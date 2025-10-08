South African DJ and talent manager DJ Stu recently got his sleek VW vehicle stolen

The star also shared an update that his car was found in Soweto; however, it was stripped when they recovered

Stu said that though valuable items that were in the vehicle were stolen, he's grateful that no lives were harmed when the robbers took his car

Bathong, bad things keep on happening in Mzansi, especially Johannesburg, which resulted in one of the popular DJs, Stu, getting their car stolen while he was attending a gig he was booked for.

According to Sunday World, the talent manager and brand strategist, whose real name is Tsholofelo Ntuli, told the publication how his VW Polo TSI was taken outside a nightclub in Johannesburg on Friday, 3 October 2025.

Ntuli shared that they were there with his friend, attending an event in Marshalltown, when his vehicle was stolen.

"This was around 11 pm. We attended an event in downtown Johannesburg. I was with a friend. We entered the club for town work, and in less than two hours of us finishing the DJ set, the car was gone," he said.

DJ Stu, however, shared an update that the tracking company recovered his car in Soweto, although it was already stripped when it was found. He also revealed that upon the car getting stolen, it had some very precious and expensive valuable, such as an iPhone 15 Pro, a watch worth R15K, a Macbook and some clothes in the boot.

He said:

"We found the car in Soweto, stripped and some of the valuables stolen; the bumper, headlights and so forth. The other things they stole from the car were precious pieces, and not just any random clothing. I’m happy it was not a hijacking incident where people’s lives would have been at risk. Valuables can be replaced. We are approaching the holiday season. So we need to be extra vigilant, I guess."

Priddy Ugly was also hijacked at gunpoint with his wife

DJ Stu isn't the only celebrity who had their car stolen before as the former popular hip hop rapper Priddy Ugly also revealed that he was hijacked at gunpoint while he was with his wife, Bontle Modiselle, back in 2015.

During hiis interview with DJ Friesh in August this year, the star whose real name is Ricardo Moloi decided to open up about that tragic incident which led to his father's car being taken by the robbers.

"Bontle and I were driving and stopped at a garage in the area. A Golf 4 parked in front of us, and before I knew it, four guys came out. Bontle saw it first before I even did, because I was still admiring the car, trying to remember which one of my friends drove it. Then Bontle immediately starts praying, she's going 'Oh no, oh no'! I just remember covering Bontle and thought, 'Lord, this is where I'm gonna go,'" he revealed.

Tsekeleke's ex-girlfriend recalls hijacking incident

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tsekeleke's ex-girlfriend, Black Cat Girl's attempted hijacking.

The influencer and reality TV star spoke about the traumatic incident and also revealed how the robbers attempted to gain entry into her car.

