Conjoined twins born at a Limpopo hospital died a week after being born to their 41-year-old mother via C-section

The babies were transferred to a neonatal intensive care unit for doctors to monitor their condition

They succumbed after their health deteriorated overnight and died in the early hours of Thursday 14 April

LIMPOPO - A week after being born the Limpopo conjoined twins took their last breath on Thursday 14 April. The babies were born to a 41-year-old woman via C-section at the Jane Furse Hospital and were later transferred to the Mankweng Neonatal ICU.

Several specialists from Mankweng-Pietersburg Complex and Dr George Mukhari Central Hospital worked hard to find the best possible outcome for their future. Their health became worse overnight, and they died in the early hours of the morning.

The twins were conjoined by their chest and abdomen. The Minister of Health from Limpopo Phophi Ramathuba planned to meet with specialists from Mankweng Tertiary Academic and George Mukhari Central Academic Hospital to plan a suitable future for the twins, according to TimesLIVE.

Ramathuba sent condolences to their family and the community for the loss. During the mother’s antenatal visits, she was told she would have a normal twin pregnancy, however, during the operation, the babies were discovered to be joined. News24 reported that the babies were successfully birthed without difficulty.

