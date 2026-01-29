South African actress Gugu Gumede has marked two years since she underwent a gastric sleeve surgery

The former Uzalo star raised a glass to herself for going through with the surgery and for fetching her body

Mzansi reacted to the post with mixed reactions, offering opposing views, and some supported her

Gugu Gumede underwent a gastric sleeve surgery two years ago.

Source: Instagram

Former Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede was overwhelmed by a feeling of gratitude and relief on the second anniversary of her surgery.

Gugu went under the knife and had gastric sleeve surgery. 53kgs down later, Gugu is feeling like her best self, and she is giving herself flowers.

Gumede celebrates her weightloss

In a video clip, Gugu praised herself for taking the leap of faith and working on her body even when people tried to discourage her.

"This is now officially two years post-surgery. Man, I am so proud of myself. Cheers to me for believing that there was a better me out there. A better and healthier version of myself out there, and actually going ahead an becomig that," Gumede said.

Gumede applauded herself for overcoming that fear, because the rewards of her hard work are visible. She also mentioned the negative comments from people who said they preferred a slimmer version of her.

"If you want to be chubby, go ahead, be that, but I will never conform to that."

She mentioned how she can freely play with her daughter and slide down her jungle gym with ease.

Gumede captioned the video by giving thanks to Hermes Clinic for supporting her on this journey.

"I cannot believe it has officially been two years since having my gastric sleeve surgery! I took a chance on myself, and it paid off. I’m so proud! Cheers to @hermesclinics for walking with me on this journey, but mostly, cheers to me!" she exclaimed.

Gugu Gumede celebrated 2 years since her surgery.

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the positive reactions online:

luyandaduma reacted:

"So proud of you, sis Gugu. You look so beautiful."

officialtsatsii_ praised:

"You look so good."

mbalenhle__m gushed:

"Mam'Mlambo, is that you? You can even feel that you're so gorgeous."

thando__pkt stated:

"Yes, please, more of these. So inspired."

Some peeps had negative things to say:

@nta_mbele said:

"The unfortunate part is that they won't cast her anymore. That's the messed-up part of politics in her career. They won't forgive her for this, yet she is so right!"

@Lebo_stunna reacted:

"Yho aii, she looks unrecognisable."

@PhumlaniShongw exclaimed:

"Why is she making it sound like it’s someone’s fault that she was of greater mass!"

Watch the X video below:

Gugu Gumede goes MIA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede blasted fake social media users, saying they were disrespecting her late mother's memory.

According to the star, the fake accounts were spreading false information about her late mother.

