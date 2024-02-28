Easy creamy beef stew and dumplings recipe to try at home

Beef stew and dumplings are a classic dish enjoyed worldwide. It is known for its hearty and comforting appeal, which is made possible by the rich flavour and tender beef. The soft and fluffy dumplings add a touch of indulgence to the stew. Learn how to make the delicacy in simple steps highlighted in the beef stew and dumplings recipe below.

Beef stew and dumplings with green peas, potatoes, and carrots. Photo: JoeGough/Lauri Patterson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Beef stew and dumplings are usually cooked in one pot, saving you time and dishes. You can also customize the recipe to suit your taste preferences by adjusting the ingredients.

Creamy beef stew and dumplings recipe

This recipe adds a creamy and indulgent twist to the classic dish, making it irresistibly delicious. If you prefer the hearty flavour of traditional beef stew, you can remove cream from the ingredients. Here is an easy-to-follow recipe to prepare the dish at home.

Yield: 4-6 servings

4-6 servings Preparation time: 20-30 minutes

20-30 minutes Cooking time for beef stew: 1.5-2 hours

1.5-2 hours Cooking time for dumplings: 15-20 minutes

15-20 minutes Total time: 2-2.5 hours

Ingredients

For the beef stew, you need the following:

1.5 lbs (680g) beef stew meat, cubed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 carrots, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups beef broth

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 bay leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour (for thickening)

For the dumplings, you need the following:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup milk

2 tablespoons melted butter

Cooking instructions

To prepare the beef stew, follow these simple steps:

Heat olive oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat.

Season the meat with salt and pepper and then brown the meat in the pot until all sides are nicely seared. Remove the meat and set it aside.

Brown the meat before preparing the stew. Gif: @Jonathan Martin on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the same pot, add diced onions, carrots, and celery. Sauté until they begin to soften, about 5 minutes.

Add minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant.

Sprinkle flour over the vegetables and cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Pour in beef broth, heavy cream, and tomato paste. Stir well to combine.

Return the browned beef to the pot. Add bay leaves and bring the stew to a simmer.

Cover the pot and let it simmer gently for about 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the beef is tender and the stew has thickened. Stir occasionally.

Cover the pot and let the stew simmer for about 2 hours. Gif: @Jonathan Martin on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To prepare the dumplings, follow this procedure:

In a mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt for the dumplings.

Stir in milk and melted butter until just combined. Do not overmix; the batter should be slightly lumpy.

Drop spoonfuls of the prepared dumplings into the simmering stew. Gif: @Jonathan Martin on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To cook the dumplings in the stew, do the following:

Once the stew is thick and the beef is tender, drop spoonfuls of the dumpling batter directly into the simmering stew.

Cover the pot again and let the dumplings cook for 15-20 minutes or until they are cooked through and fluffy. Avoid lifting the lid during this time to keep the steam trapped and help the dumplings cook evenly.

Once the dumplings are cooked, remove the pot from the heat.

Serve the creamy beef stew with dumplings hot, garnished with fresh chopped herbs if desired.

Serve the beef stew and dumplings dish while it is still hot. Gif: @Jonathan Martin on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Beef stew recipe in South Africa

Beef stew is a special part of South African cuisine, known for its richness and nostalgic connections. You can adopt this recipe to prepare the iconic dish at home.

Yield: 4-6 people

4-6 people Total cooking time: 1.5-2 hours

Ingredients

You will need the following items for this recipe:

2 lbs (about 1 kg) beef chuck or stewing beef, cut into cubes

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, sliced

2 potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 cups beef broth

1 cup red wine (optional)

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Cooking instructions

Heat the vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the beef cubes and brown them on all sides. Do this in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding the pot. Remove the browned beef from the pot and set it aside.

The meat should be browned to enhance the stew's flavour. Gif: @Ardie's Kitchen on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the same pot, add the chopped onions and garlic. Sauté until the onions are translucent and fragrant, about 3-4 minutes.

Add the sliced carrots and cubed potatoes to the pot. Cook for another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Return the browned beef cubes to the pot. Add the chopped tomatoes, tomato paste, beef broth, red wine (if using), bay leaves, and dried thyme. Then, season with salt and pepper to taste.

Bring the stew to a boil and then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot and let the stew simmer for 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the beef is tender and the vegetables are cooked through. Stir occasionally, and add more broth or water if necessary to reach your desired consistency.

Once the stew is done cooking, taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. Remove the bay leaves before serving.

Serve the South African beef stew hot, garnished with chopped fresh parsley. You can serve it with rice, mashed potatoes, or bread.

Serve your cooked beef stew as desired. Gif: @Thato Cooks on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about beef stew and dumplings.

What to serve with beef stew and dumplings?

The delicacy can be served with various meals that complement its richness. Possible sides include roasted or steamed vegetables, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, crusty bread, green salad, and rice. It can also be enjoyed alone.

Where did beef stew and dumplings come from?

The exact origin of beef stew and dumplings is not known. The delicacies have roots in various cultures and date back to several centuries ago.

Beef stews have been prepared since medieval times when ingredients were simmered together in a pot over an open fire. Slow-cooking methods were often adopted for tougher cuts of meat.

The combination of dumplings and beef stew is a culinary evolution. Different variations of the delicacy have emerged in different regions, each with unique ingredients and cooking techniques.

What kind of beef is best for stew?

The best beef for stew is a tougher cut that becomes tender and flavourful when slow-cooked. Such cuts have a high amount of connective tissues that break down during cooking, resulting in a rich stew. They include chuck, round, brisket, short rib, and shank.

Beef stew with dumplings and vegetables in a rich tomato and stock-based gravy. Photo: @from_my_point_of_view

Source: Getty Images

What makes beef stew better?

You can make beef stew flavourful by doing any of the following:

Use a high-quality cut of beef

Browning the meat before making the stew

Cooking over low heat for an extended period to allow the flavours to meld and the beef to become tender.

Add spices and seasonings to enhance flavour and aroma.

Thicken the stew with ingredients like mashed potatoes, tapioca, and flour

What are the dumplings made of in stew?

Dumplings typically consist of flour, fat or butter, leavening agents, and liquid (water, milk, or broth). The ingredients can vary with the recipe used.

How do you tell when dumplings are done?

To know if the dumplings are done, you can try any of the following:

Insert a toothpick or fork into the centre of a dumpling. If it comes out clean, they are done.

Gently press on the top of a dumpling. If it feels firm and springy, they are ready to eat.

You can use the float test by dropping a dumpling into boiling water. If it floats, the dumpling is cooked through.

Check the cooking time, which depends on the recipe and size of the dumplings.

Can you make beef stew and dumplings in a slow cooker?

Slow cooker beef stew and dumplings recipe is a convenient and hands-off method. It is usually preferred because it yields tender meat and flavourful stew.

Beef stew with dumplings in a casserole dish. Photo: Joe Gough

Source: Getty Images

Enjoy the classic appeal of beef stew and dumplings with family and friends by preparing the dish at home. The recipe is simple, but the results are delicious!

READ ALSO: 25 fruit platter ideas to try: Unforgettable presentation

Briefly.co.za shared fruit platter ideas to help you plan for your next party or family gathering. A good platter should have vibrant colours and an artistic presentation that makes an attractive centrepiece.

Fruit charcuterie boards are often preferred as snacks or appetizers at parties because everyone enjoys fruits, including people with dietary restrictions. Check the article for more on how to present your platter with available fruits.

Source: Briefly News