Content-creating domestic worker Sis Thembi Ubisi set her eyes on the Toyota Hilux GR Sport, wanting to give the vehicle a test-drive

The bakkie, approximately hitting the R1 million mark, is part of a giveaway by her employer, Malcolm Wentzel, the founder of FKN Army

Social media users shared how much they loved the vehicle and admired Malcolm and Sis Thembi's relationship

Sis Thembi desperately wanted to test-drive the Toyota Hilux GR Sport. Images: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: TikTok

A video showed popular content creators Malcolm Wentzel and domestic worker Sis Thembi Ubisi showcasing a black Toyota Hilux GR Sport that Sis Thembi had her eyes on test-driving. The TikTok post was a part of their giveaway for the roughly R1 million vehicle.

Malcolm, the founder of FKN Army, is giving away the Hilux via a competition, with entries costing R300.

The clip, posted on 1 November, 2025, showed an excited Sis Thembi admiring the bakkie, adamant about wanting to take it for a spin.

She said to Malcolm:

"Before you give it away, I have to make sure that everything is shap. I won't go far. This one is a black mamba, ne?"

After Malcolm told her no, he stepped away to take a phone call, giving Sis Thembi the perfect opportunity to get behind the wheel.

The post stated that entries for the competition close on 14 December, 2025, and the winner will be announced on 15 December, 2025.

Internet users hope to win Toyota Hilux GR Sport

Thousands of hopeful social media users entered the comment section, in awe of the grand vehicle and wishing to be its owner. Others pointed out the relationship between Malcolm and Sis Thembi, admiring what they displayed on-camera.

The clip of Malcolm and Sis Thembi entertained online users. Image: Hinterhaus Productions

Source: Getty Images

@faey_mangwe stated with a laugh:

"I'm not even better. I would have also just driven away nje because wow, what a wow, what a car, what a vehicle."

While some may see it as pessimism, a realistic @shortbasemnisi shared:

"I've never won anything in my entire life, so I'll take this moment to congratulate the winner in advance."

Familiar with their content, @user6144448840778 told the online community:

"Malcolm and Thembi are a match made on earth that everyone gets to experience their love, respect, and pure joy."

A fan of the vehicle, @downs.nation wrote:

"That’s a beast right there. The colour, the tyres, the interior, and those red seat belts? Absolute perfection. That’s the true definition of a black mamba. Whoever wins it is one hell of a lucky person."

@sphegugule2 remarked in the comment section:

"Malcolm, do you have a brother, sister, or any relatives I can work for? I want to do content with my boss."

An appreciative @icekeeper said:

"Malcolm, thank you for always being so humble towards people. I have said it before, and I'll say it again, God has His hands of blessing upon you and your family. Keep going, and Thembi, you rock, girl."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Malcolm's account below:

3 Other stories about the Toyota Hilux

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Hilux made the list of the most hijacked cars in South Africa in 2025. Autotrader's CEO, George Mienie, weighed in on why South Africans prefer such vehicles.

reported that the Hilux made the list of the most hijacked cars in South Africa in 2025. Autotrader's CEO, George Mienie, weighed in on why South Africans prefer such vehicles. A Hilux at an auction was sold at a far lower price, quickly sparking widespread conversations. South Africans weighed out the pros and cons of purchasing vehicles through auctions.

A video showed a Hilux towing a 12-wheeler truck on a gravel road in a South African mine. The bakkie's driver accelerated consistently and had a quick wobble before finding traction from its off-road tyres.

Source: Briefly News