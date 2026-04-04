One of the conjoined twins who was born in January 2026 has died from organ failure post-separation procedure

The surviving twin is recovering well after a successful surgical separation in Limpopo

The medical teams responded to complications arising from infection during the recovery phase

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The child was experiencing multiple organ failure. Image: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - Complications following a complex separation procedure have resulted in the death of one of the conjoined twin boys who were separated in Limpopo in March 2026.

Infant died from organ failure

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba confirmed during a media briefing at Mankweng Hospital on Friday, 3 April 2026, that the infant died from organ failure after developing severe post-operative complications. She indicated that she had been alerted early on Good Friday that the child was experiencing multiple organ failure, and a subsequent update confirmed the death despite medical efforts. The twins, born on 28 January 2026 and joined at the abdomen, were separated in what had been described as a historic procedure conducted two weeks earlier. The operation, led by Nyaweleni Tshifularo, lasted approximately eight hours, beginning at around 07:45 and concluding shortly after 15:00.

Ramathuba indicated that medical teams had closely monitored both infants following the surgery. She reported that concerns emerged on the fifth day after the procedure when signs of infection were detected. She explained that infections in neonatal units are a serious and common risk, particularly in the first two weeks after surgery, and can lead to septicaemia, organ failure and death. The affected twin was taken back to the theatre multiple times as doctors attempted to identify and manage the underlying cause. Ramathuba indicated that the infant initially showed signs of recovery and that there had been optimism after more than two weeks, before the condition deteriorated significantly in recent days.

Surgical separation itself had been successful

She maintained that the surgical separation itself had been successful, describing it as a major medical achievement, but indicated that infection had ultimately led to the fatal outcome. Ramathuba confirmed that the surviving twin is recovering well, has been removed from ventilation support, is breathing independently and remains active. She also indicated that provincial officials had met with the mother to provide support and called for the family's privacy to be respected.

Tshifularo indicated that the complications arose during the recovery phase rather than during surgery. He reported that a severe infection developed several days after the operation and that follow-up procedures found no surgical faults. He stated that medical teams had focused on treating the infection, with only one of the infants responding to treatment. He emphasised that infection remains a major risk for vulnerable newborns and extended condolences to the family while acknowledging public support.

The twins were born to a 29-year-old woman and were transferred from Maphutha Malatjie Hospital in Namakgale after their condition was identified during labour, prompting urgent referral. Ramathuba had previously indicated that the provincial government planned to build a home for the family before the surviving child was discharged.

Medical teams had closely monitored both infants following the surgery. Image: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa weighs in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the tragic passing of one of the twins.

@FollowMakhi said:

"You can see she's a mother; she feels what she's saying. Limpopo is led. Sorry to the family."

@TheYoungMosha said:

"My heart goes out to the mother and family. Losing one after such a big surgery must be incredibly painful."

@InessaTori7603 said:

"That’s sad. I hope the other one survives."

@NNtuli72430 said:

"This is devastating. May God comfort the bereaved family."

Ramaphosa reacts after successful Mankweng Hospital conjoined twins operation

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa applauded the staff of Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo for successfully performing surgery on conjoined twins.

The team was led by Dr Nyaweleni Tshifularo, who successfully separated twins who were joined at the abdomen.

Source: Briefly News