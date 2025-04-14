SA Proud of Lady Renting Back Room in Kasi and Turning It Into Luxurious Space

A young South African woman from Pretoria shared her achievement of moving out of her parents’ house

The lady is now renting a back room in the townships, which she’s turned into a luxurious space

Mzansi congratulated the youngster for taking a huge step towards becoming an independent woman

South Africans were inspired by a young woman from Pretoria who moved out of her parents’ house.

The lady took a leap of faith and found a place to stay in someone’s rental back room in the townships.

Woman moves out of home

An independent young lady, Koketso Ngolela, made South Africa proud after sharing her lovely story on TikTok. Mbolela is now renting a back room in the townships.

The young entrepreneur shared photos of herself moving into her rental home. She turned the empty space into a warm home after she went shopping.

Ngolela bought furniture that complemented the trendy aesthetic of minimalism. Her home was dominated by neutral colours.

The one-room flat has a sleeping area, where she placed a beautifully decorated bed, a fluffy grey mat, and a washing basket. The kitchen had a tiny cupboard with a two-burner stove and a kettle.

Ngolela kept on adding more pieces to make the place feel homier. She bought a storage wardrobe, a chic table, a mirror, a wine rack, a headboard, and more statement pieces.

The space finally started looking and feeling like home as she added more furniture as time went by. Ngolela took her own time decorating her new place and wowed many with the final product.

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi inspired by independent lady

South Africans were proud of the entrepreneur and shared lovely messages with her:

@user10111 asked:

“Can I buy you electricity? I have nothing, but I feel like I should get you something, sis.”

@Siphesihle🙂 commented:

“I’ve never been so proud of a stranger before.”

@mooi_tshepi 🇿🇦 advised youngsters:

“I’d advise youngsters not to rush to rent apartments, but rather get a 1 room at a decent township and save up for an investment property, rent it out and buy another one so on and so forth.”

@sthembis6 commented:

“I remember how terrified you were of taking the step of getting your own place, how sceptical you were, now look at you flourishing and crushing this! So proud of you, ngwana Rangwane.”

@Maggie said:

“Don’t downplay any of these major achievements. I’m very proud of you, stranger.”

@Naledi Moses shared:

“It starts with a room, and then one day you’ll have your own house.”

