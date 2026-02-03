A woman in Limpopo gave birth to conjoined twins at the Mankweng Hospital near Polokwane

The doctors were working to stabilise and assess the twins for possible surgery

The mother, who asked not to be named, said she was still coming to terms with the rare birth

LIMPOPO, POLOKWANE - A 29-year-old woman who gave birth to conjoined twins at the Mankweng Hospital outside Polokwane in Limpopo has expressed hope that doctors will be able to save her babies.

Woman gave birth to conjoined twins

The twins, who were born over the weekend, are joined at the abdomen. The mother, who asked not to be named, said she was still coming to terms with the rare birth. She described the experience as overwhelming and said she had never imagined finding herself in such a situation. While still in shock, she said she remained grateful and hopeful, believing that medical staff would do everything possible to help her children.

Speaking to SABC News, DR Nyaweleni Tshifularo, a paediatric surgeon at Mankweng Hospital, said the priority was to stabilise the babies by ensuring they were alive and healthy. He stated that the second step was to examine and scan them to see which parts of the bodies are joined together. He added that now that they've successfully examined the bodies, the multi-disciplinary team will make the decision. He noted that he believes the babies will do very well after the surgery.

How do babies become conjoined?

Babies become conjoined as a result of a rare complication during the early stages of identical twinning.

Dr Tshiflaro explained that during pregnancy, a single fertilised egg is meant to split into two separate embryos. In cases of conjoined twins, this process does not fully happen. Something occurs in the uterus before birth that prevents the embryos from separating, leaving the babies physically joined.

South Africans weigh in

@Markosonke1 said:

"Real heroes are in hospitals saving lives, not in Parliament saving themselves. Wishing strength to this mother and her babies."

@bathabilen said:

"Eish, shame man."

@kc8775936 said:

"Please don't give up. God is in control."

@Markosonke1 said:

"Bless you and your family."

