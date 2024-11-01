“Do I Tell the Mom?”: Woman Seeks Advice About Next-Door Nanny’s Alleged Abuse

A local woman took to TikTok and alleged that her neighbour's nanny was hitting a child

The concerned woman asked TikTok users if she should alert the mother about the nanny's alleged actions

Social media users urged the woman to tell the mother, while some thought it was silly to ask such a question

A woman turned to social media to ask if she should inform a mother about troubling behaviour she allegedly overheard from the family's nanny towards the child. In response, people quickly shared their opinions, offering varying advice on what she should do.

Woman shares allegations about neighbour's nanny

TikTok user @missjay152 went to her account to tell app users about her neighbour's nanny, who was looking after a child who was about two years old.

She claimed that a few times, she heard the baby hysterically crying after getting slapped.

The woman added in her video:

"I want to go over there and take that child because she started crying so badly.

"Because the wall is low, I saw the nanny walking away from where the child was crying. She was carrying a mop or something, and the child continued crying."

She then asked the public what she should do and wrote in her video:

"Do I tell the mom?"

Watch the video below:

Internet users advise woman on what to do

Hundreds of social media users rushed to the comment section to advise the woman. Many urged the woman to tell the mother, while others shared their frustration about the TikTokker coming to the social media platform for advice.

@macci_forever_teamcaleb wrote in the comments:

"Yes! You should tell the mom! Otherwise, you are just as guilty as that nanny."

An annoyed @lovebl2307 said:

"Social media is really tiring. Why do people need strangers' opinions to do the right thing?"

@femmexrogue told the online community:

"As a mom, I would’ve gone next door myself."

@stassja_89 shared advice and what they would have done:

"Yes, please tell the mom. Honestly, I would even take it further and tell the authorities."

@shazudesai said to the TikTok user:

"You shouldn't even think twice about telling her. Regardless of whether she believes it or not."

@user1090767139428 shared in the comment section:

"Tell the mom and say she must install cameras for evidence."

Mom seeks TikTok's help after nanny allegedly vanishes with baby

Earlier this year, Briefly News reported about a South African mother who alleged her nanny kidnapped her child.

She shared details in her post and claimed the nanny disappeared with the baby and their belongings. Mzansi online users offered support and advice and urged the mother to share images of the nanny.

Source: Briefly News