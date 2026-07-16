A clip from Big Brother Zimbabwe went viral on TikTok on 2 July 2026, showing housemates in their shared bedroom

The video sparked a wave of reactions from South Africans comparing the Zimbabwean show to the South African version

Viewers flooded the comments with jokes as they analysed the scene of the housemates on the 24-hour reality TV show

A clip from Big Brother Zimbabwe made waves on TikTok on 2 July 2026. The video drew thousands of South Africans into a lively debate about the two countries' versions of the popular reality show.

A 'Big Brother' Zimbabwe broadcast left South Africans stunned. Image: @tanyah006

Source: UGC

The video, shared by TikTok user @tanyah006, showed a woman seated on the floor of a dormitory-style bedroom among fellow housemates. The post carried the hashtag #BigBrotherZimbabwe and was shared as fan content in support of a contestant named Tanya.

Zimbabwe launches its own Big Brother

What turned a routine fan clip into a viral moment was the conversation it sparked between South African and Zimbabwean viewers. South Africans who stumbled across the video began comparing the Zimbabwean production to their own version of the show, with reactions ranging from warmth and encouragement to wide-eyed surprise at the differences in scale and production.

Zimbabwe's entry into the Big Brother franchise reflects a broader trend across Africa, where countries have sought to launch their own locally produced editions of the globally recognised format. Big Brother Africa, which ran for years on DStv, gave way to Big Brother Naija, now one of the continent's most-watched reality shows. Zimbabwe's edition appears to be building its own dedicated fanbase, with fan accounts already running daily support campaigns for favourite housemates. Watch the TikTok clip that got South Africans talking:

South Africans react to Big Brother Zimbabwe

While many South Africans poked fun, others acknowledged that every major show starts somewhere and that Zimbabwe deserves credit for getting its edition off the ground. South Africans had plenty to say in the comments:

@Thandeka_Anne🇿🇦 said:

"The show will eventually get better with time. They will get sponsors and be fine. I'm glad they started something like this."

@Lady N T wrote:

"Yooh, this is embrassing for us"

@mbalievilakazi7 asked:

"What is special about South Africa 🇿🇦?"

@Noxolo Nkosy commented:

"Who came up with this idea 🤣"

@🇿🇦 Mbulaheni Prince 🇿🇦 wrote:

"My fellow South Africans 🇿🇦, please come this side. I refuse to suffer alone after seeing this! 😂"

@Ruthie🌹 added:

"No because wat is this mara?😂"

Other Briefly News stories about Zimbabwe and South Africa

A viral TikTok video captured the attention of South Africans as they watched someone tackle a ZIMSEC O Level Maths Paper.

South Africans were amused by a Zimbabwean TikTokker, @maureenmahlako, who compares her relaxed life in South Africa to her farm life back home in Zimbabwe.

A Zimbabwean man living in Australia compared property prices in Harare's Borrowdale suburb to homes in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News