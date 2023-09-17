Facts about Lorenzo Lamas' children from his five relationships

Lorenzo Lamas is an American actor who gained fame for his roles in Falcon Crest and Renegade, which catapulted him to fame in the 1980s and 1990s. Fans have been curious about Lorenzo Lamas' children and his relationships following his career success.

Besides his flourishing career, actor Lorenzo made headlines for his five marriages and multiple relations. His marriage to each spouse had its fair share of drama, making his relationship history scandalous. So, who are Lorenzo Lamas' children?

Lorenzo Lamas' profile and bio

Full name Lorenzo Fernando Lamas Gender Male Date of birth January 20, 1958 Age 65 years old (in 2023) Birthplace Santa Monica, California, United States Nationality American Zodiac sign Aquarius Profession Actor Height 6 feet 2 inches Weight 82 kg (180 lbs) Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Light Brown Parents Fernando Lamas and Arlene Dahl Marital status Engaged No. of children 6 School Admiral Farragut Net worth $2 million

How old is Lorenzo Lamas?

Lamas was born on January 20, 1958, in Santa Monica, California, USA. He is 65 years old as of 2023 and holds American nationality. He grew up in Pacific Palisades and moved to New York City in 1971.

Lorenzo Lamas’ parents

His father was the famous Argentine-American actor Fernando Lamas, and his mother was the actress Arlene Dahl. This family connection to the entertainment world likely played a significant role in Lamas' early exposure to the entertainment industry.

Lorenzo Lamas' education

Lorenzo Lamas attended various schools, including the Admiral Farragut Academy in Pine Beach, New Jersey. He also attended the Tony Barr D.W. Brown Acting Studio in Los Angeles, where he honed his acting skills. He also developed an interest in sports, particularly wrestling and martial arts.

Who is Lorenzo Lamas's wife?

Lamas has been married five times and has also been in other relationships. Here is a list of Lorenzo's kids and his marriages:

Victoria Hilbert

Lamas's first marriage was to Victoria Hilbert. Their marriage lasted for about a year, from 1981 to 1982. Their union was short-lived and did not produce any children.

Michele Cathy Smith

He then married Michele Smith in 1983, and they divorced in 1985. They had two children together, Alvaro Joshua and Shayne Smith.

Kathleen Kinmont

Lorenzo married the famous actress Kathleen Kinmont on January 25, 1989, at Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas. This marriage ended in divorce in 1993.

Shauna Sand

He married actress Shauna Sand in 1996. Sand is an actress, and they have three daughters together: Alexandra Lynne, Victoria, and Isabella. This marriage also ended in a messy divorce in 2002.

Shawna Craig

After being single, Lorenzo married his fifth wife, Shawna Craig, in 2011. The couple divorced in June 2018, stating irreconcilable differences.

Who is Lorenzo Lamas' current partner?

He is engaged to Kenna Scott. They started dating in April 2020 and engaged in February 2021.

How many children does Lorenzo Lamas have?

Lamas has a total of six children: a son and five daughters. Here are the names of his children and their respective mothers:

Lorenzo lamas' daughters

He has five daughters, namely;

1. Shayne Lamas

Shayne is the daughter of Lorenzo Lamas and his second wife, Michele Cathy Smith. She was born on November 6, 1985. Shayne Lamas' mother, Michele Smith, passed on at 60.

2. Alexandra Lynne

Alexandra is one of Lorenzo Lamas's daughters with Shauna Sand. She was born on November 22, 1997.

3. Victoria Lamas

Victoria is another daughter of Lorenzo Lamas and Shauna Sand. She was born on April 24, 1999.

4. Isabella Lorenza

She is Lorenzo's fourth daughter, born on February 4, 2001. Her mother is Shauna Sand. She is Lorenzo lamas' youngest child.

5. Paton Lee Ashbrook

Paton is Lorenzo's fifth daughter, and her mother is Daphne Ashbrook. She was born on September 6, 1988. Lorenzo and Daphne were not married.

Lorenzo Lamas' son

Lorenzo has a son named Alvaro Joshua Lamas with her second wife, Michele Cathy Smith. He was born on December 19, 1983, and is the firstborn child and only son of the Renegade actor.

Lorenzo Lamas’ career

Lamas has had a diverse and multifaceted career in the entertainment industry. He is best known for his work in television, particularly in the 1980s and 1990s, but he has also appeared in films, reality TV shows, and theatre. Here is an overview of his career:

Early career

Lorenzo began acting in the early 1970s, appearing in television series such as Switch and The Love Boat. His earlier roles helped establish him as a rising star in Hollywood.

Lorenzo Lamas' films

Lorenzo has appeared in a variety of films throughout his career. Here is a list of some of the notable films:

1978: Grease

1979: Take Down

1982: The Comeback Trail

1984: Body Rock

1992: Final Impact

1993: CIA Code Name: Alexa

1995: Serpent's Lair

1997: The Rage

1999: The Muse

1998: Back to Even

Reality TV

Lorenzo participated in reality TV shows, including The Bachelor and Leave It to Lamas, which allowed viewers to glimpse his personal life and relationships. He has also dabbled in martial arts and racing motorcycles.

What is Lorenzo Lamas' net worth?

Lorenzo has an estimated net worth of $2 million. He derives his income from his career as an actor.

Above is all you need to know about Lorenzo Lamas' children and his relationships. Besides his extensive family, he is celebrated for his thriving acting career. His early life was marked by his family's legacy in the entertainment industry and his passion for acting and sports.

