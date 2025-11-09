Durban Woman Moves to Johannesburg to Be Full-Time Influencer in TikTok Video
- A woman from KZN showed people that she made a big decision and uprooted her entire life to follow her passion
- The content creator made a big move and shared the early stages of her move from Durban in a TikTok video that became a viral hit
- South Africans shared their opinions on the details that the woman revealed about the life she's pursuing
A woman posted a TikTok video of herself leaving behind her old life. The lady was at the airport showing that she was departing from home.
The TikTok video of the woman showing people the beginning of a new chapter received thousands of likes. Hundreds of people commented on the young lady's video, rallying to support the content creator with a dream.
In a TikTok video, @shemakescontent_sa posted that she was looking forward to starting over. The woman bid farewell to Durban, moving to Johannesburg to pursue content creation full-time. The woman was emotional, crying as the plane got ready for takeoff. In the comment section, she explained that although she's passionate about being a content creator from Durban, she wants to pursue it as her main source of income, but Durban is not the right place. The content creator said:
"Growth is slow. Thank you to every single person in my Durban community, but it's time I spread my wings and fly because I'm so hungry for this."
South Africa supports aspiring influencer
Many people commented that they were in full support of her business. People showed her love in the comments, wishing her well on her journey. Watch the video of her departure from Durban below:
Likhona Mayisela encouraged the lady:
"I wish nothing but the best for you, my angel 😍🥹"
Avu🤍|Aspiring Content Creator wrote:
"Now why am I crying 🥺May God see you through this season my love❤️"
Londeka applauded:
"☺️Congratulations mama."
Ntombizanele Khani wrote:
"You’re gonna look back on this moment and be glad you made this decision. The sky is not the limit, it’s just a view. Show them who you are!❤️🫵🏾"
zesuliwe.dlomo gushed:
"Good luck mama 🌸🌸 UNkulunkulu is with you. Ungayeki ukuthandaza 🌸"
nokwandaphehlukwayo said:
"I’m crying with you because I know how it feels to leave everything behind. Congratulations Sphe. I hope you achieve everything you wish and more❤️"
Palesa Mokoena admired her:
"This is so brave and beautiful to see. Leaving home to bet on yourself is never easy, but it’s always worth it. Rooting for you so loudly 🤍🥹"
Clareson Khanyile added:
"I look up to you so much, dude! A dreamer and hard worker❤️"
