KFC menu and latest updated prices in South Africa (2024)

KFC is a fast-food restaurant chain franchise that has existed in South Africa since the early 1970s. The restaurant offers a wide range of meals, from the iconic original recipe chicken to the fiery Zinger Burger, each crafted to deliver a satisfying customer experience. Here are the tasty items on the KFC menu.

KFC offers a diverse selection that caters to all tastes, ensuring every meal is memorable.

The KFC menu in South Africa offers an irresistible blend of classic favourites and adventurous new options. Whether grabbing a quick snack or enjoying a family feast, KFC promises deliciousness in every bite. Discover the joy of sharing these mouthwatering meals with friends and family today.

KFC menu with prices in South Africa in 2024

KFC offers exciting and tantalizing meals, including burgers, twisters, and shareable buckets. They provide diverse finger-licking choices, catering to various tastes and preferences. Below is a breakdown of the various KFC menus with prices in 2024;

KFC box meals menu

KFC continues to excite its fans across the nation due to their innovative promotions and seasonal specials.

KFC's box meals menu comprises different combinations of food items from drinks, burgers, and snack & side items. These include;

Item Price Nugget Box Buddy R72.90 Fully Loaded Box with Buddy Bottle R104.90 All-Star Box with Buddy Bottle R87.90 Double sweet chilli box R69.90 Dunked crunch box R69.90 Peri Prego box R69.90 Crunchmaster Sweet Chilli Box Meal R105.90 Crunchmaster Peri Peri (Prego) Box Meal R105.90 Crunchmaster Dunked Box Meal R105.90 Reg Fully Loaded Box Meal With Zinger Burger And Buddy Drink R104.90

KFC family treat menu

KFC offers several delicious treats, which include;

Item Price Family Treat 10pc R317.90 Family Treat 8pc R281.90 All-in-One Feast R197.90 Big 6 Deal R161.90 2 Can Dine Buddy R167.90 15 piece meal R395

KFC wings menu

Enjoy delicious KFC wings.

The KFC wing menu has a variety of options. Below is a detailed breakdown of the menu, including the KFC dunked wings prices;

Item Price 10 Dunked Wings R97.90 10 zinger Wings R93.90 Dunked Wings R55.90 4 Zinger Wings R49.90 24 Zinger Wings R182.90

KFC bucket menu

The KFC bucket menu price is as follows;

Item Price 21 Piece Bucket R365.90 15 Piece Bucket R279.90 9 Piece Bucket R182.90

KFC burger menu

The KFC burger menu consists of the following tantalizing treats;

Item Price Double Sweet Chilli Cheese Crunch Burger R39.90 Double Sweet Chilli Cheese Crunch Burger meal buddy R57.90 Dunked Crunch Burger R39.90 Dunked Crunch Burger meal buddy R57.90 Peri Prego Crunch Burger R35.90 Peri Prego Crunch Burger buddy R57.90 Colonel Burger R60.90 Double Crunch Burger R72.90 Zinger Burger R51.90 Snack Burger R29.90 Krusher Burger Combo – Oreo R89.90 Verry Berry Krusher Burger Meal R89.90

KFC Streetwise menu

KFC offers exciting and tantalizing meals, catering to various tastes and preferences.

Here is the price list of all Streetwise meals prices as of 2024;

Item Price Streetwise Five With Chips R121.90 Streetwise 4 R95.90 Streetwise Three with Chips R72.90 Streetwise Three with Regular Pap R72.90 Streetwise Bucket for One R44.90 Streetwise Snack Pack Pops R36.90 Streetwise Snack Pack Burger R36.90 Streetwise Two with Chips R49.90 Streetwise Two with Regular Pap R49.90

KFC snacks and side menus

The KFC menu price list for snacks is as follows:

Item Price Colonel Dip R10.00 6pc Nuggets R36.90 9pc Nuggets R42.90 Sweet Chilli Dip R10.00 Verry berry krusher R44.90 Regular Coleslaw R24.90 Crunch Burger R36.90 Regular Sprinkle Pops R54.90 Large Mash & Gravy R27.90 Regular Mash & Gravy R20.90 Snack Burger R29.90 Mini Loaf R15.90 Dunked Pops R36.90 Pops R29.90 Large Pops R54.90 Wrapster R35.90 Regular Chips R27.90 Oreo krusher R44.90

KFC ice cream/dessert menu

Enjoy a great dining experience every time you visit KFC due to its unique ice cream and dessert menu.

Item Price Verry Berry Krusher R44.90 Chocolate Sundae R18.90 Mixed Berry Sundae R18.90 Oreo Krusher R42.90 Soft Serve Twirl with Chocolate R9.90 Soft Serve Twirl R9.90

KFC milkshake menu

KFC primarily offers classic flavours like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry for their milkshakes.

The KFC milkshake prices are as follows;

Item Price Chocolate Milkshake R31.90 Strawberry Milkshake R31.90 Oreo sundae R18.90

KFC's daily special promotions

KFC has the following promotions;

Item Price Burger Meal R99.90 Kids Meal R39.90 12 Piece Chicken Feast R149.90 10 Piece Chicken Feast R129.90 8 Piece Chicken Feast R109.90 Zinger Tower Meal R149.90 Zinger Box Meal R129.90 Chicken Little Meal R99.90 Wrap Meal R99.90

KFC twisters menu price

Item Price BoxMaster R78.90 Classic Twister R70.90 Sweet Chilli Twister R70.90 Wrapstar R66.90 KFC Twister Meal R84.90 Spicy Mini Twister R39.90

KFC fast food restaurants operate various branches across South Africa. Visit your nearest branch and experience a world where dining is an extraordinary adventure. Below are some of their branches and contacts;

1. KFC Bryanston

Address : Cnr Braam Fisher Dr &, Shop SA1, Sandton View Shopping Centre, Homestead Ave, Kensington B, Johannesburg.

: Cnr Braam Fisher Dr &, Shop SA1, Sandton View Shopping Centre, Homestead Ave, Kensington B, Johannesburg. Phone: +27 12 443 4064

2. KFC – Port Elizabeth

Address : 40 Heugh Road, Walmer, Port Elizabeth, 6070

: 40 Heugh Road, Walmer, Port Elizabeth, 6070 Phone Number: +27 41 581 8053

3. KFC Maitland

Address: 389 Voortrekker Rd, Maitland, Cape Town, 7405, South Africa.

389 Voortrekker Rd, Maitland, Cape Town, 7405, South Africa. Phone: +27 21 510 1099

4. KFC Alexandra

Address: Shop 7, Alexandra Plaza, Alexandra 2090

Shop 7, Alexandra Plaza, Alexandra 2090 Phone: +27124434070

5. KFC – Sandton City

Address: Sandton City, 83 Rivonia Road, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2146

Sandton City, 83 Rivonia Road, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2146 Phone: +27 11 883 0113

6. KFC – Pretoria CBD

Address : 123 Pretorius Street, Pretoria, 0002

: 123 Pretorius Street, Pretoria, 0002 Phone: +27 12 326 1606

7. KFC – Durban Gateway

Address: Gateway Theatre of Shopping, 1 Palm Boulevard, Umhlanga Ridge, Durban, 4319

Gateway Theatre of Shopping, 1 Palm Boulevard, Umhlanga Ridge, Durban, 4319 Phone: +27 31 566 1964

The KFC menu in South Africa offers an irresistible blend of classic favourites and adventurous new options.

How much is a Streetwise 5?

A Streetwise 5-buddy meal costs R143.90 at KFC South Africa. The deal has 5 pieces of Original Recipe chicken alongside tasty Regular Chips. KFC also offers other mindblowing Streetwise menus to help you indulge your cravings.

How much is 6 piece at KFC?

KFC offers a Tuesday special 6 piece for R69.00. The meal comprises 6 pieces of chicken drumstick.

How much is 12 pieces of KFC?

The KFC 12-piece chicken meal costs around R149.90 in South Africa. It includes 12 pieces of Original Recipe Chicken, including chicken breasts, wings, drumsticks, and thighs coated with a layer of crunch.

What is a KFC 4-piece meal?

The KFC Streetwise four-meal comprises four pieces of Original Recipe chicken, a pack of regular crunchy fries, and a drink. This fantastic deal costs R95.90.

What is in the KFC bucket for 1?

It comprises tasty items, including one crispy chicken piece, 2 zinger wings, and a small pack of original signature fries. One can also choose any favourite cold drink to enjoy with this meal.

Whether grabbing a quick snack or enjoying a family feast, KFC promises deliciousness in every bite.

What is the Streetwise 2 KFC price?

The Streetwise 2 costs R47,90. You can choose between the Streetwise Two with Chips and the Streetwise Two with Regular Pap.

What is the price of the 9-piece KFC bucket?

The 9-piece KFC breakfast bucket costs R182.90. This crispy and spicy bucket comprises a perfect combination of crispy and spicy-coated chicken pieces.

Above is everything you would love to know about the iconic KFC menu. It also features a variety of sides, like crispy fries and creamy coleslaw. This diverse selection caters to all tastes, ensuring every meal is memorable.

