KFC menu and latest updated prices in South Africa (2024)

by  Bennett Yates 6 min read

KFC is a fast-food restaurant chain franchise that has existed in South Africa since the early 1970s. The restaurant offers a wide range of meals, from the iconic original recipe chicken to the fiery Zinger Burger, each crafted to deliver a satisfying customer experience. Here are the tasty items on the KFC menu.

KFC menu
KFC offers a diverse selection that caters to all tastes, ensuring every meal is memorable. Photo: @KFC (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

The KFC menu in South Africa offers an irresistible blend of classic favourites and adventurous new options. Whether grabbing a quick snack or enjoying a family feast, KFC promises deliciousness in every bite. Discover the joy of sharing these mouthwatering meals with friends and family today.

KFC menu with prices in South Africa in 2024

KFC offers exciting and tantalizing meals, including burgers, twisters, and shareable buckets. They provide diverse finger-licking choices, catering to various tastes and preferences. Below is a breakdown of the various KFC menus with prices in 2024;

KFC box meals menu

KFC box meals
KFC continues to excite its fans across the nation due to their innovative promotions and seasonal specials. Photo: @KFC (modified by author)
KFC's box meals menu comprises different combinations of food items from drinks, burgers, and snack & side items. These include;

ItemPrice
Nugget Box BuddyR72.90
Fully Loaded Box with Buddy BottleR104.90
All-Star Box with Buddy BottleR87.90
Double sweet chilli boxR69.90
Dunked crunch boxR69.90
Peri Prego boxR69.90
Crunchmaster Sweet Chilli Box MealR105.90
Crunchmaster Peri Peri (Prego) Box MealR105.90
Crunchmaster Dunked Box MealR105.90
Reg Fully Loaded Box Meal With Zinger Burger And Buddy DrinkR104.90

KFC family treat menu

KFC offers several delicious treats, which include;

ItemPrice
Family Treat 10pcR317.90
Family Treat 8pcR281.90
All-in-One FeastR197.90
Big 6 DealR161.90
2 Can Dine BuddyR167.90
15 piece meal R395

KFC wings menu

KFC wings
Enjoy delicious KFC wings. Photo: @KFC (modified by author)
The KFC wing menu has a variety of options. Below is a detailed breakdown of the menu, including the KFC dunked wings prices;

ItemPrice
10 Dunked WingsR97.90
10 zinger WingsR93.90
Dunked WingsR55.90
4 Zinger Wings R49.90
24 Zinger WingsR182.90

KFC bucket menu

The KFC bucket menu price is as follows;

Item Price
21 Piece BucketR365.90
15 Piece BucketR279.90
9 Piece BucketR182.90

KFC burger menu

The KFC burger menu consists of the following tantalizing treats;

ItemPrice
Double Sweet Chilli Cheese Crunch BurgerR39.90
Double Sweet Chilli Cheese Crunch Burger meal buddyR57.90
Dunked Crunch BurgerR39.90
Dunked Crunch Burger meal buddyR57.90
Peri Prego Crunch BurgerR35.90
Peri Prego Crunch Burger buddyR57.90
Colonel BurgerR60.90
Double Crunch BurgerR72.90
Zinger BurgerR51.90
Snack BurgerR29.90
Krusher Burger Combo – OreoR89.90
Verry Berry Krusher Burger MealR89.90

KFC Streetwise menu

KFC Streetwise menu
KFC offers exciting and tantalizing meals, catering to various tastes and preferences. Photo: @KFC (modified by author)
Here is the price list of all Streetwise meals prices as of 2024;

ItemPrice
Streetwise Five With ChipsR121.90
Streetwise 4R95.90
Streetwise Three with ChipsR72.90
Streetwise Three with Regular PapR72.90
Streetwise Bucket for OneR44.90
Streetwise Snack Pack PopsR36.90
Streetwise Snack Pack BurgerR36.90
Streetwise Two with ChipsR49.90
Streetwise Two with Regular PapR49.90

KFC snacks and side menus

The KFC menu price list for snacks is as follows:

ItemPrice
Colonel DipR10.00
6pc NuggetsR36.90
9pc NuggetsR42.90
Sweet Chilli DipR10.00
Verry berry krusherR44.90
Regular ColeslawR24.90
Crunch BurgerR36.90
Regular Sprinkle PopsR54.90
Large Mash & GravyR27.90
Regular Mash & GravyR20.90
Snack BurgerR29.90
Mini LoafR15.90
Dunked PopsR36.90
PopsR29.90
Large PopsR54.90
Wrapster R35.90
Regular ChipsR27.90
Oreo krusherR44.90

KFC ice cream/dessert menu

Enjoy a great dining experience every time you visit KFC due to its unique ice cream and dessert menu.

ItemPrice
Verry Berry KrusherR44.90
Chocolate SundaeR18.90
Mixed Berry SundaeR18.90
Oreo Krusher R42.90
Soft Serve Twirl with ChocolateR9.90
Soft Serve TwirlR9.90

KFC milkshake menu

KFC milkshakes
KFC primarily offers classic flavours like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry for their milkshakes. Photo: @KFC (modified by author)
The KFC milkshake prices are as follows;

ItemPrice
Chocolate MilkshakeR31.90
Strawberry MilkshakeR31.90
Oreo sundae R18.90

KFC's daily special promotions

KFC has the following promotions;

ItemPrice
Burger MealR99.90
Kids MealR39.90
12 Piece Chicken FeastR149.90
10 Piece Chicken FeastR129.90
8 Piece Chicken FeastR109.90
Zinger Tower MealR149.90
Zinger Box MealR129.90
Chicken Little MealR99.90
Wrap MealR99.90

KFC twisters menu price

ItemPrice
BoxMasterR78.90
Classic Twister R70.90
Sweet Chilli Twister R70.90
WrapstarR66.90
KFC Twister MealR84.90
Spicy Mini TwisterR39.90

KFC branches and contacts

KFC fast food restaurants operate various branches across South Africa. Visit your nearest branch and experience a world where dining is an extraordinary adventure. Below are some of their branches and contacts;

1. KFC Bryanston

  • Address: Cnr Braam Fisher Dr &, Shop SA1, Sandton View Shopping Centre, Homestead Ave, Kensington B, Johannesburg.
  • Phone: +27 12 443 4064

2. KFC – Port Elizabeth

  • Address: 40 Heugh Road, Walmer, Port Elizabeth, 6070
  • Phone Number: +27 41 581 8053

3. KFC Maitland

  • Address: 389 Voortrekker Rd, Maitland, Cape Town, 7405, South Africa.
  • Phone: +27 21 510 1099

4. KFC Alexandra

  • Address: Shop 7, Alexandra Plaza, Alexandra 2090
  • Phone: +27124434070

5. KFC – Sandton City

  • Address: Sandton City, 83 Rivonia Road, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2146
  • Phone: +27 11 883 0113

6. KFC – Pretoria CBD

  • Address: 123 Pretorius Street, Pretoria, 0002
  • Phone: +27 12 326 1606

7. KFC – Durban Gateway

  • Address: Gateway Theatre of Shopping, 1 Palm Boulevard, Umhlanga Ridge, Durban, 4319
  • Phone: +27 31 566 1964
kFC branch and meals
The KFC menu in South Africa offers an irresistible blend of classic favourites and adventurous new options. Photo: @KFC (modified by author)
How much is a Streetwise 5?

A Streetwise 5-buddy meal costs R143.90 at KFC South Africa. The deal has 5 pieces of Original Recipe chicken alongside tasty Regular Chips. KFC also offers other mindblowing Streetwise menus to help you indulge your cravings.

How much is 6 piece at KFC?

KFC offers a Tuesday special 6 piece for R69.00. The meal comprises 6 pieces of chicken drumstick.

How much is 12 pieces of KFC?

The KFC 12-piece chicken meal costs around R149.90 in South Africa. It includes 12 pieces of Original Recipe Chicken, including chicken breasts, wings, drumsticks, and thighs coated with a layer of crunch.

What is a KFC 4-piece meal?

The KFC Streetwise four-meal comprises four pieces of Original Recipe chicken, a pack of regular crunchy fries, and a drink. This fantastic deal costs R95.90.

What is in the KFC bucket for 1?

It comprises tasty items, including one crispy chicken piece, 2 zinger wings, and a small pack of original signature fries. One can also choose any favourite cold drink to enjoy with this meal.

KFC bucket
Whether grabbing a quick snack or enjoying a family feast, KFC promises deliciousness in every bite. Photo: @KFC (modified by author)
What is the Streetwise 2 KFC price?

The Streetwise 2 costs R47,90. You can choose between the Streetwise Two with Chips and the Streetwise Two with Regular Pap.

What is the price of the 9-piece KFC bucket?

The 9-piece KFC breakfast bucket costs R182.90. This crispy and spicy bucket comprises a perfect combination of crispy and spicy-coated chicken pieces.

Above is everything you would love to know about the iconic KFC menu. It also features a variety of sides, like crispy fries and creamy coleslaw. This diverse selection caters to all tastes, ensuring every meal is memorable.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: South Africa Spur menu and prices (Updated)

Briefly.co.za published an article about Spur Steak Ranches, a South African chain restaurant that operates nationwide. Spur meals have earned a reputation for being tasty, and the restaurant ensures its customers enjoy generous portions at a low cost.

The facility offers a relaxed dining experience in a family-friendly environment. Discover Spur menu and prices.

