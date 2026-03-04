Kaizer Chiefs extended their losing streak after a narrow defeat to Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership

Kaizer Chiefs’ losing streak continued on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, after a 1-0 narrow defeat to Richards Bay in a Betway Premiership match at Umhlathuse Sports Complex in KwaZulu-Natal.

Lebohang Maboe in action during Kaizer Chiefs' defeat against Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership. Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs suffered an early setback during the warm-up after defender Inacio Miguel sustained an injury, forcing his withdrawal in favour of Bradley Cross. Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino was also handed starts in the revised line-up alongside Asanele Velebayi and summer signing Nkanyiso Shinga, who was making his debut.

A second-half goal from Thulani Gumede gave the home side a well-deserved victory over the Soweto Giants, marking Kaizer Chiefs’ fourth consecutive defeat across all competitions in recent weeks. In the Betway Premiership, the Chiefs had previously lost back-to-back games against Stellenbosch FC and in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates.

SuperSport's commentary sparks viewer backlash

Hours after the game, a moment from SuperSport commentary sparked debate on Wednesday morning, 4 March. Commentator Phumlani Miya used language that viewers found inappropriate, prompting concerns and calls for clearer moderation. SuperSport shared match highlights but has not responded publicly to the feedback.

Football fans expressed their disappointment, describing the commentary as inappropriate and calling for accountability:

@Sgadi28:

"Please speak to your employee; this kind of commentary cannot be condoned."

@ShakesRampedi:

"I honestly can't believe what I'm hearing here 😮 Wow."

@Tea_Bee15:

"Haiboooo Mr Commentator 🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️."

@Malatjie_:

"Grossly inappropriate, but I think it’s a matter of teaching and correcting his conduct. He may not even be aware that this is inappropriate because this language is commonly used in our communities."

@lepara_10:

"Tribalism must be nipped in the bud immediately."

@Nduuh_Masondo:

"Racial profiling based on stereotypes? He's headed for the BCCSA 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽."

@TMJ9p:

"Yeah, we can't condone such; he should do better.''

@KRSWRD:

"Blatant racism. It cannot be accepted at all, especially in the beautiful game!''

Supeersport is yet to release a statement after the commentary backlash. Image:@supersport

Source: Facebook

SuperSport has yet to release a statement regarding the commentary or the public backlash. Members of the public have the right to lodge a complaint with the BCCSA.

What’s next for Kaizer Chiefs?

Kaizer Chiefs will look to end their losing streak in their next Betway Premiership match against Durban City. The Glamour Boys are set to host the Durban-based club at FNB Stadium on Sunday, 15 March 2026.

A win could improve their position in the league, depending on other teams’ results. However, Chiefs are no longer considered title contenders this season, with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns extending their lead at the top of the league standings.

