John Legend's parents and siblings: Where are they today?

John Roger Stephens, professionally known as John Legend, is an American singer and songwriter who started his career in the music industry behind the scenes, often playing the piano for artists like Jay-Z and Alicia Keys. Today, his successful career has won him several accolades. Who are John Legend's parents?

John Legend and his brothers during John Legend's album release after party hosted by Unik and Francois of Audemars Piguet in New York, United States. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

John was raised by his father, Ronald, and partially by his mother, Phyllis, who did not spend much time around him due to her convictions for various criminal acts. He has three siblings, of which one has followed in his career footsteps. Here are details about his family.

John's profile summary and bio

Full name John Roger Stephens Gender Male Date of birth 28 December 1978 Age 45 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Springfield, Ohio, USA Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 9 inches Weight in kilograms 71 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Occupation Singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, philanthropist Net worth Approximately $40 million Social media Instagram Twitter

John Legend's siblings

The My Favourite Things singer has three siblings: Ronald Stephens II, Vaughn Anthony Stephens and Phyllis Missy Stephens. Of his three siblings, Vaughn, John Legend's brother, is the only one who has followed in his career footsteps and is referred to as the Michael Jackson of the family.

Vaughn and John are so musically talented that it is impossible to distinguish who is singing when they sing together.

John Legend's sister

Does John Legend have a sister? Phyllis Missy Stephens is John's sister. She is less famous than her brother, and thus, much of her background information is still being determined. Phyllis is one of the siblings who opted for a career outside the limelight.

John Legend's parents

His parents are Ronald and Phyllis. John Legend's father was a factory worker at International Harvest and a drummer. He runs a hat manufacturing company called Pop Topz.

His mother was a seamstress, an award-winning quilt maker and a church choir singer. Growing up, he did not spend much time with his mother because he was in jail for theft, drug abuse and soliciting.

Ronald's and Phyllis' son, John Legend, attends the 2023 Beloved Benefit presented by The Same House at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White.

Source: Getty Images

However, their relationship has been getting better since John became a father. What is John Legend's parents' ethnicity? His parents are both African-American.

Who are John Legend's grandparents?

John's grandparents are Raymond Lloyd and Elmira Lloyd. His grandmother was influential in what today is his successful music career as he taught him to play the piano when he was young and encouraged him to sing in the church choir.

Who is John Legend's family?

He is married to Christie Teigen, an American model and television personality with whom he shares four children: Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Esti, and their newest addition, Wren.

John and Christie have been married for ten years. They recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in Lake Como, Italy, where they first exchanged their wedding vows ten years ago on 14 September 2013.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Simone Stephens and John Legend attend John Legend's launch of his new rose wine brand, LVE, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jerod Harris.

Source: Getty Images

John Legend's parents have played a significant role in shaping the successful musician he is today. He has found a way back to mending his relationship with his mother, whom he never spent quality time with.

READ ALSO: Facts about Lorenzo Lamas' children from his five relationships

Briefly.co.za authored an article detailing Lorenzo Lamas’ personal life and reports that Lorenzo is an American actor who gained fame for his roles in Falcon Crest and Renegade, which catapulted him to fame in the 1980s and 1990s. Fans have been curious about Lorenzo Lamas' children and his relationships following his career success.

Besides his flourishing career, actor Lorenzo made headlines for his five marriages and multiple relations. His marriage to each spouse had its fair share of drama, making his relationship history scandalous. So, who are Lorenzo Lamas' children?

Source: Briefly News