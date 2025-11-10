A female pilot passed away during an aircraft accident on a farm outside Patensie in the Eastern Cape

The 43-year-old woman was spraying crops on the farm when tragedy struck, and her helicopter crashed

An inquest has been opened into the crash which took place on the morning of Monday, 9 November 2025

A female pilot died after a helicopter crash on a farm in the Eastern Cape. Image: @_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG – Tragedy has struck in the Eastern Cape after a 43-year-old woman was killed following a helicopter crash on a farm outside Patensie.

The woman was flying the helicopter, which was spraying crops on the farm, when it reportedly hit power lines and crashed to the ground. The woman was killed instantly, but authorities have yet to identify the deceased until formal identification is completed.

The accident happened on the morning of Monday, 9 October 2025.

Inquest docket opened into fatal crash

Speaking to IOL, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said that an inquest was opened into the crash.

"It is believed that the freak accident occurred at 7:45 am, when the helicopter was spraying crops," he said.

He added that it was alleged that the female crop duster died instantly when the Robinson helicopter she was flying crashed onto the Roodegrond farm.

A local farmer, Ruan Scheepers, told IOL that he was alerted to the accident by one of his workers. He then rushed to the scene while calling a neighbour, asking him to inform authorities of the accident.

He added that he witnessed the aftermath of the crash, describing it as a frightening ordeal.

