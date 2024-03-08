Classic 7 Colours Food: A savoury South African recipe

7 Colours Food, also known as Seven Colours Sunday, is a traditional South African meal that showcases an array of vibrant colours on the plate. The culinary concept consists of a starch (rice or pap), a protein, and a variety of vegetable side dishes. This guide will help you recreate the delightful dish in your kitchen.

7 Colours Food arranged on a plate.

The origin of seven colours food in South Africa is intertwined with the country's complex and diverse cultural heritage. It is a reflection of centuries of historical influences and the blending of various culinary traditions.

7 colours food recipes South Africa

South African Sunday lunch ideas cannot be complete without Seven Colours Food on the table. It is a great way to bring families and friends together to celebrate the country's rich tapestry of indigenous cuisine.

This recipe consists of rice (white/yellow), beetroot salad (purple/red), pumpkin (orange), spinach (green), potato salad (yellow from mayonnaise), coleslaw (white and carrot orange), and a protein of your choice like roasted chicken or beef (brown).

Yield: 6 people

6 people Total preparation and cooking time: Approximately 2 hours

Vibrant seven colours delicacy.

Ingredients

For the roast chicken, you will need the following items;

1 whole chicken (about 1.5 kg)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

For the rice, you will need the following items;

2 cups long-grain rice

4 cups water

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 cinnamon stick

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup raisins

For the beetroot salad, you will need the following items;

4 medium beetroots

1/4 cup vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh herbs for garnish

For the pumpkin, you will need the following items;

500g pumpkin, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon butter

Salt to taste

For the spinach, you will need the following ingredients;

500g fresh spinach, washed and chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Pinch of nutmeg

For the potato salad, you will need the following ingredients;

4 large potatoes, boiled, peeled, and cubed

2 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons chopped chives

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

For the coleslaw, you will need the following items;

1/2 small head of cabbage, thinly sliced

1 large carrot, grated

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped fresh parsley or cilantro for garnish

Cooking instructions

Seven Colours food involves preparing each of the seven dishes to be served together. Here are the easy-to-follow cooking instructions for the classic comfort meal.

To prepare roast chicken

Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F).

Remove any giblets from the chicken and rinse it inside and out with cold water. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels.

In a small bowl, mix the olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to create the seasoning.

Rub this mixture all over the chicken, both on the outside and inside the cavity. Make sure it is evenly coated for the best flavour. Place it in a roasting pan or on a rack.

Roast the chicken as a whole or cut into pieces.

Put it in the preheated oven and roast for about 1 hour and 20 minutes, or until the juices run clear when you cut. The internal temperature should reach at least 73°C (165°F).

For an extra juicy and flavourful chicken, baste it occasionally with its juices during the roasting process.

Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the oven and let it rest for about 10-15 minutes before carving.

Carve the chicken into pieces as desired and serve.

Roasted chicken pieces.

To prepare the rice

Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear. This helps to remove excess starch from the rice, which can make it gummy.

In a medium-sized pot, bring the 4 cups of water to a boil, then add the turmeric, cinnamon stick, sugar, and salt. Stir well to ensure the turmeric is completely dissolved and the flavours start to infuse the water.

Add the rinsed rice to the pot and stir gently to mix everything. Return the mixture to a boil. Then, reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let it simmer for 18-20 minutes or until the rice is tender and the water has been absorbed. Avoid stirring the rice while it is cooking to prevent it from becoming mushy.

Add raisins about 5 minutes before the end of the cooking time. This will allow them to plump up and integrate nicely with the rice without becoming too mushy.

Once the rice is cooked, turn off the heat and let it sit, covered, for about 5 minutes. This allows the rice to steam further and become fluffy.

Remove the lid and take out the cinnamon stick. Use a fork to fluff the rice gently. Serve while still hot.

Serve the rice while still hot.

To prepare the beetroot salad

Thoroughly wash the beetroots to remove any dirt.

Place the beetroots in a large pot and cover them with water. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for about 30-45 minutes, or until the beetroots are fork tender.

Once the beetroots are cooked, drain them and let them cool until they can be handled comfortably. Slip off the skins, which should come off easily.

Slice the cooked beetroots into thin slices or dice them, then place them in a mixing bowl.

In a small bowl, mix the 1/4 cup of vinegar and 2 tablespoons of sugar until the sugar is mostly dissolved. Taste and adjust the sweetness if necessary. Add salt to taste.

Pour the vinegar mixture over the sliced beetroots in the mixing bowl. Toss gently to ensure all the beet slices are coated with the dressing. Drizzle olive oil over the salad and toss again.

Cover the salad and refrigerate it for at least 30 minutes. This allows the flavours to meld together.

Taste the salad and adjust the seasoning with more salt or vinegar. Garnish with fresh herbs like chopped parsley or dill, and sprinkle freshly ground black pepper to enhance the flavours.

Beetroot salad.

To prepare the pumpkin

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F).

Peel the pumpkin and remove the seeds. Cut it into evenly sized cubes or chunks.

In a mixing bowl, combine the chopped pumpkin, brown sugar, and ground cinnamon. Toss the pumpkin cubes until they are evenly coated with the sugar and cinnamon mixture.

Melt the butter and drizzle it over the seasoned pumpkin cubes. Gently toss to ensure the butter is evenly distributed.

Transfer the pumpkin cubes to a baking dish or tray lined with parchment paper. Arrange them in a single layer for even cooking. Sprinkle a pinch of salt over the pumpkin for enhanced flavour.

Place the baking dish in the preheated oven and bake for about 25-30 minutes, or until the pumpkin is tender and caramelized around the edges.

Remove it from the oven and serve while still warm.

Cinnamon and nutmeg roasted pumpkin.

To prepare the spinach

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Add the minced garlic and chopped onion to the pot and sauté until the onion is translucent and fragrant.

Add the chopped spinach to the pot and stir well to combine. Allow the spinach to wilt and cook down for about 5-7 minutes.

Season the spinach with salt, pepper, and a pinch of nutmeg if using. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

Once the spinach is cooked to your liking, remove the pot from the heat. Serve while still hot.

Cooked spinach with onions and tomatoes.

To prepare the potato salad

In a large bowl, combine the boiled and cubed potatoes, chopped hard-boiled eggs, chopped onion, parsley, and chives.

In a separate small bowl, mix the mayonnaise and mustard.

Pour the mayonnaise mixture over the potato mixture and gently toss until all ingredients are evenly coated.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving to allow the flavours to meld together.

Serve the potato salad chilled.

Ready-to-eat potato salad.

To prepare the coleslaw

In a large mixing bowl, combine the thinly sliced cabbage, grated carrot, and sliced onion.

In a separate small bowl, mix the mayonnaise, white vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper until properly combined.

Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss until all the vegetables are evenly coated.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a lid and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to meld together.

Before serving, give the coleslaw a final toss and garnish with chopped fresh parsley or cilantro.

Serve chilled.

Prepare the coleslaw and chill before serving.

To serve the Seven Colours Food

Arrange each component separately on a serving platter or plate them individually to showcase the vibrant colours.

Serve with your favourite accompaniment that complements the meal, like chutney, sambals, and pickles.

Seven Colours Food on a plate.

FAQs

Families have enjoyed the delightful and culturally rich 7 Colours Food for generations, but its appeal never fades. Here are some frequently asked questions about the iconic South African meal.

What is 7 Colours Food?

7 Colours Food in South Africa is a vibrant and delightful traditional dish that represents the diverse culinary influences in the country. It typically consists of several colours of food on one plate. The specific dishes and colours can vary. The dish is often served during Sunday gatherings and special occasions.

How to cook 7 Colours Food

Cooking the delicacy involves preparing various dishes. Try these tips to make the best Sunday kos meal;

Decide on the dishes you want to include for each colour. The foods can consist of traditional South African recipes as well as your other preferences.

Gather all the necessary ingredients for each dish according to your chosen recipes.

Start by cooking the starches like pap (maize meal porridge) or rice.

Prepare the protein dishes such as beef stew, roast chicken, or fish.

Cook the vegetables separately. You can make dishes like butternut squash, spinach, carrots, or any other vegetable dish you prefer.

Once all the dishes are cooked, arrange them on a large serving plate or individual plates, ensuring that each colour is represented.

Serve the 7 Colours meal with the accompaniments of your choice.

Seven Colours Food presented on plates.

Is 7 Colours a popular dish in South Africa?

Several Colours Food is a beloved and traditional meal that holds nostalgic memories for many South Africans. Families often enjoy it on Sundays or during special occasions like Christmas.

Can you customize the 7 Colours recipe?

You can customize the dish based on your preferences, dietary restrictions, and ingredient availability. While the basic components remain consistent, you can add your twist to the dish by experimenting with flavours and textures.

Is it difficult to prepare 7 colours?

Preparing the Seven Colours Food is not difficult. However, it requires careful planning to ensure you have a balance of colours, textures, and flavours.

Can you eat 7 Colours Food for dinner?

7 Colours Food is one of the best dinner ideas in South Africa. Apart from the vibrant colours and nostalgic comfort, the meal is nutritious and wholesome. It is a balanced diet consisting of proteins, starch, and health-friendly vegetables.

7 Colours Food recipes are a special part of the diverse South African cuisine. The classic meal can be enjoyed at home, in restaurants, and at celebratory gatherings. Make yours at home to create unforgettable memories with family and friends!

