“It Chose You”: Shark That Jumped Over Man’s Head and Into Boat Stuns the Internet
- A group of friends recorded the moment a shark jumped into their tiny boat, leaving them all in shock
- One of the men stated that the creature of the sea flew over his head before landing in the fishing boat
- Social media users in the post's comment section were also stunned and wondered why the shark decided to hop into the vessel
Spearfishing content creator Ryan Myers reshared an old video of what he described as a bull shark jumping into the boat he and his two friends were in. The clip prompted many people online to flock to the post's comment section to discuss what the guys should have done in that situation.
According to the clip, which appeared to have been posted in December, 2024, one of the three fishing enthusiasts was reeling in what he had caught when the shark decided to make it its meal. The creature of the sea jumped over his head and into the boat, gasping for oxygen through its bleeding gills.
The men discovered that two of their three fishing rods were missing after all the action had died down.
Internet users joke about shark on board
Thousands of members of the online community gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about the determined shark. Some came up with scenarios on why it was in the area, while others shared similar experiences.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
Lonell Allan shared their opinion with the public:
"Hear me out… maybe something bigger was about to eat the shark."
Jake Adams exclaimed to the online community:
"That's a free meal where I come from!"
Nourchène Khammassi said to the men:
"You should’ve put it back into the water."
Gnovihc Gnay asked in the comment section:
"So, how are you going to put it back into the water without getting bitten?"
Serenah Johnson saw things from the shark's perspective, writing:
"Imagine if you accidentally jump out of the water into a human's boat and you're screaming for help because you can’t breathe, and the humans are just laughing at you."
Christina Renee jokingly added under the post:
"It chose you. That is your Pokémon. Take it home and train it."
After watching the clip, JL Razon stated with a laugh:
"Now you have an epic story to tell to your grandkids."
Watch the Facebook video here, posted on Ryan's account.
3 Other Briefly News stories about sharks
- In another article, a video showing two men swimming near sharks off the coast of a KwaZulu-Natal beach sparked an online debate. Some people praised their bravery, while others criticised their recklessness.
- Holidaygoers in Tsitsikamma got the shock of their lives when a shark entered the safe swimming zone of the area. Although scary, South Africans found the situation hilarious.
- Last year, it was reported that great white sharks were to make a comeback in Cape Town, albeit in low numbers. Social media users welcomed the news of the underwater predators' return, stating it would be great for tourism.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za