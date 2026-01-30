The travel agency that did Lerato Mvelase dirty is being investigated by the Hawks, according to Lerato Mvelase

Lerato Mvelase was a guest on the SABC 1 talk show, Asikhulume, Let's Talk , where she spoke about seeking justice

The South African actress slammed the travel agency after a trip gone wrong, and has gone on a rant on Instagram

Lerato Mvelase said the case she opened against a travel company is with the Hawks.

Lerato Mvelase is serious about getting justice against those involved in ruining her planned family trip with her boys.

The actress has accused a travel agency called Black Trotters Africa of scamming her after she planned a trip that never happened. When she asked the company for her refund, she said the feedback she got was that the agency had been liquidated.

Lerato Mvelase ramps fight against agency

In a video she posted on Instagram, Mvelase gave an update on the case against the company and its two owners. She revealed that she had escalated the matter with the Hawks. In the trailer, Mvelase said she had almost cancelled the trip due to financial reasons. She also mentioned that they pressured her into going on the trip.

"At some point, I wanted to cancel the trip because of financial constraints. Also. because of the pressure they kept putting on me," Mvelase said.

The actress is certain that justice will be served and that the alleged perpetrators will be brought to book.

"I want them to know that they will be caught. My case is currently with the Hawks, and I can only hope that justice is served," she stated.

Mvelase calls out ticket issuer

The Marked actress came for everybody. She also dug up past employers of the company, one of them being a former ticket issuer to travellers.

"Story time. Why: because they messed with my kids!" she exclaimed. This is Tumelo Tshepang Matenche, born 1988/August/29 from Boksburg. @tumelo_matenche, contact me for your sake! He is part of the team, the syndicate, Black Trotters Africa, owned by Refiloe Miriam Tsakatsa and Africa Tsakatsa (their socials are all deleted), all for a lifestyle. He was providing fake tickets to travellers," Lerato alleged.

Tumelo has since released a statement where he defended himself, saying he, too, has issues with the company.

"I was an employee at Black Trotters, where I served as the Head of Sales. Like many others. I became aware of the situation at the same time as the rest of the public. Neither the other employees nor I were given prior knowledge or insight into the events that later unfolded. We were equally in the dark," he wrote.

