Former Baroka FC and Polokwane City defender Thabiso Semenya is trending after a personal dispute with his wife spilt onto social media

The controversy erupted after a livestream in which his spouse made serious allegations about his private life

The viral clip sparked widespread debate online, with South Africans sharing mixed reactions to the public fallout

Former Baroka FC and Polokwane City star Thabiso Semenya has been caught up in a viral social media storm after his wife, Potego, publicly accused him of cheating.

Thabiso Semenya lining up with his teammates during his playing days. Image:@thabisosemenya

Source: Instagram

The allegations surfaced during an Instagram Live session in which Potego claimed the now-retired footballer had been unfaithful. She further alleged that the affair resulted in their domestic worker falling pregnant.

The moment quickly went viral on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, as clips from the live video circulated widely on social media. Potego appeared emotional as she shared the claims with viewers.

South Africans reacted with shock and disbelief as the clip spread online, with many sharing mixed opinions about the situation.

Social media reacts to Thabiso Semenya controversy

@Patrice_ZA

"And the recording is for what exactly?"

@Du_Kee

"Is she okay? 😩"

@Sunflowerreal

"Oh my word 😭."

@mhlayisto

"Aowa bana 😭😭😭 Thabiso 💔 why angenza my Pots so 😢"

@voiceless__

"What could have possibly happened to a point where a man of the house gets their nanny pregnant?."

@SimphiweMavuso

"She has a choice to leave the relationship, but for her to stick around for this kind of abuse is crazy. She must go open an assault case and not use social media as a court."

Thabiso Semenya's football career and background

Semenya was born on 17 September 1982 in Moletjie, Limpopo. Unlike many professional footballers who begin their careers as teenagers, his journey into top-level football came relatively late.

He initially studied geology at the University of Limpopo before discovering his football potential while training with players at a sports academy linked to the university. That exposure pushed him to pursue football seriously. He began his playing career in the Vodacom League with Mpumalanga Highlanders, working his way up from lower divisions before eventually reaching the Premier Soccer League.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Semenya built a steady career as a right back and defensive player in South African football. His club career included Mpumalanga Highlanders (2004 to 2006), Barberton City Stars (2006 to 2008), Carara Kicks (2008 to 2011), Platinum Stars (2011 to 2016), Polokwane City (2016 to 2018), Baroka FC (2018 to 2019) and a second stint at Polokwane City in 2020.

While at Platinum Stars, Semenya was part of one of the club’s most successful periods. His achievements include winning the MTN8 Cup in 2013 and two Telkom Knockout trophies. He also appeared in four domestic cup finals during his career.

See pictures below:

In recent weeks, several football figures have also made headlines for off-field controversies. A Siwelele FC player recently faced sexual assault charges that are still pending before the National Prosecuting Authority. Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Eric Mathoho has also been in the spotlight after reports that his assets could face seizure due to a debt dispute with a bank.

