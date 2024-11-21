A varsity student’s TikTok rant about being told to remove her ZCC badge and doek before an exam gained traction

The woman broke down what happened and expressed her frustration in the four-minute video

TikTok users were divided, offering advice on proper campus channels while others broke down exam rules

A ZCC woman vented about her bad experience before writing an exam. Image: @ladykaymalaka

Source: TikTok

Exam stress is bad enough without added drama, but one varsity student had to deal with just that!

ZCC member has bad exam experience

She took to TikTok to share her frustrations about being forced to remove her ZCC badge and doek before sitting for an exam.

In the four-minute video, she didn’t hold back as she explained who she blamed for the bad experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Guys, I'm so disappointed. And this person is not even sorry."

TikTok video gets Mzansi talking

The clip was uploaded to the TikTok account @ladykaymalaka, on 20 November. It has racked up over 168,000 views and left Mzansi people debating the situation.

Watch the video below:

The comments section is buzzing with opinions. Many sympathised with her and gave practical advice on dealing with the issue appropriately.

See some comments below:

@mokgadimodiba asked:

"Ma Muslim le bona ba ba jikisa?"

@mmanape63 shared:

"Askies my sister I went to TVET College, during exams head wrap was not allowed."

@singinihleng typed:

"Mara guys we are at school. So ledi ngaka they must bring their cloths in the exam room bathong. I am asking?"

@queen.bc6 wrote:

"What about those wearing di weaves?"

@mr_structural_engineer shared:

"Most of universities in South Africa have church structures. For masione is called ZCCSF. Report that to your ZCCSF on your campus, and they will deal with them."

@kamogelomochosa commented:

"Please follow the correct procedure and file a formal complaint with the relevant bodies. Never let it slide."

@lady_nash6

"Mara masione lena le matepe. Rules are rules maan aowa. We love the church but le balabala kudu re lapile!"

@tswana.hun24 added:

"I was also told to get a permit in order for me to wear my badge and a headwrap."

Man dragged for disrespecting ZCC's bishop

Keeping with ZCC stories, Briefly News reported that TikTok challenges can be entertaining, but this one missed the mark.

A South African man is facing backlash after holding a beer to the mouth of an image of Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane. His take on the Biri Marung challenge quickly gained traction on the platform. But for all the wrong reasons.

Source: Briefly News