The list of the most hijacked cars in South Africa has been released

Bakkies remain at the top of the list, for their durability and versatility

This trend mirrors the current number of used cars purchased by South Africans

Autotrader CEO weighed in on why South Africans prefer these types of cars

With over 4500 cars hijacked in the first quarter of 2025, the most stolen cars are often the same ones that fly off used car lots. Thanks to a 2025 list sharing hijacking trends and AutoTrader’s latest sales scoop, Briefly News reveals the top five cars hijackers can’t resist and why South Africans keep buying them anyway.

The VW is in the list of the most hijacked cars in South Africa. Image: @Sjoed van der Wal/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Top 5 Cars Hijackers Are After

Hijackers target cars that move quickly on the black market, either for resale or spare parts. Based on a 2025 ranking shared by Garfieldzar and complemented by @mashnotpotatoess on Instagram, here are South Africa’s most hijacked rides:

1. Toyota Hilux

The Hilux is South Africa’s go-to bakkie because it’s built to handle dusty trails or city streets. Its toughness and demand make it perfect for smuggling across borders or breaking down for parts. It’s the king of the road and the king of the hit list.

2. Volkswagen Polo

This hatchback is everywhere. It is affordable, zippy, and a favourite for young drivers. Thieves love it just as much, snatching Polos at stoplights or parking lots to flip quickly or strip for parts.

3. Toyota Fortuner

The Fortuner’s mix of SUV comfort and rugged reliability makes it a family staple. Hijackers see Rand signs, targeting it for its resale value in South Africa or abroad.

4. Ford Ranger

The Ranger is a workhorse for farmers and businesses. Its versatility puts it in thieves’ sights, with strong demand in underground markets.

5. Nissan NP200

Small but mighty, the NP200 is a budget bakkie for small businesses. Its low price and easy-to-sell parts make it a quick score for hijackers looking to cash in without much hassle.

Bakkies like the Hilux, Ranger, and NP200, plus hatchbacks like the Polo, make up over 77% of the 50 cars stolen daily in 2025, according to the SAPS quarterly crime stats. Toyota leads with 5235 cases in Q1, followed by Volkswagen (2877) and Nissan (1303).

Hijacked cars see increase in sales

Despite the hijacking risks, South Africans are still snapping many of them up as used cars. AutoTrader’s September 2025 data shows 33 907 vehicles sold. The stars of the show? Practical bakkies and hatchbacks, the same kinds topping the hijackers’ lists.

The Ford Ranger once again dominated South Africa’s used car market in September 2025. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Toyota’s crushing it with 5638 used cars sold last month, claiming four of the top 10 best-sellers. Volkswagen’s right behind with 4743, Ford’s holding steady at 3423, and Hyundai and Suzuki round out the top five.

AutoTrader’s CEO, George Mienie commented on this:

“The used car market’s holding strong, with buyers chasing value and reliability over flashy names.”

Cars like the Hilux, Polo, and NP200 are both sales champs and thief magnets. Yet, the market’s 2025 surge shows South Africans are prioritising practicality and refusing to let fear slow them down.

How to stay safe

South Africa’s high crime rate means your dream car may be a hijacker’s next target. So how can you stay safe? While 100% safety is not guaranteed, there are active steps motorists can take to decrease the risk of getting hijacked. According to Cartrack, these are the 6 ways to reduce the risk of a hijacking:

Check that you are not being followed Be vigilant in your driveway Check the street when approaching your home Be aware when parking your vehicle Keep alert when entering your vehicle Be cautious while on the road

DJ Stu’s Stolen VW Car Found Stripped in Soweto

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that South African DJ and talent manager DJ Stu recently had his sleek VW vehicle stolen.

The star shared an update that his car was found in Soweto; however, it was stripped when they recovered it.

Stu said that though valuable items that were in the vehicle were stolen, he was grateful that no lives were harmed when the robbers took his car.

