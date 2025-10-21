A South African man's humorous take on Cape Town's rental prices has gone viral on TikTok

The video showcased the high cost of living, including rental prices in the Mother City, leaving many viewers in stitches

The post has sparked a lively debate among South Africans, with many sharing their thoughts and opinions on the matter

A gent from South Africa, located in Johannesburg, had the internet buzzing over his amusing take as he poked fun at Cape Town’s sky-high rental prices.

A Johannesburg man took a jab at Capetonians over the steep R22k price of a one-bedroom apartment. Image: @kay_beemer/TikTok and Allen Baxter/Getty Images

In a viral video shared by the guy himself under the handle @kay_beemer, he showcased two apartment listings that highlighted just how expensive it can be to live in the Mother City.

The clip begins with him showing an image of a one-bedroom apartment on Bree Street, a trendy and bustling area in Cape Town’s city centre, priced at a whopping R22,000 per month. The home, which is 60m² in size, includes one bedroom and one bathroom, but its price tag had many South African viewers shaking their heads in disbelief.

@kay_beemer did not stop there as he went on to unveil another listing, a two-bedroom apartment also located in the Cape Town CBD. The second home, featuring 2.5 bathrooms and two parking bays, was listed for an eye-watering R43,500 per month.

To top it off, the TikTok user @kay_beemer humorously captioned his post saying:

"At least I’m not living in Johannesburg."

Which was accompanied by a frowning face emoji, leaving many online floks amused by his sarcasm.

He also added:

"I don't understand CPT people, bashing Jhb/PTA people. Everyone chooses their struggle."

South Africans couldn’t help but join in the banter, with many comparing the cost of living between Cape Town and other SA cities.

While the video that was posted on 20 October 2025 gained massive traction on TikTok, and the social media user @kay_beemer's take sparked a debate with many stating that surviving the Cape Town rental market is almost a luxury in itself.

A man in Johannesburg showcased how he opened his car boot in a TikTok video. Image: @kay_beemer

SA is not impressed by Cape Town's rental prices

South Africans weighed in on the cost of living in Cape Town, with some sharing their thoughts on the rental prices, as others responded to the gent's jab at Capetonians, saying:

Whitey said:

"You always pay more for better quality. That's how the world works."

Paul Frost added:

"Enjoy your daylight robbery."

BlacSA expressed:

"It's cheaper to an Airbnb and pay R550 per day for the entire month."

User cracked a joke, saying:

"Who knew a mountain could inflate ur prices by 300%."

Zakiya replied:

"Makes sense, Cape Town is like the Woolworths of cities😭."

Jade Young shared:

"It’s ridiculous. But I’d still rather house share than live in Johannesburg."

Asante commented:

"Mind you, they’re earning cents."

Watch the video below:

