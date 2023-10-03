Josephine Wayne's cause of death: The untold story of John Wayne's wife

Actor John Wayne's professional life was hugely successful, with the beloved figure becoming one of the most iconic names in film history. His personal life was just as publicised, seeing a constant spotlight on his romantic relationships. Who was John Wayne's wife? Keep reading for more on what we know of Josephine Wayne and her former marriage to the star.

John Wayne. Photo: Art Zelin

Source: Getty Images

John Wayne has been married multiple times. His marriage to Josephine Wayne was his first, which was the start of various unsuccessful, controversial marriages. John was separated from his third wife, Pilar Palette, at the time of his passing, which saw her being left out of his will.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Josephine Alicia Wayne (née Saenz) Nickname ‘Josie’ Date of birth May 13, 1908 Age 95 years old at the time of passing (2003) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Catholic Current residence California, USA (at the time of passing) Current nationality American Marital status Divorced from Cyril Nigg (1996 to 1999) Divorced from John Wayne (1933 to 1945) Ethnicity Spanish-American (Latino) Gender Female Hair colour Black (presumed grey at the time of passing) Eye colour Brown Parents José Saenz and Alicia Acosta Children Antonia, Melinda, Michael and Patrick Wayne

John Wayne's romantic life is the topic of much discussion, and he has had his fair share of relationship troubles throughout the years that plagued the late actor until his passing. John remains a celebrated actor today, being inducted into the Hall of Great Western Performers of the Nation Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in 1972.

John Wayne

Born Marion Robert Morrison on May 26, 1907, the star became one of the biggest names during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Nicknamed 'The Duke' or 'Duke Wayne', John received his breakout role in John Ford's 1939 movie, Stagecoach. He starred in many successful films once his career took off, cementing himself as one of the most prominent actors of the time.

Who was John Wayne's wife?

John Wayne’s wives were Josephine Wayne, Esperanza Baur, and Pilar Palette. The actor and Josephine Wayne got married in 1933 and remained married until 1945. John was accused of having 'extramarital misadventures' with his Seven Sinners co-star Marlene Dietrich, which is believed to be the catalyst for their marriage's demise.

John married Mexican actress Esperanza Baur in 1946, and the former couple divorced in 1954. John described their marriage as: 'shaking two volatile chemicals in a jar', with accusations from Esperanza of infidelity that led to counter-charges of unfaithfulness and violence.

Pilar Palette and John married in 1954, but issues plagued their marriage. The couple separated officially in 1973, and John 'dived deeper into work' before passing away from stomach cancer on June 11, 1979.

How long were John Wayne and Josephine married?

The former couple were married from 1933 to 1945. This marked 12 years of marriage, his second-longest marriage next to his one with Pilar.

Film actor John Wayne on his wedding day with his wife Josephine Saenz and Loretta Young. Photo: Keystone

Source: Getty Images

How many children did John Wayne have with Josephine?

John went on to have seven children. John Wayne’s children, whom he shares with his late former wife Josephine, include Mary Antonia Wayne LaCava, Melinda Wayne Munoz, Michael Wayne, and Patrick Wayne.

Josephine Wayne’s children with John are the only ones she had. He had three more children with Pilar Palette: Ethan, Aissa, and Marisa.

How much is John Wayne's net worth?

According to The New York Times, the actor left behind an estate valued at $6.85 million when he passed on, and none of it went to his third wife, Pilar. He and Pilar were separated in 1973 and remained separated when he passed on June 11, 1979. Josephine Wayne’s net worth remained unknown when she died.

Josephine Wayne

Josephine Wayne's name is commonly associated with one of the film's most widely recognised figures, John Wayne. Yet, considerably less is known about her life.

John Wayne and Josephine Wayne with actor Spencer Tracy in Palm Springs, California, 1934. Photo: @jwhaifa on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Josephine Wayne?

Born on May 13, 1908, Josephine Wayne’s age was 95 at the time of her death on June 24, 2003.

Josephine Wayne’s nationality

Josephine was born and bred in Los Angeles, California, USA. This makes her an American national.

Josephine Wayne’s ethnicity

The reclusive figure allegedly has a Spanish-American background. Her parents were reported to have Spanish ethnicity.

Josephine Wayne’s spouse

Josephine was married twice. Her first husband was Marion Robert Morrison, better known by his professional moniker, John Wayne. The couple wed in 1933, but it was not meant to last, and they got divorced in 1945.

She then met Cyril Nigg, whom she married in 1996. The couple got divorced in 1999, and it is not believed that she went on to remarry before her passing.

John Wayne with his then-bride, the former Josephine Saenz, alongside maid of honour Loretta Young at the Panamanian Consul in Los Angeles. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Josephine Wayne’s cause of death

Josephine Wayne died on June 24, 2003, in California, USA. She passed away from cancer, which she had been battling for some time.

Josephine Wayne's life remains shrouded in mystery at times, with little known of her life following her divorce from John. She seemed content with living outside the public eye, separate from her highly-publicised former marriage.

