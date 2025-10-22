A man shared a video of himself comfortably sleeping in the driver’s seat while his luxury car, valued at over R1.5 million, navigated a highway using its autopilot

The jaw-dropping clip shared on TikTok went viral, sparking intense debate about trust and technology on the road

Social media users were divided, with many admiring the dream car and technology, while others admitted they had too many trust issues to attempt such an act

A local gent was filmed sleeping in the driver's seat while his car was in motion, using the autopilot feature his car is equipped with.

Source: TikTok

A video showcasing a luxury Volvo’s advanced semi-autonomous features captured the attention of social media users, turning a routine drive into a viral sensation.

The clip shared on TikTok by @jb_sibanda showed a powerful demonstration of modern automotive technology, impressing many viewers and shocking others.

The video was filmed by a person sitting in the passenger seat. It shows TikTok user @jb_sibanda sleeping in the driver’s seat, with both his legs away from the car controls and resting crossed on the person in the passenger seat.

The man cruises on the Volvo XC90’s autopilot

The vehicle is cruising down the road, soundtracked by a classic song from American singer Tamia. The caption confirms that the car is operating entirely on autopilot.

Social media users were stunned by the sight, and many said their anxiety wouldn't allow them to do what the driver had done.

Source: Getty Images

Volvo XC90: Safety, luxury, and pilot assist

The Volvo XC90 is defined as a spacious, large, mild hybrid SUV starting from R1,555,500, built on industry-leading safety standards. The car is equipped with advanced driver support systems that enable semi-autonomous driving. These features are part of Volvo’s commitment to safety, allowing the vehicle to maintain a set speed and distance, and assist with steering to keep the car centred in its lane.

The standard B5 AWD powertrain delivers power efficiently, while luxury features like Thor’s Hammer, Matrix-design LED headlights, and available Bower & Wilkins High Fidelity audio system complete the premium experience. The XC90’s primary focus is providing a safe, comfortable, and intelligent ride for up to seven passengers. Source: Volvo Cars South Africa.

SA reacts to the self-driving Volvo

The clip went viral, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were impressed by the car, and some who weren’t too trusting of the autopilot feature. Many viewers complimented the luxury car, with some declaring it their dream car. Some shared that their anxiety wouldn’t let them sleep while the car drove on its own, even though it is deemed safe. Others raised practical concerns specific to South African roads, worried about reckless drivers, randomly switching lanes, and the potential for a collision to breach the system’s safety limits.

User @khosi321🇿🇦 added:

"My trust issues and trauma would never allow me."

User @Jaydan commented:

"Even on autopilot, I'll never be able to sleep like that. What if the car stops suddenly? Then you go through the window, lol. I'll never put my trust in a car this much 😂."

User @Dipp_Dimples Siphozuluboisitho said:

"I trust Volvo 😆😁. The first automatic side packing was done by Volvo in the 90s."

User @Humphrey Jan Khoza asked:

"What happens when there's an oncoming car and the other car is in the slow lane? I would never gamble with my life 🤣."

User @Buhle.sihle shared:

"It's all about hard work, bra👌."

User @Nelulu Saynoon🇳🇦 🇳🇦100% said:

"Bro, it's easy to be manipulated by these electronic vehicles. Put your safety first. Even the most trusted Teslas, with extreme sensor detections they don't recommend full trust in their vehicles. The driver should always be fully aware of the whole driving process to access manual control if anything goes wrong 🤔."

User @BURU commented:

"Adaptive cruise control plus lane assist = Auto pilot. Volvo is dope when it comes to this kind of technology."

Watch the TikTok video below:

