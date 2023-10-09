A video of a lion looking into man's bedroom window has gained much traction on social media

Netizens reacted with humour and amazement, with some expressing concern for the man's safety.

Lions are apex predators and can be dangerous to humans, but they generally avoid populated areas

A video captured a lion looking into a man's bedroom window. Image: @humphreyandtheo/TikTok

A homeowner must have got quite the fright when he woke up to a wild lion staring at him through his window.

TikTok video captures a wild lion staring into man's window

A now-viral video posted by @humphreyandtheo shows the large mammal looking into the window of a home in a very calm yet serious manner.

The residents in and around that area are brave, that's for sure.

"Sleeping with lions ," the post was captioned.

According to Discovering Tutoring, Lions are apex predators and will attack and eat humans if given the opportunity. However, humans are also a major threat to lions, so they typically avoid large villages, towns, and cities.

Lions are massive mammals that are loaded with muscle and the power to kill, AZ Animals explains.

Netizens react with banter to the TikTok video

Entertained netizens poked fun at the man's encounter with the lion.

Paper wasting man said:

"Staring at the microwave window, waiting patiently for breakfast ."

VeeVeeMwah commented:

"I know the windows are strong, but I could never."

kascosohrabi responded:

"Just imagine, you forgot to close the doors ."

Andrei Cristian replied:

"You guys don't want to know the price to stay over there ."

Eiríni commented:

"I don’t want to think about what will happen if the glass breaks ."

NoneOfYourBusiness reacted:

"Choosing his breakfast ."

