A 25-year-old drunk Porsche driver hit a traffic officer's vehicle along FW De Klerk Boulevard in Cape Town

The driver's breathalyser test showed he was nearly three times over the legal limit

The suspect called a friend to the scene who also arrived driving under the influence

A drunk driver bumped into a traffic officer's vehicle in Cape Town. Images: _ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

An X page shared the news about a traffic officer who tried to switch lanes along FW De Klerk Boulevard when the Porsche clipped his vehicle and sped off. What followed was a high-speed chase that ended near Century City. Photos were shared on 10 November 2025 by @_ArriveAlive with the caption:

"A drunk driver in a supercar hit a traffic vehicle in Cape Town, and then called a friend to the scene … Who was driving drunk too!"

The images showed three different vehicles, the Porsche that caused the crash, a Mercedes belonging to the suspect's friend, and the SAPS traffic vehicle. The damage to the traffic vehicle was visible, with the back bumper scratched, slightly broken, and protruding out where the impact happened.

The 25-year-old driver's breathalyser test confirmed what the traffic officer suspected. He was nearly three times over the legal limit. But what happened next left authorities stunned. The suspect called a friend to come to the scene, and when the friend arrived in a Mercedes, officers discovered he was also driving under the influence.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to X page @TheTruthPanther:

"Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, called the incident "an all-time high in audacity. He praised traffic officers for their vigilance and perseverance in catching both offenders, highlighting the pattern of supercar drivers causing accidents along that stretch of FW De Klerk Boulevard."

The first driver was arrested for driving under the influence, reckless and negligent driving, fleeing the accident scene, failing to comply with a lawful instruction and damage to council property. His Porsche, which starts at R3.3 million before any extras are added, was impounded under the City's traffic by-law.

A man from cape Town bumped into a police vehicle which resulted in a high-speed chase. Images: @_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

Mzansi reacts to the incident

Social media users couldn't believe what they were reading on X user @_ArriveAlive's post.

@ntate_modirii asked:

"What Porsche is that?"

@wexa11 said:

"One day they will tell this story and no one will believe it 😂"

@Mad_3ngineer shared:

"Reminds me of when I hit a staff transport taking police officer home at 7:15 am on a Sunday. It was straight to holding cell..."

@BlondieThamaga wrote:

"Show us the damage of the supercar please."

@kenkoen added:

"And then? What happened then??? 🤔🤔😉"

Drunk driving stats in South Africa

According to SADD (South Africans Against Drunk Driving), South Africa has some of the worst road traffic injury statistics in the world. Each year, an estimated 18,000 people are killed annually on South African roads, with 150,000 severely injured.

On a daily basis, 45 people die and 410 are injured, with 25 people becoming paralysed. Road crashes are the main cause of death in youth aged 5 to 29, and alcohol abuse is behind at least 65% of road incidents in South Africa.

View the X post below:

More tragic accidents in SA

Briefly News recently reported that popular Limpopo songstress Kharishma was involved in a road accident that killed one person and left her hospitalised.

recently reported that popular Limpopo songstress Kharishma was involved in a road accident that killed one person and left her hospitalised. South African DJ Chymamusique returned to the hospital in critical condition two months after starting his recovery journey following his near-fatal car accident.

A 43-year-old female pilot passed away during an aircraft accident on a farm outside Patensie in the Eastern Cape.

Source: Briefly News