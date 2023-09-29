Tragic Story of Hakeem from Moesha: What happened to him?

Lamont Bentley was an American actor and hip-hop artist. He was famous for playing the role of Hakeem Campbell in the TV sitcom Moesha. He became a household name in the late 90s and early 2000s, but his life was cut short at the peak of his career. Keep reading for more on what happened to Hakeem from Moesha.

Bentley dropped out of high school to pursue acting and had been in the industry for over a decade before meeting his untimely demise. He worked with stars like Brandy, Dr. Dre, Ralph Farquhar, Spike Lee, and Snoop Dogg.

Lamont Bentley's profile summary and bio

Full name Artimus Lamont Bentley Date of birth 25 October 1973 Place of birth Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States Date of death 19 January 2005 Place of death Ventura County, California, United States Age at death 31 years Cause of death Single-car accident Place of rest Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles Children Two daughters, Brazil and Artesia Bentley Mother Loyce Profession Actor, rapper Known for Portraying Hakeem in the Moesha sitcom

How old was Lamont Bentley when he died?

The Moesha star was born on 25 October 1973 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States. He later moved to Los Angeles with his mother, Loyce Bentley, who wanted to pursue a singing career. Lament passed away on 19 January 2005 in Ventura Couty. At this time, he was 31 years old.

How did Lamont Bentley die?

How did Lamont Bentley pass away? The actor was involved in a tragic accident near Simi Valley, Ventura County, South California, on 19 January 2005. According to witnesses, he was driving at a high speed towards the Rocky Peak Fire Road off-ramp.

His vehicle went past a stop sign through a chain-link fence across the street and then rolled down an embankment. He was then thrown out of his rolling car right into the San Diego freeway traffic, where he was hit by several vehicles.

The actor was pronounced deceased at 23 minutes past midnight. Autopsy results showed he had no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of the accident.

Where is Lamont Bentley buried?

The actor was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles County, California. His memorial service was held at the Serenity Funeral Home in Milwaukee on 24 January 2005.

Lamont Bentley's acting career

Lamont began his career as a child actor, appearing in TV commercials and guest-starring on TV shows. In 1995, he landed his breakthrough role when Ralph Farquhar cast him as Hakeem in the UPN television sitcom Moesha. He was in the series for six seasons from 1996 to 2001.

The actor played other notable roles, including Tupac Shakur in Too Legit: The MC Hammer Story and C-Money in The Wash alongside Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. He also appeared in Clueless, The Parkers, and NYPD Blue.

Bentley was also a great rapper and was part of the UPRIZE Recording group that comprised Marché Meeks (Cartier) and Tyson Pearson (Typhoon). His final on-screen project was in the crime drama Sucker Free City.

Did Hakeem and Moesha get married?

Hakeem and Moesha did not tie the knot, and their relationship ended due to a misunderstanding. In the spin-off, The Parkers, Hakeem dates Kim Parker's best friend, Stevie Van Lowe.

Who passed in the Moesha show?

Apart from Lamont Bentley, who portrayed Hakeem Campbell on the UPN sitcom, these Moesha cast members have also passed away:

Actor/actress Moesha role Year died & age Cause of death Merlin Santana Ohagi 2002 at 26 Homicide/Gunshot wound Bernie Mac Uncle Bernie 2008 at 50 Sarcoidosis disease Kobe Bryant Terry Hightower 2020 at 41 Helicopter crash Maya Angelou Fired Up episode (S5) as Herself 2014 at 86 Poor health DMX Gimme a Break episode as himself 2021 at 50 Heart attack Robert Guillaume Arthur 2017 at 89 Prostate cancer Janet DuBois Mrs. Moss 2020 at 74 Cardiac arrest Yvette Wilson Andele Wilkerson 2012 at 48 Cervical cancer Estelle Harris Frances Howie 2022 at 93 Natural causes Montrose Hagins Talk to the Town episode as a Senior citizen 2012 at 95 Natural causes Jim Lange The Short Story episode as Himself 2014 at 81 Heart attack

What happened to Hakeem from Moesha?

How did Hakeem from Moesha die? The actor who portrayed Hakeem, Lamont Bentley, was involved in a fatal single-car accident in Ventura County, California, on 19 January 2005.

Despite dying young, Lamont Bentley lived to see his dream of becoming a renowned actor being fulfilled. He left a legacy for his two children, Brazil Bentley and Artesia Bentley.

