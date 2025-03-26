Holiday goers at Tsitsikama were shocked when a shark entered the safe swimming zone of the area

The creature of the sea was difficult to spot because of where it was situated, which meant some divers had to be brought out

South Africans found the whole situation hilarious and were surprised that an animal found in the sea wasn't supposed to be in those waters

Some divers at Tsitsikama investigated a shark that startled swimmers, to the amusement of the holiday goers and South Africa. Images: Stephen Frink/ Getty Images, insta_travel_agency

Source: TikTok

South Africans never hesitate to make fun of a light-hearted situation, and this one was no different. Some holiday goers at Tsitsikama were startled when they realised that a shark was swimming in a designated safe area. The amused swimmers inspired jokes from South Africans who wondered why sharks weren't allowed in their territory.

Shark-infested waters

The insta_travel_agency TikTok account shared the clip with a caption that read:

"That was lowkey stressful to watch😂😂the shark was swimming in the SAFE zone where people can swim… But anyway THIS IS THE SIGN YOU NEEDED for you to join us on our next trip!"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The swimmers weren't terrified and can be heard joking about the situation throughout the clip. Some divers went into the waters to investigate where the shark was, but the sea creature wasn't that easy to spot.

See the video below:

Holidays to die for

The travel agency has several clips of what people who sign up for them will experience. One of the TikToks shows a day trip to the Addo Elephant Park as part of a safari. The sights and places people can enjoy with the agency are breathtaking.

The travel agency offers safari trips to lovely places. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

South Africans couldn't help but poke some fun at the clip shared, with many wondering where sharks should be if they weren't allowed there.

Read the comments below:

aNiNja said:

'My favourite line I hear a lot is also "shark invested waters", it's like saying the land in invested with people 😌😐'

Abubakr jokingly asked:

"So it’s supposed to be in the Kruger National Park?"

Chaz In Conversation asked:

'How do u “take it out” be for real please? 😩'

Blackbird mentioned:

"Did they take the shark? What was the whole point of them going while a shark was in there."

user1220426747269 commented:

"It's their home and many more to come."

Nathan said:

"The so called hero’s 😂😂😂 Don’t play with a bull shark 🙈"

zaddy.cool shared:

"Doesn't belong here like seriously 😂😂😂 Nowadays I'm too scared to swim anywhere that connects to the open ocean."

More animal-related stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a jaw-dropping video captured in Zimbabwe shows a curious lion approaching a defensive forest cobra, leading to a dangerous face-to-face confrontation between two deadly predators.

previously reported that a jaw-dropping video captured in Zimbabwe shows a curious lion approaching a defensive forest cobra, leading to a dangerous face-to-face confrontation between two deadly predators. A woman in the Free State had a terrible experience after walking at night and coming across a slithering creature. The lady went viral on Facebook after people saw details about her scary encounter with a venomous snake.

People across the internet were on the edge of their seats after a man took a daring swim with a deadly king cobra.

Source: Briefly News