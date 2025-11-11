A young TikTok user named Angela showed people on the internet that she had found an unexpected winged animal in her vehicle

The creature sat perfectly still in a compartment in the car door on the passenger side, only moving once Angela reached out to it

Local members of the online community laughed in the comment section, suggesting that Angela was expecting or new opportunities would soon come into her life

A young woman found a little bird in her car. Images: @angelan822

A woman named Angela shared a TikTok video showing the strange find on the passenger side of her car: a tiny bird. People online brought forth their theories, with one in particular making Angela want to block them.

On 8 October, 2025, the young woman showed the winged creature sweetly sitting in a compartment in the car door. After Angela tried to reach out to it, the bird flew to the windscreen and towards the open window back on the passenger's side, not seen again.

Internet users bring unwanted and wild theories

The viral video had several members of the online community gathering in the comment section with numerous suggestions about what the bird in the car meant for the woman. Many joked that it meant Angela had a bun in the oven, a theory she rejected.

People on the internet cooked up theories that made a few people laugh. Image: Nick David

@noxd108 stated under the post:

"That’s how I found out I was pregnant, and the second time it came, I got a job. It brings good news."

@mokgatlh.a shared their thoughts with Angela, writing:

"You or someone very close to you is pregnant, otherwise, it's luck. New opportunities are close."

@rorisangramphele wrote in the comment section:

"I’d be traumatised. I’d never recover from this."

@gontsem70 told the online crowd:

"I'm so scared of birds, I would've gone cold the moment I saw it. Now I'm going to be inspecting the car before getting inside."

@chefmakoti noted with a laugh:

"I would have left that car to let it be comfortable; also, the direct eye contact would have sent me into a spiral."

@tshenolosmith said to Angela under the post:

"Your village people know you drive now. Sorry, sisi."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Angela's account below:

