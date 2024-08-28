Álvaro, Jaime, and Sergio Alcaraz Garfia: Meet Carlos Alcaraz's siblings

The Alcaraz family has a long history in tennis and Carlos is already well-known on the ATP tour. However, a different gifted family member aspires to be like him. This article looks at Carlos Alcaraz's siblings and their journeys in the world of tennis.

Carlos Alcaraz with the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy alongside his brothers (L-R) Sergio, Alvaro and Jaime on July 15, 2024, in London. Photo: Clive Brunskill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Garfia is a Spanish professional tennis player who, at the age of 19, made history by becoming the youngest player to ever hold the top rank in the ATP Rankings. Tennis is a sport deeply ingrained in his family's roots, and his siblings also show a strong passion.

Profile summary

Name Carlos Alcaraz Garfia Date of birth May 5, 2003 Place of birth El Palmar, Spain Age 21 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac Taurus Nationality Spanish Occupation Professional tennis player ATP ranking Former World No. 1 Major titles French Open (2024) Wimbledon(2023, 2024) US Open (2022) Parents Carlos Alcaraz González (Father) Virginia Garfia Escandon (Mother) Siblings Three brothers Hometown El Palmar, Murcia, Spain Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who are Carlos Alcaraz's siblings?

Carlos Alcaraz (age 21 years as of August 2024) has three brothers named Alvaro, 24, and two younger brothers, Jamie, 13, and Sergio, 15.

According to The Sun, his two younger brothers, Sergio and Jaime, attend school, while his older brother, Alvaro Alcaraz Garfia, is an actor. According to his ATP profile, Álvaro also participated in competitive doubles. His most recent match was in March 2020.

Jaime and Sergio are also tennis players. Jaime, the youngest of the brothers, is already establishing himself in the elite tennis scene.

Carlos Alcaraz during the Tennis Men's Singles Semifinal match at Roland Garros on August 02, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Quality Sport Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jaime Alcaraz Garfia's tennis journey

A prior video of his younger brother playing on clay impressed the Spanish international. Carlos boldly asserted, according to The Mirror, on one facet of his sibling's strategy:

"Better forehand than mine."

At the young age of ten, Jaime participated in the 2022 IMG Future Stars. However, ambidextrous starlet Teodor Davidov defeated him 6-1, 6-0.

Jaime during the Rafa Nadal Tour event in Madrid

Jaime won the under-12 division at a Rafa Nadal Tour event in Madrid in July 2023. According to Tennis.com, Jaime won the junior tennis competition out of 48 competitors.

Seven years earlier, Alcaraz participated in the same competition and took first place in the under-12 and under-14 divisions in 2015. In 2023, Jaime and Alcaraz were again seen on the Wimbledon practice courts.

Carlos Alcaraz's parents

Carlos' loving family, which consists of his siblings and parents, Carlos Alcaraz González and Virginia Garfia Escandon, is witnessing him fulfil his aspirations.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his victory with the trophy, alongside his brother Álvaro (L-R), mother Virginia, and father González, at Roland Garros on June 9, 2024, in Paris. Photo: Johnny Fidelin.

Source: Getty Images

The family has a long history of tennis participation. His grandfather assisted in transforming a hunting club in El Palmar, Spain, into a tennis and swimming club.

After a brief professional career, his father later became a tennis director there. Alcaraz discussed his family's tennis heritage with The New York Times:

"In my family, I think we have the sport in our blood. We all played from the time we were young."

Carlos Alcaraz González: His father

He is also known as Carlos Alcaraz Sr. During his prosperous professional tennis career in the early 1990s. He was ranked in the top 40 tennis players in Spain.

González eventually quit because his career was too expensive, even though he had risen to 963rd place in the world. After that, he was elected a director of the Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia.

When Carlos was barely four years old, he took him tennis training, and he went on to become his coach and mentor. Regarding his father, Alcaraz stated in an interview with Espana Diario:

"My father played very well, everyone who faced him says so, but he did not have the opportunity to grow."

Carlos Alcaraz's father was spotted filming Novak Djokovic

At Wimbledon in the middle of 2023, Carlos became involved in a scandal. According to Serbian media, at the tournament's practice headquarters, a member of his team—possibly his father—was seen filming Novak Djokovic's training session.

Carlos Alcaraz poses with the winner's trophy alongside his father, Carlos Snr., at The Queen's Club on June 25, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Luke Walker

Source: Getty Images

Djokovic requested greater privacy during his training sessions after the incident, which sparked controversy. Mundo Deportivo claims that Alcaraz swiftly stepped up to support his father, saying:

"My father is a huge fan of tennis. He does not only watch my matches."

Carlos Alcaraz's mother

Carlos Alcaraz's mother is Virginia Garfia Escandón. She married Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez in her twenties while residing in Spain.

She was an IKEA shop assistant. Despite her lack of interest in sports, she has supported her husband and son's tennis careers.

Virginia has attended many competitions. In 2022, she attended the US Open Championships, where she witnessed her son's historic victory.

When did Carlos Alcaraz's grandfather pass away?

According to Essentially Sports, his granddad passed away about forty years ago. He was the one who constructed the swimming pool and tennis court in the Spanish village of El Palmar.

Their family's breakthrough in the sport came after three generations. But it all began with his grandfather's tennis playing, which paved the way for the family's most illustrious career.

Frequently asked questions

Carlos Alcaraz poses for a photograph with the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy alongside his brothers and parents on July 15, 2024, in London, England. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Alcaraz enjoys spending time at home with his family and friends, even if he travels a lot for his tennis career. The following are some inquiries regarding the Spaniard that tennis enthusiasts may have:

How many brothers does Carlos Alcaraz have? Carlos has three brothers: Álvaro, Sergio, and Jaime.

Carlos has three brothers: Álvaro, Sergio, and Jaime. What does Carlos Alcaraz's father do for a living? His father was a professional tennis player and is currently involved in tennis administration as the director of the Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia.

His father was a professional tennis player and is currently involved in tennis administration as the director of the Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia. Are Carlos Alcaraz's parents still married? González and Virginia Garfia Escandon are still married and actively support their sons' tennis careers.

Carlos Alcaraz's siblings are all involved in their own pursuits, with Jaime showing promise in the tennis world, potentially following in Carlos's footsteps. The family continues to be a strong presence in the sport, driven by their shared passion and supportive dynamic.

READ ALSO: Roger Federer's children: All about Myla, Charlene, Leo & Lenny

Briefly published an article about Roger Federer's children. The tennis star held the top spot in the world rankings for singles for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks, and achieved five year-end finishes as number one.

Beyond this, the Swiss international is a devoted husband and father. Who are Roger Federer's children?

Source: Briefly News