

Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of the pie. The temperature should reach at least 63°C (145°F).

The crust should be golden brown and crispy.

The filling should be bubbling hot, and you should be able to see steam coming out of the vents on the top of the pie crust.

Follow the recommended cooking time on your recipe.

Sliced meat pie with red and green peppers. Photo: Photography Firm

Source: Getty Images

How long does a steak pie last?

The shelf life of a steak pie depends on the storage. Freshly baked pie can last up to 5 days if refrigerated. A frozen pie in a properly wrapped airtight container can stay up to three months.

When you are ready to eat frozen or refrigerated steak pie, it is crucial to ensure it is reheated thoroughly. You can bake at a low oven temperature for a more extended period so that it does not burn.

In case your meat pie has any signs of spoilage, like a sour taste, visible mould, discolouration, or a weird smell, you are advised to discard it. This is to prevent food poisoning.

How do you keep the bottom of a steak pie from getting soggy?

Pies usually get soggy at the bottom when the wet filling seeps into the crust. You can do the following to ensure the pie is crispy:

Pre-bake the crust before adding the meat filling.

Bake the pie on the lower rack as it helps concentrate heat on the bottom crust, making it crispy.

Coat the inside of the bottom crust with ingredients like egg whites or corn syrup.

You can add a layer of dried breadcrumbs or crushed cornflakes on the bottom crust before adding the wet meat filling.

Baked steak pie with peppercorns. Photo: Photography Firm

Source: Getty Images

Why is the steak pie not rising?

The steak pie may fail to rise for various reasons, including the following:

Warm butter

Incorrect rolling and folding of the butter

Cutting dough the wrong way

Using too much flour

Baking at a very low oven temperature

What to serve with steak pie?

Steak pie pairs well with various side dishes. Popular foods that complement the delicacy's flavours include green and roasted vegetables, chunky chips, wholegrain mustard mash, cauliflower cheese, mashed potatoes, Dijon mustard, and red wine.

Pepper steak pie calories

The calorie count in a steak pie depends on the ingredients used and the serving size. For example, 100 grams of Woolworth's pepper steak pie consists of around 258 calories. The fat content is 15.2 grams, while the carbohydrate content is 20 grams.

Steak pie served with chips and gravy. Photo: Joe Gough

Source: Getty Images

The pepper steak pie recipe is easy to follow and can be adopted by any kitchen enthusiast. The classic dish can be served during family dinners or as part of a festive spread at social gatherings.

READ ALSO: Bean curry: An easy and tasty South African recipe

Briefly.co.za shared a simple recipe for preparing bean curry the South African way. Dairy-free and meat-free curried beans can be enjoyed by vegans and vegetarians, including individuals with lactose intolerance.

Various bean curry recipes are available due to the dish's versatility and adaptability in multiple cuisines. Try the recipe highlighted in the article for delicious results!

Source: Briefly News