Three Australian content creators visited a South African Indian food restaurant run by a one-woman show called Aunty Meg

The food came out one dish at a time, with Aunty Meg piling plates and homemade dishes onto their table

South Africans around the world flooded the comments, saying the video made them miss home

Aussie tourists order SA Indian food. Images: @betheonebt1

Source: Instagram

Three Australian food content creators stumbled upon a very special place during their visit to South Africa, and people have not stopped talking about it since. The team behind @betheonebt1 on Instagram, who travel the world trying food at different restaurants, shared the video on 23 March 2026. The clip starts with the trio walking into a small, home-style Indian restaurant run by a woman they immediately called Aunty Meg, from @aunty_megs_kitchen.

They asked her if it was possible to order one of everything on the menu. She said of course, and they were off. Aunty Meg runs the entire place on her own, cooking everything from scratch in what felt more like a home than a restaurant. Dishes came out one by one, including bunny chow, homemade bread, boerewors, sticky date pudding and more.

At one point, Aunty Meg brought out a custom dessert that was not even on the menu. They worked their way through everything, getting slower and fuller with each dish. When the bill came, the total for everything, including all the drinks, was R152. The guys could not believe it.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

SA loves the tourists trying SA Indian food

South Africans and food lovers around the world had a lot to say on the Instagram page @betheonebt1's clip:

@kandys.life wrote:

"South African Indian food is ELITE! I miss it so very much. I've tried so many curry dishes in the Netherlands, and nothing comes close. It's such a big part of our culture 🙌❤️🇿🇦"

@clairebear_mccallum shared:

"She's literally the sweetest person. When we first landed in Adelaide from South Africa with only suitcases, she gave us a huge box of kitchen things. We still have the braai container 😉"

@valmaadams said:

"Very impressive, Aunty Megs from Durban, SA 🇿🇦🇿🇦"

@sarahcuthbert123 laughed:

"I love how their giant tray only fits the first three items. After that, Aunty Meg just kept piling the food on, like a true South African aunty 🇿🇦❤️"

@serrynne wrote:

"I'm South African watching from the UK and my mouth is watering. That food looks fantastic."

@travelwithcarlynne added:

"Her food and hospitality are top tier and typical South African!"

@mercy_gumede said:

"Love this! But for the love of God, use your hands for the bunny chow 🤭🤭🤭🤭"

@atishkabarathlall added:

"She cooks from the heart ❤️ That's the difference."

Australian tourists at an SA restaurant. Images: @betheonebt1

Source: Instagram

More on tourists falling in love with SA food

Briefly News recently reported on an American tourist who gave a thorough review of traditional South African food during her visit.

recently reported on an American tourist who gave a thorough review of traditional South African food during her visit. A Joburg food creator said she finally found the Chinese food she had been looking for in the city after visiting a spot in Rivonia.

A UK tourist tried Nando's in South Africa for the first time and had one thing that they mentioned about the UK version that South Africans fully agreed with.

Source: Briefly News