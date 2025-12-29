Award-winning actress and the sister of rapper ProVerb, Lerato Mvelase, slammed a travel company after her planned trip couldn't take place

Mvelase shared the devastating news on her Instagram account, naming and shaming the company and its travel agent

Her fans and followers felt sorry for her, sympathising with her amid her family's disappointment, and some fans shared their own experiences with the company

Lerato Mvelase was disappointed after a travel company closed shop before she took her paid-up trip. Images: Lerato Mvelase

Source: Instagram

Award-winning actress Lerato Mvelase, known for her talent and poise, has voiced her frustration against a travel firm that left her and her family in disarray.

The travel company, which she has publicly named, abruptly closed without notice, jeopardising her much-anticipated trip.

Mvelase, who recently achieved her MBA, was ready to recharge and reset during the holidays, only for her hopes to be dashed.

The actress, who was previously praised online for her looks, took to Instagram to detail her disappointment, naming and shaming both the firm and its agent.

In part, her post reads:

"Some of us work so hard to afford holidays for our children💔."

She complained that the setback came mere days before her scheduled departure.

Read her full caption and the contents of the screenshots below:

Lerato Mvelase shares screenshots of her communication with the agent

Mvelase's candid Instagram post, which has since gone viral, also shows screenshots of her conversation with an agent who is explaining the reasons behind the company's failure to deliver.

The agent kicks off the conversation by saying:

"I honestly don't know where to start."

The agent then admits the toll that the whole fiasco has taken on her, before revealing the unexpected news no traveller wants to hear. She wrote on WhatsApp:

"Blacktrotters has been liquidated and formally ceased operations."

Just when Mvelase might have expected a follow-up that might have told her that her trip would be one of the last to be carried out, the agent informed her:

"Your trip will unfortunately not take place."

The last screenshot in the carousel shows that Mvelase immediately tried to call back the agent, following her messages, but her call on WhatsApp went unanswered.

Fans rally behind Lerato Mvelase

Mvelase's heartfelt announcement struck a chord with her fans, who flooded the comments with messages of sympathy.

Many shared their own troubling experiences with the travel company, fostering a community of shared frustrations and encouraging a dialogue about consumer rights.

One user on Instagram, @a_vlog_by_bernice, wrote:

"A few months ago, somebody else posted on their socials about the dodgy things that are happening with this company. I never trusted them."

The same user added:

"I remember a while back they posted about a trip to Thailand, costing over R90k. [I was surprised because] I've been to Thailand a few times and it never cost anywhere near that."

Another user, @doctormot, advised:

"You must look them up on Hello Peter. Kudala abantu bekhala [People have since been complaining]. It’s been years. I’m actually surprised they were still operating."

South African travel and lifestyle content creator and podcaster commented:

"OMG! I’m so sorry 😢. The fact that you find out just before you’re due to travel? Wow! I’m terribly sorry."

Fans rallied behind Lerato Mvelase after she was disappointed by a travel agency. Images: Lerato Mvelase

Source: Twitter

