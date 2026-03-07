Orlando Pirates are mourning the death of one of their most dedicated and long-standing supporters, Makhala Njalo

Tributes have poured in from the club, fans, and former superfan Mama Joy Chauke following his passing

Makhala Njalo was present at the recent Soweto derby, showing his unwavering support for the Buccaneers until the end

Premier Soccer League giants Orlando Pirates are mourning the death of one of their much-loved and loyal supporters, Charles Fantisi, better known as 'Makhala Njalo', who passed away on Friday, 6 March 2026. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Orlando Pirates superfan Charles Fantisi passed away on Friday, 6 March 2026. Image:@xekihlongwane

Source: Twitter

Fantisi had been among the thousands who thronged FNB Stadium last Saturday, 28 February 2026, for the Soweto derby between Pirates and arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs, which the Buccaneers won 3-0.

Tributes pour in for Orlando Pirates supporter Makhala Njalo

Tributes have been pouring in across the football sector, with the club leading the tributes as they remember one of their ardent fans. Former Buccaneers superfan Mama Joy Chauke also posted an emotional message honouring the staunch Pirates supporter.

On Saturday, 7 March 2026, the club posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"@orlandopirates sends heartfelt condolences on the passing of long-standing and passionate supporter, Charles “Makhalanjalo” Fantisi. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the Buccaneers community during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. ⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️ #OrlandoPirates #OnceAlways"

Fans also shared moving tributes with pictures and heartfelt messages on X on the same day:

@WhyUfikelate:

"My friendship with Charles, a man who loved Orlando Pirates through thick and thin, AKA “Makhala Njalo” 💔💔 #OrlandoPirates"

@makwande_m:

"Sad to hear about the passing of my prominent senior Orlando Pirates Football Club supporter. Ah, man, Makhala Njalo! 🕊️😭💔"

@SihleTGeneral10:

"Not so long ago, I saw his face in one of the televised Orlando Pirates matches. He was wearing a surgical mask before the Soweto Derby. Life is so unpredictable and short. May the soul of Charles 'Makhala Njalo' Fantisi rest in peace and power 🕊️❤️"

@MrksPSLClub:

"🚨Breaking Sad News: One of the most famous Orlando Pirates supporters, Makhala Njalo, has sadly passed on. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Buccaneers family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. 🕊️"

Tributes have been pouring in after the untimely death of football fan Makhala Njalo. Image:@aya_masuku

Source: Twitter

Mama Joy Chauke also shared a heartfelt post:

@JoyChauke5:

"Rest in peace Makhalanjalo. It was Nyawana, Mzion, Lulu, 5skipas, Mgijimi, now it is you. Condolences to the family and SA fans, especially @orlandopirates @OfficialPSL. Rest well, soldier. God has given, God has taken."

Orlando Pirates community remembers a loyal fan

Makhala Njalo’s passing has left a noticeable void in the Orlando Pirates supporter community. Known for his unwavering dedication to the club, Fantisi will be remembered for his passion, presence at matches, and the joy he brought to the Buccaneers family. The club and fans continue to share tributes, ensuring that his legacy as a loyal supporter lives on.

