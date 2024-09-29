KFC menu and latest updated prices in South Africa (2024)
KFC is a fast-food restaurant chain franchise that has existed in South Africa since the early 1970s. The restaurant offers a wide range of meals, from the iconic original recipe chicken to the fiery Zinger Burger, each crafted to deliver a satisfying customer experience. Here are the tasty items on the KFC menu.
The KFC menu in South Africa offers an irresistible blend of classic favourites and adventurous new options. Whether grabbing a quick snack or enjoying a family feast, KFC promises deliciousness in every bite. Discover the joy of sharing these mouthwatering meals with friends and family today.
KFC menu with prices in South Africa in 2024
KFC offers exciting and tantalizing meals, including burgers, twisters, and shareable buckets. They provide diverse finger-licking choices, catering to various tastes and preferences. Below is a breakdown of the various KFC menus with prices in 2024;
KFC box meals menu
KFC's box meals menu comprises different combinations of food items from drinks, burgers, and snack & side items. These include;
|Item
|Price
|Nugget Box Buddy
|R72.90
|Fully Loaded Box with Buddy Bottle
|R104.90
|All-Star Box with Buddy Bottle
|R87.90
|Double sweet chilli box
|R69.90
|Dunked crunch box
|R69.90
|Peri Prego box
|R69.90
|Crunchmaster Sweet Chilli Box Meal
|R105.90
|Crunchmaster Peri Peri (Prego) Box Meal
|R105.90
|Crunchmaster Dunked Box Meal
|R105.90
|Reg Fully Loaded Box Meal With Zinger Burger And Buddy Drink
|R104.90
KFC family treat menu
KFC offers several delicious treats, which include;
|Item
|Price
|Family Treat 10pc
|R317.90
|Family Treat 8pc
|R281.90
|All-in-One Feast
|R197.90
|Big 6 Deal
|R161.90
|2 Can Dine Buddy
|R167.90
|15 piece meal
|R395
KFC wings menu
The KFC wing menu has a variety of options. Below is a detailed breakdown of the menu, including the KFC dunked wings prices;
|Item
|Price
|10 Dunked Wings
|R97.90
|10 zinger Wings
|R93.90
|Dunked Wings
|R55.90
|4 Zinger Wings
|R49.90
|24 Zinger Wings
|R182.90
KFC bucket menu
The KFC bucket menu price is as follows;
|Item
|Price
|21 Piece Bucket
|R365.90
|15 Piece Bucket
|R279.90
|9 Piece Bucket
|R182.90
KFC burger menu
The KFC burger menu consists of the following tantalizing treats;
|Item
|Price
|Double Sweet Chilli Cheese Crunch Burger
|R39.90
|Double Sweet Chilli Cheese Crunch Burger meal buddy
|R57.90
|Dunked Crunch Burger
|R39.90
|Dunked Crunch Burger meal buddy
|R57.90
|Peri Prego Crunch Burger
|R35.90
|Peri Prego Crunch Burger buddy
|R57.90
|Colonel Burger
|R60.90
|Double Crunch Burger
|R72.90
|Zinger Burger
|R51.90
|Snack Burger
|R29.90
|Krusher Burger Combo – Oreo
|R89.90
|Verry Berry Krusher Burger Meal
|R89.90
KFC Streetwise menu
Here is the price list of all Streetwise meals prices as of 2024;
|Item
|Price
|Streetwise Five With Chips
|R121.90
|Streetwise 4
|R95.90
|Streetwise Three with Chips
|R72.90
|Streetwise Three with Regular Pap
|R72.90
|Streetwise Bucket for One
|R44.90
|Streetwise Snack Pack Pops
|R36.90
|Streetwise Snack Pack Burger
|R36.90
|Streetwise Two with Chips
|R49.90
|Streetwise Two with Regular Pap
|R49.90
KFC snacks and side menus
The KFC menu price list for snacks is as follows:
|Item
|Price
|Colonel Dip
|R10.00
|6pc Nuggets
|R36.90
|9pc Nuggets
|R42.90
|Sweet Chilli Dip
|R10.00
|Verry berry krusher
|R44.90
|Regular Coleslaw
|R24.90
|Crunch Burger
|R36.90
|Regular Sprinkle Pops
|R54.90
|Large Mash & Gravy
|R27.90
|Regular Mash & Gravy
|R20.90
|Snack Burger
|R29.90
|Mini Loaf
|R15.90
|Dunked Pops
|R36.90
|Pops
|R29.90
|Large Pops
|R54.90
|Wrapster
|R35.90
|Regular Chips
|R27.90
|Oreo krusher
|R44.90
KFC ice cream/dessert menu
Enjoy a great dining experience every time you visit KFC due to its unique ice cream and dessert menu.
|Item
|Price
|Verry Berry Krusher
|R44.90
|Chocolate Sundae
|R18.90
|Mixed Berry Sundae
|R18.90
|Oreo Krusher
|R42.90
|Soft Serve Twirl with Chocolate
|R9.90
|Soft Serve Twirl
|R9.90
KFC milkshake menu
The KFC milkshake prices are as follows;
|Item
|Price
|Chocolate Milkshake
|R31.90
|Strawberry Milkshake
|R31.90
|Oreo sundae
|R18.90
KFC's daily special promotions
KFC has the following promotions;
|Item
|Price
|Burger Meal
|R99.90
|Kids Meal
|R39.90
|12 Piece Chicken Feast
|R149.90
|10 Piece Chicken Feast
|R129.90
|8 Piece Chicken Feast
|R109.90
|Zinger Tower Meal
|R149.90
|Zinger Box Meal
|R129.90
|Chicken Little Meal
|R99.90
|Wrap Meal
|R99.90
KFC twisters menu price
|Item
|Price
|BoxMaster
|R78.90
|Classic Twister
|R70.90
|Sweet Chilli Twister
|R70.90
|Wrapstar
|R66.90
|KFC Twister Meal
|R84.90
|Spicy Mini Twister
|R39.90
KFC branches and contacts
KFC fast food restaurants operate various branches across South Africa. Visit your nearest branch and experience a world where dining is an extraordinary adventure. Below are some of their branches and contacts;
1. KFC Bryanston
- Address: Cnr Braam Fisher Dr &, Shop SA1, Sandton View Shopping Centre, Homestead Ave, Kensington B, Johannesburg.
- Phone: +27 12 443 4064
2. KFC – Port Elizabeth
- Address: 40 Heugh Road, Walmer, Port Elizabeth, 6070
- Phone Number: +27 41 581 8053
3. KFC Maitland
- Address: 389 Voortrekker Rd, Maitland, Cape Town, 7405, South Africa.
- Phone: +27 21 510 1099
4. KFC Alexandra
- Address: Shop 7, Alexandra Plaza, Alexandra 2090
- Phone: +27124434070
5. KFC – Sandton City
- Address: Sandton City, 83 Rivonia Road, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2146
- Phone: +27 11 883 0113
6. KFC – Pretoria CBD
- Address: 123 Pretorius Street, Pretoria, 0002
- Phone: +27 12 326 1606
7. KFC – Durban Gateway
- Address: Gateway Theatre of Shopping, 1 Palm Boulevard, Umhlanga Ridge, Durban, 4319
- Phone: +27 31 566 1964
How much is a Streetwise 5?
A Streetwise 5-buddy meal costs R143.90 at KFC South Africa. The deal has 5 pieces of Original Recipe chicken alongside tasty Regular Chips. KFC also offers other mindblowing Streetwise menus to help you indulge your cravings.
How much is 6 piece at KFC?
KFC offers a Tuesday special 6 piece for R69.00. The meal comprises 6 pieces of chicken drumstick.
How much is 12 pieces of KFC?
The KFC 12-piece chicken meal costs around R149.90 in South Africa. It includes 12 pieces of Original Recipe Chicken, including chicken breasts, wings, drumsticks, and thighs coated with a layer of crunch.
What is a KFC 4-piece meal?
The KFC Streetwise four-meal comprises four pieces of Original Recipe chicken, a pack of regular crunchy fries, and a drink. This fantastic deal costs R95.90.
What is in the KFC bucket for 1?
It comprises tasty items, including one crispy chicken piece, 2 zinger wings, and a small pack of original signature fries. One can also choose any favourite cold drink to enjoy with this meal.
What is the Streetwise 2 KFC price?
The Streetwise 2 costs R47,90. You can choose between the Streetwise Two with Chips and the Streetwise Two with Regular Pap.
What is the price of the 9-piece KFC bucket?
The 9-piece KFC breakfast bucket costs R182.90. This crispy and spicy bucket comprises a perfect combination of crispy and spicy-coated chicken pieces.
Above is everything you would love to know about the iconic KFC menu. It also features a variety of sides, like crispy fries and creamy coleslaw. This diverse selection caters to all tastes, ensuring every meal is memorable.
