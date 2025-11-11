Cassper Nyovest penned a heartfelt birthday tribute to his wife, calling her “authentic” and “so Maftown”

Fans flooded the comment section, showing love for “Makoti wa rona” and praising Cassper’s romantic side

The post reignited admiration for the rapper’s softer side, with many noting how deeply he adores his partner

Cassper Nyovest gushed over his wife on her birthday. Image: casspernyovest. Source: Instagram

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has once again reminded Mzansi why he’s not only a hitmaker but also a devoted husband. Taking to Instagram, the Solomon hitmaker shared a touching message celebrating his wife’s birthday and fans could not get enough of his heartfelt words.

Cassper, who explained how he transforms hate into motivation, posted a stunning photo of himself standing alongside his wife and captioned it:

"Happy birthday to my gorgeous wife! Modimo ong nzamile ka ntho e shapo, man! Ong kentse motho, skat! I hope you enjoy your day; may God grant you more of these, more grace and joy."

The post that had fans joining the celebration is below:

The Gusheshe hitmaker, who is featured in Blxckie's new summer song, married Pulane Mojaki in April 2024. The couple were childhood sweethearts, and had a traditional wedding in their hometown of Mafikeng, colloquially called Maftown. Cassper Nyovest has publicly expressed his happiness and commitment to their marriage.

The rapper’s use of Setswana expressions and the playful “Kao rata skaat” struck a chord with fans who praised how genuine and grounded he sounded. Many were quick to highlight how Cassper’s love for his wife continues to shine through his words and actions.

Fans shower Cassper’s wife with love

The comment section quickly turned into a love fest. Celebrities and fans alike joined in, sending warm wishes to Cassper’s “Queen.”

Musical artist @lordkez commented:

"Happy birthday to the queen!"

User @kgadiness noted:

“Pretty cool that you married an 11/11. Happy birthday makoti wa rona.”

Another fan, p_lyanah, added:

"Too gorgeous. We love you koti wa rona o montle. Happy birthday, gorgeous."

User misskooperlooks kept it simple with:

“Happy birthday, mme!”

@malcolm_wow_ commented:

“Happy birthday to the real Hoshkaramina.”

The comment “Sooo Maftown” from @brendaphenethi echoed Cassper’s own words, showing how much fans relate to his pride in his roots.

Cassper’s love and authenticity admired

Fans were not only moved by the message but also inspired by Cassper’s open display of affection. The rapper, known for hits like Doc Shebeleza and Baby Girl, continues to balance fame with humility, regularly showing gratitude for his wife and faith.

Many social media users praised him for being authentic and for celebrating love publicly at a time when celebrity relationships often remain private.

Cassper Nyovest was praised over his love for his wife. Image: casspernyovest. Source: Instagram.

Cassper Nyovest has become vocal about his Christian faith

Known for his music and as one of the best performers to grace entertainment stages, Cassper Nyovest came out a few years ago, announcing that he had become a born-again Christian. Briefly News previously reported that Cassper was criticised for holding a sermon at a big musical event.

The rapper revealed that events in his personal life led him to believe that God saved him.

