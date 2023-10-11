The untold story of Evie Wynn Johnson, Van Johnson's wife

American film actor Van Johnson had a successful, long-running career in Hollywood and a marriage that lasted just over two decades before the couple divorced. Who did actor Van Johnson marry? This is what we know about Evie Wynn, Van Johnson's wife, and Van himself.

Van Johnson, Eve Abbott, and their baby daughter Schuyler circa 1949. Photo: Silver Screen Collection

Source: Getty Images

One of the actor's more notable features is the scar on his forehead. Van Johnson’s scar occurred while he was involved in a severe car accident midway through filming A Guy Named Joe (1943). The crash left him with a metal plate on his forehead, facial scars, and plastic surgery. The actor used heavy makeup to hide it, but it still was visible.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Eve Lynn Abbott (birthname) Nickname Evie Wynn Johnson (professional moniker), ‘The Dragon Lady’ Date of birth May 8, 1914 Age 90 years old at the time of passing (2004) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Buffalo, New York, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, at the time of passing Current nationality American Marital status Divorced from Keenan Wynn (1938 to 1947) Divorced from Van Johnson (1947 to 1968) Ethnicity White Gender Female Hair colour Dark blonde/gold Eye colour Blue Children Three children (Ned Wynn, Tracy Keenan Wynn, and Schuyler Johnson) Profession Actress Native language English

Several individuals were in the car with Van when the accident occurred, including his friend and fellow actor Keenan Wynn, two servicemen friends, and Keenan's wife at the time, Van's future wife, Evie. According to reports, another car drove through a red light and hit the vehicle they were travelling in while on their way to a screening at MGM.

Van Johnson

Van Johnson was born on August 25, 1916, in Newport, Rhode Island, USA and would go on to become one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors before his tragic death on December 12 2008, in Nyack, New York, USA.

Van's acting roles were often that of the fresh-faced 'nice guy', and he was best known for his roles in productions like In the Good Old Summertime (1949), Battleground (1949), The Caine Mutiny (1954), and Brigadoon (1954).

Who was Keenan Wynn married to?

Keenan Wynn was a successful Hollywood actor between the 1930s and 1980s before he died in 1986. Keenan Wynn’s spouse was Evie Wynn Johnson. The couple met in 1937 while Keenan was on Broadway with two minor roles in Hitch Your Wagon.

Evie later became his coach, manager and advisor. Keenan and Evie wed in 1938 and divorced in 1947.

Who did Van Johnson marry?

Van was married to the late actress Evie Wynn Johnson. Evie and Van became acquainted in the early 1940s while she was still married to Keenan Wynn, Van's good friend and fellow actor.

Evie Wynn Johnson and Vyn had their wedding in 1947, a day after her divorce from Keenan Wynn was finalised, and remained married until 1968.

Van Johnson and his wife, Evie, at New York's popular El Morocco nightclub, 154 East 54th Street. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Who is Van Johnson's daughter?

Van's daughter, Schuyler Johnson, was born on January 6, 1948, and is 75 years old. The actor shares his daughter with his former late wife, Evie.

Although she keeps out of the limelight, Schuyler has previously penned a book alongside her mother and Carleton Varney, sharing her experiences as a celebrity kid and the only child of Van Johnson.

How old was Evie Wynn Johnson?

The late actress was born on May 8, 1914. She died on July 19, 2004, making her 90 years of age at the time of her passing.

Evie was born Eve Lynn Abbott and became beloved during Hollywood's Golden Age. Her controversial relationships and marriage to Van so soon after divorcing his close friend, Keenan, caused a stir in the public eye. Despite this, Evie and Van enjoyed over two decades together before dissolving their marriage in 1968. She was also once engaged to actor and producer Tyrone Power.

Evie Wynn Johnson's nationality

Born in Buffalo, New York, Evie was an American citizen. She spent significant time in California over the years through her former acting career and marriage to Hollywood heavyweights.

Van Johnson with Hume Cronyn in a scene from the film 'The Bride Goes Wild', 1948. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Source: Getty Images

Evie Wynn Johnson's career

Evie was an actress most known for her roles in Private Secretary (1953), Motion Picture Stars Attend Premiere of 'Call Northside 777' (1948) and Biography (1987). She reportedly slowed down her acting career when she met Keenan.

Evie Wynn Johnson's children

She had three children: two with her first husband, Keenan, and one with her second husband, Van. Evie and Keenan shared two sons, Ned Wynn and Tracy Keenan Wynn. The actress and Van share a daughter, Schuyler Johnson. Less is known of Schuyler compared to her older brothers, as she stays out of the limelight apart from her previous book success.

Ned Wynn was born on April 27, 1941, in New York, USA and died on December 20, 2020, in Sonoma County, California, USA. Ned was an actor and screenwriter best known for Pajama Party (1964), Beach Blanket Bingo (1965), and Stagecoach (1966).

Tracy Keenan Wynn was born on February 28, 1945, in Los Angeles, California, and will be 78 years old in 2023. He followed in the family's footsteps of working in entertainment, becoming a screenwriter and producer. He is best known for his work in The Tribe (1970), The Drowning Pool (1975), Mean Machine (2001), and The Longest Yard (2005).

Evie Wynn Johnson’s cause of death

Evie died on July 19, 2004, at Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, USA. Complications from a broken hip were cited as one of the causes.

Evie Wynn Johnson was an easily recognisable name in Hollywood, with a handful of successful acting credits to her name and highly-publicised marriages to actors. She kept a relatively low profile once she divorced Van Johnson and lived away from the public eye for the rest of her life.

