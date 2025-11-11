A group of friends recorded the moment a shark jumped into their tiny boat, leaving them all in shock

One of the men stated that the creature of the sea flew over his head before landing in the fishing boat

Social media users in the post's comment section were also stunned and wondered why the shark decided to hop into the vessel

A shark jumped over a fisherman's head from the water and into the boat. Images: Gerald Schömbs / Unsplash, Ryan Myers Spearfishing / Facebook

Spearfishing content creator Ryan Myers reshared an old video of what he described as a bull shark jumping into the boat he and his two friends were in. The clip prompted many people online to flock to the post's comment section to discuss what the guys should have done in that situation.

According to the clip, which appeared to have been posted in December, 2024, one of the three fishing enthusiasts was reeling in what he had caught when the shark decided to make it its meal. The creature of the sea jumped over his head and into the boat, gasping for oxygen through its bleeding gills.

The men discovered that two of their three fishing rods were missing after all the action had died down.

Internet users joke about shark on board

Thousands of members of the online community gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about the determined shark. Some came up with scenarios on why it was in the area, while others shared similar experiences.

People jumped to the comments with their opinions. Image: Karl Tapales

Lonell Allan shared their opinion with the public:

"Hear me out… maybe something bigger was about to eat the shark."

Jake Adams exclaimed to the online community:

"That's a free meal where I come from!"

Nourchène Khammassi said to the men:

"You should’ve put it back into the water."

Gnovihc Gnay asked in the comment section:

"So, how are you going to put it back into the water without getting bitten?"

Serenah Johnson saw things from the shark's perspective, writing:

"Imagine if you accidentally jump out of the water into a human's boat and you're screaming for help because you can’t breathe, and the humans are just laughing at you."

Christina Renee jokingly added under the post:

"It chose you. That is your Pokémon. Take it home and train it."

After watching the clip, JL Razon stated with a laugh:

"Now you have an epic story to tell to your grandkids."

Watch the Facebook video here, posted on Ryan's account.

